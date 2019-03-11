Hyatt Hotels : Announces Plan for Park Hotel and Residences in Phu Quoc, Vietnam

Park Hyatt Phu Quoc hotel and residences are poised to introduce the brand’s refined luxury and exceptional service to Vietnam’s emerging resort destination in 2022

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into an agreement with an affiliate of BIM Group to develop a 110-key Park Hyatt Phu Quoc hotel as well as 65 residences. Slated to open in 2022, Park Hyatt Phu Quoc will offer discerning travelers a sophisticated resort destination surrounded by pristine nature. Park Hyatt Phu Quoc will join the award-winning Park Hyatt Saigon and is the luxury brand’s first resort in Vietnam.

Public area at Park Hyatt Phu Quoc (Photo: Business Wire)

“As Hyatt grows its resort presence in Vietnam, we are delighted to bring the Park Hyatt brand to a remarkable destination such as Phu Quoc Island with its rich biodiversity, beautiful beaches and idyllic surroundings,” said David Udell, group president, Asia-Pacific, Hyatt Hotels Corporation. “We are pleased to embark on our relationship with BIM Group with this landmark project to bring the Park Hyatt brand’s refined residential and luxurious hospitality to Phu Quoc.”

Park Hyatt Phu Quoc will offer guests an exclusive oasis, a sophisticated home-away-from-home with design inspired by traditional Vietnamese villages. Featuring exceptional, luxurious interiors with exquisite Vietnamese accents, all guestrooms, suites and villas will also offer stunning sea views.

Other resort facilities will include two dining outlets, a bar, a pool side barbecue, two swimming pools, a lakeside spa, a gym house with a lap pool, a Camp Hyatt kids’ village, more than 4,300 square feet (400 square meters) of event space and an organic farm.

“Meticulously created with authentic local designs and craftsmanship, Park Hyatt Phu Quoc represents true luxury in Vietnam,” said Le Minh Dung, vice general director, BIM Group. “Located in one of the most exclusive locations in the country, the ultra-luxury resort and beachfront villas will provide guests with an exclusive sanctuary surrounded by breathtaking nature. We are delighted to work with Hyatt on this exciting project and confident that the company’s international hospitality expertise will enable us to introduce a new kind of luxury and sophistication to Phu Quoc.”

Situated on the southwestern tip of Phu Quoc Island, the hotel and residences will be positioned to offer guests and residents mesmerizing sunset views. The development will stretch across 160 acres of land bordered by an expansive mile-long white sand beach on one side and lush undulating hills on the other. Park Hyatt Phu Quoc will be a 30-minute drive from Phu Quoc International Airport, with direct access via the main north-south highway, and 40 minutes from Duong Dong, the island’s main town.

Phu Quoc is Vietnam’s largest island. Half of the island is within the confines of the national park and UNESCO World Heritage-designated Kien Giang Biosphere Reserve, one of the largest biosphere reserves in Southeast Asia. The reserve covers an extensive area of tropical rain forests, coral reefs and wetlands and is home to hundreds of species of plants and wild animals.

