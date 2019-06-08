Hyatt Hotels : Celebrates Global Wellness Day 2019 with more than 400 Participating Properties

Hyatt hotels and spas proudly showcase their wellbeing offerings, designed to positively impact how colleagues, customers, and community members feel, fuel and function

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today celebrates Hyatt’s landmarks of wellbeing – Feel, Fuel and Function – by educating and encouraging colleagues and guests to participate in Global Wellness Day 2019, an entirely not-for-profit day dedicated raising awareness around what it means to live well in mind and body. More than 400 properties, including Hyatt’s Miraval and Exhale brands and the Hyatt’s regional and corporate offices, are expected to host health and wellness-related events reflecting their specific destination and local communities.

“At Hyatt, wellbeing is at the core of our DNA,” said Mark Vondrasek, chief commercial services officer at Hyatt. “We know that wellbeing is increasingly important to our colleagues, guests, and customers, and Global Wellness Day provides an opportunity to jointly celebrate our focus on wellbeing at a global scale. Today, we’re excited to showcase distinct wellbeing experiences and bring our landmarks of wellbeing - Feel, Fuel and Function - to life for colleagues and guests at our hotels around the world.”

From Delhi to Chicago and Zurich to Hong Kong, Hyatt corporate offices and properties have chosen unique ways to recognize this day. Leading by example, Hyatt’s global headquarters will be celebrating Global Wellness Day with colleagues by offering a guided yoga and meditation class and a healthy breakfast to start the day. Additionally, knowing guests and colleagues’ alike put great value in their wellbeing, properties across the world were passionate about planning celebrations for Global Wellness Day. A few examples include the following:

Asia-Pacific Region

Alila Ubud Bali : The hotel team will provide healthy meals for children using ingredients from the property’s organic garden and donating them to the KIM foundation, which helps children with special needs. Additionally, guests and villagers from Banjar Bayad are invited to celebrate with a Zumba class at their Sculpture Garden.

The hotel team will provide healthy meals for children using ingredients from the property’s organic garden and donating them to the KIM foundation, which helps children with special needs. Additionally, guests and villagers from Banjar Bayad are invited to celebrate with a Zumba class at their Sculpture Garden. Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Yinchuan Dayuecheng: This dual-branded property in China is promoting a Family Day Photo Contest where all colleagues will be asked to enjoy a family dinner at home and share photos with colleagues. Additionally, they are hosting a Get Up and Step Up Challenge for colleagues, where colleagues will use WeChat to count their steps in the morning, promoting efforts to start each day with exercise.

Europe-Middle East-Southwest Asia Region

Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht : The property will put on a 5k run for both colleagues and guests, offering healthy snacks and refreshments at the end of the race. Colleagues will have the option to also participate in yoga sessions and a one-hour fitness and food consultation from a health professional.

The property will put on a 5k run for both colleagues and guests, offering healthy snacks and refreshments at the end of the race. Colleagues will have the option to also participate in yoga sessions and a one-hour fitness and food consultation from a health professional. Park Hyatt Istanbul: During the week leading up to Global Wellness Day, the hotel invited a popular dietitian to deliver healthy eating tips during their wellness event, where colleagues and guests enjoyed detox shots and relaxation exercises at the pool.

The Americas

Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego : The property will host a wellness fair for colleagues, with events that include healthy cooking demonstrations, customized stretching exercises, a mandala coloring corner and a relaxation room offering chair massages and mini facials.

The property will host a wellness fair for colleagues, with events that include healthy cooking demonstrations, customized stretching exercises, a mandala coloring corner and a relaxation room offering chair massages and mini facials. Hyatt Regency Lost Pines : The Cedar Creek, Texas property will provide an ambient quiet room featuring meditative music, yoga mats and candles for colleagues and guests, while also distributing reusable water bottles, sleep patches, sunscreen and signature smoothies in the lobby. Camp Hyatt, the resort’s activity program for kids, will also provide a beginner’s yoga class for children, along with other wellness activities.

The Cedar Creek, Texas property will provide an ambient quiet room featuring meditative music, yoga mats and candles for colleagues and guests, while also distributing reusable water bottles, sleep patches, sunscreen and signature smoothies in the lobby. Camp Hyatt, the resort’s activity program for kids, will also provide a beginner’s yoga class for children, along with other wellness activities. The Beekman, a Thompson Hotel : The New York City property will host a colleague walk over the neighboring Brooklyn Bridge, while also offering guided mediation and morning yoga.

The New York City property will host a colleague walk over the neighboring Brooklyn Bridge, while also offering guided mediation and morning yoga. Hyatt Centric Waikiki Beach : Colleagues at the Hawaiian property will join together for a group hike on Diamond Head Volcano.

Colleagues at the Hawaiian property will join together for a group hike on Diamond Head Volcano. Exhale : To bring awareness to their many spa and fitness offerings, all Exhale locations will be allowing guests and members to bring a friend for free to fitness classes on Global Wellness Day.

: To bring awareness to their many spa and fitness offerings, all Exhale locations will be allowing guests and members to bring a friend for free to fitness classes on Global Wellness Day. Miraval Resorts: Both Miraval Austin and Miraval Arizona will be creating a mindful moment for guests at their central gathering place, around their custom made Earth Gong. Guests will be invited to gather at the Gong at 12pm, where a poem from Thich Nhat Han will be recited, allowing guests to tune in, slow down, and take in the vibration of the gong. They will also be invited to take turns banging the gong and sharing their intentions on how they will take steps toward living a healthier, more balanced life, the key purpose of Global Wellness Day.

Follow #globalwellnessday and #GWD2019 to see how participants are celebrating Global Wellness Day 2019. And for more information around Hyatt’s commitment to wellbeing, please visit hyatt.com/aboutus/wellbeing.

