HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS (AUS) LTD

(HTA)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/26
0.135 AUD   +3.85%
01:35aHUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUS : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
01:35aHUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUS : Annual Report to shareholders
PU
01:35aHUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUS : Appendix 4G
PU
Hutchison Telecommunications Aus : Annual Report to shareholders

03/27/2019 | 01:35am EDT

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited

ABN 15 003 677 227

Level 1, 177 Pacific Highway North Sydney, NSW 2060 Tel: (02) 9015 5088 Fax: (02) 9015 5034 www.hutchison.com.au

ASX Market Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange

Date: 27 March 2019

Subject: Annual Report 2018

The Company's 2018 Annual Report incorporating the full year accounts for the period ended 31 December 2018 is attached.

Yours faithfully

Louise Sexton

Company Secretary

2018 Annual Report

Contents

Ownership Structure 1

VHA Key Operational Highlights in 2018 2

Financial Summary 3

Chairman's Message 4

Board of Directors 8

Corporate Governance 10

Directors' Report 14

Auditor's Independence Declaration 21

Financial Report 22

Shareholder Information 58

Corporate Directory 60

AGM Details

The Annual General

Meeting of HTAL

will be held at:

177 Pacific Highway

North Sydney NSW 2060

Thursday 2 May 2019

at 10.00 am

ABN 15 003 677 227

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited ("HTAL" or the "Company") (ASX: HTA) has a 50% interest in Vodafone Hutchison Australia Pty Limited

("VHA"). HTAL was listed on the ASX in 1999 and in 2003 launched Australia's first

3G service under the 3 brand.

In 2009, HTAL's operations were merged with Vodafone Australia to form VHA.

VHA offers mobile telecommunications under the Vodafone brand in Australia.

Ownership Structure

CK HUTCHISON

HOLDINGS LIMITED

87.87%#

SPARK NEW ZEALAND

TRADING LIMITED

10%#

PUBLIC SHAREHOLDERS

2.13%

HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS

(AUSTRALIA) LIMITED

50%#

HTAL owns 50% of VHA. Vodafone Group Plc owns the remaining 50%. CK Hutchison Holdings Limited is the majority shareholder of HTAL, with an 87.87% stake#.

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

50%#

# Indirect ownership.

1

VHA Key Operational

Highlights in 2018

In May 2018, VHA introduced

Australia's first widely available

ENDLESS

MOBILE

DATA

PLANS

>6MILLION

MOBILE CUSTOMERS

With the addition of 211,000 mobile customers in 2018

360MILLION GIGABYTES

GROWING CUSTOMER DATA USAGE

due to VHA's significant network investment in metropolitan and regional areas, which increased 45% from 2017

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

VHA's 2018 financial performance was in line with expectations, given aggressive competition among the major Mobile Network Operators over recent years and capital intensity required to maintain and evolve mobile telecommunications networks

VHA-TPG Merger

VHA and TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPM) announced a proposed merger of equals in August 2018 to establish Australia's leading full-service challenger telecommunications provider

$5ROAMING

In November 2018, VHA launched $5 Roaming to an additional 11 destinations, making the product

AVAILABLE IN MORE THAN 80 COUNTRIES

5G SPECTRUM

ACQUIRED

VHA's 50:50 joint venture with TPG Telecom, Mobile JV Pty Ltd, acquired substantial 5G spectrum holdings in all available metropolitan and regional areas in the 3.6 GHz band, for $263 million

2

HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2018

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 05:34:02 UTC
