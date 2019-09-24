Hyatt Hotels : Introduces Caption by , a New Brand Designed to Inspire Personal Connection

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced Caption by Hyatt, a new lifestyle brand within the select service category that will bring people closer together, allowing them to work, eat or socialize in comfortable, flexible, communal spaces that encourage meaningful conversations and connections.

Caption by Hyatt social spaces (Credit: Designed by Avenir, rendered by Radical Galaxy)

The Caption by Hyatt brand has been designed to create a location where guests feel comfortable striking up a conversation with someone new over a cup of coffee, a bite to eat or a drink at the end of the day. Caption by Hyatt hotels will be anchored by a distinctive food and beverage experience that will be a vibrant mash-up between café, market and bar. Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group (USHG) consulted on the design and curation of a conversation-worthy food and beverage concept for the brand.

“At Hyatt, we believe in the power of personal connection,” said Heather Geisler, vice president of global brands, Hyatt. “By listening to our guests, we know that whether they are traveling alone or with a friend, they are looking to connect with others in an environment that is authentic and approachable. The Caption by Hyatt brand will invite guests and locals alike to hang out, enjoy a cocktail and catch up with a friend, new or old, in a space that is intended for them.”

The Caption by Hyatt brand will focus on three core promises:

Alluring and approachable spaces . Caption by Hyatt hotels will invite guests in with cozy rooms and common areas that are flexible enough to move things around and make the space uniquely theirs. Social spaces will be richly designed and unexpectedly put together – sparking conversation and giving guests and locals alike no choice but to stay awhile.

. Caption by Hyatt hotels will invite guests in with cozy rooms and common areas that are flexible enough to move things around and make the space uniquely theirs. Social spaces will be richly designed and unexpectedly put together – sparking conversation and giving guests and locals alike no choice but to stay awhile. Conversation-worthy food and beverage . Eating and drinking at Caption by Hyatt hotels will be about more than what’s on the table. They will bring people together to enjoy the locale’s dynamic culture.

. Eating and drinking at Caption by Hyatt hotels will be about more than what’s on the table. They will bring people together to enjoy the locale’s dynamic culture. Experiences that don’t begin or end at the hotel’s front door. Whether guests try something new or meet someone new, Caption by Hyatt hotels will create the conditions for connections that matter – all-day drinks and sharable snacks; spaces designed for guests to plug in anywhere; flexible and multi-purpose spaces for lounging and small events; and a rotating calendar of do-it-yourself and hosted events from trunk shows to local beer tastings.

The Caption by Hyatt brand will offer the efficiency and flexibility of select service, while creating a compelling lifestyle experience that is designed to be fulfilling for guests and result in superior revenue opportunities.

“We intend for the Caption by Hyatt brand to be a global growth driver domestically and internationally in dense urban markets, emerging neighborhoods and high foot traffic areas,” said Jim Chu, global head of development for Hyatt. “We believe the brand is primed for strong growth as it can flex and adapt to suit the needs of different locations and markets and can offer a more sustainable approach to design and operations.”

