Hyatt Hotels : Andaz Maui Chef Jonathan Pasion and Grand Hyatt Baha Mar Chef Leo Minelli Win Americas Regional Hyatt Culinary Challenge

Hyatt today announced the winners of its fifth-annual culinary
competition The Good Taste Series Americans Regional Competition: Chefs
Jonathan Pasion of Andaz Maui and Leo Minelli of Grand Hyatt Baha Mar.
Judged by a panel of food and hospitality industry professionals, 11
regional winners from Hyatt properties in North America prepared two
reception-style dishes designed from a mystery basket of ingredients.
The dishes also incorporated local ingredients, regional influences and
represented Hyatt’s global food philosophy, Food. Thoughtfully
Sourced. Carefully Served. Each plate was judged on flavor,
presentation, creativity, and the chef’s interaction with their audience.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180927005553/en/
Grand Hyatt Baha Mar hosted 11 up-and-coming chefs from Hyatt Hotels in North America to compete in The Good Taste Series Americas Regional Competition. (Photo: Business Wire)
“We are extremely proud of our culinary talent in the Americas, and
congratulate both Chef Jonathan, Chef Leo and all of our talented
competitors,” said Colleen Kareti, vice president, operational
experiences, Hyatt, Americas. “As we continued this annual competition
for the fifth year in a row, we centered this event around furthering
the development of our culinary talent and showcasing Hyatt’s commitment
to culinary excellence.”
Utilizing all of the mystery ingredients, which included Hog Snapper,
Pigeon Peas, local Squash and Sugar Apples, Chef Jonathan presented
Kaffir Hog Snapper Tataki and Nori Emulsion dishes and Chef Leo
presented Cured Snapper Tartare and Hog Snapper with Pigeon Pea Baba
Ghanoush.
“Being part of The Good Taste Series has been an honor as I continue to
hone my culinary skills,” said Chef Jonathan Pasion. “Winning this
competition is a huge accomplishment, and I am proud to have presented
dishes that represent my training and background alongside extremely
talented Hyatt competitors whom I’ve learned so much from this week.”
As the winners of The Good Taste Series Americans Regional Competition,
Chef Jonathan and Chef Leo received a $2,000 check and will also be
attending the global competition, where they will compete against Hyatt
chefs from around the world in spring 2019 in Hong Kong.
“I feel very fortunate to have been part of this competition and lucky
to work for a company that gives me the freedom to explore my culinary
passions,” said Chef Leo Minelli. “Cooking alongside my talented Hyatt
colleagues has been a great learning experience as well, and I look
forward to bringing all that I’ve learned during the competition back to
my team and our guests at Grand Hyatt Baha Mar.”
The Good Taste Series Americas competition was comprised of 11
chefs who won regional competitions that took place earlier this year:
-
Michael Cantin, Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport
-
Alejandro Ceja, Hyatt Regency Morristown
-
Bladimir Garcia, Andaz Mayakoba
-
Chris Ingmire, The Driskill
-
Bradley Jones, Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead
-
Nikolaos Kapernaros, Hyatt Regency Chicago
-
Michael Lombardo, Grand Hyatt Denver
-
Leandro Minelli, Grand Hyatt Baha Mar
-
Jonathan Pasion, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort
-
Ricardo Sanchez, Hyatt Regency Scottsdale
-
Keisha West, Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay
The Good Taste Series Americas Regional Competition was
judged by a panel of esteemed industry journalists that included:
-
Danica Lo – Digital Director, Food & Wine Magazine
-
Karrie Holland – Food & Travel Contributor, The Daily Meal
-
Brother Luck – Celebrity Chef
-
Klaus Mueller – Global Master Chef Culinary Director – Swiss Chalet
Fine Foods
-
Kris Moon – COO of the James Beard Foundation
For more information about Hyatt’s global Food. Thoughtfully Sourced.
Carefully Served. philosophy, visit: www.hyattfood.com.
The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to
Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.
About Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global
hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 premier brands. As of June
30, 2018, the Company's portfolio included more than 750 properties in
more than 55 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to
care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions
and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top
colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for
shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage,
franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded
residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa
locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®,
Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Andaz®, Hyatt Centric®, The Unbound Collection
by Hyatt®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Hyatt
Residence Club® and exhale® brand names. For more information, please
visit www.hyatt.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180927005553/en/