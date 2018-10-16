Hyatt Hotels : Announces New Planning Tool for Meetings and Events

CHICAGO (October 16, 2018) - Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) today announced the Hyatt Planner Portal, a comprehensive tool for meeting planners designed to enhance the overall planning experience at Hyatt. With this solution, meeting planners can work in one tool throughout the planning process to manage meeting details, including contracts, attendee information and costs throughout planning stages. Additionally, the Hyatt Planner Portal will contain information on current, upcoming and past meetings and events, giving planners the ability to review details, access event history and generate reports whenever needed.

'At Hyatt, our purpose - we care for people so they can be their best - provides a lens for how we look at the challenges our customers face and the Hyatt Planner Portal is one way we are bringing this culture of care to life for meeting planners,' said Steve Enselein, SVP of Events at Hyatt. 'Created with feedback directly from meeting planners, this solution aims to alleviate pain points planners face and it captures information in one place so they can spend more time focusing on what is most important for their attendees.'

As part of the Hyatt Planner Portal, Hyatt is releasing a new proprietary technology tool to help planners facilitate attendee room reservations. Once the room block is confirmed, meeting planners will receive a custom reservation link on Hyatt.com with their group name, event dates and selected hotel to share with attendees. As attendees confirm their stay, they will automatically be added to rooming lists in the Hyatt Planner Portal for planners to view. Planners will also be able to get a full view of attendees with the option to generate reports in the portal about guest arrivals, cancellations and departures.

The Hyatt Planner Portal builds on Hyatt's suite of planner-focused tools that are designed to support more seamless meeting and event experiences. In addition to the customized reservation link for attendees, the Hyatt Planner Portal will provide planners with banquet menus, event space floor plans and access to collaborative diagramming software. The tool will also be integrated with Hyatt's Event Concierge App, a platform that allows planners to make requests directly to the hotel team via a mobile app, and Group Bill, which organizes all costs into a single invoice for easy payment.

The Hyatt Planner Portal is invitation-only and will be available across Hyatt's global portfolio in early 2019.

The term 'Hyatt' is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.