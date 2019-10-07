Hyatt Hotels : Announces Plans for Regency Cairo West 

The hotel will mark the return of the Hyatt brand to Egypt’s capital city of Cairo

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a franchise agreement with ALDAU Development group for a Hyatt-branded hotel in Cairo. Hyatt Regency Cairo West, set to open in the last quarter of 2020, will mark the return of the Hyatt brand to the capital of Egypt. The hotel joins Hyatt Regency Sharm El Sheikh and will further add to Hyatt’s growing brand footprint in North Africa.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191006005003/en/

Lobby lounge inside Hyatt Regency Cairo West. (Photo: Business Wire)

Situated within the well-established Pyramids Heights Business Park, the hotel will provide the perfect setting for business and leisure travelers, as well as meetings and events. Its location will be in close proximity to diverse corporations, landmarks, malls, and popular leisure and cultural attractions such as the Pyramids of Giza, and soon, the Grand Egyptian Museum and Giza Sphinx International Airport.

“We’re thrilled to announce the return of the Hyatt brand to Cairo and are focused on the increased tourism figures and continued development in and around the capital city,” said Ludwig Bouldoukian, regional vice president of development, Middle East and North Africa for Hyatt. “Hyatt Regency Cairo West will be a great addition to our growing portfolio in North Africa as we anticipate the hotel will become a destination where both business and leisure travelers can stay connected and energized throughout their stay.”

Created for a seamless and personalized guest experience, Hyatt Regency Cairo West will feature 242 contemporary guestrooms and suites, inspired by Egyptian culture; with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Pyramids of Giza or the hotel’s pool and lush gardens. Room amenities offered will include the latest technology such as smart mirrors and sensor LED lighting control, as well as in-room massage and beauty facilities in a number of the suites.

The hotel will have additional features including four distinct restaurants, bar and lounges, a state-of-the-art fitness center, an outdoor heated swimming pool and casino adjacent to the building.

Set to become a go-to gathering place for meetings, elaborate social events and weddings, the hotel will feature six meeting rooms, a Grand Ballroom providing 4,628 square feet (430 square meters) of banquet space accommodating up to 500 guests, outdoor function areas, and the latest 360-degree digital projector technology.

For more information about Hyatt Regency hotels, please visit hyattregency.com

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Regency

The Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on making travel free from stress and filled with success. More than 190 conveniently located Hyatt Regency urban and resort locations in more than 30 countries around the world serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion – from efficient personalized, high-touch business meetings to energizing family vacations. The brand offers stress-free environments for seamless gatherings and empathetic service that anticipates guests’ needs. Designed for productivity and peace of mind, Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts offer a full range of services and amenities, including the space to work, engage or relax; notable culinary experiences; technology-enabled ways to collaborate; and expert meeting and event planners who can take care of every detail. For more information, please visit hyattregency.com. Follow @HyattRegency on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattRegency.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 20 premier brands. As of June 30, 2019, the Company's portfolio included more than 875 properties in over 60 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, Joie de Vivre®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, tommie™, Hyatt Residence Club® and Exhale® brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt® loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the rate and the pace of economic recovery following economic downturns; levels of spending in business and leisure segments as well as consumer confidence; declines in occupancy and average daily rate; the seasonal and cyclical nature of the real estate and hospitality businesses; changes in distribution arrangements, such as through internet travel intermediaries; changes in the tastes and preferences of our customers; the financial condition of, and our relationships with, third-party property owners, franchisees, and hospitality venture partners; the possible inability of third-party owners, franchisees, or development partners to access capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; risks associated with potential acquisitions and dispositions and the introduction of new brand concepts; the timing of acquisitions and dispositions, and our ability to successfully integrate completed acquisitions with existing operations; our ability to successfully execute on our strategy to expand our management and franchising business while at the same time reducing our real estate asset base within targeted timeframes and at expected values; changes in the competitive environment in our industry, including as a result of industry consolidation, and the markets where we operate; our ability to successfully grow the World of Hyatt loyalty program; cyber incidents and information technology failures; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any of our forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191006005003/en/