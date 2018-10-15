Log in
Hyatt Hotels : Named to 2018 FORTUNE "World’s Best Workplaces®" List for Fifth Consecutive Year

10/15/2018 | 01:48pm CEST

Hyatt celebrates five years of recognition, rising to the top 15 companies this year

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that Hyatt has been named to the 2018 FORTUNE “World’s Best Workplaces®” list, an annual ranking of companies with outstanding workplace cultures according to global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015005490/en/

Hyatt has earned a spot on the prestigious list every year since its first appearance in 2014, and this year’s global recognition follows placement across national Great Place to Work best workplace lists this year in Brazil, France, Greater China, Germany, India, UAE, United Kingdom, and the U.S. More than 7,000 organizations participated in the survey process, representing the voices of 12 million employees worldwide. From that pool of companies, the 25 World’s Best Workplaces have been selected.

“The wellbeing of our colleagues is foundational to our business success, because it is our colleagues who create unparalleled experiences for our guests and one another each day. This recognition acknowledges each of the thousands of Hyatt family members worldwide who care for people so they can be their best,” said Mark Hoplamazian, president and CEO, Hyatt Hotels Corporation. “Driven by our purpose, Hyatt hotels and offices create an environment where all colleagues can be their true selves and foster genuine relationships.”

Hyatt offers employees benefits and perks designed to allow employees to be their best, including:

  • Travel perks including complimentary and discounted stays at Hyatt hotels around the world
  • A family assistance policy that provides employees with paid time off following the birth or adoption of a child as well as financial assistance for adoption
  • Access to skills training and world-class education opportunities
  • A commitment to workplace inclusion and diversity, including many diversity business resource groups, that results in an environment where everyone can be their genuine selves at work
  • Work-life benefits including exercise initiatives, on-site rest and relaxation and even meditation lounges, and flexible schedules
  • Free or subsidized meals to hotel employees during work hours

This recognition comes on the heels of Hyatt’s debut of RiseHY, a new global program designed to pair the hospitality industry’s career opportunities with young people who need them. As part of the initiative, Hyatt hotels around the world have committed to hiring 10,000 Opportunity Youth – people ages 16 to 24 who are neither in school nor working – by 2025. Learn more about the program and read stories of Hyatt colleagues who have grown their careers at http://www.hyatt.com/risehy.

This 2018 FORTUNE “World’s Best Workplaces®” recognition adds to a growing list of workplace accolades Hyatt received in the past year, including:

  • No. 9 in 100 Best Companies to Work For – FORTUNE and Great Place to Work
  • America's Best Employers For Diversity – Forbes
  • Best Places to Work for LGBT Equality – Human Rights Campaign
  • 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials – FORTUNE
  • 100 Best Workplaces for Women – FORTUNE
  • No. 2 in 50 Best Workplaces for Diversity – FORTUNE

For more information or to explore open positions at Hyatt hotels and offices around the world, please visit http://www.hyatt.jobs/. To see the full list of the 2018 FORTUNE World’s Best Workplaces, click here.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies of all sizes produce better business results by focusing on the work experience for every employee—our research shows there’s a clear and direct relationship between employee engagement and financial performance. Emprising™, our unique Software-as-a-Service survey platform, enables organizations to assess and improve their culture and has proven to help them achieve business success. Through our certification programs, we survey more than 100 million global employees each year to recognize outstanding workplaces in over 60 countries.

About the World’s Best Workplaces List:

To be eligible for the World's Best Workplaces list, a company must apply and be named to a minimum of 5 national Best Workplaces lists within our current 58 countries, have 5,000 employees or more worldwide, and at least 40% of the company's workforce (or 5,000 employees) must be based outside of the home country.

Extra points are given based on the number of countries and regions where a company surveys employees with the Great Place to Work Trust Index©, the number of national lists a company gets recognized, and the percentage of a company's workforce represented by all Great Place to Work surveys globally. Candidates for the 2018 World’s Best Workplaces list will have appeared on national workplaces lists published in September 2017 through August 2018.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 premier brands. As of June 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio included more than 750 properties in more than 55 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Andaz®, Hyatt Centric®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Residence Club® and Exhale® brand names. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.


© Business Wire 2018
