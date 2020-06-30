Hutchison Telecommunications Australia : Listing of TPG (previously Vodafone Hutchison Australia)

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited

Date: 30 June 2020

Subject: Listing of TPG (previously Vodafone Hutchison Australia)

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited (ASX: HTA, HTAL or the Company) attaches a media release by TPG Telecom Limited (previously known as Vodafone Hutchison Australia Limited) (ASX: TPG, TPG Telecom) advising that it has today been admitted to the official list of the ASX. The listing precedes the implementation of the proposed merger by scheme of arrangement between TPG Telecom and TPG Corporation Limited (previously known as TPG Telecom Limited) (ASX: TPM) which is expected to occur on 13 July 2020.

Yours faithfully,

Naomi Dolmatoff Company Secretary

TPG Telecom Limited, formerly VHA, lists on ASX

Merger to be implemented 13 July, 2020

30 June, 2020: TPG Telecom Limited (TPG Telecom), the company formerly named Vodafone Hutchison Australia, is pleased to announce that it has been admitted to the official list of the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

The listing comes ahead of implementation of its merger with TPG Corporation Limited (formerly named TPG Telecom Limited) (TPG Corporation) by scheme of arrangement expected to occur on 13 July, 2020.

The new TPG Telecom Limited will trade under the ASX code "TPG" on a deferred settlement basis from today, with trading in shares on a normal settlement basis to then commence on14 July, 2020.

VHA Chief Executive Officer, Iñaki Berroeta, who will serve as CEO of the new TPG Telecom, said the ASX listing was a significant milestone.

"The new TPG Telecom will be a more powerful competitor in the market and will be well-positioned to deliver stronger returns to shareholders than either business could achieve on a standalone basis," Mr Berroeta said.

"It's an exciting day for our customers, investors and employees, and we look forward to bringing the two companies together over the coming months."

TPG Corporation will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of new TPG Telecom and will be delisted from the ASX shortly after Implementation.

About TPG Telecom Limited

TPG Telecom Limited, formerly Vodafone Hutchison Australia Limited, will merge with TPG Corporation Limited on 13 July 2020 to create a new full-service telecommunications provider in Australia.

The merger will bring together two highly complementary network infrastructures and leading talent in Australia's mobile and fixed broadband sectors, with an integrated offering that leverages a comprehensive portfolio of fixed and mobile products. TPG Telecom will operatea number ofleading mobile and internetbrandsincluding Vodafone, TPG, iiNet, AAPT, Internode and Lebara.

TPG Telecom will own and operate national fixed and mobile network infrastructure, including Australia's second largest fixed voice and data network with 27,000km+ of metropolitan and inter-capital fibre networks, a leading mobile network with more than 5,600 sites, including a 4G network covering over 22 million Australians, a 5G network currently being rolled out in selected areas of Australia, international transit capacity, and a strategic portfolio of spectrum assets.

