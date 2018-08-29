Hyatt Hotels : Grand Hyatt Bogota Opens in the Capital of Colombia

Hyatt
Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of Grand
Hyatt Bogota, marking the first Hyatt hotel in the Colombian capital and
the first Grand Hyatt branded hotel in Colombia. The 372-room luxury
property is located in the heart of Ciudad Empresarial Sarmiento Angulo
commercial district, up the road from the Corferias and Ágora Bogotá
convention centers, and minutes from the ultramodern Gran Estación Mall,
El Dorado International Airport, and Bolívar Square.
“We are thrilled to announce the opening of the first Grand Hyatt hotel
in the country and are confident that Grand Hyatt Bogota will exceed
expectations of all who visit the hotel,” said Myles McGourty, senior
vice president, Latin America & Caribbean, Hyatt. “The hotel offers an
iconic experience for worldly guests who seek first-class hospitality,
best-in-class food and beverage and a luxurious stay.”
Grand Hyatt Bogota reflects and celebrates what makes Bogota a vibrant
capital city rich in history, iconic sites and countless attractions for
all types of visitors, while also being the governmental and financial
center of Colombia. In addition to offering first-class accommodations
and luxury amenities and services, the hotel brings to life Colombian
culture through its innovative architecture, distinctive interior design
and multicultural culinary offering.
“I feel honored and proud to be part of the more than 350 colleagues who
have made this great achievement possible,” said Philippe Frey, general
manager, Grand Hyatt Bogota. “With the opening of Grand Hyatt Bogota, we
are committed to further elevating the standard of hospitality in this
cosmopolitan capital in South America and delivering an extraordinary
experience every day.”
Accommodations
Designed with bold and vibrant features, the hotel has 372 beautifully
decorated guestrooms, including 50 suites, that invite guests to wake up
in open, airy rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the lush
inner atrium garden, multicolored lights of the metropolis, or the
cloud-topped majesty of the Andes Mountains. Additionally, suites and
club room guests have exclusive access to the Grand Club Lounge, which
provides an elegantly designed space with personal concierge services
and culinary highlights throughout the day.
Dining
Discover great dining inside Grand Hyatt Bogota with some of the best
Japanese and Colombian food in the city. At the upscale Ushin Japanese &
Grill, umami flavors pair with stellar views from the 14th
floor for an exclusive and unforgettable experience. Capitalino
Restaurant crafts casual eats for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, blending
international tastes with Colombian traditions. Ilustre Bar is the place
to go in the evening to share small plates and sip creative cocktails.
Guests craving an expertly balanced cup of Colombian coffee, can head to
Aldeana Market and grab delicious baked goods.
Wellbeing and Fitness
The hotel invites guests to schedule time for themselves at Zaitania
Spa, one of the largest urban spas in Latin America, where experienced
aestheticians and massage therapists work to refresh and soothe guests
in 11 spacious treatment rooms. After indulging in relaxation and beauty
treatments that highlight native products from Colombia, guests can head
to the relaxation area, three hydrotherapy pools, steam room, or dry
sauna to extend their spa experience. Located on the third floor with
over 32,000 square feet (3,000 square meters), Zaitania Spa also
features a beauty salon, an indoor pool acclimatized to 82°F (28°C) and
a fully equipped fitness center.
Meetings and Events
Nestled in striking architecture, Grand Hyatt Bogota sets the perfect
scene for incredible meetings, events, conferences, galas or wedding
festivities magnificently illuminated by natural daylight and modern
light fixtures. Expert planners create bespoke events in 24,434 square
feet (2,270 square meters) of meeting and event space ranging in scale
from the opulent Grand Ballroom, which can hold up to 1,000 people
approximately, to 269 square foot (25 square-meter) conference rooms
where small teams can work efficiently.
For more information, please visit www.grandhyattbogota.com
