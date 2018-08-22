Hutchison Telecommunications Aus : Media Speculation

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited

ABN 15 003 677 227

Level 1, 177 Pacific Highway

North Sydney, NSW 2060

Tel: (02) 9015 5088

Fax: (02) 9015 5034www.hutchison.com.au

ASX Market Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange

Date: 22 August 2018

Subject: Media Speculation regarding Vodafone Hutchison Australia Pty Limited

The Company notes that TPG Telecom Limited (TPG) (ASX:TPM) has confirmed that it has engaged in exploratory discussions with Vodafone Hutchison Australia Pty Ltd (VHA). The Company has a 50% interest in VHA, and is aware that TPG and VHA have been in discussions regarding a potential merger.

The Company notes that there is no certainty that any transaction will eventuate or what the terms of a transaction would be.

Yours faithfully