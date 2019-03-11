Hyatt Hotels : Announces Plan for Park Hotel and Residences in Phu Quoc, Vietnam

Hyatt
Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate
has entered into an agreement with an affiliate of BIM Group to develop
a 110-key Park Hyatt Phu Quoc hotel as well as 65 residences. Slated to
open in 2022, Park Hyatt Phu Quoc will offer discerning travelers a
sophisticated resort destination surrounded by pristine nature. Park
Hyatt Phu Quoc will join the award-winning Park Hyatt Saigon and is the
luxury brand’s first resort in Vietnam.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005015/en/
Public area at Park Hyatt Phu Quoc (Photo: Business Wire)
“As Hyatt grows its resort presence in Vietnam, we are delighted to
bring the Park Hyatt brand to a remarkable destination such as Phu Quoc
Island with its rich biodiversity, beautiful beaches and idyllic
surroundings,” said David Udell, group president, Asia-Pacific, Hyatt
Hotels Corporation. “We are pleased to embark on our relationship with
BIM Group with this landmark project to bring the Park Hyatt brand’s
refined residential and luxurious hospitality to Phu Quoc.”
Park Hyatt Phu Quoc will offer guests an exclusive oasis, a
sophisticated home-away-from-home with design inspired by traditional
Vietnamese villages. Featuring exceptional, luxurious interiors with
exquisite Vietnamese accents, all guestrooms, suites and villas will
also offer stunning sea views.
Other resort facilities will include two dining outlets, a bar, a pool
side barbecue, two swimming pools, a lakeside spa, a gym house with a
lap pool, a Camp Hyatt kids’ village, more than 4,300 square feet (400
square meters) of event space and an organic farm.
“Meticulously created with authentic local designs and craftsmanship,
Park Hyatt Phu Quoc represents true luxury in Vietnam,” said Le Minh
Dung, vice general director, BIM Group. “Located in one of the most
exclusive locations in the country, the ultra-luxury resort and
beachfront villas will provide guests with an exclusive sanctuary
surrounded by breathtaking nature. We are delighted to work with Hyatt
on this exciting project and confident that the company’s international
hospitality expertise will enable us to introduce a new kind of luxury
and sophistication to Phu Quoc.”
Situated on the southwestern tip of Phu Quoc Island, the hotel and
residences will be positioned to offer guests and residents mesmerizing
sunset views. The development will stretch across 160 acres of land
bordered by an expansive mile-long white sand beach on one side and lush
undulating hills on the other. Park Hyatt Phu Quoc will be a 30-minute
drive from Phu Quoc International Airport, with direct access via the
main north-south highway, and 40 minutes from Duong Dong, the island’s
main town.
Phu Quoc is Vietnam’s largest island. Half of the island is within the
confines of the national park and UNESCO World Heritage-designated Kien
Giang Biosphere Reserve, one of the largest biosphere reserves in
Southeast Asia. The reserve covers an extensive area of tropical rain
forests, coral reefs and wetlands and is home to hundreds of species of
plants and wild animals.
The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to
Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.
About Park Hyatt
Park Hyatt hotels provide discerning, affluent business and leisure
guests with elegant and luxurious accommodations. Guests of Park Hyatt
hotels receive highly attentive personalized service in an intimate
environment. Located in several of the world's premier destinations,
each Park Hyatt hotel is custom designed to combine sophistication with
unparalleled enrichment. Park Hyatt hotels feature well-appointed
guestrooms, meeting and special event spaces for groups, critically
acclaimed art, food and beverage programs, and signature restaurants
featuring award-winning chefs. There are currently 40 Park Hyatt hotels
in the following locations: Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Beaver Creek, Beijing,
Buenos Aires, Busan, Canberra, Changbaishan, Carlsbad, Chennai, Chicago,
Dubai, Goa, Guangzhou, Hamburg, Hangzhou, Hyderabad, Istanbul, Jeddah,
Maldives, Mallorca, Melbourne, Mendoza, Milan, Moscow, New York, Ningbo,
Paris, Saigon, Sanya, Seoul, Shanghai, Siem Reap, St. Kitts, Sydney,
Tokyo, Toronto (under renovation), Vienna, Washington, D.C., Zanzibar,
and Zurich. For more information, please visit parkhyatt.com. Follow
@ParkHyatt on Facebook,
Twitter
and Instagram,
and tag photos with #LuxuryIsPersonal.
About BIM Group
BIM Group is a diversified corporation in Vietnam, successfully
establishing its mark in four main business fields namely: tourism
development and real estate investment, agriculture – food, commercial
services and renewable energy. BIM Land is BIM Group’s business arm in
the tourism development and real estate investment sector. It is one of
Vietnam's largest real estate developers with dominant positions in key
tourism-focused submarkets that benefit from robust urbanization,
tourism growth and industrialization. As a prestigious business
developer, BIM Group works together with other design houses, reputable
construction contractors and top property management companies to
implement all of BIM Group’s real estate projects. The company is the
partner of choice for global hospitality and retail brands by virtue of
possessing the largest portfolio of high-end properties. Focusing on
ensuring sustainable profitability over time on the basis of effective
business policies, comprehensive development and abiding prestige, BIM
Land has steadily established its stature as a valued pioneer in the
business community, contributing to the country’s economic growth.
About Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global
hospitality company with a portfolio of 19 premier brands. As of
December 31, 2018, the Company's portfolio included more
than 850 properties in 60 countries across six continents. The Company's
purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its
business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and
retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value
for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate,
manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts,
branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa
locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand
Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The
Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination®, Hyatt
Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt
Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt
Centric®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, Joie
de Vivre®, tommie™, Hyatt
Residence Club® and Exhale® brand names,
and operates the World of Hyatt® loyalty program that provides
distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For
more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.
Forward-Looking Statement
Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not
historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements
include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company’s
outlook, estimated Adjusted EBITDA contribution of the transaction,
estimated integration-related costs of the transaction, plans,
objectives, goals, expectations, beliefs, business strategies, future
events, business conditions, business trends and expectations, and
involve known and unknown risks that are difficult to predict. As a
result, our actual results, performance or achievements may differ
materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking
statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements
by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,”
“seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,”
“continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and
similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar
expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon
estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and
our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual
results to differ materially from current expectations include, among
others, the risks discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC,
including our annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports, which
filings are available from the SEC. We caution you not to place undue
reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of
the date of this press release. We do not undertake or assume any
obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to
reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in
assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking
statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we
update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be
drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or
other forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005015/en/