Court Approves A$15 Billion Vodafone Hutchison Australia-TPG Merger

By Stuart Condie



SYDNEY--TPG Telecom Ltd. and Vodafone Hutchison Australia have been given approval to merge into Australia's third-largest telecommunications provider after the country's Federal Court overturned an objection by the competition regulator.

The companies on Thursday said the Federal Court of Australia approved the merger, which will create an entity with an enterprise value of about 15 billion Australian dollars (US$10.11 billion). The combination of TPG's more than 1.9 million fixed-line residential subscribers and Vodafone Hutchison's roughly 6 million mobile-service subscribers was proposed in August 2018 but had been blocked by the regulator on worries it would cut competition in already concentrated markets.

Vodafone Hutchison Australia immediately appealed against the decision to the Federal Court.

Vodafone Hutchison Australia's chief executive Iñaki Berroeta said the companies now aim to complete the tie-up by mid-2020, subject to remaining regulatory and shareholder approvals, and any appeal by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

The regulator said it would consider the judgment but that it stood by its objection.

"Australian consumers have lost a once-in-a-generation opportunity for stronger competition and cheaper mobile telecommunications services with this merger now allowed to proceed," ACCC chair Rod Sims said in a statement.

The companies have claimed the move would provide the scale and financial strength necessary to compete more effectively with market leader Telstra Corporation Ltd. and Singapore Telecommunications-owned No.2 player Optus.

TPG abandoned construction of its own mobile network in January 2019 in a move analysts considered would increase the chances of the regulator approving the merger. TPG blamed the Australian government's ban on the use of equipment made by China's Huawei Technologies Co. on national security grounds, but the regulator still batted away the move.

TPG's fiscal 2019 profit slumped 56% to A$173.8 million on a A$236.8 million impairment related to its abandoned mobile network rollout.

Full-year net loss at Vodafone Hutchison Australia--which is co-owned by Vodafone Group and Hutchison Telecommunications Australia--widened by 66% to A$153.4 million in the 12 months to June 2019.

Mr. Berroeta said in a statement the lengthy approval process had given "free kicks" to rivals.

"For the first time, Australia will have a third, fully-integrated telecommunications company," Mr. Berroeta said.

"This will give us the scale to compete head-to-head across the whole telecoms market," he said, adding that Vodafone would now accelerate the rollout of its 5G technology.

Write to Stuart Condie at stuart.condie@wsj.com