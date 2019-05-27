Hyatt Hotels : Announces Plans for Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong

Hyatt
Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate
has entered into an agreement with an affiliate of Sun Hung Kai
Properties Limited to rebrand the 665-room Hotel VIC on the Harbour to
Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong by the third quarter of 2019.
This will be the first Hyatt Centric hotel in the Greater China region,
joining the brand’s inaugural property in Asia, Hyatt Centric Ginza
Tokyo which opened in 2018.
Tailored for socially connected guests seeking shareable moments, the
hotel’s social areas and food and beverage concepts were designed by
Hong Kong-based architect and interior designer, Andre Fu while the 665
harbor-view guestrooms feature designs from Hirsch Bedner Associates.
Spread across two towers, the property features an all-day dining
concept, specialty restaurant and bar, bakery, gym, and an outdoor
swimming pool on the top floor. Connected to the Harbour North shopping
complex which offers many boutique restaurants, shops and an
entertainment center, the hotel is part of a large-scale waterfront
integrated development consisting of a hotel, retail shops, serviced
apartments, luxury apartments and a waterfront promenade. The
development is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2019.
“We are delighted to grow our relationship with our anchor owner Sun
Hung Kai Properties with this exciting project in Hong Kong after our
successful collaborations with Park Hyatt Hangzhou and Hyatt Centric
Minhang, Shanghai,” said Stephen Ho, president of Greater China, global
operations, Hyatt. “We look forward to introducing the Hyatt Centric
brand to Hong Kong and providing more distinctive experiences to our
guests. With the hotel’s convenient waterfront location and proximity to
cultural and leisure hotspots, Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong
will be an ideal base for savvy, in-the-now guests to explore all that
this dynamic gateway city has to offer.”
“We decided to work with Hyatt after careful consideration and are
excited to debut the first Hyatt Centric hotel in Greater China. The
Hyatt Centric brand’s young and dynamic profile will fit perfectly with
the vibrant neighborhood. The hotel benefits readily from the landmark
integrated development with the premium residential towers of Victoria
Harbour and the retail complex of Harbour North, which, together with
the hotel’s retail space has a total area of over 200,000 sq ft. Guests
will also enjoy the new magnificent waterfront garden promenade and the
lifestyle offerings within the hotel’s quintessential Hong Kong
neighborhood,” said Tasos Kousloglou, chief executive officer of the
Hotel Division of Sun Hung Kai Properties. “By joining hands with Hyatt,
we will be able to leverage its world-class knowledge, excellence in
food and beverage, wealth of hospitality experience, and global
marketing and sales network to make Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong
Kong the preferred choice for socially-connected travelers and locals.
We will also reach a broader audience of savvy travelers worldwide and
elevate guest experience.”
Following the brand ethos to connect guests to the heart of the action
so they never miss a moment of adventure, the hotel is located in the
dynamic North Point district on the eastern side of the Hong Kong
Island. Enjoying a prime waterfront location with panoramic views of the
Victoria Harbour, the hotel is also within walking distance from the
North Point MTR Station and the North Point Ferry Pier which both
provide a convenient cross-harbor commute. The newly opened
Central-Wanchai Bypass reduces the travel time to the city’s center to
less than 10 minutes, giving guests easy access to Hong Kong’s financial
district. The hotel is also near the Causeway Bay and Quarry Bay
precincts known for their vibrant culinary, entertainment and art
scenes. A passionately engaged team will be on hand to provide local,
expert recommendations across the city.
The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to
Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.
About Hyatt Centric
Hyatt Centric is a brand of full-service lifestyle hotels located in
prime destinations. Created to connect guests to the heart of the
action, Hyatt Centric hotels are thoughtfully designed to enable
exploration and discovery so they never miss a moment of adventure. Each
hotel offers social spaces to connect with others in the lobby,
meanwhile the bar and restaurant are local hot spots where great
conversations, locally inspired food and signature cocktails can be
enjoyed. Streamlined modern rooms focus on delivering everything guests
want and nothing they don’t. A passionately engaged team is there to
provide local expertise on the best food, nightlife and activities the
destination has to offer. For more information please visit hyattcentric.com.
Follow @HyattCentric on Facebook
and Instagram,
and tag photos with #HyattCentric.
About Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited
Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (SHKP) is committed to “Building Homes
with Heart”, through developing premium quality projects for
residential, office and retail purposes as well as offering first-class
customer-focused service over the years. Since its listing in 1972, SHKP
has built many distinctive projects that become landmarks reflecting the
growth of Hong Kong and define the city as a major international
metropolis. The Group is now one of Hong Kong’s leading property
developers. Its International Commerce Centre, the tallest building in
Hong Kong, forms the stunning Victoria Harbour Gateway with Two IFC on
the Central waterfront. The Group’s Hotel Division now has 13 properties
in operation, consisting of its own Royal brand series as well as those
run by international chains.
About Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global
hospitality company with a portfolio of 19 premier brands. As of March
31, 2019, the Company's portfolio included more than 850 properties in
over 60 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care
for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and
growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues,
build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The
Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license
or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation
ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park
Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The
Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination®, Hyatt
Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt
Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt
Centric®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, Joie
de Vivre®, tommie™, Hyatt
Residence Club® and Exhale® brand names,
and operates the World of Hyatt® loyalty program that provides
distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For
more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.
Forward-Looking Statement
Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not
historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual
results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those
expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases,
you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as
“may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,”
“believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,”
“will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions,
or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such
forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and
assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management,
are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause our actual results,
performance or achievements to differ materially from current
expectations include, among others, the rate and the pace of economic
recovery following economic downturns; levels of spending in business
and leisure segments as well as consumer confidence; declines in
occupancy and average daily rate; the seasonal and cyclical nature of
the real estate and hospitality businesses; changes in distribution
arrangements, such as through internet travel intermediaries; changes in
the tastes and preferences of our customers; the financial condition of,
and our relationships with, third-party property owners, franchisees,
and hospitality venture partners; the possible inability of third-party
owners, franchisees, or development partners to access capital necessary
to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; risks
associated with potential acquisitions and dispositions and the
introduction of new brand concepts; the timing of acquisitions and
dispositions, and our ability to successfully integrate completed
acquisitions with existing operations; our ability to successfully
execute on our strategy to expand our management and franchising
business while at the same time reducing our real estate asset base
within targeted timeframes and at expected values; changes in the
competitive environment in our industry, including as a result of
industry consolidation, and the markets where we operate; our ability to
successfully grow the World of Hyatt loyalty program; cyber incidents
and information technology failures; and other risks discussed in the
Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission,
including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available
from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These factors are not
necessarily all of the important factors that could cause our actual
results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those
expressed in or implied by any of our forward-looking statements. We
caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking
statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. We
undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking
statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events,
changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting
forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable
law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference
should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to
those or other forward-looking statements.
