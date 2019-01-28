Hyatt Hotels : 40 Hyatt Hotels Expected to Open Throughout West Coast United States by 2021

Hyatt
Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced that Hyatt expects 40
new hotels to open in California, Oregon and Washington by the end of
2021, fueling Hyatt’s regional brand growth by nearly 45 percent. The
new executed properties – under management and franchise agreements –
will join 89 Hyatt-branded hotels that are currently open and operating
in California, Oregon and Washington.
The West Coast is a priority for developers due to business demand from
several strong markets in cities like San Diego, San Francisco,
Portland, Ore., and Seattle. Further reasons to support Hyatt’s strategy
to focus on West Coast growth includes corporate and leisure travelers
from Asia, where Hyatt has strong brand name recognition.
“The West Coast U.S. is a primary area of focus for Hyatt, and we see
enormous potential to grow our portfolio of brands in this region,” said
Jim Chu, global head of development and owner relations, Hyatt. “Today’s
announcement further demonstrates the overall strength and resonance of
Hyatt-branded hotels with developers, owners and guests.”
Most notably, new West Coast properties include Hyatt
House San Jose/Cupertino (March 2019) to be located in the heart of
Silicon Valley, the 350-room Grand
Hyatt at SFO (Summer 2019) which will be the only hotel on airport
grounds, the 600-room Hyatt
Regency Portland at Oregon Convention Center (Early 2020) and
Thompson Hollywood (Early 2020). These will complement the recently
opened Hyatt Regency Seattle, the largest hotel in the Pacific
Northwest, per number of rooms (1,260) and meeting space (103,000 square
feet).
Complete list of new West Coast U.S. properties:
Park Hyatt
Park Hyatt hotels provide discerning, affluent business and leisure
guests with elegant and luxurious accommodations. Each Park Hyatt hotel
is custom designed to combine sophistication with distinctive regional
character. parkhyatt.com
-
Park Hyatt Los Angeles at Oceanwide Plaza (Calif.), 184 guestrooms,
2020
-
Park Hyatt Los Angeles Residences at Oceanwide Plaza (Calif.), 164
residences, 2020
Grand Hyatt
Grand Hyatt hotels celebrate the iconic in small details and magnificent
moments, providing sophisticated business and leisure travelers with
elegant accommodations, extraordinary restaurants, bars, spas and
fitness centers, as well as comprehensive business and meeting
facilities. grandhyatt.com
-
Grand Hyatt at SFO (San Francisco, Calif.), 351 guestrooms, Summer 2019
Andaz
Andaz hotels draw upon surrounding neighborhoods to craft distinctively
local experiences, fully immersing guests in each inspiring destination
through unique expressions of local culture. Andaz hotels are designed
to reflect their surroundings and feature an innovative service model
that creates a barrier-free and non-traditional environment. andaz.com
-
Andaz Palm Springs (Calif.), 150 guestrooms, Fall 2019
The Unbound Collection by Hyatt
The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand is designed to provide a portfolio
of unconventional upper-upscale and luxury properties ranging from
historic urban gems to contemporary new build hotels, boutique
properties, and resorts. Each hotel is one-of-a-kind and offers
story-worthy and extraordinary experiences for our guests. unboundcollectionbyhyatt.com
-
A hotel within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, located in
Hollywood, Calif., 64 guestrooms, Late 2019
Destination Hotels
Destination Hotels is a collection of more than 40 upscale and luxury
independent hotels, resorts and residences across North America. Serving
as both the explorer and the guide, Destination hotels ensure a sense of
genuine belonging and the chance to encounter life-enhancing
discoveries. destinationhotels.com
-
A hotel within the Destination Hotels brand, located in Oceanside,
Calif., 226 guestrooms, Q4 2020
Hyatt Regency
The Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on connecting travelers to who and
what matters most to them. Conveniently located in urban and resort
locations in more than 30 countries around the world, Hyatt Regency
hotels serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion, offering a
one-stop experience that puts everything guests need right at their
fingertips. hyattregency.com
-
Hyatt Regency Portland at the Oregon Convention Center (Ore.), 600
guestrooms, Early 2020
Thompson Hotels
Founded in 2001, Thompson Hotels is an award-winning international
hospitality brand that delivers a new take on modern luxury at the
refined edge of travel. Each location offers a stunning, carefully
layered and dynamic urban or resort setting that molds into the
surrounding community. thompsonhotels.com
-
Thompson Hollywood (Calif.), 190 guestrooms, Early 2020
Hyatt Centric
Hyatt Centric hotels are full service lifestyle hotels located in prime
destinations that are created for millennial-minded guests who view
their hotel as more than a place to stay. Hyatt Centric hotels help
guests discover the world’s most compelling destinations like an
in-the-know local. hyattcentric.com
-
Hyatt Centric Mountain View (Calif.), 168 guestrooms, Spring 2019
-
Hyatt Centric Korea Town Los Angeles (Calif.), 310 guestrooms, Fall
2021
-
Hyatt Centric Downtown Sacramento (Calif.), 172 guestrooms, Fall 2020
-
Hyatt Centric Downtown Portland (Ore.), 215 guestrooms, January 2020
Hyatt House
Hyatt House hotels are designed to welcome guests as extended stay
residents. Apartment-style suites with fully equipped kitchens and
separate living areas remind guests of the conveniences of home. hyatthouse.com
-
Hyatt House San Jose/Cupertino (Calif.) 148 guestrooms, March 2019
-
Hyatt House San Jose Airport (Calif.) 165 guestrooms, April 2019
-
Hyatt House LAX (Los Angeles, Calif.), 129 guestrooms, February 2020
-
Hyatt House Davis (Calif.) 118 guestrooms, July 2020
-
Hyatt House Los Angeles USC Medical Campus (Calif.), 200 guestrooms,
August 2020
-
Hyatt House Sacramento Airport - North Natomas (Calif.), 92
guestrooms, November 2020
-
Hyatt House Pomona (Calif.), 100 guestrooms, November 2020
-
Hyatt House Livermore (Calif.), 130 guestrooms, March 2021
-
Hyatt House Seatac Airport (Seattle, Wash.), 139 guestrooms, April 2021
Hyatt Place
Hyatt Place hotels offer a modern, comfortable and seamless experience,
combining style and innovation to create a casual hotel environment for
today's multi-tasking traveler. From the lobby to the guest rooms to
in-hotel dining, every touchpoint is designed with the high value
business traveler in mind. hyattplace.com
-
Hyatt Place San Jose Airport (Calif.) 190 guestrooms, March 2019
-
Hyatt Place Santa Barbara (Calif.), 88 guestrooms, April 2019
-
Hyatt Place Fresno, California (Calif.), 126 guestrooms, April 2019
-
Hyatt Place Vacaville California (Calif.), 136 guestrooms, July 2019
-
Hyatt Place Bakersfield (Calif.), 120 guestrooms, September 2019
-
Hyatt Place LAX (Los Angeles, Calif.), 272 guestrooms, February 2020
-
Hyatt Place Sacramento Airport – North Natomas (Calif.), 109
guestrooms, November 2020
-
Hyatt Place Pomona (Calif.), 115 guestrooms, November 2020
-
Hyatt Place Sunnyvale (Calif.), 90 guestrooms, January 2021
-
Hyatt Place Hayward (Calif.), 119 guestrooms, January 2021
-
Hyatt Place Paso Robles (Calif.), 131 guestrooms, February 2021
-
Hyatt Place Livermore (Calif.), 90 guestrooms, March 2021
-
Hyatt Place San Carlos (Calif.), 103 guestrooms, March 2021
-
Hyatt Place SeaTac Airport (Seattle, Wash.), 237 guestrooms, April 2021
-
Hyatt Place Vancouver Washington (Wash.), 113 guestrooms, September
2020
-
Hyatt Place Portland - Pearl District (Ore.), 176 guestrooms, November
2020
Joie de Vivre
Since its founding in San Francisco in 1987, the Joie de Vivre brand has
made curating playful travel through local connections and eclectic
experiences its signature. Each Joie de Vivre hotel is an original
concept designed to reflect its neighborhood. jdvhotels.com
-
A hotel within the Joie de Vivre brand, located in Oceanside, Calif.,
161 guestrooms, Q4 2020
-
El Capitan, a Joie de Vivre Hotel (Merced, Calif.), 114 guestrooms, Q1
2020
tommie
tommie is a carefully edited hotel and gathering place that inspires
guests to author their own experiences. By focusing on the essentials
and providing fun, relevant choices, the tommie brand offers a fresh
lens for the youthful and open-minded to explore, connect and discover. tommiehotels.com
-
tommie Hollywood (Calif.), 212 guestrooms, Q1 2020
The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to
Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.
About Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global
hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 premier brands. As of
September 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio included more than 750
properties in more than 55 countries across six continents. The
Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs
its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract
and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create
value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own,
operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels,
resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness
and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand
Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Andaz®, Hyatt
Centric®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Hyatt
Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt
Zilara™, Hyatt Residence Club® and Exhale® brand
names. On November 30, 2018, the Company expanded its hotel and resort
portfolio with the inclusion of the Alila®, Destination®,
Joie de Vivre®, Thompson Hotels® and tommie™ brands.
For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.
Forward-Looking Statement
Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not
historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements
include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company’s
outlook, estimated Adjusted EBITDA contribution of the transaction,
estimated integration-related costs of the transaction, plans,
objectives, goals, expectations, beliefs, business strategies, future
events, business conditions, business trends and expectations, and
involve known and unknown risks that are difficult to predict. As a
result, our actual results, performance or achievements may differ
materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking
statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements
by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,”
“seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,”
“continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and
similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar
expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon
estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and
our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual
results to differ materially from current expectations include, among
others, the risks discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC,
including our annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports, which
filings are available from the SEC. We caution you not to place undue
reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of
the date of this press release. We do not undertake or assume any
obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to
reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in
assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking
statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we
update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be
drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or
other forward-looking statements.
