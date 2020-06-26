Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited    HTA   AU000000HTA8

HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS (AUSTRALIA)

(HTA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hutchison Telecommunications Australia : Supreme Court Approval Received

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 03:04am EDT

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited

ABN 15 003 677 227

Level 1, 177 Pacific Highway North Sydney, NSW 2060

Tel: (02) 9015 5088 Fax: (02) 9015 5034www.hutchison.com.au

ASX Market Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange

Date: 26 June 2020

Subject: Supreme Court Approval Received

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited (ASX: HTA, HTAL or the Company) attaches a media release by Vodafone Hutchison Australia Limited (VHA) in relation to the proposed merger between VHA and TPG Telecom Limited (ASX: TPM, TPG Telecom) advising that the Supreme Court of New South Wales today made orders approving the scheme of arrangement.

Yours faithfully,

Naomi Dolmatoff Company Secretary

AUTHORISED FOR RELEASE: By the Market Disclosure Committee

For further information, please contact the Company Secretary by email at investors@hutchison.com.au or by telephone on (02) 9015 5088.

media release

Page 1 of 1

VHA merger with TPG receives final approval

26 June, 2020: Vodafone Hutchison Australia Limited (VHA) has welcomed the announcement that the Supreme Court of New South Wales today made orders approving the scheme of arrangement (Scheme) between VHA and TPG Telecom Limited (TPG).

VHA Chief Executive Officer Iñaki Berroeta said the court orders paved the way for completion of the merger.

"We're pleased to have obtained the final merger approval and we look forward to bringing VHA and

TPG together on 13 July," Mr Berroeta said.

"At the heart of this merger are two businesses with complementary infrastructure and a shared ethos as customer champions, and together we will be a stronger force for Australian consumers."

Key dates for implementing the Scheme are summarised below:

Scheme effective, VHA name change

The Scheme will become effective and Vodafone Hutchison Australia Limited will change its name to TPG Telecom Limited on Monday 29 June 2020.

Suspension of TPG shares from trading

TPG shares to be suspended from trading on ASX from the close of trading on Monday 29 June 2020.

New TPG Telecom to be admitted to ASX

The new TPG Telecom Limited will be admitted to the ASX under the code 'TPG' on Tuesday 30 June 2020, with trading to commence on a deferred settlement basis.

Implementation Date

The Scheme to be implemented on Monday 13 July 2020. The new TPG Telecom will be a house of brands featuring Vodafone, TPG, iiNet, Lebara, AAPT and Internode.

New TPG Telecom shares

New TPG Telecom shares to commence trading on an ordinary settlement basis on Tuesday 14 July 2020.

Media contact: Jen Zemek, Head of Corporate Media Relations, 0451 123 307, jennifer.zemek@vodafone.com.au

Disclaimer

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 07:03:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIO
03:04aHUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUSTRAL : Supreme Court Approval Received
PU
05/07HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUSTRAL : FIRB Approval of VHA/TPG Merger
PU
05/07HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUSTRAL : Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting
PU
05/06HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUSTRAL : Chairman's Address to Shareholders
PU
03/27HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUSTRAL : Annual Report to shareholders
PU
03/19HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUSTRAL : Change of Directors and Director Interest..
PU
03/05TPG TELECOM : ACCC will not appeal Federal Court's decision to allow TPG-Vodafon..
AQ
03/04AXX : ACCC won't appeal court's TPG-Vodafone merger decision
PU
02/28HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUSTRAL : Annual Financial Report for the year ende..
PU
02/25HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUSTRAL : Preliminary Final Report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 5,70 M 3,92 M 3,92 M
Net income 2019 -155 M -107 M -107 M
Net Debt 2019 141 M 96,8 M 96,8 M
P/E ratio 2019 -10,5x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2 511 M 1 725 M 1 727 M
EV / Sales 2018 162x
EV / Sales 2019 311x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 1,10%
Chart HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kin Ning Fok Non-Executive Chairman
Barry Roberts-Thomson Deputy Chairman
Justin Herbert Gardener Independent Non-Executive Director
Dominic Kai Ming Lai Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
John Michael Scanlon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED54.17%1 725
AT&T INC.-24.72%209 618
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-16.03%145 304
T-MOBILE US40.51%134 154
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.12.91%99 179
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-4.56%88 242
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group