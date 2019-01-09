Hyatt Hotels : Launches Public Bug Bounty Program with HackerOne

Hyatt
Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the launch of a public
bug bounty program with HackerOne
in which ethical hackers are invited to test Hyatt websites and mobile
apps for potential vulnerabilities and securely disclose them to Hyatt.
In working with HackerOne, Hyatt is able tap into the vast expertise of
the security research community to accelerate identifying and fixing
potential vulnerabilities.
“At Hyatt, protecting guest and customer information is our top priority
and launching this program represents an important step that furthers
our goal of keeping our guests safe every day,” said Hyatt Chief
Information Security Officer Benjamin Vaughn. “As one of the first
global hospitality brands to launch this type of program, we extend the
ways we care for our guests and deepen our commitment to protecting
their sensitive information.”
Through the bug bounty program, security researchers will be able to
earn cash rewards, also known as bounties, if they report valid security
flaws on Hyatt.com, m.hyatt.com, world.hyatt.com, and the iOS and
Android versions of the Hyatt mobile app so they can be safely resolved.
All ethical hackers that have agreed to HackerOne’s terms and
conditions, and adhere to disclosure guidelines are eligible to
participate in this program.
“Bug bounty programs are a proven method for advancing an organization’s
cyber security defenses, trusted by leading enterprises across
industries,” said HackerOne CEO Marten Mickos. “In today’s connected
society, vulnerabilities will always be present. Organizations like
Hyatt are leading the way by taking this essential step to secure the
data they are trusted to hold.”
For more information, please visit: hackerone.com/hyatt
