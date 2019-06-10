Hutchison Telecommunications Aus : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Attached is a notification regarding changes to the director's interest.

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited ("HTAL")

ABN 15 003 677 227

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Canning Fok Kin Ning Date of last notice 6 June 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Relevant interest arises from control of a (including registered holder) company which is equally owned by Canning Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant Fok and his wife interest. (Registered holder: HKSCC Nominees Limited) Date of change 6 June 2019 No. of securities held prior to change Direct 100,000 ordinary shares of HTAL Indirect (i) 5,561,438 ordinary shares of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (ii) 5,000,000 ordinary shares of HTAL (iii) 1,202,380 ordinary shares of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited