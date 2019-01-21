Hyatt Hotels : House Brand Debuts in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the Opening of House Jeddah Sari Street

Hyatt
Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the entry of the Hyatt
House brand into the Middle Eastern market with the opening of Hyatt
House Jeddah Sari Street in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The
opening of the Hyatt House hotel is a significant step towards
increasing Hyatt’s brand footprint in the extended stay segment and
growing Hyatt’s brand presence in the Middle East with innovative
hospitality offerings in key locations and gateway cities.
The Hyatt
House brand is rooted in extensive customer insights which indicate
that guests seek casual and authentic hospitality, with purposeful
service and seamless experiences that accommodate their lifestyles and
familiar routines. This, coupled with a smartly designed, tech-forward
and contemporary environment, allows guests to feel at home at Hyatt
House properties, whether they are staying for a night or for an
extended stay.
“We are thrilled to announce the opening of Hyatt House Jeddah Sari
Street, marking the Hyatt House brand’s arrival to the region,” said
Zulkifl Bhatti, general manager of Hyatt House Jeddah Sari Street. “Our
aim is to offer guests and families a comfortable stay in the heart of
charming Jeddah and to provide the high-quality service standards for
the Hyatt House brand is known.”
Hyatt House Jeddah Sari Street is conveniently located in the Al Salamah
District, in close proximity to Madinah and Thaliaya Streets, which
connects to the Corniche, Jeddah’s coastal resort area. The
102-residentially inspired upscale guestrooms, studio and one-bedroom
kitchen suites, along with restaurant, fitness center and prayer rooms,
provide the ideal home-away-from-home setting.
Hyatt House Jeddah Sari Street offers;
-
102 guestrooms, ranging from spacious studios to one-bedroom
Kitchen Suites with fully equipped kitchens
-
Gathering Rooms with more with more than 500 square feet (50
square meters) of flexible meeting spaces
-
Free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel and guestrooms
-
H Lounge, a cozy space featuring a delicious selection of home
comfort food
-
Omelet Bar, a full hot breakfast served daily for guests from
chef-inspired options that rotate daily, or guests can make their own
custom creation
-
The H Market meets the everyday needs of guests, from snacks
and sundries to freshly prepared salads and sandwiches
-
A 24-hour workout room equipped with TechnoGym cardio and
strength training equipment, including treadmills, ellipticals,
stationary bikes, and free weights
-
An outdoor, temperature-controlled rooftop swimming pool with stunning
views of Jeddah, open 7:00 AM – 9:00 PM daily
-
A 24-hour business center equipped with computer work stations
with wired and wireless internet access, as well as printers
-
A game room available for all guests with different activities
such as foosball, pool table and video games
-
Three floors of shaded parking space dedicated to hotel guests
-
Prayer rooms
For more information about Hyatt House Jeddah Sari Street, please visit
www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/saudi-arabia/hyatt-house-jeddah-sari-street/jedxr.
The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to
Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.
About Hyatt House
The Hyatt House brand launched in 2012 and offers more than 85 locations
throughout the United States, China, Germany, Mexico, Turkey, and Puerto
Rico. Inspired by extensive research into guest experiences, Hyatt House
hotels offer services, amenities, upscale spaces and a casual,
comfortable environment that reminds guests of home. For more
information, please visit hyatthouse.com.
About Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global
hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 premier brands. As of
September 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio included more than 750
properties in more than 55 countries across six continents. The
Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs
its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract
and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create
value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own,
operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels,
resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness
and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand
Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Andaz®, Hyatt
Centric®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Hyatt
Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt
Zilara™, Hyatt Residence Club® and Exhale® brand
names. On November 30, 2018, the Company expanded its hotel and resort
portfolio with the inclusion of 74 properties operating under the
Alila®, Destination®, Joie de Vivre®, Thompson Hotels® and tommie™
brands. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com
