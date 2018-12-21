Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Hwa Hong Corporation Limited    HWHS   SG1H85877246

HWA HONG CORPORATION LIMITED (HWHS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
-- SGD   --.--%
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hwa Hong : Acquisition of Interest in Commercial Property Located in London, United Kingdom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 12:55pm CET

ACQUISITION OF INTEREST IN COMMERCIAL PROPERTY LOCATED AT GARRETT STREET, LONDON, EC1Y 0TW, UNITED KINGDOM

The Board of Directors of Hwa Hong Corporation Limited (the "Company" or "HHC" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that its indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary, Vantagepro Investment Limited has, acquired an interest in 7,139 shares of nominal value GBP0.01 each in the share capital of Garrett Property Holdings Ltd ("GPH"), representing approximately 71.39% of the total issued and paid-up share capital of GPH of GBP100.00, for an aggregate consideration of GBP71.39, being the nominal value of the shares (the "Investment"). The remaining 2,861 shares in GPH, representing approximately 28.61% of the total issued and paid-up share capital of GPH, are held by unrelated parties including, inter alia, Langland Estates Ltd. (UK) and Steptwice Company Ltd.

The principal activity of GPH is that of investment holding and it holds the entire issued share capital of Capital Garrett Ltd ("CGL"), whose the principal activity is that of property investment. Both GPH and CGL are companies incorporated in England and Wales.

CGL has entered into agreements with 2 unrelated third parties, namely M & G UK Property Nominee 1 Limited and M & G UK Property Nominee 2 Limited, to acquire a freehold property located at 20 Garrett Street, London EC1Y 0TW, United Kingdom (the "Property") for a total cash consideration of GBP18.50 million (equivalent to approximately SGD32.37 million1) (the "Consideration") and upon the terms and conditions of the said agreement (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition was an off-market transaction and the Consideration was arrived at after negotiations on a willing-buyer, willing-seller basis. The Acquisition was completed on 21 December 2018 and will be funded by a combination of bank loans and internal cash sources.

The Property is located in the borough of Hackney, approximately 650m from the Old Street Roundabout. The area is commonly referred to as East London Tech City or Silicon Roundabout as it is London's main technology cluster with more than 1,000 technology companies located in the area (source:www.techcitymap.com). The Old Street area is popular with both start-up technology companies as well as established technology and media companies such as Adobe. Inc and CBS Corporation. The Property is served by good transport links as it is within walking distance of Old Street Underground Station, Barbican Underground Station and Farringdon Underground and Crossrail station.

The Property has a total lettable floor area of approximately 17,500 square feet and comprises office accommodation over 3 floors and a lower ground floor. The Property is currently fully leased until 9 September 2029 with upward only rent reviews on 10 September 2019 and 10 September 2024. In addition, the tenant has a right to terminate the lease on 10 September 2021, 10 September 2024 and 10 September 2026.

1 Based on exchange rate of GBP1 to S$1.75.

The Property produces an annual gross rental income of approximately GBP0.61 million, reflecting a low passing rent of approximately GBP35.0 per square foot. The passing rent represents a discount of approximately 30% to current estimated market rents for similar buildings in the area and represents an opportunity for positive rental reversion.

The Investment will allow the Group to invest in the Property through CGL and thereby expand its commercial property portfolio in London. The Investment is also in line with the Group's strategy to seek value-add opportunities in the central London commercial property market for recurrent rental income and capital appreciation. With the Property's low passing rent, the Group intends to maximise the Property's rental income through, inter alia, the upcoming rent review process in 2019.

The Group expects the Acquisition to be accretive to the Group's earnings per share2 at current levels of rent. The Investment is not expected to have a material impact on the earnings per share and net tangible assets of the Company and the Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2018.

None of the directors or controlling shareholders of the Company has any indirect or direct interest in the Acquisition.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Lee Soo Wei

Chief Financial Officer

21 December 2018

2 This statement should not be interpreted to mean that earnings per share of the Group for shareholders of the

Company will necessarily match or exceed the historical or published earnings per share of the Group.

Disclaimer

Hwa Hong Corporation Limited published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 11:54:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HWA HONG CORPORATION LIMIT
12:55pHWA HONG : Acquisition of Interest in Commercial Property Located in London, Uni..
PU
02/02HWA HONG : Cash Dividend/Distribution
PU
2017HWA HONG : Unaudited Results for Third Quarter Ended 30 September 2017
PU
2017HWA HONG : Notice of a Change in the Percentage Level of a Substantial Sharehold..
PU
2017HWA HONG : Notice of a Change in the Percentage Level of a Substantial Sharehold..
PU
2017HWA HONG : Notice of a Change in the Percentage Level of a Substantial Sharehold..
PU
2017HWA HONG : Notice of a Change in the Percentage Level of a Substantial Sharehold..
PU
2017HWA HONG : Notice of a Change in the Percentage Level of a Substantial Sharehold..
PU
2017HWA HONG : Unaudited Results for Second Quarter Ended 30 June 2017
PU
2017HWA HONG : Dissolution and Discharge of the Divestment and Investment Committee
PU
More news
Chart HWA HONG CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hwa Hong Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HWA HONG CORPORATION LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Choo Eng Ong Group MD & Non-Independent Executive Director
Hans Hugh Miller Non-Executive Chairman
Soo Wei Lee Chief Financial Officer
Mui Eng Ong Non-Independent Executive Director
Hian Eng Ong Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HWA HONG CORPORATION LIMITED-4.92%0
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-12.49%42 278
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-12.27%40 103
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.6.13%37 591
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-16.30%27 138
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED29.46%26 704
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.