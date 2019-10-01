Log in
AZEK Building Products and Huttig Building Products Expand Their Partnership

10/01/2019

CHICAGO, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AZEK Building Products and Huttig Building Products (Nasdaq: HBP) have announced a new partnership intended to service key areas in the Washington and Oregon markets. Huttig Building Products, one of the nation’s largest wholesale distributors of millwork and specialty building products, plans to offer the full line of TimberTech outdoor living and AZEK Exteriors products to its dealer network in the Pacific Northwest starting in October of 2019. 

“We’re pleased to announce this strategic partnership with AZEK and are sure it will provide immediate value,” said David Shanda, Huttig’s Regional Vice President. “AZEK’s steadfast commitment to quality products complements our existing product portfolio allowing Huttig to offer an unmatched value proposition in the Pacific Northwest.”

The TimberTech outdoor living and AZEK Exteriors portfolios of products, under the AZEK Building Products umbrella, provide customers with a range of high performance, low maintenance alternatives to wood. The company is dedicated to offering premium, sustainable materials that enhance the beauty of the home’s exterior and that are supported by industry leading warranties.  Products include capped polymer decking, capped composite decking, composite and aluminum railing, PVC trim, and more.

“We are thrilled to extend our relationship with Huttig. They’ve been an outstanding partner of ours and are a natural fit as we look to expand our distribution network,” said Joe Ochoa, President of AZEK Building Products. “Huttig has a demonstrated ability to service a variety of dealer customers through value-add programs and a continuous passion for our industry.”

AZEK Building Products is headquartered in Chicago, IL and operates multiple manufacturing and R&D locations across the United States. Huttig Building Products is an established distributor of building materials, serving locations throughout the United States for 135 years.

For more information on AZEK Building Products, visit TimberTech.com and AZEKexteriors.com.

For more information on Huttig Building Products, visit huttig.com.

About AZEK Building Products

AZEK Building Products, a division of The AZEK Company, manufactures home building materials under two divisions: TimberTech® and AZEK® Exteriors. TimberTech offers a premium portfolio of capped polymer and capped composite decking – as well as railing, porch, lighting and paver products – while AZEK Exteriors manufactures distinctly unique trim and moulding. Together the brands present homeowners, builders, architects, dealers and contractors with a comprehensive suite of first-rate products that are long lasting, sustainable alternatives to wood. AZEK is headquartered in Chicago, IL (with plants in OH and PA) and owns business operations of Minneapolis-based ULTRALOX railing systems. For more information visit AZEKCo.com or call 1-877-275-2935.

About Huttig

Huttig, currently in its 135th year of business, is one of the largest domestic distributors of millwork, building materials and wood products used principally in new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling and repair work. Huttig distributes its products through 27 distribution centers serving 41 states. Huttig's wholesale distribution centers sell principally to building materials dealers, national buying groups, home centers and industrial users, including makers of manufactured homes.

Media Contacts

Tyler Rabel
Two x Four
773-445-4728
trabel@twoxfour.com

David Fishbein
Huttig Building Products
314-216-2600
marketingmail@huttig.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
