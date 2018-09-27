Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hyatt Hotels Corporation    H

HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION (H)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hyatt Hotels : Andaz Maui Chef Jonathan Pasion and Grand Hyatt Baha Mar Chef Leo Minelli Win Americas Regional Hyatt Culinary Challenge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 04:04pm CEST

Competing against 11 up-and-coming chefs, Jonathan Pasion and Leo Minelli awarded first place in regional cooking competition: The Good Taste Series Americas Regional Competition

Hyatt today announced the winners of its fifth-annual culinary competition The Good Taste Series Americans Regional Competition: Chefs Jonathan Pasion of Andaz Maui and Leo Minelli of Grand Hyatt Baha Mar. Judged by a panel of food and hospitality industry professionals, 11 regional winners from Hyatt properties in North America prepared two reception-style dishes designed from a mystery basket of ingredients. The dishes also incorporated local ingredients, regional influences and represented Hyatt’s global food philosophy, Food. Thoughtfully Sourced. Carefully Served. Each plate was judged on flavor, presentation, creativity, and the chef’s interaction with their audience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180927005553/en/

Grand Hyatt Baha Mar hosted 11 up-and-coming chefs from Hyatt Hotels in North America to compete in ...

Grand Hyatt Baha Mar hosted 11 up-and-coming chefs from Hyatt Hotels in North America to compete in The Good Taste Series Americas Regional Competition. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are extremely proud of our culinary talent in the Americas, and congratulate both Chef Jonathan, Chef Leo and all of our talented competitors,” said Colleen Kareti, vice president, operational experiences, Hyatt, Americas. “As we continued this annual competition for the fifth year in a row, we centered this event around furthering the development of our culinary talent and showcasing Hyatt’s commitment to culinary excellence.”

Utilizing all of the mystery ingredients, which included Hog Snapper, Pigeon Peas, local Squash and Sugar Apples, Chef Jonathan presented Kaffir Hog Snapper Tataki and Nori Emulsion dishes and Chef Leo presented Cured Snapper Tartare and Hog Snapper with Pigeon Pea Baba Ghanoush.

“Being part of The Good Taste Series has been an honor as I continue to hone my culinary skills,” said Chef Jonathan Pasion. “Winning this competition is a huge accomplishment, and I am proud to have presented dishes that represent my training and background alongside extremely talented Hyatt competitors whom I’ve learned so much from this week.”

As the winners of The Good Taste Series Americans Regional Competition, Chef Jonathan and Chef Leo received a $2,000 check and will also be attending the global competition, where they will compete against Hyatt chefs from around the world in spring 2019 in Hong Kong.

“I feel very fortunate to have been part of this competition and lucky to work for a company that gives me the freedom to explore my culinary passions,” said Chef Leo Minelli. “Cooking alongside my talented Hyatt colleagues has been a great learning experience as well, and I look forward to bringing all that I’ve learned during the competition back to my team and our guests at Grand Hyatt Baha Mar.”

The Good Taste Series Americas competition was comprised of 11 chefs who won regional competitions that took place earlier this year:

  • Michael Cantin, Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport
  • Alejandro Ceja, Hyatt Regency Morristown
  • Bladimir Garcia, Andaz Mayakoba
  • Chris Ingmire, The Driskill
  • Bradley Jones, Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead
  • Nikolaos Kapernaros, Hyatt Regency Chicago
  • Michael Lombardo, Grand Hyatt Denver
  • Leandro Minelli, Grand Hyatt Baha Mar
  • Jonathan Pasion, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort
  • Ricardo Sanchez, Hyatt Regency Scottsdale
  • Keisha West, Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay

The Good Taste Series Americas Regional Competition was judged by a panel of esteemed industry journalists that included:

  • Danica Lo – Digital Director, Food & Wine Magazine
  • Karrie Holland – Food & Travel Contributor, The Daily Meal
  • Brother Luck – Celebrity Chef
  • Klaus Mueller – Global Master Chef Culinary Director – Swiss Chalet Fine Foods
  • Kris Moon – COO of the James Beard Foundation

For more information about Hyatt’s global Food. Thoughtfully Sourced. Carefully Served. philosophy, visit: www.hyattfood.com.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 premier brands. As of June 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio included more than 750 properties in more than 55 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Andaz®, Hyatt Centric®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Hyatt Residence Club® and exhale® brand names. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION
04:04pHYATT HOTELS : Andaz Maui Chef Jonathan Pasion and Grand Hyatt Baha Mar Chef Leo..
BU
09/26HYATT HOTELS : Global chain Hyatt Hotels plans Kenya entry in 2020
AQ
09/26HYATT HOTELS : Global chain Hyatt Hotels plans Kenya entry in 2020
AQ
09/26HYATT : Delivers on Growth Plans in Africa with Nine New Hotels Expected to Open..
BU
09/26HYATT HOTELS : to Open Two Affiliate Properties in Kenya
AQ
09/26HYATT HOTELS : to more than double its Africa hotels by 2020
RE
09/25HYATT HOTELS : Announces Plans for Andaz Turks & Caicos at Grace Bay, Marking th..
PU
09/25HYATT HOTELS : Announces Plans for Andaz Turks & Caicos at Grace Bay, Marking th..
BU
09/12HYATT HOTELS : Place to open new hotel in France
AQ
09/12HYATT HOTELS : Place Brand Expands Presence with Hotel Development in Rouen, Fra..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/26HOTEL REITS : Another Record Year For Hotel Demand 
09/13RH breaks higher after insider buying 
09/12Hyatt Place brand expands presence with hotel development in Rouen, France 
09/06HYATT HOTELS : Steady Growth But An Overheated Price 
09/04Hotel CEOs trek to the White House 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 522 M
EBIT 2018 314 M
Net income 2018 563 M
Debt 2018 822 M
Yield 2018 0,72%
P/E ratio 2018 16,85
P/E ratio 2019 36,30
EV / Sales 2018 2,09x
EV / Sales 2019 2,03x
Capitalization 8 614 M
Chart HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hyatt Hotels Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 89,2 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Samuel Hoplamazian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. Pritzker Executive Chairman
H. Charles Floyd Global President-Operations
Patrick J. Grismer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alex D. Zoghlin Global Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION7.18%8 614
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL-3.54%44 855
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC1.38%23 903
ACCOR1.91%14 802
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC0.95%11 744
HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)-77.51%9 195
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.