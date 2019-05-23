Hyatt Hotels : Announces New Lifestyle Division Following Its Fall 2018 Acquisition of Two Roads Hospitality Brands

Global operations and brand marketing leaders to collaborate on Hyatt’s strategic focus on lifestyle segment

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced the organization of a new, dedicated lifestyle division, which brings together Hyatt’s and former Two Roads Hospitality’s lifestyle brands, including Andaz, Alila, Hyatt Centric, Joie de Vivre Hotels, Thompson Hotels and tommie. Announced as global head of lifestyle operations, Frederic Flageat-Simon, former CEO of Two Roads Hospitality Asia, is responsible for developing the global operations strategy for Hyatt’s new lifestyle division, working in partnership with the Global Commercial Services organization to drive enhanced operational and financial performance for the lifestyle brands. Also announced as part of the lifestyle division organization, Heather Geisler, vice president of global brands, is focusing on driving global brand awareness around Hyatt’s lifestyle division brands. The first of its kind for Hyatt, this new cross-functional division centers on the development, positioning, and execution of Hyatt’s lifestyle portfolio.

“With the introduction of a dedicated lifestyle division, we’re able to dive deeper into our guests’ preferences and further carve out Hyatt’s role in this important segment," said Mark Vondrasek, chief commercial officer, Hyatt. “We will leverage Heather’s global full-service brand expertise with Two Roads’ brand strength and successes in the lifestyle sector while leaning in on the broader benefits of Hyatt like our World of Hyatt loyalty program to provide our guests with more choices for each unique stay experience.”

“A seasoned leader with hospitality experience that spans the globe, Frederic has fused passion, creativity and innovation together throughout his career. Responsible for operating Hyatt’s lifestyle brands, taking them to an even greater level of success, and driving a pipeline that will benefit both guests and owners, Frederic is an exceptional appointment for the organization. He will continue to cultivate our vision of providing best-in-class offerings for guests at our lifestyle hotels throughout the world,” said Hyatt’s Americas Group President, Pete Sears.

Based in Chicago and reporting to Sears, Flageat-Simon is responsible for the continued integration of the Two Roads brands into the Hyatt portfolio, ensuring the unique operational DNA of each brand is maintained while leveraging Hyatt’s robust platform to optimize property performance. Flageat-Simon is leading the creation of a strategic global structure for the lifestyle operations division, with a focus on generating additional returns for shareholders while enhancing the relevance and equity of the brands.

Bringing together the strengths and talent of the combined portfolio, Flageat-Simon and Geisler will work closely to cultivate and refine the lifestyle brands and grow this business segment. They will also collaborate broadly with the Commercial Services organization on key commercial brand functions, including digital strategy, loyalty, sales and wellbeing, driving a heightened focus on the sustained growth of Hyatt’s lifestyle portfolio. Recently, former Two Roads brands Thompson Hotels and Joie de Vivre Hotels were successfully integrated into the World of Hyatt loyalty program, a testament to the strength of Hyatt’s collaborative and seamless process.

Hyatt is investing in the growth of its lifestyle sector with the recent acquisition of Two Roads Hospitality, including the robust pipelines of the Thompson Hotels and Alila brands, the expansion of Andaz hotels throughout Europe and Asia, and the explosive global development of Hyatt Centric, which is Hyatt’s fastest-growing lifestyle brand.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 19 premier brands. As of March 31, 2019, the Company's portfolio included more than 850 properties in over 60 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, Joie de Vivre®, tommie™, Hyatt Residence Club® and Exhale® brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt® loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

