Hyatt celebrates five years of recognition, rising to the top 15
companies this year
Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that Hyatt has been
named to the 2018
FORTUNE “World’s Best Workplaces®” list, an annual ranking of
companies with outstanding workplace cultures according to global
research and consulting firm Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE.
Hyatt has earned a spot on the prestigious list every year since its
first appearance in 2014, and this year’s global recognition follows
placement across national Great Place to Work best workplace lists this
year in Brazil, France, Greater China, Germany, India, UAE, United
Kingdom, and the U.S. More than 7,000 organizations participated in the
survey process, representing the voices of 12 million employees
worldwide. From that pool of companies, the 25 World’s Best Workplaces
have been selected.
“The wellbeing of our colleagues is foundational to our business
success, because it is our colleagues who create unparalleled
experiences for our guests and one another each day. This recognition
acknowledges each of the thousands of Hyatt family members worldwide who
care for people so they can be their best,” said Mark Hoplamazian,
president and CEO, Hyatt Hotels Corporation. “Driven by our purpose,
Hyatt hotels and offices create an environment where all colleagues can
be their true selves and foster genuine relationships.”
Hyatt offers employees benefits and perks designed to allow employees to
be their best, including:
-
Travel perks including complimentary and discounted stays at Hyatt
hotels around the world
-
A family assistance policy that provides employees with paid time off
following the birth or adoption of a child as well as financial
assistance for adoption
-
Access to skills training and world-class education opportunities
-
A commitment to workplace inclusion and diversity, including many
diversity business resource groups, that results in an environment
where everyone can be their genuine selves at work
-
Work-life benefits including exercise initiatives, on-site rest and
relaxation and even meditation lounges, and flexible schedules
-
Free or subsidized meals to hotel employees during work hours
This recognition comes on the heels of Hyatt’s debut of RiseHY, a new
global program designed to pair the hospitality industry’s career
opportunities with young people who need them. As part of the
initiative, Hyatt hotels around the world have committed to hiring
10,000 Opportunity Youth – people ages 16 to 24 who are neither in
school nor working – by 2025. Learn more about the program and read
stories of Hyatt colleagues who have grown their careers at http://www.hyatt.com/risehy.
This 2018 FORTUNE “World’s Best Workplaces®” recognition adds to a
growing list of workplace accolades Hyatt received in the past year,
including:
-
No. 9 in 100 Best Companies to Work For – FORTUNE and Great Place to
Work
-
America's Best Employers For Diversity – Forbes
-
Best Places to Work for LGBT Equality – Human Rights Campaign
-
100 Best Workplaces for Millennials – FORTUNE
-
100 Best Workplaces for Women – FORTUNE
-
No. 2 in 50 Best Workplaces for Diversity – FORTUNE
For more information or to explore open positions at Hyatt hotels and
offices around the world, please visit http://www.hyatt.jobs/.
To see the full list of the 2018 FORTUNE World’s Best Workplaces, click here.
The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to
Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.
About Great Place to Work®:
Great Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm
that helps companies of all sizes produce better business results by
focusing on the work experience for every employee—our research shows
there’s a clear and direct relationship between employee engagement and
financial performance. Emprising™, our unique Software-as-a-Service
survey platform, enables organizations to assess and improve their
culture and has proven to help them achieve business success. Through
our certification programs, we survey more than 100 million global
employees each year to recognize outstanding workplaces in over 60
countries.
About the World’s Best Workplaces List:
To be eligible for the World's Best Workplaces list, a company must
apply and be named to a minimum of 5 national Best Workplaces lists
within our current 58 countries, have 5,000 employees or more worldwide,
and at least 40% of the company's workforce (or 5,000 employees) must be
based outside of the home country.
Extra points are given based on the number of countries and regions
where a company surveys employees with the Great Place to Work Trust
Index©, the number of national lists a company gets recognized, and the
percentage of a company's workforce represented by all Great Place to
Work surveys globally. Candidates for the 2018 World’s Best Workplaces
list will have appeared on national workplaces lists published in
September 2017 through August 2018.
About Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global
hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 premier brands. As of June
30, 2018, the Company's portfolio included more than 750 properties in
more than 55 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to
care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions
and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top
colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for
shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage,
franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded
residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa
locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand
Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Andaz®, Hyatt Centric®, The Unbound
Collection by Hyatt®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Ziva™,
Hyatt Zilara™, Hyatt Residence Club® and Exhale® brand
names. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.
