HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION (H)

HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION (H)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/09 09:40:57 am
68.505 USD   -0.23%
2018Starbucks Lures CFO From Hyatt -- WSJ
DJ
2018Hyatt Hotels Names New Finance Chief
DJ
2018Starbucks Hires Finance Chief From Hyatt Hotels -- 2nd Update
DJ
Hyatt Hotels : Launches Public Bug Bounty Program with HackerOne

01/09/2019 | 09:07am EST

Adds an additional layer to Hyatt’s cyber security strategy

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the launch of a public bug bounty program with HackerOne in which ethical hackers are invited to test Hyatt websites and mobile apps for potential vulnerabilities and securely disclose them to Hyatt. In working with HackerOne, Hyatt is able tap into the vast expertise of the security research community to accelerate identifying and fixing potential vulnerabilities.

“At Hyatt, protecting guest and customer information is our top priority and launching this program represents an important step that furthers our goal of keeping our guests safe every day,” said Hyatt Chief Information Security Officer Benjamin Vaughn. “As one of the first global hospitality brands to launch this type of program, we extend the ways we care for our guests and deepen our commitment to protecting their sensitive information.”

Through the bug bounty program, security researchers will be able to earn cash rewards, also known as bounties, if they report valid security flaws on Hyatt.com, m.hyatt.com, world.hyatt.com, and the iOS and Android versions of the Hyatt mobile app so they can be safely resolved. All ethical hackers that have agreed to HackerOne’s terms and conditions, and adhere to disclosure guidelines are eligible to participate in this program.

“Bug bounty programs are a proven method for advancing an organization’s cyber security defenses, trusted by leading enterprises across industries,” said HackerOne CEO Marten Mickos. “In today’s connected society, vulnerabilities will always be present. Organizations like Hyatt are leading the way by taking this essential step to secure the data they are trusted to hold.”

For more information, please visit: hackerone.com/hyatt

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates

About HackerOne

HackerOne is the #1 hacker-powered security platform, helping organizations find and fix critical vulnerabilities before they can be exploited. More Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 1000 companies trust HackerOne than any other hacker-powered security alternative. The U.S. Department of Defense, General Motors, Google, Twitter, GitHub, Nintendo, Lufthansa, Panasonic Avionics, Qualcomm, Starbucks, Dropbox, Intel, the CERT Coordination Center and over 1,200 other organizations have partnered with HackerOne to resolve over 88,000 vulnerabilities and award over $41M in bug bounties. HackerOne is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in London, New York, the Netherlands, and Singapore.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 premier brands. As of September 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio included more than 750 properties in more than 55 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Andaz®, Hyatt Centric®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Residence Club® and Exhale® brand names. On November 30, 2018, the Company expanded its hotel and resort portfolio with the inclusion of the Alila®Destination®Joie de Vivre®Thompson Hotels® and tommie™ brands. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 483 M
EBIT 2018 329 M
Net income 2018 766 M
Debt 2018 957 M
Yield 2018 0,82%
P/E ratio 2018 10,42
P/E ratio 2019 32,36
EV / Sales 2018 1,87x
EV / Sales 2019 1,79x
Capitalization 7 430 M
Chart HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hyatt Hotels Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 81,2 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Samuel Hoplamazian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. Pritzker Executive Chairman
H. Charles Floyd Global President-Operations
Joan Bottarini Chief Financial Officer
Alex D. Zoghlin Global Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION1.57%7 430
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL1.11%36 845
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC0.08%20 979
ACCOR-0.05%12 219
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC0.87%10 419
HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)2.62%8 939
