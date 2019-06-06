Hyatt Hotels : Hôtel du Louvre Reopens, Joining The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

Hyatt
Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) announced today the official reopening
of Hôtel
du Louvre following a complete renovation.
As part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, a collection of distinct
hotels with their own narrative, Hôtel du Louvre sits in the heart of
the city’s Palais-Royal district, surrounded by the Musée du Louvre, the
Comédie-Française, the Palais Garnier and Palais Royal. The 164 rooms
and suites have been fully redesigned to reflect the hotel’s original
Parisian style, with high ceilings, elegant moldings, marble floors
reminiscent of the Opéra Garnier and chic Parisian furniture. Colorful
and evocative illustrations by Emmanuel Pierre lead guests from the
rooms to the lobby and dining areas, which are reimagined by renowned
architect, George Wong. With its charm and fascinating past, this
story-worthy property will inspire guests to visit the City of Lights
and create their own one-of-a-kind experience.
Originally opened in 1855 as Paris’ first grand hotel, the property is a
self-standing central landmark that epitomizes the effervescence of
Paris during Napoleon III’s empire. The Second French Empire
architecture and the modern interior design provide a bold and
thoughtful contrast to this extraordinary hotel. It draws inspiration
from the personalities that have shaped the hotel’s rich history,
including Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Victor Hugo and Sigmund Freud.
“Once again this magnificent, historic building will open its doors to
guests looking for a sanctuary of calm within the bustling city,” said
Fanny Guibouret, general manager, Hôtel du Louvre. “We invite
independently minded guests to experience the joy of slowing down and
embracing Paris. Whether that means joining a local game of pétanque in
the Palais Royal, lunch on the grass in the Tuileries Gardens or
leisurely walks through the streets and alleyways of the capital, we
invite guests to join us for an unconventional stay.”
Guestrooms
The hotel’s 106 sunlit rooms and 58 suites are set in typical French
décor, some of which also offer balconies with views over the Opera
Avenue, Comédie-Française and the Louvre Museum. Some of them are filled
with remarkable stories from the past. For example, Sigmund Freud wrote
his ‘Leonardo da Vinci, A Memory of His Childhood’ in 1910 in one of the
hotel’s suites. Also, Camille Pissarro found his inspiration at Hôtel du
Louvre while working on eleven paintings depicting the view of the Opéra
Garnier. In addition to this colorful past, Emmanuel Pierre’s colorful
and dreamlike illustrations greet guests as they arrive.
Dining and Drinking
The hotel will now be home to Brasserie du Louvre, the first
Parisian ‘Brasserie Bocuse’ serving traditional French cuisine with
recipes developed by Paul Bocuse, known as the “Chef of the Century.”
The restaurant is part of Bocuse’s Restaurants et Brasseries de Lyon®
which have been embodying Lyon’s gastronomy and French expertise for the
past twenty-five years. L’Officine du Louvre Bar is located under
the hotel’s magnificent glass roof. The bar serves unique herbal-based
cocktails celebrating Napoleon III’s love of botany.
Meeting spaces
The hotel is home to eight meeting rooms which are designed like
studios, each decorated with a different theme around the famous
personalities who shaped the hotel’s rich history. They range in size
from 204 to 1,474 square feet (19 to 137 square meters) and are all
equipped with the latest technology.
Wellness
Located on the mezzanine level of the hotel, guests can take advantage
of the 24-hour fitness center with a range of the latest technology and
equipment suitable for a complete workout. The fitness center has also
undergone renovation as part of the hotel’s refurbishment.
Hotel du Louvre is the fifth property in Europe to open as part of The
Unbound Collection by Hyatt. It joins Parisi
Udvar Budapest Hotel, Hotel
Martinez Cannes, Hotel
Sofia Barcelona and Nish
Palas in Istanbul.
For more information, please visit unboundcollection.com.
