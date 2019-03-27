Hutchison Telecommunications Aus : Annual Report to shareholders

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited ("HTAL" or the "Company") (ASX: HTA) has a 50% interest in Vodafone Hutchison Australia Pty Limited

("VHA"). HTAL was listed on the ASX in 1999 and in 2003 launched Australia's first

3G service under the 3 brand.

In 2009, HTAL's operations were merged with Vodafone Australia to form VHA.

VHA offers mobile telecommunications under the Vodafone brand in Australia.

Ownership Structure