HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS (AUS) LTD

(HTA)
Hutchison Telecommunications Aus : Change of Director's Interest Notice

06/10/2019 | 08:38pm EDT

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited

ABN 15 003 677 227

Level 1, 177 Pacific Highway North Sydney, NSW 2060 Tel: (02) 9964 4646 Fax: (02) 9015 5034 www.hutchison.com.au

ASX Market Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange

Date

11 June 2019

Subject: Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice

Attached is a notification regarding changes to the director's interest.

Yours faithfully

Naomi Dolmatoff

Company Secretary

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited ("HTAL")

ABN

15 003 677 227

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Canning Fok Kin Ning

Date of last notice

6 June 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Relevant interest arises from control of a

(including registered holder)

company which is equally owned by Canning

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Fok and his wife

interest.

(Registered holder: HKSCC Nominees

Limited)

Date of change

6 June 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct

100,000 ordinary shares of HTAL

Indirect

(i)

5,561,438 ordinary shares of CK

Hutchison Holdings Limited

(ii)

5,000,000 ordinary shares of HTAL

(iii)

1,202,380 ordinary shares of Hutchison

Telecommunications

Hong

Kong

Holdings Limited

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Class

Ordinary shares of CK Hutchison Holdings

Limited

Number acquired

50,000 ordinary shares of CK Hutchison

Holdings Limited

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

HK$75.7613 per share (average price)

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

Direct

100,000 ordinary shares of HTAL

Indirect

(i) 5,611,438 ordinary

shares of

CK

Hutchison Holdings Limited

(ii)

5,000,000 ordinary shares of HTAL

(iii)

1,202,380 ordinary shares of Hutchison

Telecommunications

Hong

Kong

Holdings Limited

Nature of change

On market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

Not applicable as the securities,

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

the subject of this notice, are

clearance was required?

those of a related body

corporate

to

which

the

Company's

closed

periods

do

not apply.

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

N/A

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 00:37:06 UTC
