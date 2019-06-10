Hutchison Telecommunications Aus : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited
ASX Market Announcements
Australian Securities Exchange
Subject: Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice
Attached is a notification regarding changes to the director's interest.
Yours faithfully
Naomi Dolmatoff
Company Secretary
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Name of entity Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited ("HTAL")
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Canning Fok Kin Ning
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
6 June 2019
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
Relevant interest arises from control of a
|
|
(including registered holder)
|
company which is equally owned by Canning
|
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
Fok and his wife
|
|
|
|
|
interest.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Registered holder: HKSCC Nominees
|
|
|
Limited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
6 June 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Direct
|
|
|
|
|
|
100,000 ordinary shares of HTAL
|
|
|
|
|
Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i)
|
5,561,438 ordinary shares of CK
|
|
|
|
Hutchison Holdings Limited
|
|
|
|
|
(ii)
|
5,000,000 ordinary shares of HTAL
|
|
|
(iii)
|
1,202,380 ordinary shares of Hutchison
|
|
|
|
Telecommunications
|
Hong
|
Kong
|
|
|
|
Holdings Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
Class
|
Ordinary shares of CK Hutchison Holdings
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
50,000 ordinary shares of CK Hutchison
|
|
Holdings Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
HK$75.7613 per share (average price)
|
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
|
|
|
|
|
valuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
Direct
|
|
|
|
100,000 ordinary shares of HTAL
|
|
|
Indirect
|
|
|
|
(i) 5,611,438 ordinary
|
shares of
|
CK
|
|
|
Hutchison Holdings Limited
|
|
|
(ii)
|
5,000,000 ordinary shares of HTAL
|
|
(iii)
|
1,202,380 ordinary shares of Hutchison
|
|
|
Telecommunications
|
Hong
|
Kong
|
|
|
Holdings Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
On market trade
|
|
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,
|
|
|
|
|
issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
|
|
|
|
|
buy-back
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
N/A
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
N/A
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
N/A
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to which
|
N/A
|
interest related prior to change
|
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
|
|
relation to which the interest has changed
|
|
|
|
Interest acquired
|
N/A
|
|
|
Interest disposed
|
N/A
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
N/A
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
|
|
and an estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
Interest after change
|
N/A
|
|
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
|
Not applicable as the securities,
|
above traded during a +closed period where prior written
|
the subject of this notice, are
|
clearance was required?
|
those of a related body
|
|
corporate
|
to
|
which
|
the
|
|
Company's
|
closed
|
periods
|
do
|
|
not apply.
|
|
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
to proceed during this period?
|
|
|
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
provided?
|
|
|
|
-
Disclaimer
Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 00:37:06 UTC