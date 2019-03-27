Log in
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/26
0.135 AUD   +3.85%
HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUS : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUS : Annual Report to shareholders
PU
HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUS : Appendix 4G
PU
Hutchison Telecommunications Aus : Appendix 4G

03/27/2019

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited

ABN 15 003 677 227

Level 1, 177 Pacific Highway North Sydney, NSW 2060 Tel: (02) 9015 5088 Fax: (02) 9015 5034 www.hutchison.com.au

ASX Market Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange

Date: 27 March 2019

Subject: Appendix 4G

Please find attached the Company's 2018 Appendix 4G.

Yours faithfully

Louise Sexton

Company Secretary

Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures

Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Introduced 01/07/14 Amended 02/11/15

Name of entity

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited

ABN / ARBN

Financial year ended:

ABN 15 003 677 227

31 December 2018

Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3

These pages of our annual report: pages 10 to 13

The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 27 February 2019 and has been approved by the board.

The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.

Date: 27 March 2019

Name of Secretary authorising lodgement:

Louise Sexton, Company Secretary

1Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX.

Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period.

Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3.

2"Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period.

3Mark whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where the entity's corporate governance statement can be found. You can, if you wish, delete the option which is not applicable.

Throughout this form, where you are given two or more options to select, you can, if you wish, delete any option which is not applicable and just retain the option that is applicable. If you select an option that includes "OR" at the end of the selection and you delete the other options, you can also, if you wish, delete the "OR" at the end of the selection.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 1

2 November 2015

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the

of the period above. We have disclosed …

whole of the period above. We have disclosed …4

PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT

1.1

A listed entity should disclose:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

(a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board

in our Corporate Governance Statement

and management; and

… and information about the respective roles and

(b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and

responsibilities of our board and management (including those

those delegated to management.

matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated

to management):

at www.hutchison.com.au/about-hutchison/corporate-

governance

1.2

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

(a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a

in our Corporate Governance Statement

person, or putting forward to security holders a

candidate for election, as a director; and

(b) provide security holders with all material information in

its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not

to elect or re-elect a director.

1.3

A listed entity should have a written agreement with each

the fact that we follow this recommendation:

director and senior executive setting out the terms of their

in our Corporate Governance Statement

appointment.

1.4

The company secretary of a listed entity should be

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

accountable directly to the board, through the chair, on all

in our Corporate Governance Statement

matters to do with the proper functioning of the board.

4If you have followed all of the Council's recommendations in full for the whole of the period above, you can, if you wish, delete this column from the form and re-format it.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 2

2 November 2015

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the

of the period above. We have disclosed …

whole of the period above. We have disclosed …4

1.5

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with

(a) have a diversity policy which includes requirements for

paragraph (a):

the board or a relevant committee of the board to set

in our Corporate Governance Statement

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity

and to assess annually both the objectives and the

entity's progress in achieving them;

(b) disclose that policy or a summary of it; and

… and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it:

at www.hutchison.com.au/about-hutchison/corporate-

governance

(c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period the

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity

Statement

set by the board or a relevant committee of the board

in accordance with the entity's diversity policy and its

progress towards achieving them and either:

(1)the respective proportions of men and women on the board, in senior executive positions and across the whole organisation (including how the entity has defined "senior executive" for these purposes); or

(2)if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act.

1.6

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

(a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating

in our Corporate Governance Statement

the performance of the board, its committees and

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

individual directors; and

in our Corporate Governance Statement

(b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a

performance evaluation was undertaken in the

reporting period in accordance with that process.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 3

2 November 2015

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the

of the period above. We have disclosed …

whole of the period above. We have disclosed …4

1.7

A listed entity should:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating

Statement

the performance of its senior executives; and

(b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a

performance evaluation was undertaken in the

reporting period in accordance with that process.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 4

2 November 2015

Disclaimer

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 05:34:02 UTC
