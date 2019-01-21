Hyatt Hotels : House Brand Debuts in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the Opening of House Jeddah Sari Street

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the entry of the Hyatt House brand into the Middle Eastern market with the opening of Hyatt House Jeddah Sari Street in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The opening of the Hyatt House hotel is a significant step towards increasing Hyatt’s brand footprint in the extended stay segment and growing Hyatt’s brand presence in the Middle East with innovative hospitality offerings in key locations and gateway cities.

The Hyatt House brand is rooted in extensive customer insights which indicate that guests seek casual and authentic hospitality, with purposeful service and seamless experiences that accommodate their lifestyles and familiar routines. This, coupled with a smartly designed, tech-forward and contemporary environment, allows guests to feel at home at Hyatt House properties, whether they are staying for a night or for an extended stay.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of Hyatt House Jeddah Sari Street, marking the Hyatt House brand’s arrival to the region,” said Zulkifl Bhatti, general manager of Hyatt House Jeddah Sari Street. “Our aim is to offer guests and families a comfortable stay in the heart of charming Jeddah and to provide the high-quality service standards for the Hyatt House brand is known.”

Hyatt House Jeddah Sari Street is conveniently located in the Al Salamah District, in close proximity to Madinah and Thaliaya Streets, which connects to the Corniche, Jeddah’s coastal resort area. The 102-residentially inspired upscale guestrooms, studio and one-bedroom kitchen suites, along with restaurant, fitness center and prayer rooms, provide the ideal home-away-from-home setting.

Hyatt House Jeddah Sari Street offers;

102 guestrooms , ranging from spacious studios to one-bedroom Kitchen Suites with fully equipped kitchens

For more information about Hyatt House Jeddah Sari Street, please visit

www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/saudi-arabia/hyatt-house-jeddah-sari-street/jedxr.

About Hyatt House

The Hyatt House brand launched in 2012 and offers more than 85 locations throughout the United States, China, Germany, Mexico, Turkey, and Puerto Rico. Inspired by extensive research into guest experiences, Hyatt House hotels offer services, amenities, upscale spaces and a casual, comfortable environment that reminds guests of home. For more information, please visit hyatthouse.com. Join the conversation on Facebook, and tag photos with #HyattHouse and #WhySettle.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 premier brands. As of September 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio included more than 750 properties in more than 55 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Andaz®, Hyatt Centric®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Hyatt Residence Club® and Exhale® brand names. On November 30, 2018, the Company expanded its hotel and resort portfolio with the inclusion of 74 properties operating under the Alila®, Destination®, Joie de Vivre®, Thompson Hotels® and tommie™ brands. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com

