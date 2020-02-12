Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited    HTA   AU000000HTA8

HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS (AUSTRALIA)

(HTA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TPM: TPG welcomes Federal Court decision regarding merger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 08:06pm EST

13 February 2020

TPG welcomes Federal Court decision regarding proposed merger with VHA

TPG Telecom Limited (ASX: TPM) (TPG) is pleased to note the judgment by the Federal Court of Australia that the proposed merger of TPG and Vodafone Hutchison Australia Pty Limited (VHA) via a Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme) will not, and is not likely to, substantially lessen competition.

TPG's Directors continue to unanimously recommend that all shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme in the absence of a superior proposal and subject to the Independent Expert concluding that the Scheme is in the best interests of TPG shareholders.

Each TPG Director intends to vote in favour of the Scheme in relation to the TPG shares in which they have an interest, in the absence of a superior proposal.

The implementation of the Scheme remains subject to a number of conditions, including approvals from other regulatory bodies, the Federal Court and TPG Telecom shareholders. TPG and VHA are together working to complete the merger transaction as soon as possible. Subject to approvals, it is anticipated that the merger will be completed in mid-2020.

TPG Executive Chairman, David Teoh, said: "TPG is very pleased with the Federal Court decision and looks forward to combining with VHA to create Australia's newest fully integrated telecommunications operator. We will work to finalise the other conditions to the merger as soon as possible."

TPG will release its results for the half-year ended 31 January 2020 on 5 March 2020.

END

Media Relations

Clive Mathieson

Cato & Clive

  1. clive@catoandclive.com
  1. +61 411 888 425

63-65 Waterloo Road Macquarie Park, NSW 2113 T: (02) 9162 6000 F: (02) 9888 9148 www.tpg.com.au

ABN: 46 093 058 069 TPG Telecom Limited

Disclaimer

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 01:05:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIO
08:16pAustralia court backs $10 billion Vodafone-TPG merger, overruling regulator
RE
08:09pCourt Approves A$15 Billion Vodafone Hutchison Australia-TPG Merger
DJ
08:06pHUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUSTRAL : Federal Court Judgement - Vodafone/TPG Me..
PU
08:06pTPM : TPG welcomes Federal Court decision regarding merger
PU
2019HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUSTRAL : HUTCH crowned champions at Telecommunicat..
AQ
2019HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUSTRAL : Initial Director's Interest Notice - S Ch..
PU
2019HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUSTRAL : Appointment of Director
PU
2019Australian watchdog hurt competition by barring Vodafone, TPG merger-telcos
RE
2019TPG Telecom Profit Dented by Abandoning Mobile Network
DJ
2019HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUS : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Frank ..
PU
More news
Chart HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Kin Ning Fok Non-Executive Chairman
Barry Roberts-Thomson Deputy Chairman
Justin Herbert Gardener Independent Non-Executive Director
Dominic Kai Ming Lai Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
John Michael Scanlon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED8.33%1 185
AT&T-2.33%276 923
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED1.37%175 199
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.22.73%96 902
NTT DOCOMO, INC.3.29%92 730
T-MOBILE US20.49%80 972
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group