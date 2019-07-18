Hyatt Hotels : Centric Brand Expands in California With Opening of Centric Mountain View in Silicon Valley

New lifestyle hotel targets savvy explorers seeking shareable moments

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) announced today the opening of Hyatt Centric Mountain View. Ideally situated in the Village at San Antonio Center, the new 167-room hotel marks the lifestyle brand’s first property in Silicon Valley, Calif. and its fourth in the state. Designed for a growing segment of savvy explorers seeking shareable moments to inspire others, the Hyatt Centric brand currently has 29 properties across 11 countries, including Chile, France, Spain, India, Japan, and more.

Hyatt Centric Mountain View Exterior (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are pleased to bring the in-the-now spirit of the Hyatt Centric brand to Silicon Valley,” said Rich Higdon, general manager of Hyatt Centric Mountain View. “The hotel is designed as a launch pad that encourages visitors to explore and experience the unique aspects of our dynamic city.”

Tech-forward décor creates a sense of place at Hyatt Centric Mountain View, paying homage to the area’s history as the birthplace of modern technology. Locally inspired art references Silicon Valley’s storied innovation -- a dramatic installation in the lobby, for example, is rendered with hundreds of mini pocket compasses and a neon depiction of the periodic symbol for silicon. A cozy lounge by the bar features metal panels with an interactive QR code motif as well as wall art composed of classic Atari games and other creative memorabilia. Multi-media pieces created with computer components adorn guestroom walls.

“Not just in Mountain View, this hotel is truly of Mountain View,” says Corry Oakes, President and CEO of OTO Development, part of The Johnson Group. “The lively design captures the community’s innovative vibe, immersing guests in the essence of Silicon Valley.”

OTO developed Hyatt Centric Mountain View with project partners including CallisonRTKL, architect, Studio HBA, interior designer, and Lusardi Construction Co., general contractor. OTO is operating the hotel with a leadership team comprising Rich Higdon, general manager, Keith Battaglia, director of sales, and Bryan Showalter, executive chef.

Hyatt Centric Mountain View comprises 167 modern, streamlined rooms and suites designed to deliver everything guests want and nothing they don’t. Hardwood floors are accented with area rugs based on intricate tile patterns, and wall coverings mimic textured woven linen. Headboards offer full connectivity with plenty of outlets and ports to charge devices, as well as discreetly designed lighting. Along with custom open closets, HD Smart TVs, and Drybar Buttercup blow-dryers in every room, among other in-room offerings, hotel amenities include a fitness center equipped with LifeFitness machines, a 24/7 business center and a second-level terrace with heated pool, firepit and life-size games.

The design-forward hotel offers full-service catering and lively meeting space, both inside and out, divided into 11 distinct settings for everything from corporate functions to social gatherings. The elegant Cloud Ballroom features floor-to-ceiling glass walls that slide open to access al fresco seating.

Fairchilds Public House, the hotel’s restaurant and bar, serves up locally sourced California cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a beverage program drawing from regional breweries and wineries. Hours are 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday; 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday; 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Sunday; and daily happy hour from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The indoor and outdoor spaces include a lively bar and cozy lounge, fresh-air veranda with fire pit, and a variety of dining spaces. View On 2 offers cabana-style drinks and dishes on the second-floor terrace, with views of the Santa Cruz Mountains.

With its emphasis on connecting travelers to the local community, Hyatt Centric Mountain View is located just steps away from restaurants, retailers and a movie theater, and close to Silicon Valley’s top technology companies. Within walking distance to Caltrain and a Stanford Express Bus stop, there is easy access to hotspots on Castro Street in Mountain View, University Avenue in Palo Alto and the Downtown Triangle in Los Altos.

Hyatt Centric Mountain View was built to LEED Silver standards, with an emphasis on sustainable land use, resource conservation and waste minimization. With built-in systems to reduce energy and water consumption, the hotel operates as responsibly as possible with programs such as comprehensive recycling, Clean the World® soap reuse and light touch cleaning based on guest request. The property additionally offers EV charging stations.

Hyatt Centric Mountain View is located at 409 San Antonio Road in Mountain View’s Village at San Antonio Center. To make a reservation or book special events, visit www.HyattCentricMountainView.com or call 650.948.1234.

To provide World of Hyatt members even more ways to be rewarded, World of Hyatt is offering members the opportunity to earn 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights at Hyatt Centric Mountain View from July 18 through October 31, 2019, part of World of Hyatt’s new hotel member offer. Additional participating hotels and their offer stay periods can be found at worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus. Terms & Conditions apply. No registration is required, and members can earn on top of other offers.

About Hyatt Centric Mountain View

Hyatt Centric Mountain View is a vibrant lifestyle hotel in the heart of Silicon Valley. Located at 409 San Antonio Road in the Village at San Antonio Center, this hotel comprises 167 well-appointed guestrooms along with lively meeting/event space, both inside and out, including an elegant Cloud Ballroom. Amenities range from a fully equipped fitness center to View On 2, an open-air terrace with pool, firepit and views of the Santa Cruz Mountains. The hotel’s restaurant and bar, Fairchilds Public House, serves locally-sourced California cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as happy hour. With an emphasis on connecting guests to the community, Hyatt Centric Mountain View is situated just steps away from restaurants, retail and a movie theater, and close to Silicon Valley’s top technology companies. Make reservations at www.HyattCentricMountainView.com or call 650.948.1234. Be social with the hotel on Facebook and Instagram @HyattCentricMountainView.

About Hyatt Centric

Hyatt Centric is a brand of full-service lifestyle hotels located in prime destinations. Created to connect guests to the heart of the action, Hyatt Centric hotels are thoughtfully designed to enable exploration and discovery so they never miss a moment of adventure. Each hotel offers social spaces to connect with others in the lobby, meanwhile the bar and restaurant are local hot spots where great conversations, locally inspired food and signature cocktails can be enjoyed. Streamlined modern rooms focus on delivering everything guests want and nothing they don’t. A passionately engaged team is there to provide local expertise on the best food, nightlife and activities the destination has to offer. For more information please visit hyattcentric.com. Follow @HyattCentric on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattCentric.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 19 premier brands. As of March 31, 2019, the Company's portfolio included more than 850 properties in over 60 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, Joie de Vivre®, tommie™, Hyatt Residence Club® and Exhale® brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt® loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

