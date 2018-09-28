Hyatt Hotels : Announces Plans for Place London City/East

Hyatt
Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate
has entered into a franchise agreement with Resolution Property, which
has teamed up with specialist real estate firm Berkeley Capital Group,
to develop a Hyatt Place hotel at Black Lion House on Whitechapel Road
in Aldgate. Hyatt Place London City/East will be a 280-room hotel
managed by Cycas Hospitality and will mark the fourth collaboration with
Cycas Hospitality on select service Hyatt hotels in Europe.
The Hyatt
Place brand is rooted in extensive consumer insights indicating that
guests seek stylish, comfortable, seamless experiences that accommodate
their lifestyles and familiar routines. To embody this, the brand offers
casual hospitality and purposeful service in a smartly designed,
tech-forward and contemporary environment.
Slated to open in 2020, Hyatt Place London City/East will be the third
Hyatt Place hotel in Greater London, joining Hyatt Place London Heathrow
Airport and Hyatt Place West London/Hayes. It will feature a ninth-floor
hotel lounge and terrace providing scenic views across London, a
flexible meeting room concept, further lobby area, inner courtyard, gym,
and a grab-and-go food market.
“Set to be the first city center Hyatt Place hotel in London, Hyatt
Place London City/East will mark an important milestone for the brand in
the UK,” said Nuno
Galvao-Pinto, Hyatt’s regional vice president acquisitions and
development Europe. “We are delighted to have this opportunity to
collaborate with Cycas Hospitality, Resolution Property and Berkeley
Capital Group to build on our commitment to expanding the Hyatt Place
brand footprint. We are excited to continue our role in London’s
continued expansion in the east and the on-going regeneration of Aldgate
and Whitechapel. Hyatt Place London City/East will benefit both business
and leisure travelers and will be a significant contribution to Hyatt’s
growing select service portfolio in Europe.”
“Securing planning is a significant achievement, and it is fantastic
that we can now move forward with the development of Black Lion House
into a Hyatt Place hotel, supported by our partner Berkeley Capital
Group,” commented Head of UK Investment Oliver Jackson, Resolution
Property. “Bringing the Hyatt Place brand into central London perfectly
demonstrates Resolution’s approach as a pioneering developer focused on
creating new and exciting hotel destinations in collaboration with
world-leading brands, such as Hyatt Place, to meet the needs of emerging
and future demands.”
“We are pleased to be teaming up with Resolution Property and Hyatt to
develop this exciting central London site,” said Lissa Engle, founder
and director Berkeley Capital Group. “This development underscores our
keen interest to seek out and collaborate with best-in-class operators,
owners and leading hotel brands to create properties that deliver
optimum value. We thank the team for all their efforts and look forward
to continuing our work together to ensure the successful opening of the
first Hyatt Place hotel in central London.”
“We are excited to be expanding our work with Hyatt by managing Hyatt
Place London City/East; our fourth collaboration with Hyatt,” said
Eduard Elias, co-founder of Cycas Hospitality. “Our deep understanding
of the Hyatt Place brand ensures that we can consistently exceed the
levels of care Hyatt Place guests have come to know and expect, and we
look forward to further growing our collaboration with Hyatt across the
UK and Europe.”
Hyatt Place London City/East will be the seventh Hyatt-branded hotel in
the UK, joining Hyatt
Regency London The Churchill, Andaz
London Liverpool Street, Hyatt
Place West London/Hayes, Hyatt
Place London Heathrow Airport, Hyatt
Regency Birmingham, and the Great
Scotland Yard Hotel London, which is expected to open early 2019.
The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to
Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.
About Hyatt Place
Hyatt Place, a brand of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, combines style,
innovation and 24/7 convenience to create a seamless stay with modern
comforts. There are more than 312 Hyatt Place locations in Armenia,
Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Honduras,
India, Mexico, Morocco, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, Thailand, The
Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United
States. For more information, please visit hyattplace.com.
About Cycas Hospitality
Founded in 2008, Cycas Hospitality is a hotel management company which
specialises in extended-stay and dual-branded properties. With a total
of 3,099 suites and rooms open or under development across 19 hotels, 13
are open. These are in key city centre locations across the UK (London,
Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle) and include Cycas’ first properties in
mainland Europe (Amsterdam, Paris, Rouen).
Following recent investment from the family-owned Huakee Group, Cycas
intends to grow its portfolio to more than 10,000 guest rooms by 2022.
Having pioneered the branded extended-stay hotel concept in Europe,
Cycas is London’s leading operator in this field and a partner of choice
for international investors and major global hotel franchise brands,
helping develop their dual-branded concept in the region. It will also
be bringing Hyatt’s first dual-branded property to Europe, with the
opening of the first extended-stay property serving Paris Charles de
Gaulle Airport.
Cycas delivers a combination of expertise in hotel operations, property
development and asset management. With the philosophy that “our job is
not over until we get a smile” and winner of the Cateys 2018 ‘Best
Employer’ award, its overarching goal is to be one of the best
hospitality employers in the market, making its hotels the best places
to work as well as stay.
About Resolution Property
Resolution Property was founded in 1998 with the specific aim of
investing in UK and European commercial real estate that offers scope
for high returns through a combination of good initial stock selection,
active management, refurbishment and redevelopment potential. Grounded
in experience of some of Europe’s most successful urban development
projects, Resolution
Property creates inspiring places, from cutting-edge workspaces to
vibrant retail destinations across Europe. Its London and UK regional
office developments offer bespoke workplaces, recognizing that creative
companies thrive in stimulating environments. Across Europe, Resolution
uses innovative and creative asset management techniques to release
un-tapped value from outlet centers and mixed-use schemes.
About Berkeley Capital Group
Berkeley Capital Group is a specialist real-estate firm which invests in
and develops high-quality hotels and mixed-use schemes in the UK and
Europe.
The firm partners with land and property owners, and investors including
institutional funds, private equity firms and family offices looking for
innovative, deliverable solutions for optimum value creation.
As a specialist hospitality-focused firm, Berkeley Capital has the
ability to manage the entire value chain: from identifying sites,
structuring the capital, bringing together a brand, an operator and the
whole development team, to overseeing the development and asset
management post hotel opening. Further information is available at www.berkeleycapitalgroup.com.
About Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global
hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 premier brands. As of June
30, 2018, the Company's portfolio included more than 750 properties in
more than 55 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to
care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions
and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top
colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for
shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage,
franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded
residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa
locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand
Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Andaz®, Hyatt Centric®, The Unbound
Collection by Hyatt®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Ziva™,
Hyatt Zilara™, Hyatt Residence Club® and exhale® brand
names. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.
