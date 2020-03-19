Hutchison Telecommunications Australia : Change of Directors and Director Interest Notices

Hutchison Telecommunications

ASX Market Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange

Date: 20 March 2020

Subject: Change of Directors

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 3.16.1, Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited (ASX: HTA, the "Company") advises that Mr Ronald Joseph Spithill has resigned as a Director of the Company with effect on and from 20 March 2020.

Ms Melissa Anastasiou has been appointed as a Director of the Company with effect on and from 20 March 2020.

Ms Anastasiou is currently General Counsel for Spark New Zealand Limited ("Spark") where she is responsible for oversight of the legal and compliance functions, providing Spark with strategic legal and commercial guidance, ensuring the business acts lawfully and with the utmost integrity. Ms Anastasiou joined Spark in 2009 and undertook a range of legal roles across the organisation before being appointed as Group General Counsel in 2012 and to the Spark Leadership Squad on 1 July 2018. Ms Anastasiou is the Executive Sponsor for Spark's Wholesale business, a director on a number of Spark subsidiary boards (including Spark New Zealand Trading Limited and Spark Finance Limited (NZX Listed Issuer)) and has also played a pivotal role in leading out Spark's diversity and inclusion programme. Prior to joining Spark Ms Anastasiou spent a number of years as a Senior Legal Counsel for UK mobile provider Telefonica O2. She also has extensive experience working for leading corporate law firms in Auckland and the UK. Ms Anastasiou has a Bachelor of Laws from Victoria University of Wellington.

An Appendix 3Z for Mr Spithill and an Appendix 3X for Ms Anastasiou are attached.

Yours faithfully

Naomi Dolmatoff

Company Secretary

AUTHORISED FOR RELEASE: By order of the Board

For further information, please contact the Company Secretary by email at investors@hutchison.com.auor by telephone on (02) 9015 5088.