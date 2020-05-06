Hutchison Telecommunications Australia : Chairman's Address to Shareholders

For further information, please contact the Company Secretary by email at investors@hutchison.com.auor by telephone on (02) 9015 5088.

HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

CHAIRMAN'S ADDRESS

Thursday, 7 MAY 2020

INTRODUCTION

I'm pleased to provide you with an update on Vodafone Hutchison Australia Pty Limited's ("VHA") 2019 performance and future plans.

In 2019, VHA overcame some significant regulatory challenges - namely, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's decision to oppose the merger with TPG Telecom Limited ("TPG Telecom") and the Australian Federal Government's 5G vendor restrictions.

While faced with these uncertainties, VHA's key areas of focus were financial stability and maintaining its postpaid customer base through its strong mobile network and customer service.

VHA was forced to be more commercially conservative in some areas, including not competing as aggressively on pricing for customers as some of its competitors.

Despite the uncertainty caused by factors outside of VHA's control, Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited's ("HTAL") share of VHA's EBITDA increased 6.9 per cent year on year to $589.4 million.

VHA's postpaid mobile base remained steady, and it achieved strong growth in Vodafone nbn services with its fixed broadband base more than tripling.

VHA also achieved the highest mobile Net Promoter Score every month during 2019, and a complaints rate well below that of its competitors and less than half the industry average.

As communicated in HTAL's 2019 annual results, one of VHA's 2020 priorities is the implementation of the proposed VHA‐TPG merger.

Before I provide an update on the proposed merger, I think it is important to touch on VHA's response to the unprecedented COVID‐19 situation.

VHA RESPONSE TO COVID‐19

VHA has responded quickly to address the unprecedented challenges caused by COVID‐19 to support its employees, customers and ensure business continuity.

As many customers stay, work and learn at home, VHA has seen increased mobile and fixed usage and a change in usage behaviours since the first week of March 2020. VHA has dedicated resources to ensuring the network is stable and operating consistently.

VHA was one of the first corporate entities to move to working from home arrangements for all office‐based employees in early March 2020. VHA has had flexible working arrangements in place for many years so employees were able to transition seamlessly to remote working.

To support its customers, VHA has implemented a wide range of special initiatives to support customers' changed needs and circumstances, especially those in financial hardship.

