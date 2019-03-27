Hutchison Telecommunications Aus : Annual Report to shareholders

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited
ABN 15 003 677 227
Level 1, 177 Pacific Highway North Sydney, NSW 2060 Tel: (02) 9015 5088 Fax: (02) 9015 5034 www.hutchison.com.au
ASX Market Announcements
Australian Securities Exchange
Date: 27 March 2019
Subject: Annual Report 2018
The Company's 2018 Annual Report incorporating the full year accounts for the period ended 31 December 2018 is attached.
Yours faithfully
Louise Sexton
Company Secretary
Contents
Ownership Structure 1
VHA Key Operational Highlights in 2018 2
Financial Summary 3
Chairman's Message 4
Board of Directors 8
Corporate Governance 10
Directors' Report 14
Auditor's Independence Declaration 21
Financial Report 22
Shareholder Information 58
Corporate Directory 60
AGM Details
The Annual General
Meeting of HTAL
will be held at:
177 Pacific Highway
North Sydney NSW 2060
Thursday 2 May 2019
at 10.00 am
ABN 15 003 677 227
Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited ("HTAL" or the "Company") (ASX: HTA) has a 50% interest in Vodafone Hutchison Australia Pty Limited
("VHA"). HTAL was listed on the ASX in 1999 and in 2003 launched Australia's first
3G service under the 3 brand.
In 2009, HTAL's operations were merged with Vodafone Australia to form VHA.
VHA offers mobile telecommunications under the Vodafone brand in Australia.
Ownership Structure
CK HUTCHISON
HOLDINGS LIMITED
87.87%#
SPARK NEW ZEALAND
TRADING LIMITED
10%#
PUBLIC SHAREHOLDERS
2.13%
HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS
(AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
50%#
HTAL owns 50% of VHA. Vodafone Group Plc owns the remaining 50%. CK Hutchison Holdings Limited is the majority shareholder of HTAL, with an 87.87% stake#.
VODAFONE GROUP PLC
50%#
VHA Key Operational
Highlights in 2018
In May 2018, VHA introduced
Australia's first widely available
ENDLESS
MOBILE
DATA
PLANS
>6MILLION
MOBILE CUSTOMERS
With the addition of 211,000 mobile customers in 2018
360MILLION GIGABYTES
GROWING CUSTOMER DATA USAGE
due to VHA's significant network investment in metropolitan and regional areas, which increased 45% from 2017
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS
VHA's 2018 financial performance was in line with expectations, given aggressive competition among the major Mobile Network Operators over recent years and capital intensity required to maintain and evolve mobile telecommunications networks
VHA-TPG Merger
VHA and TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPM) announced a proposed merger of equals in August 2018 to establish Australia's leading full-service challenger telecommunications provider
$5ROAMING
In November 2018, VHA launched $5 Roaming to an additional 11 destinations, making the product
AVAILABLE IN MORE THAN 80 COUNTRIES
5G SPECTRUM
ACQUIRED
VHA's 50:50 joint venture with TPG Telecom, Mobile JV Pty Ltd, acquired substantial 5G spectrum holdings in all available metropolitan and regional areas in the 3.6 GHz band, for $263 million
|
2
|
HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2018
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 05:34:02 UTC