Hyatt Hotels : Grand Hyatt Bogota Opens in the Capital of Colombia

372-room luxury hotel marks the first Hyatt hotel in Bogota and first Grand Hyatt hotel in Colombia

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of Grand Hyatt Bogota, marking the first Hyatt hotel in the Colombian capital and the first Grand Hyatt branded hotel in Colombia. The 372-room luxury property is located in the heart of Ciudad Empresarial Sarmiento Angulo commercial district, up the road from the Corferias and Ágora Bogotá convention centers, and minutes from the ultramodern Gran Estación Mall, El Dorado International Airport, and Bolívar Square.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of the first Grand Hyatt hotel in the country and are confident that Grand Hyatt Bogota will exceed expectations of all who visit the hotel,” said Myles McGourty, senior vice president, Latin America & Caribbean, Hyatt. “The hotel offers an iconic experience for worldly guests who seek first-class hospitality, best-in-class food and beverage and a luxurious stay.”

Grand Hyatt Bogota reflects and celebrates what makes Bogota a vibrant capital city rich in history, iconic sites and countless attractions for all types of visitors, while also being the governmental and financial center of Colombia. In addition to offering first-class accommodations and luxury amenities and services, the hotel brings to life Colombian culture through its innovative architecture, distinctive interior design and multicultural culinary offering.

“I feel honored and proud to be part of the more than 350 colleagues who have made this great achievement possible,” said Philippe Frey, general manager, Grand Hyatt Bogota. “With the opening of Grand Hyatt Bogota, we are committed to further elevating the standard of hospitality in this cosmopolitan capital in South America and delivering an extraordinary experience every day.”

Accommodations

Designed with bold and vibrant features, the hotel has 372 beautifully decorated guestrooms, including 50 suites, that invite guests to wake up in open, airy rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the lush inner atrium garden, multicolored lights of the metropolis, or the cloud-topped majesty of the Andes Mountains. Additionally, suites and club room guests have exclusive access to the Grand Club Lounge, which provides an elegantly designed space with personal concierge services and culinary highlights throughout the day.

Dining

Discover great dining inside Grand Hyatt Bogota with some of the best Japanese and Colombian food in the city. At the upscale Ushin Japanese & Grill, umami flavors pair with stellar views from the 14th floor for an exclusive and unforgettable experience. Capitalino Restaurant crafts casual eats for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, blending international tastes with Colombian traditions. Ilustre Bar is the place to go in the evening to share small plates and sip creative cocktails. Guests craving an expertly balanced cup of Colombian coffee, can head to Aldeana Market and grab delicious baked goods.

Wellbeing and Fitness

The hotel invites guests to schedule time for themselves at Zaitania Spa, one of the largest urban spas in Latin America, where experienced aestheticians and massage therapists work to refresh and soothe guests in 11 spacious treatment rooms. After indulging in relaxation and beauty treatments that highlight native products from Colombia, guests can head to the relaxation area, three hydrotherapy pools, steam room, or dry sauna to extend their spa experience. Located on the third floor with over 32,000 square feet (3,000 square meters), Zaitania Spa also features a beauty salon, an indoor pool acclimatized to 82°F (28°C) and a fully equipped fitness center.

Meetings and Events

Nestled in striking architecture, Grand Hyatt Bogota sets the perfect scene for incredible meetings, events, conferences, galas or wedding festivities magnificently illuminated by natural daylight and modern light fixtures. Expert planners create bespoke events in 24,434 square feet (2,270 square meters) of meeting and event space ranging in scale from the opulent Grand Ballroom, which can hold up to 1,000 people approximately, to 269 square foot (25 square-meter) conference rooms where small teams can work efficiently.

About Grand Hyatt

Around the world, Grand Hyatt hotels bring travel dreams to life by celebrating all that is iconic within the destination. Located at the crossroads of local culture and global business within major gateway cities and resort destinations, each Grand Hyatt hotel is uniquely designed to reflect its own distinct environment and provides a hub for travelers and locals alike. Grand Hyatt hotels deliver bold and vibrant moments of more offering guests superior service, first-class accommodations and an abundance of options within a multicultural backdrop of dramatic architecture and innovative design. Grand Hyatt properties boast inventive restaurants, luxury spas, fitness centers, and business and meeting facilities. For additional information or to make a reservation, please visit grandhyatt.com. Follow @GrandHyatt on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #GoGrand.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 premier brands. As of June 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio included more than 750 properties in more than 55 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Andaz®, Hyatt Centric®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Hyatt Residence Club® and exhale® brand names. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

