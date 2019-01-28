Hyatt Hotels : 40 Hyatt Hotels Expected to Open Throughout West Coast United States by 2021

Hyatt to expand its brand portfolio in California, Oregon and Washington by nearly 45 percent

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced that Hyatt expects 40 new hotels to open in California, Oregon and Washington by the end of 2021, fueling Hyatt’s regional brand growth by nearly 45 percent. The new executed properties – under management and franchise agreements – will join 89 Hyatt-branded hotels that are currently open and operating in California, Oregon and Washington.

The West Coast is a priority for developers due to business demand from several strong markets in cities like San Diego, San Francisco, Portland, Ore., and Seattle. Further reasons to support Hyatt’s strategy to focus on West Coast growth includes corporate and leisure travelers from Asia, where Hyatt has strong brand name recognition.

“The West Coast U.S. is a primary area of focus for Hyatt, and we see enormous potential to grow our portfolio of brands in this region,” said Jim Chu, global head of development and owner relations, Hyatt. “Today’s announcement further demonstrates the overall strength and resonance of Hyatt-branded hotels with developers, owners and guests.”

Most notably, new West Coast properties include Hyatt House San Jose/Cupertino (March 2019) to be located in the heart of Silicon Valley, the 350-room Grand Hyatt at SFO (Summer 2019) which will be the only hotel on airport grounds, the 600-room Hyatt Regency Portland at Oregon Convention Center (Early 2020) and Thompson Hollywood (Early 2020). These will complement the recently opened Hyatt Regency Seattle, the largest hotel in the Pacific Northwest, per number of rooms (1,260) and meeting space (103,000 square feet).

Complete list of new West Coast U.S. properties:

Park Hyatt

Park Hyatt Los Angeles at Oceanwide Plaza (Calif.), 184 guestrooms, 2020

Park Hyatt Los Angeles Residences at Oceanwide Plaza (Calif.), 164 residences, 2020

Grand Hyatt

Grand Hyatt at SFO (San Francisco, Calif.), 351 guestrooms, Summer 2019

Andaz

Andaz Palm Springs (Calif.), 150 guestrooms, Fall 2019

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

A hotel within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, located in Hollywood, Calif., 64 guestrooms, Late 2019

Destination Hotels

A hotel within the Destination Hotels brand, located in Oceanside, Calif., 226 guestrooms, Q4 2020

Hyatt Regency

Hyatt Regency Portland at the Oregon Convention Center (Ore.), 600 guestrooms, Early 2020

Thompson Hotels

Thompson Hollywood (Calif.), 190 guestrooms, Early 2020

Hyatt Centric

Hyatt Centric Mountain View (Calif.), 168 guestrooms, Spring 2019

Hyatt Centric Korea Town Los Angeles (Calif.), 310 guestrooms, Fall 2021

Hyatt Centric Downtown Sacramento (Calif.), 172 guestrooms, Fall 2020

Hyatt Centric Downtown Portland (Ore.), 215 guestrooms, January 2020

Hyatt House

Hyatt House San Jose/Cupertino (Calif.) 148 guestrooms, March 2019

Hyatt House San Jose Airport (Calif.) 165 guestrooms, April 2019

Hyatt House LAX (Los Angeles, Calif.), 129 guestrooms, February 2020

Hyatt House Davis (Calif.) 118 guestrooms, July 2020

Hyatt House Los Angeles USC Medical Campus (Calif.), 200 guestrooms, August 2020

Hyatt House Sacramento Airport - North Natomas (Calif.), 92 guestrooms, November 2020

Hyatt House Pomona (Calif.), 100 guestrooms, November 2020

Hyatt House Livermore (Calif.), 130 guestrooms, March 2021

Hyatt House Seatac Airport (Seattle, Wash.), 139 guestrooms, April 2021

Hyatt Place

Hyatt Place San Jose Airport (Calif.) 190 guestrooms, March 2019

Hyatt Place Santa Barbara (Calif.), 88 guestrooms, April 2019

Hyatt Place Fresno, California (Calif.), 126 guestrooms, April 2019

Hyatt Place Vacaville California (Calif.), 136 guestrooms, July 2019

Hyatt Place Bakersfield (Calif.), 120 guestrooms, September 2019

Hyatt Place LAX (Los Angeles, Calif.), 272 guestrooms, February 2020

Hyatt Place Sacramento Airport – North Natomas (Calif.), 109 guestrooms, November 2020

Hyatt Place Pomona (Calif.), 115 guestrooms, November 2020

Hyatt Place Sunnyvale (Calif.), 90 guestrooms, January 2021

Hyatt Place Hayward (Calif.), 119 guestrooms, January 2021

Hyatt Place Paso Robles (Calif.), 131 guestrooms, February 2021

Hyatt Place Livermore (Calif.), 90 guestrooms, March 2021

Hyatt Place San Carlos (Calif.), 103 guestrooms, March 2021

Hyatt Place SeaTac Airport (Seattle, Wash.), 237 guestrooms, April 2021

Hyatt Place Vancouver Washington (Wash.), 113 guestrooms, September 2020

Hyatt Place Portland - Pearl District (Ore.), 176 guestrooms, November 2020

Joie de Vivre

A hotel within the Joie de Vivre brand, located in Oceanside, Calif., 161 guestrooms, Q4 2020

El Capitan, a Joie de Vivre Hotel (Merced, Calif.), 114 guestrooms, Q1 2020

tommie

tommie Hollywood (Calif.), 212 guestrooms, Q1 2020

