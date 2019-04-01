Hyatt Hotels : Nam Nghi Phu Quoc Officially Opens, Joining The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

Hyatt
Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of Nam Nghi
Phu Quoc as part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, marking the first
branded property in Southeast Asia under The Unbound Collection by
Hyatt. The 114-room resort is nestled within a secluded oasis surrounded
by pristine beaches and the rich environment of Phu Quoc island in
Vietnam.
“We are pleased to introduce The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand to
Southeast Asia with Nam Nghi Phu Quoc, a destination resort amidst
awe-inspiring, natural surroundings,” said David Udell, group president,
Asia Pacific, Hyatt Hotels Corporation. “We are grateful to celebrate
the continued relationship with A&B Group and excited to expand Hyatt’s
resort offerings in Vietnam following our collaboration on Hyatt Regency
Nha Trang, which is expected to open in 2019.”
The resort is located in Vietnam’s largest island, Phu Quoc, covered
with white sandy beaches across 93 miles of coastline. Half of the
island is within the confines of the national park and UNESCO World
Heritage-designated Kien Giang Biosphere Reserve, one of the largest
biosphere reserves in Southeast Asia. The reserve covers an extensive
area of tropical rain forests, coral reefs and wetlands and is home to
hundreds of species of plants and wild animals.
“We are delighted to bring The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand to Phu
Quoc, Vietnam’s fast-emerging resort destination,” said Julian Moore,
general manager, Nam Nghi Phu Quoc. “We look forward to welcoming guests
onto this pristine island surrounded by breathtaking nature and
providing them with an extraordinary stay.”
Guestrooms
Grounded in sustainable architecture and refined Vietnamese
craftsmanship, the 51 villas and 63 guestrooms reflect the natural
beauty of Phu Quoc. The luxurious villas and guestrooms feature subtle
earth tones and ocean views, transporting guests to a modern island
oasis.
Dining and Drinking
Nam Nghi Phu Quoc features four dining venues suited for different
occasions. The all-day restaurant, Ocean Reflection, offers
international and pan-Asian dishes alongside tranquil ocean views.
Perched beneath a towering banyan tree, Tree House provides guests with
an intimate ambiance as they savor contemporary Vietnamese and Thai
flavors. The exclusive Rock Island Club, located on its own island just
a short boat ride from the resort, is ideal for soaking in the sun by
day and enjoying vibrant music and handcrafted cocktails by night.
Wellness
An Mai Spa offers rejuvenating treatments focused on holistic physical
and emotional wellbeing. These treatments include massages and facials
using local ingredients such as Vietnamese coffee, coconut and seaweed.
The outdoor pool with ocean views is suited for swimming laps as well as
lounging in the sun. Additionally, the resort features an indoor fitness
center and recreational activities such as paddle boarding, kayaking and
cycling. Pontoon boat tours are also available for guests who wish to go
fishing or explore the colorful marine life. The resort’s Kids Club also
offers children educational and locally inspired activities.
Meetings & Events
With the picturesque ocean as its backdrop, Nam Nghi Phu Quoc offers
several options for couples to host their wedding day. The private beach
and pool areas are ideal for hosting intimate wedding ceremonies whereas
Ocean Reflection restaurant is an elegant venue suited for larger
celebrations. The private Hong Bang island, overlooking the Gulf of
Thailand, offers a charming venue for couples to get married; the Rock
Island Club serves as a memorable setting to host a private ceremony.
For more information, please visit namnghiphuquoc.com.
The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to
Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.
The Unbound Collection by Hyatt
The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand is a portfolio of new and existing
upper-upscale hotel properties, ranging from historic urban gems to
contemporary trend-setters, boutique properties to resorts and private
home accommodations. Whether it is a fascinating past, an exclusive
location, famous architecture and design, or an award-winning dining
experience, the properties in the collection provide guests with “social
currency” and allow them the freedom to be extraordinary. Current hotel
properties include Royal Palms Resort and Spa in Phoenix; The Confidante
in Miami Beach, Fla.; Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, N.J., The
Eliza Jane in New Orleans; The Bellevue Hotel in Philadelphia; Holston
House in Nashville, Tenn.; The Driskill in Austin, Texas; Spirit Ridge
in Osoyoos, British Columbia; Hôtel Martinez in Cannes, France; Hôtel du
Louvre in Paris (under renovation); Jinmao Hotel Lijiang in Lijiang,
China; Nish Palas in Istanbul, and Carmelo Resort & Spa in Uruguay. For
more information, please visit unboundcollection.hyatt.com.
Follow @UnboundxHyatt on Facebook
and Instagram.
About Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global
hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 premier brands. As of
September 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio included more than 750
properties in more than 55 countries across six continents. The
Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs
its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract
and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create
value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own,
operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels,
resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness
and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand
Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Andaz®, Hyatt
Centric®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Hyatt
Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt
Zilara™, Hyatt Residence Club® and Exhale® brand
names. On November 30, 2018, the Company expanded its hotel and resort
portfolio with the inclusion of the Alila®, Destination®, Joie
de Vivre®, Thompson Hotels® and tommie™ brands.
For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.
