HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS (AUSTRALIA)

(HTA)
Hutchison Telecommunications Australia : Change of Directors and Director Interest Notices

03/19/2020 | 11:03pm EDT

Hutchison Telecommunications

(Australia) Limited

ABN 15 003 677 227

Level 1, 177 Pacific Highway

North Sydney, NSW 2060

Tel: (02) 9015 5088

Fax: (02) 9015 5034

www.hutchison.com.au

ASX Market Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange

Date: 20 March 2020

Subject: Change of Directors

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 3.16.1, Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited (ASX: HTA, the "Company") advises that Mr Ronald Joseph Spithill has resigned as a Director of the Company with effect on and from 20 March 2020.

Ms Melissa Anastasiou has been appointed as a Director of the Company with effect on and from 20 March 2020.

Ms Anastasiou is currently General Counsel for Spark New Zealand Limited ("Spark") where she is responsible for oversight of the legal and compliance functions, providing Spark with strategic legal and commercial guidance, ensuring the business acts lawfully and with the utmost integrity. Ms Anastasiou joined Spark in 2009 and undertook a range of legal roles across the organisation before being appointed as Group General Counsel in 2012 and to the Spark Leadership Squad on 1 July 2018. Ms Anastasiou is the Executive Sponsor for Spark's Wholesale business, a director on a number of Spark subsidiary boards (including Spark New Zealand Trading Limited and Spark Finance Limited (NZX Listed Issuer)) and has also played a pivotal role in leading out Spark's diversity and inclusion programme. Prior to joining Spark Ms Anastasiou spent a number of years as a Senior Legal Counsel for UK mobile provider Telefonica O2. She also has extensive experience working for leading corporate law firms in Auckland and the UK. Ms Anastasiou has a Bachelor of Laws from Victoria University of Wellington.

An Appendix 3Z for Mr Spithill and an Appendix 3X for Ms Anastasiou are attached.

Yours faithfully

Naomi Dolmatoff

Company Secretary

AUTHORISED FOR RELEASE: By order of the Board

For further information, please contact the Company Secretary by email at investors@hutchison.com.auor by telephone on (02) 9015 5088.

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited ("HTAL")

ABN

15 003 677 227

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Ronald Joseph Spithill

Date of last notice

16 November 2010

Date that director ceased to be director

20 March 2020

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Nil

Number & class of securities

Nil

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Nil

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited ("HTAL")

ABN

15 003 677 227

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Melissa Anastasiou

Date of appointment

20 March 2020

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Nil

Number & class of Securities

N/A

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nil

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 03:02:04 UTC
