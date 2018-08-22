Hutchison Telecommunications Aus : Media Speculation

Log in
08/22/2018 | 02:07am CEST

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited

ABN 15 003 677 227

Level 1, 177 Pacific Highway

North Sydney, NSW 2060

Tel: (02) 9015 5088

Fax: (02) 9015 5034www.hutchison.com.au

ASX Market Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange

Date: 22 August 2018

Subject: Media Speculation regarding Vodafone Hutchison Australia Pty Limited

The Company notes that TPG Telecom Limited (TPG) (ASX:TPM) has confirmed that it has engaged in exploratory discussions with Vodafone Hutchison Australia Pty Ltd (VHA). The Company has a 50% interest in VHA, and is aware that TPG and VHA have been in discussions regarding a potential merger.

The Company notes that there is no certainty that any transaction will eventuate or what the terms of a transaction would be.

Yours faithfully

Louise Sexton Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 00:06:05 UTC
