Hutchison Telecommunications Aus : Media Speculation

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited
Date: 22 August 2018
Subject: Media Speculation regarding Vodafone Hutchison Australia Pty Limited
The Company notes that TPG Telecom Limited (TPG) (ASX:TPM) has confirmed that it has engaged in exploratory discussions with Vodafone Hutchison Australia Pty Ltd (VHA). The Company has a 50% interest in VHA, and is aware that TPG and VHA have been in discussions regarding a potential merger.
The Company notes that there is no certainty that any transaction will eventuate or what the terms of a transaction would be.
