Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited    HTA   AU000000HTA8

HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS (AUSTRALIA)

(HTA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hutchison Telecommunications Australia : Scheme Effective Date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 02:20am EDT

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited

ABN 15 003 677 227

Level 1, 177 Pacific Highway North Sydney, NSW 2060

Tel: (02) 9015 5088 Fax: (02) 9015 5034www.hutchison.com.au

ASX Market Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange

Date: 29 June 2020

Subject: Scheme Effective Date

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited (ASX: HTA, HTAL or the Company) attaches a media release by TPG Telecom Limited (previously known as Vodafone Hutchison Australia Limited) (TPG Telecom) in relation to the proposed merger between TPG Telecom and TPG Corporation Limited (ASX: TPM, previously known as TPG Telecom Limited) (TPM) advising that the scheme of arrangement has now become effective.

The Company confirms that it is in a position to complete the Restructure (as defined in the Scheme Book) on or before the Implementation Date.

Yours faithfully,

Naomi Dolmatoff Company Secretary

AUTHORISED FOR RELEASE: By the Market Disclosure Committee

For further information, please contact the Company Secretary by email at investors@hutchison.com.au or by telephone on (02) 9015 5088.

media release

Page 1 of 1

Merger process enters final stages

Scheme of Arrangement now effective, VHA renamed TPG Telecom

29 June, 2020: Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA) has today been renamed TPG Telecom Limited (TPG Telecom) ahead of the proposed merger with TPG Corporation (TPM), formerly known as TPG Telecom.

Today, TPM lodged the court orders approving the scheme of arrangement (Scheme) in relation to the proposed merger with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, and the Scheme is now effective.

Following this, TPM was renamed TPG Corporation Limited and VHA was renamed TPG Telecom Limited.

TPM shares [ASX: TPM] will be suspended from trading on the ASX at the end of trade today.

The new TPG Telecom will be admitted to official list of the ASX tomorrow under the code 'TPG', with trading to initially commence on a deferred settlement basis.

Chief Executive Officer Iñaki Berroeta said that the Scheme becoming legally effective was an important final regulatory step in bringing the two businesses together next month.

"It's exciting to be in the final stages of the process and getting ready to enter a new era in two weeks' time," Mr Berroeta said.

"When we merge on 13 July, we will become a stronger force in the telecommunications industry as a leading integrated mobile and fixed provider.

"Customers won't notice a difference in their day-to-day experience, and we look forward to delivering the competitive benefits of the merger to consumers."

The new TPG Telecom will be a house of brands featuring Vodafone, TPG, iiNet, Lebara, AAPT and Internode.

The merger will be implemented on 13 July, 2020.

-ends-

Media contact:

Jen Zemek, Head of Corporate Media Relations, 0451 123 307, jennifer.zemek@vodafone.com.au

Public

Disclaimer

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 06:18:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIO
02:20aHUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUSTRAL : Scheme Effective Date
PU
06/26HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUSTRAL : Supreme Court Approval Received
PU
05/07HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUSTRAL : FIRB Approval of VHA/TPG Merger
PU
05/07HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUSTRAL : Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting
PU
05/06HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUSTRAL : Chairman's Address to Shareholders
PU
03/27HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUSTRAL : Annual Report to shareholders
PU
03/19HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUSTRAL : Change of Directors and Director Interest..
PU
03/05TPG TELECOM : ACCC will not appeal Federal Court's decision to allow TPG-Vodafon..
AQ
03/04AXX : ACCC won't appeal court's TPG-Vodafone merger decision
PU
02/28HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUSTRAL : Annual Financial Report for the year ende..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 5,70 M 3,92 M 3,92 M
Net income 2019 -155 M -106 M -106 M
Net Debt 2019 141 M 96,8 M 96,8 M
P/E ratio 2019 -10,5x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2 375 M 1 628 M 1 633 M
EV / Sales 2018 162x
EV / Sales 2019 311x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 1,10%
Chart HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kin Ning Fok Non-Executive Chairman
Barry Roberts-Thomson Deputy Chairman
Justin Herbert Gardener Independent Non-Executive Director
Dominic Kai Ming Lai Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
John Michael Scanlon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED45.83%1 628
AT&T INC.-25.59%207 195
T-MOBILE US34.15%146 374
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-18.47%141 077
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.16.34%101 425
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-4.08%87 763
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group