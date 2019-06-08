Hyatt Hotels : Celebrates Global Wellness Day 2019 with more than 400 Participating Properties

Hyatt
Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today celebrates Hyatt’s landmarks of
wellbeing – Feel, Fuel and Function – by educating and encouraging
colleagues and guests to participate in Global Wellness Day 2019, an
entirely not-for-profit day dedicated raising awareness around what it
means to live well in mind and body. More than 400 properties, including
Hyatt’s Miraval and Exhale brands and the Hyatt’s regional and corporate
offices, are expected to host health and wellness-related events
reflecting their specific destination and local communities.
“At Hyatt, wellbeing is at the core of our DNA,” said Mark Vondrasek,
chief commercial services officer at Hyatt. “We know that wellbeing is
increasingly important to our colleagues, guests, and customers, and
Global Wellness Day provides an opportunity to jointly celebrate our
focus on wellbeing at a global scale. Today, we’re excited to showcase
distinct wellbeing experiences and bring our landmarks of wellbeing -
Feel, Fuel and Function - to life for colleagues and guests at our
hotels around the world.”
From Delhi to Chicago and Zurich to Hong Kong, Hyatt corporate offices
and properties have chosen unique ways to recognize this day. Leading by
example, Hyatt’s global headquarters will be celebrating Global Wellness
Day with colleagues by offering a guided yoga and meditation class and a
healthy breakfast to start the day. Additionally, knowing guests and
colleagues’ alike put great value in their wellbeing, properties across
the world were passionate about planning celebrations for Global
Wellness Day. A few examples include the following:
Asia-Pacific Region
-
Alila
Ubud Bali: The hotel team will provide healthy meals
for children using ingredients from the property’s organic garden and
donating them to the KIM foundation, which helps children with special
needs. Additionally, guests and villagers from Banjar Bayad are
invited to celebrate with a Zumba class at their Sculpture Garden.
-
Hyatt
Place and Hyatt House Yinchuan Dayuecheng: This
dual-branded property in China is promoting a Family Day Photo Contest
where all colleagues will be asked to enjoy a family dinner at home
and share photos with colleagues. Additionally, they are hosting a Get
Up and Step Up Challenge for colleagues, where colleagues will use
WeChat to count their steps in the morning, promoting efforts to start
each day with exercise.
Europe-Middle East-Southwest Asia Region
-
Andaz
Amsterdam Prinsengracht: The property will put on a 5k
run for both colleagues and guests, offering healthy snacks and
refreshments at the end of the race. Colleagues will have the option
to also participate in yoga sessions and a one-hour fitness and food
consultation from a health professional.
-
Park
Hyatt Istanbul: During the week leading up to Global
Wellness Day, the hotel invited a popular dietitian to deliver healthy
eating tips during their wellness event, where colleagues and guests
enjoyed detox shots and relaxation exercises at the pool.
The Americas
-
Manchester
Grand Hyatt San Diego: The property will host a
wellness fair for colleagues, with events that include healthy cooking
demonstrations, customized stretching exercises, a mandala coloring
corner and a relaxation room offering chair massages and mini facials.
-
Hyatt
Regency Lost Pines: The Cedar Creek, Texas property
will provide an ambient quiet room featuring meditative music, yoga
mats and candles for colleagues and guests, while also distributing
reusable water bottles, sleep patches, sunscreen and signature
smoothies in the lobby. Camp Hyatt, the resort’s activity program for
kids, will also provide a beginner’s yoga class for children, along
with other wellness activities.
-
The
Beekman, a Thompson Hotel: The New York City property
will host a colleague walk over the neighboring Brooklyn Bridge, while
also offering guided mediation and morning yoga.
-
Hyatt
Centric Waikiki Beach: Colleagues at the Hawaiian
property will join together for a group hike on Diamond Head Volcano.
-
Exhale:
To bring awareness to their many spa and fitness offerings, all Exhale
locations will be allowing guests and members to bring a friend for
free to fitness classes on Global Wellness Day.
-
Miraval
Resorts: Both Miraval Austin and Miraval Arizona will
be creating a mindful moment for guests at their central gathering
place, around their custom made Earth Gong. Guests will be invited to
gather at the Gong at 12pm, where a poem from Thich Nhat Han will be
recited, allowing guests to tune in, slow down, and take in the
vibration of the gong. They will also be invited to take turns banging
the gong and sharing their intentions on how they will take steps
toward living a healthier, more balanced life, the key purpose of
Global Wellness Day.
Follow #globalwellnessday and #GWD2019 to see how participants are
celebrating Global Wellness Day 2019. And for more information around
Hyatt’s commitment to wellbeing, please visit hyatt.com/aboutus/wellbeing.
