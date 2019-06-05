Hyatt Hotels : Párisi Udvar Hotel Budapest Officially Joins The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

Hyatt
Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) announced today the opening of Párisi
Udvar Hotel Budapest as part of The Unbound Collection by
Hyatt, following major restoration and full-scale renovation. The hotel
is managed by Mellow Mood Hotels. It features 110 guestrooms and is
situated on Ferenciek Square, between the River Danube and the bustling
city center.
As part of a collection of distinct hotels with their own unique
stories, Párisi Udvar Hotel Budapest will offer an ideal location from
which to explore the city’s rich history. Once home to Budapest’s most
fashionable shops and cafés, the one-of-a-kind building has continuously
evolved; from the shopping destination inspired by the Parisian
‘Passages des Panoramas’ that gave the hotel its name, to Budapest’s
Central Savings Bank in 1906. Today it reopens, transformed into a
palatial hotel, offering a novel, story-worthy experience and sense of
place in the heart of Budapest.
The hotel incorporates elements from Arabic, Moorish and Gothic design,
representing Hungary’s fascinating past. The original façade, staircases
and decorative tiles have been carefully preserved and the guestrooms
feature tailor-made, Hungarian-crafted furnishings. Entering from the
street or the lobby, visitors to the hotel’s restaurants and cafes will
see its original iconography, including the Central Savings Bank mascot,
the honey bee. Popular points of interest near the property include the
State Opera House, Chain Bridge and St. Stephen's Basilica.
“We are proud to open this extraordinary property to travelers looking
for a one-of-a-kind experience,” said Tamas Fazekas, general manager of
Párisi Udvar Hotel Budapest. “The hotel represents Hungary’s impressive
architecture and craftsmanship; a place which residents and travelers
have treasured for decades. We are looking forward to welcoming guests
to the hotel and letting them discover the stories of the location and,
possibly, find their own new ones.”
“Párizs Property Kft and Mellow Mood Hotels are excited to work with The
Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand,” said Zuhair Awad and Sameer Hamdan,
both Managing Directors at Mellow Mood Hotels. “We are very proud to
open this renowned landmark building and to give it back to Budapest. We
expect its rich history and stunning architecture will deliver memorable
stays for the modern travelers.”
Guestrooms
The hotel’s 110 upscale and spacious guestrooms will ensure guests have
the ultimate stay. Each palatial Art Nouveau guestroom has been
elegantly designed with decorations by Hungarian contemporary artist
Agnes Toth, inspired by Gothic, Moorish and Oriental styles to guarantee
that guests have an unconventional stay.
There are 18 luxurious suites and two Royal Residencies including the
spacious Budapest Residence situated at the top of the hotel, which
provides guests with stunning views of the city and a terrace to relax
and watch the sunset.
Dining and Drinking
Párisi Udvar Hotel Budapest offers two unique dining options, each with
their own style and space. The hotel’s main restaurant, the Párisi
Passage Cafe & Brasserie, serves international cuisine but also
local and international wines in a cosmopolitan dining area. It is made
complete with an open kitchen, allowing guests to interact with the
chefs in a relaxing yet lively atmosphere. The Patisserie &
Café, best known for its signature dark chocolate dessert, Párisi
kocka, will serve hand-crafted juices, artisan coffee and traditional
Hungarian pastries. By evening it transforms into a stylish cocktail bar.
Wellness
The highly trained therapists at the hotel’s Zafir Spa will use locally
inspired treatments to leave guests feeling fully rejuvenated. For
guests looking to stay active during their stay, a modern,
fully-equipped fitness center will be open 24 hours a day.
Meetings and Events
Párisi Udvar Hotel Budapest features four distinctive multi-functional
meeting and event spaces spanning more than 3,229 square feet (300
square meters) which can accommodate up to 160 guests. Each space is
equipped with contemporary conference facilities and the latest
audio-visual technology. The venue caters for every request, from small
intimate events in the hotel’s courtyard to special occasions for up to
90 guests in the hexagon-shaped Párisi Salon. Planners can also select
the Budapest Salon, located on the Mezzanine floor, which perfectly
overlooks the stunning Párisi passage.
Párisi Udvar Hotel Budapest is the fourth property to open in Europe as
part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt. It joins Hôtel
Martinez in Cannes, Nish
Palas in Istanbul, Turkey, Hotel
du Louvre in Paris and Hotel
SOFIA Barcelona, in Spain.
For more information, please visit https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/hungary/parisi-udvar-hotel/budub
The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to
Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.
The Unbound Collection by Hyatt
The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand is a portfolio of new and existing
premium hotel properties, ranging from historic urban gems to
contemporary trend-setters and boutique properties to resorts. Whether
it is a fascinating past, an exclusive location, famous architecture and
design, or an award-winning dining experience, each hotel has its own
distinct narrative and creates novel, story-worthy experiences for
guests. Current hotel properties include Hotel SOFIA Barcelona in
Barcelona, Spain; Royal Palms Resort and Spa in Phoenix; The Confidante
in Miami Beach, Fla.; Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, N.J., The
Eliza Jane in New Orleans; The Bellevue Hotel in Philadelphia; Holston
House in Nashville, Tenn.; The Driskill in Austin, Texas; Spirit Ridge
in Osoyoos, British Columbia; Hôtel Martinez in Cannes, France; Hôtel du
Louvre in Paris (under renovation); Jinmao Hotel Lijiang in Lijiang,
China; Nish Palas in Istanbul, and Carmelo Resort & Spa in Uruguay. For
more information, please visit unboundcollection.hyatt.com.
About Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global
hospitality company with a portfolio of 19 premier brands. As of March
31, 2019, the Company's portfolio included more than 850 properties in
over 60 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care
for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and
growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues,
build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The
Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license
or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation
ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park
Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection
by Hyatt®, Destination®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt
Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®,
Joie de Vivre®, tommie™, Hyatt Residence Club® and Exhale®
brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt® loyalty program
that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued
members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.
Mellow Mood Hotels
Mellow Mood Hotels, a leading hotel operator company in Hungary, was
founded in 1997. The company’s profile, originally focusing on the
operation of youth hostels and hotels, has developed over the years into
a complex network of different businesses. Mellow Mood Hotels operates
the hospitality portfolio of the Mellow Mood Group, ranging from
hostels, 3- and 4-star hotels to a 5-star luxury hotel, including under
the brand names Top Hostels, City Hotels, Congress Hotels, Fashion
Hotels and Luxury Hotels. The company is continuously looking for future
opportunities within the Central and Eastern European region. For
further information, please visit www.mellowmoodhotels.com.
