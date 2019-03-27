Hutchison Telecommunications Aus : Appendix 4G

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited
Date: 27 March 2019
Subject: Appendix 4G
Please find attached the Company's 2018 Appendix 4G.
Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations
Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31
Appendix 4G
Key to Disclosures
Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations
Introduced 01/07/14 Amended 02/11/15
Name of entity
Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited
ABN / ARBN
Financial year ended:
ABN 15 003 677 227
31 December 2018
Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3
These pages of our annual report: pages 10 to 13
The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 27 February 2019 and has been approved by the board.
The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.
Date: 27 March 2019
Louise Sexton, Company Secretary
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms
Page 1
2 November 2015
Appendix 4G
Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations
ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
|
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole
We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the
|
of the period above. We have disclosed …
|
whole of the period above. We have disclosed …4
PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT
1.1
|
A listed entity should disclose:
|
… the fact that we follow this recommendation:
|
(a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board
|
in our Corporate Governance Statement
|
and management; and
|
… and information about the respective roles and
|
(b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and
|
responsibilities of our board and management (including those
|
those delegated to management.
|
matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated
|
|
to management):
|
|
at www.hutchison.com.au/about-hutchison/corporate-
|
|
governance
|
1.2
|
A listed entity should:
|
… the fact that we follow this recommendation:
|
(a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a
|
in our Corporate Governance Statement
|
person, or putting forward to security holders a
|
|
candidate for election, as a director; and
|
|
(b) provide security holders with all material information in
|
|
its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not
|
|
to elect or re-elect a director.
|
1.3
|
A listed entity should have a written agreement with each
|
the fact that we follow this recommendation:
|
director and senior executive setting out the terms of their
|
in our Corporate Governance Statement
|
appointment.
|
|
1.4
|
The company secretary of a listed entity should be
|
… the fact that we follow this recommendation:
|
accountable directly to the board, through the chair, on all
|
in our Corporate Governance Statement
|
matters to do with the proper functioning of the board.
|
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms
Page 2
2 November 2015
Appendix 4G
Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
|
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole
|
We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the
|
of the period above. We have disclosed …
|
whole of the period above. We have disclosed …4
1.5
|
A listed entity should:
|
… the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with
|
(a) have a diversity policy which includes requirements for
|
paragraph (a):
|
the board or a relevant committee of the board to set
|
in our Corporate Governance Statement
|
measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity
|
|
and to assess annually both the objectives and the
|
|
entity's progress in achieving them;
|
|
(b) disclose that policy or a summary of it; and
|
… and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it:
|
|
|
|
at www.hutchison.com.au/about-hutchison/corporate-
|
|
governance
|
(c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period the
|
|
an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance
|
measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity
|
|
Statement
|
set by the board or a relevant committee of the board
|
|
|
in accordance with the entity's diversity policy and its
|
|
|
progress towards achieving them and either:
|
|
(1)the respective proportions of men and women on the board, in senior executive positions and across the whole organisation (including how the entity has defined "senior executive" for these purposes); or
(2)if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act.
1.6
|
A listed entity should:
|
… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):
|
|
(a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating
|
in our Corporate Governance Statement
|
the performance of the board, its committees and
|
… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):
|
individual directors; and
|
in our Corporate Governance Statement
|
(b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a
|
|
|
|
performance evaluation was undertaken in the
|
|
|
reporting period in accordance with that process.
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 November 2015
Appendix 4G
Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
|
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole
|
We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the
|
of the period above. We have disclosed …
|
whole of the period above. We have disclosed …4
1.7
|
A listed entity should:
|
|
an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance
|
(a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating
|
|
Statement
|
the performance of its senior executives; and
|
|
|
(b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a
|
|
|
performance evaluation was undertaken in the
|
|
|
reporting period in accordance with that process.
|
|
|
|
2 November 2015
