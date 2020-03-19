Hutchison Telecommunications Australia : Change of Directors and Director Interest Notices

Hutchison Telecommunications
Date: 20 March 2020
Subject: Change of Directors
Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 3.16.1, Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited (ASX: HTA, the "Company") advises that Mr Ronald Joseph Spithill has resigned as a Director of the Company with effect on and from 20 March 2020.
Ms Melissa Anastasiou has been appointed as a Director of the Company with effect on and from 20 March 2020.
Ms Anastasiou is currently General Counsel for Spark New Zealand Limited ("Spark") where she is responsible for oversight of the legal and compliance functions, providing Spark with strategic legal and commercial guidance, ensuring the business acts lawfully and with the utmost integrity. Ms Anastasiou joined Spark in 2009 and undertook a range of legal roles across the organisation before being appointed as Group General Counsel in 2012 and to the Spark Leadership Squad on 1 July 2018. Ms Anastasiou is the Executive Sponsor for Spark's Wholesale business, a director on a number of Spark subsidiary boards (including Spark New Zealand Trading Limited and Spark Finance Limited (NZX Listed Issuer)) and has also played a pivotal role in leading out Spark's diversity and inclusion programme. Prior to joining Spark Ms Anastasiou spent a number of years as a Senior Legal Counsel for UK mobile provider Telefonica O2. She also has extensive experience working for leading corporate law firms in Auckland and the UK. Ms Anastasiou has a Bachelor of Laws from Victoria University of Wellington.
An Appendix 3Z for Mr Spithill and an Appendix 3X for Ms Anastasiou are attached.
Yours faithfully
Naomi Dolmatoff
Company Secretary
AUTHORISED FOR RELEASE: By order of the Board
For further information, please contact the Company Secretary by email at investors@hutchison.com.auor by telephone on (02) 9015 5088.
Final Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited ("HTAL")
ABN
15 003 677 227
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of director
Ronald Joseph Spithill
Date of last notice
16 November 2010
|
Date that director ceased to be director
20 March 2020
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
Nil
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Name of holder & nature of interest
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest
Nil
Number & class of securities
Nil
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
|
Nil
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
Initial Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited ("HTAL")
ABN
15 003 677 227
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Melissa Anastasiou
Date of appointment
20 March 2020
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
Nil
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Name of holder & nature of interest
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
Nil
Number & class of Securities
N/A
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
|
Nil
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
