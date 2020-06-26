Hutchison Telecommunications Australia : Supreme Court Approval Received

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited

ABN 15 003 677 227

Level 1, 177 Pacific Highway North Sydney, NSW 2060

Tel: (02) 9015 5088 Fax: (02) 9015 5034www.hutchison.com.au

ASX Market Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange

Date: 26 June 2020

Subject: Supreme Court Approval Received

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited (ASX: HTA, HTAL or the Company) attaches a media release by Vodafone Hutchison Australia Limited (VHA) in relation to the proposed merger between VHA and TPG Telecom Limited (ASX: TPM, TPG Telecom) advising that the Supreme Court of New South Wales today made orders approving the scheme of arrangement.

Yours faithfully,

Naomi Dolmatoff Company Secretary

AUTHORISED FOR RELEASE: By the Market Disclosure Committee

For further information, please contact the Company Secretary by email at investors@hutchison.com.au or by telephone on (02) 9015 5088.

media release

Page 1 of 1

VHA merger with TPG receives final approval

26 June, 2020: Vodafone Hutchison Australia Limited (VHA) has welcomed the announcement that the Supreme Court of New South Wales today made orders approving the scheme of arrangement (Scheme) between VHA and TPG Telecom Limited (TPG).

VHA Chief Executive Officer Iñaki Berroeta said the court orders paved the way for completion of the merger.

"We're pleased to have obtained the final merger approval and we look forward to bringing VHA and

TPG together on 13 July," Mr Berroeta said.

"At the heart of this merger are two businesses with complementary infrastructure and a shared ethos as customer champions, and together we will be a stronger force for Australian consumers."

Key dates for implementing the Scheme are summarised below:

Scheme effective, VHA name change

The Scheme will become effective and Vodafone Hutchison Australia Limited will change its name to TPG Telecom Limited on Monday 29 June 2020.

Suspension of TPG shares from trading

TPG shares to be suspended from trading on ASX from the close of trading on Monday 29 June 2020.

New TPG Telecom to be admitted to ASX

The new TPG Telecom Limited will be admitted to the ASX under the code 'TPG' on Tuesday 30 June 2020, with trading to commence on a deferred settlement basis.

Implementation Date

The Scheme to be implemented on Monday 13 July 2020. The new TPG Telecom will be a house of brands featuring Vodafone, TPG, iiNet, Lebara, AAPT and Internode.

New TPG Telecom shares

New TPG Telecom shares to commence trading on an ordinary settlement basis on Tuesday 14 July 2020.

Media contact: Jen Zemek, Head of Corporate Media Relations, 0451 123 307, jennifer.zemek@vodafone.com.au