Hyatt Hotels : Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (“Hyatt” or the “Company”) (NYSE: H) announced
today that it will release fourth quarter 2018 financial results on
Wednesday, February 13, 2019, after market close, followed by a
conference call on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. CT.
Participants may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference
call, which may be accessed through the Company’s website at
investors.hyatt.com, or by dialing 647.689.4468 or 833.238.7946,
passcode #9573586, approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start
time. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be
available from 1:30 p.m. CT on February 14, 2019 through February 15,
2019 at midnight by dialing 416.621.4642, passcode #9573586.
Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available on the
Company’s website for 90 days.
About Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global
hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 premier brands. As of
September 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio included more than 750
properties in more than 55 countries across six continents. The
Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs
its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract
and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create
value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own,
operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels,
resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness
and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand
Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Andaz®, Hyatt
Centric®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Hyatt
Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt
Zilara™, Hyatt Residence Club® and Exhale® brand
names. On November 30, 2018, the Company expanded its hotel and resort
portfolio with the inclusion of the Alila®, Destination®,
Joie de Vivre®, Thompson Hotels® and tommie™ brands.
For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.
