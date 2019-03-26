Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hyatt Hotels Corporation    H

HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION

(H)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hyatt Hotels : Announces Plans for Place Krakow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 06:15pm EDT

The property will be the first Hyatt hotel in Krakow and the return of the Hyatt flag to Poland

CHICAGO (March 26, 2019) - Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a franchise agreement with 3M Hotels Group for the first Hyatt hotel in Krakow, marking the return of the Hyatt brand to Poland. Hyatt Place Krakow will feature 216 spacious guestrooms and will be managed by Hotel Professionals Management Group. The hotel is expected to open in 2021.

The Hyatt Place brand is rooted in extensive consumer insights indicating that guests seek stylish, comfortable, seamless experiences that accommodate their lifestyles and familiar routines. To embody this, the brand offers casual hospitality and purposeful service in a smartly designed, tech-forward and contemporary environment. The Hyatt Place project in Krakow reflects the brand's strong momentum in the fast-growing select service category as Hyatt Place hotels continue to expand across Europe, in particular, by way of franchise agreements.

'We are very thrilled to announce the first-ever Hyatt Place hotel in Poland,' said Takuya Aoyama, vice president development, Hyatt. 'Krakow, with its royal history and cultural heritage, offers a perfect setting to showcase the Hyatt Place brand, which we hope to see in all markets of Central and Eastern Europe.'

The hotel will be located in an upscale neighborhood west of the city center, just a 15-minute walk to the famous National Museum, which houses Da Vinci's 'Lady with an Ermine,' the Jagiellonian University and the Old Town. With the tram station conveniently located right in front of the hotel, Hyatt Place Krakow will be within minutes of the city's main attractions. Henryk Reymont Wisla Stadium and Cracovia Stadium are also located nearby. Guests who are looking for a more relaxed experience can explore the beautiful parks of Krakowskie Błonia and Jordana, which will be at the doorstep of the hotel.

Hyatt Place Krakow will boast approximately 300 square meters of practical meeting space and a 180-square-meter workout area connected to a relaxation zone offering dry and steam saunas. The new hotel will also host two food and beverage outlets, the Zoom restaurant and the Lobby Bar.

'It's our great pleasure to bring the Hyatt Place brand to Krakow and to unite our expertise in developing high quality projects with Hyatt's innovative approach to the hospitality industry,' said Sebastian Szczepski, representative of 3M Hotels Group. 'The hotel will introduce a new offering to the city, which has become very popular for business travelers and weekend city breaks. We're thrilled that guests will have a seamless stay at Hyatt Place Krakow.'

We are excited work with Hyatt by managing Hyatt Place Krakow,' said Alex Kloszewski, Managing Partner at Hotel Professionals Management Group Sp. z o.o. 'Our extensive experience in the industry will allow us to provide exceptional services, which we expect to set this hotel apart from its competitors.'

For more information about Hyatt Place hotels, please visit www.hyattplace.com.

The term 'Hyatt' is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

Disclaimer

Hyatt Hotels Corporation published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 22:14:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION
06:15pHYATT HOTELS : Announces Plans for Place Krakow
PU
03/25HYATT HOTELS : Announces Centric Brand Growth in the U.S. with New Hotels Planne..
AQ
03/24HYATT HOTELS : launches 'Wellbeing Ideation Lab' series
AQ
03/22HYATT HOTELS : Announces Centric Brand Growth in the U.S. with New Hotels Planne..
BU
03/20HYATT HOTELS : Announces Plans for Place Saigon Phu Nhuan; set to open in 2022, ..
AQ
03/18HYATT HOTELS : to Open in Ho Chi Minh City
AQ
03/15HYATT HOTELS : Announces Plans for Place Saigon Phu Nhuan
PU
03/13HYATT HOTELS : Introduces First Wellbeing Ideation Lab Series; First ideation la..
AQ
03/12HYATT HOTELS : Introduces First Wellbeing Ideation Lab Series
PU
03/12HYATT HOTELS : announces plan for Park Hotel and Residences in Phu Quoc
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 723 M
EBIT 2019 305 M
Net income 2019 154 M
Debt 2019 1 169 M
Yield 2019 1,01%
P/E ratio 2019 51,03
P/E ratio 2020 36,45
EV / Sales 2019 1,87x
EV / Sales 2020 1,81x
Capitalization 7 643 M
Chart HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hyatt Hotels Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 79,9 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Samuel Hoplamazian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. Pritzker Executive Chairman
H. Charles Floyd Global President-Operations
Joan Bottarini Chief Financial Officer
Alex D. Zoghlin Global Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION6.67%7 643
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL13.91%42 003
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC17.02%24 605
ACCOR-0.65%11 785
HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)37.13%11 445
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC7.03%10 899
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.