Hyatt Hotels : Announces New Lifestyle Division Following Its Fall 2018 Acquisition of Two Roads Hospitality Brands

Hyatt
Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced the organization of a new,
dedicated lifestyle division, which brings together Hyatt’s and former
Two Roads Hospitality’s lifestyle brands, including Andaz, Alila,
Hyatt Centric, Joie de Vivre Hotels, Thompson Hotels
and tommie. Announced as global head of lifestyle operations,
Frederic Flageat-Simon, former CEO of Two Roads Hospitality Asia, is
responsible for developing the global operations strategy for Hyatt’s
new lifestyle division, working in partnership with the Global
Commercial Services organization to drive enhanced operational and
financial performance for the lifestyle brands. Also announced as part
of the lifestyle division organization, Heather Geisler, vice president
of global brands, is focusing on driving global brand awareness around
Hyatt’s lifestyle division brands. The first of its kind for Hyatt, this
new cross-functional division centers on the development, positioning,
and execution of Hyatt’s lifestyle portfolio.
“With the introduction of a dedicated lifestyle division, we’re able to
dive deeper into our guests’ preferences and further carve out Hyatt’s
role in this important segment," said Mark Vondrasek, chief commercial
officer, Hyatt. “We will leverage Heather’s global full-service brand
expertise with Two Roads’ brand strength and successes in the lifestyle
sector while leaning in on the broader benefits of Hyatt like our World
of Hyatt loyalty program to provide our guests with more choices for
each unique stay experience.”
“A seasoned leader with hospitality experience that spans the globe,
Frederic has fused passion, creativity and innovation together
throughout his career. Responsible for operating Hyatt’s lifestyle
brands, taking them to an even greater level of success, and driving a
pipeline that will benefit both guests and owners, Frederic is an
exceptional appointment for the organization. He will continue to
cultivate our vision of providing best-in-class offerings for guests at
our lifestyle hotels throughout the world,” said Hyatt’s Americas Group
President, Pete Sears.
Based in Chicago and reporting to Sears, Flageat-Simon is responsible
for the continued integration of the Two Roads brands into the Hyatt
portfolio, ensuring the unique operational DNA of each brand is
maintained while leveraging Hyatt’s robust platform to optimize property
performance. Flageat-Simon is leading the creation of a strategic global
structure for the lifestyle operations division, with a focus on
generating additional returns for shareholders while enhancing the
relevance and equity of the brands.
Bringing together the strengths and talent of the combined portfolio,
Flageat-Simon and Geisler will work closely to cultivate and refine the
lifestyle brands and grow this business segment. They will also
collaborate broadly with the Commercial Services organization on key
commercial brand functions, including digital strategy, loyalty, sales
and wellbeing, driving a heightened focus on the sustained growth of
Hyatt’s lifestyle portfolio. Recently, former Two Roads brands Thompson
Hotels and Joie de Vivre Hotels were successfully integrated into the
World of Hyatt loyalty program, a testament to the strength of Hyatt’s
collaborative and seamless process.
Hyatt is investing in the growth of its lifestyle sector with the recent
acquisition of Two Roads Hospitality, including the robust pipelines of
the Thompson Hotels and Alila brands, the expansion of Andaz hotels
throughout Europe and Asia, and the explosive global development of
Hyatt Centric, which is Hyatt’s fastest-growing lifestyle brand.
The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to
Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.
About Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global
hospitality company with a portfolio of 19 premier brands. As of March
31, 2019, the Company's portfolio included more than 850 properties in
over 60 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care
for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and
growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues,
build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The
Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license
or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation
ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park
Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The
Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination®, Hyatt
Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt
Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt
Centric®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, Joie
de Vivre®, tommie™, Hyatt
Residence Club® and Exhale® brand names,
and operates the World of Hyatt® loyalty program that provides
distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For
more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.
