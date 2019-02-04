Hyatt Hotels : Andaz Hotels & Resorts and The Society of Scent Make Hotel Stays More Memorable

CHICAGO (Feburary 4, 2019) -While global in scale, Andaz hotels and resorts weave the sights, sounds, scents, tastes and textures of the surroundings into each property for an experience that truly immerses guests in the eclectic culture of each destination. Today, the brand announced a new collaboration with The Society of Scent, an olfactory collective which includes a proprietary fragrance creation laboratory led by Jean Claude Delville. Delville, who first began studying perfumery at age 17, has developed fragrances with several major designers including Givenchy, Marc Jacobs, Joe Malone and Vera Wang. Through this collaboration, the sense of scent will be brought to life at all Andaz properties worldwide in highly immersive and unexpected ways.

Together, the Andaz brand and The Society of Scent will create a series of individual scents based on elements of each property and locale that are most resonant. The Society of Scent is visiting Andaz hotels to experience firsthand what makes each property truly distinctive. While immersing in the culture and guest experience, the collective is meeting with local purveyors and partners and the greatest influencers on the guest experience, Andaz hotel colleagues - from chefs and spa directors, to general managers and resident experts. Based on their findings, the Andaz brand and The Society of Scent will develop a custom scent for each individual property along with a unique 'scent story' and related experiences and/or amenities throughout 2019.

'Scent is one of the most powerful senses because of its connection to memory. This link is what we seek to capitalize on for Andaz hotels,' said Heather Geisler, vice president, global brands, Hyatt. 'Our collaboration with The Society of Scent is aimed at not only creating scents that convey the unique guest experience at each hotel, but more importantly, to continue to evoke memories of the experience through scent long after the guest departs.'

'The Society of Scent was built by and for a community of fragrance enthusiasts,' said Jean Claude Delville. 'We know that scent can be a powerful way to communicate the unique story of each locale, and these custom scents will be developed with that in mind. We are truly excited to work with the Andaz brand on capturing the culture of each hotel's surroundings into a scent experience.'

Distinctively Local, in Every Sense

Since the brand's inception, Andaz hotels and resorts have been distinctively local. Every Andaz hotel takes its cue from the neighborhood and delivers on the senses in a truly unique way.

SIGHT celebrates each destination's visual surroundings through interior furnishings, mood lighting and décor authentic to the area.

SOUND highlights the aural environment including carefully curated music selections, local accents and dialects, urban clamor and unadulterated nature.

TASTE takes you through a culinary adventure through the many diverse flavors seen in the property's restaurant menus and surprising beverage/cocktail selections.

TOUCH provides a tactile engagement with the textures of Andaz hotel architecture, furnishings, linens and unexpected elements of serveware.

SCENT offers a one-of-a-kind olfactory mood combining a hotel's fresh air, aromas of food, relaxing candles or the familiar smell of coffee.

And for the Andaz brand, COMMUNITY is important and deemed the brand's 'sixth sense.' Andaz hotels and resorts give special attention to how they engage with and care for surrounding communities and beyond, through the (ANDAZ)RED collaboration to support (RED)'s fight to end AIDS.

