Hutchison Telecommunications Australia : Scheme Effective Date

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited

ABN 15 003 677 227

Level 1, 177 Pacific Highway North Sydney, NSW 2060

Tel: (02) 9015 5088 Fax: (02) 9015 5034www.hutchison.com.au

ASX Market Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange

Date: 29 June 2020

Subject: Scheme Effective Date

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited (ASX: HTA, HTAL or the Company) attaches a media release by TPG Telecom Limited (previously known as Vodafone Hutchison Australia Limited) (TPG Telecom) in relation to the proposed merger between TPG Telecom and TPG Corporation Limited (ASX: TPM, previously known as TPG Telecom Limited) (TPM) advising that the scheme of arrangement has now become effective.

The Company confirms that it is in a position to complete the Restructure (as defined in the Scheme Book) on or before the Implementation Date.

Yours faithfully,

Naomi Dolmatoff Company Secretary

AUTHORISED FOR RELEASE: By the Market Disclosure Committee

For further information, please contact the Company Secretary by email at investors@hutchison.com.au or by telephone on (02) 9015 5088.

Merger process enters final stages

Scheme of Arrangement now effective, VHA renamed TPG Telecom

29 June, 2020: Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA) has today been renamed TPG Telecom Limited (TPG Telecom) ahead of the proposed merger with TPG Corporation (TPM), formerly known as TPG Telecom.

Today, TPM lodged the court orders approving the scheme of arrangement (Scheme) in relation to the proposed merger with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, and the Scheme is now effective.

Following this, TPM was renamed TPG Corporation Limited and VHA was renamed TPG Telecom Limited.

TPM shares [ASX: TPM] will be suspended from trading on the ASX at the end of trade today.

The new TPG Telecom will be admitted to official list of the ASX tomorrow under the code 'TPG', with trading to initially commence on a deferred settlement basis.

Chief Executive Officer Iñaki Berroeta said that the Scheme becoming legally effective was an important final regulatory step in bringing the two businesses together next month.

"It's exciting to be in the final stages of the process and getting ready to enter a new era in two weeks' time," Mr Berroeta said.

"When we merge on 13 July, we will become a stronger force in the telecommunications industry as a leading integrated mobile and fixed provider.

"Customers won't notice a difference in their day-to-day experience, and we look forward to delivering the competitive benefits of the merger to consumers."

The new TPG Telecom will be a house of brands featuring Vodafone, TPG, iiNet, Lebara, AAPT and Internode.

The merger will be implemented on 13 July, 2020.

Media contact:

Jen Zemek, Head of Corporate Media Relations, 0451 123 307, jennifer.zemek@vodafone.com.au

