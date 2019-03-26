Hyatt Hotels : Announces Plans for Place Krakow

The property will be the first Hyatt hotel in Krakow and the return of the Hyatt flag to Poland

CHICAGO (March 26, 2019) - Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a franchise agreement with 3M Hotels Group for the first Hyatt hotel in Krakow, marking the return of the Hyatt brand to Poland. Hyatt Place Krakow will feature 216 spacious guestrooms and will be managed by Hotel Professionals Management Group. The hotel is expected to open in 2021.

The Hyatt Place brand is rooted in extensive consumer insights indicating that guests seek stylish, comfortable, seamless experiences that accommodate their lifestyles and familiar routines. To embody this, the brand offers casual hospitality and purposeful service in a smartly designed, tech-forward and contemporary environment. The Hyatt Place project in Krakow reflects the brand's strong momentum in the fast-growing select service category as Hyatt Place hotels continue to expand across Europe, in particular, by way of franchise agreements.

'We are very thrilled to announce the first-ever Hyatt Place hotel in Poland,' said Takuya Aoyama, vice president development, Hyatt. 'Krakow, with its royal history and cultural heritage, offers a perfect setting to showcase the Hyatt Place brand, which we hope to see in all markets of Central and Eastern Europe.'

The hotel will be located in an upscale neighborhood west of the city center, just a 15-minute walk to the famous National Museum, which houses Da Vinci's 'Lady with an Ermine,' the Jagiellonian University and the Old Town. With the tram station conveniently located right in front of the hotel, Hyatt Place Krakow will be within minutes of the city's main attractions. Henryk Reymont Wisla Stadium and Cracovia Stadium are also located nearby. Guests who are looking for a more relaxed experience can explore the beautiful parks of Krakowskie Błonia and Jordana, which will be at the doorstep of the hotel.

Hyatt Place Krakow will boast approximately 300 square meters of practical meeting space and a 180-square-meter workout area connected to a relaxation zone offering dry and steam saunas. The new hotel will also host two food and beverage outlets, the Zoom restaurant and the Lobby Bar.

'It's our great pleasure to bring the Hyatt Place brand to Krakow and to unite our expertise in developing high quality projects with Hyatt's innovative approach to the hospitality industry,' said Sebastian Szczepski, representative of 3M Hotels Group. 'The hotel will introduce a new offering to the city, which has become very popular for business travelers and weekend city breaks. We're thrilled that guests will have a seamless stay at Hyatt Place Krakow.'

We are excited work with Hyatt by managing Hyatt Place Krakow,' said Alex Kloszewski, Managing Partner at Hotel Professionals Management Group Sp. z o.o. 'Our extensive experience in the industry will allow us to provide exceptional services, which we expect to set this hotel apart from its competitors.'

For more information about Hyatt Place hotels, please visit www.hyattplace.com.

The term 'Hyatt' is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.