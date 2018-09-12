Hyatt Hotels : Place Brand Expands Presence with Hotel Development in Rouen, France

The project will mark the first Hyatt-branded hotel in the French Normandy

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a franchise agreement with a subsidiary of Matmut S.A.M. to develop the first Hyatt-branded hotel in Rouen, the capital of Normandy, France. Managed by Cycas Hospitality, Hyatt Place Rouen will be the second Hyatt Place hotel in France, and will join the dual-branded Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport that are currently under development. The Hyatt Place project in Rouen reflects the brand’s strong momentum in the fast-growing select service category as Hyatt Place hotels continue to expand across Europe.

The Hyatt Place brand is rooted in extensive consumer insights indicating that guests seek stylish, comfortable, seamless experiences that accommodate their lifestyles and familiar routines. To embody this, the brand offers casual hospitality and purposeful service in a smartly designed, high-tech and contemporary environment.

Slated to open in 2021, Hyatt Place Rouen will offer 78 guestrooms, meeting spaces for approximately 100 guests, a state-of-the-art gym, and a swimming pool. Hyatt Place Rouen will also feature a restaurant and the Gallery Market with grab and go meals and snacks available around the clock. The hotel will be developed from a former school building, located close to businesses, the railway station and the old city center.

“We are delighted to be expanding our Hyatt Place brand footprint in France. Thanks to the excellent rail service between Le Havre and Paris, Rouen is seeing its business community thrive and an influx of leisure visitors, making it a prime location for this brand,” says Nuno Galvao Pinto, Hyatt’s regional vice president development for Europe. “We are also pleased to be strengthening our relationship with Cycas Hospitality, a world-class operator who manages a number of Hyatt Place hotels across Europe.”

“Managing Hyatt Place Rouen will mark the third collaboration with Hyatt, which makes us very proud,” said Asli Kutlucan, partner at Cycas Hospitality. “Our knowledge of Hyatt’s select service brands, along with our experience in the European market, will allow us to provide exceptional levels of service, which we expect to set this hotel apart from its competitors.”

There are eight Hyatt-branded hotels currently open in France: Park Hyatt Paris-Vêndome, Hyatt Regency Paris Etoile, Hyatt Regency Paris Charles de Gaulle, Hyatt Paris Madeleine, Hôtel du Louvre, Hôtel Martinez, Hyatt Regency Nice Palais de la Méditerranée and Hyatt Centric La Rosière. In addition to Hyatt Place Rouen, Hyatt Regency Chantilly is expected to open in late 2018 and the dual-branded Hyatt Place Charles de Gaulle Airport and Hyatt House Charles de Gaulle Airport are expected to open in 2020.

About Hyatt Place

Hyatt Place, a brand of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, combines style, innovation and 24/7 convenience to create a seamless stay with modern comforts. There are more than 312 Hyatt Place locations in Armenia, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Honduras, India, Mexico, Morocco, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, Thailand, The Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, please visit hyattplace.com. Join the conversation on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattPlace and #WhySettle.

About Cycas Hospitality

Founded in 2008, Cycas Hospitality is hotel management company which specialises in extended-stay properties. Its spacious hotel apartments combine the flexibility of home with classic hotel services. With a total of 2,782 suites and rooms open or under development across 18 hotels, 11 of these are open and three will open in summer 2018. These are in key city centre locations across the UK (London, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle) and include Cycas’ first properties in mainland Europe (Amsterdam, Paris). Following recent investment from the family-owned Huakee Group, Cycas intends to grow its portfolio to more than 10,000 guest rooms in the next five years.

Having pioneered the branded extended-stay hotel concept in Europe, Cycas is London’s leading operator in this field and a partner of choice for major global hotel franchise brands plus international investors. Cycas delivers a combination of expertise in hotel operations, property development and asset management. Its overarching goal is to become one of the best hospitality employers in the market, making its hotels the best places to work as well as stay. To find out more visit http://www.cycashospitality.com/or connect with us via LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Matmut S.A.M.

With more than 3,3 million members and 6,8 million insurance contracts managed, the Matmut Group has become a major actor on the French insurance market. It is in a position to provide all-comers – private individuals, professionals, enterprises and associations – with a full range of insurance products covering people and property (cars, motorbikes, boats, housing, responsibilities, family protection, healthcare, legal protection and assistance) along with financial and saving services (including automobile and consumer credit, loan insurance, savings books and life insurance). The Group has 6,200 employees. It recorded a turnover of 2,1 billion euros in 2017.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 premier brands. As of June 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio included more than 750 properties in more than 55 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Andaz®, Hyatt Centric®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Hyatt Residence Club® and exhale® brand names. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

