HUYA Inc. : Announces Result of Extraordinary General Meeting

05/15/2020 | 06:01am EDT

GUANGZHOU, China, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China, today announced that, at its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held today, shareholders of the Company adopted the following resolution as a special resolution proposed by the Company:

THAT the Company's Third Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association be amended and restated by the deletion in their entirety and by the substitution in their place of the Fourth Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association, substantially in the form attached to the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting dated April 3, 2020 as Exhibit A.

About HUYA Inc.

HUYA Inc. is a leading game live streaming platform in China with a large and active game live streaming community. The Company cooperates with e-sports event organizers, as well as major game developers and publishers, and has developed e-sports live streaming as one of the most popular content genres on its platform. The Company has created an engaged, interactive and immersive community for game enthusiasts of China's young generation. Building on its success in game live streaming, Huya has also extended its content to other entertainment content genres. Huya's open platform also functions as a marketplace for broadcasters and talent agencies to congregate and closely collaborate with the Company.

For more information, please visit http://ir.huya.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

HUYA Inc.
Investor Relations
Tel: +86-20-2290-7829
E-mail: ir@huya.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: huya@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: huya@tpg-ir.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huya-inc-announces-result-of-extraordinary-general-meeting-301059982.html

SOURCE HUYA Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
