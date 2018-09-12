Hyatt Hotels : Place Brand Expands Presence with Hotel Development in Rouen, France

Hyatt
Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate
has entered into a franchise agreement with a subsidiary of Matmut
S.A.M. to develop the first Hyatt-branded hotel in Rouen, the capital of
Normandy, France. Managed by Cycas Hospitality, Hyatt Place Rouen will
be the second Hyatt Place hotel in France, and will join the dual-branded
Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport
that are currently under development. The Hyatt Place project in Rouen
reflects the brand’s strong momentum in the fast-growing select service
category as Hyatt Place hotels continue to expand across Europe.
(Photo Credit: Matmut S.A.M.)
The Hyatt
Place brand is rooted in extensive consumer insights indicating that
guests seek stylish, comfortable, seamless experiences that accommodate
their lifestyles and familiar routines. To embody this, the brand offers
casual hospitality and purposeful service in a smartly designed,
high-tech and contemporary environment.
Slated to open in 2021, Hyatt Place Rouen will offer 78 guestrooms,
meeting spaces for approximately 100 guests, a state-of-the-art gym, and
a swimming pool. Hyatt Place Rouen will also feature a restaurant and
the Gallery Market with grab and go meals and snacks available around
the clock. The hotel will be developed from a former school building,
located close to businesses, the railway station and the old city center.
“We are delighted to be expanding our Hyatt Place brand footprint in
France. Thanks to the excellent rail service between Le Havre and Paris,
Rouen is seeing its business community thrive and an influx of leisure
visitors, making it a prime location for this brand,” says Nuno
Galvao Pinto, Hyatt’s regional vice president development for
Europe. “We are also pleased to be strengthening our relationship with
Cycas Hospitality, a world-class operator who manages a number of Hyatt
Place hotels across Europe.”
“Managing Hyatt Place Rouen will mark the third collaboration with
Hyatt, which makes us very proud,” said Asli Kutlucan, partner at Cycas
Hospitality. “Our knowledge of Hyatt’s select service brands, along with
our experience in the European market, will allow us to provide
exceptional levels of service, which we expect to set this hotel apart
from its competitors.”
There are eight Hyatt-branded hotels currently open in France: Park
Hyatt Paris-Vêndome, Hyatt
Regency Paris Etoile, Hyatt
Regency Paris Charles de Gaulle, Hyatt
Paris Madeleine, Hôtel
du Louvre, Hôtel
Martinez, Hyatt
Regency Nice Palais de la Méditerranée and Hyatt
Centric La Rosière. In addition to Hyatt Place Rouen, Hyatt
Regency Chantilly is expected to open in late 2018 and the
dual-branded Hyatt Place Charles de Gaulle Airport and Hyatt House
Charles de Gaulle Airport are expected to open in 2020.
For more information on Hyatt Place hotels, please visit www.hyattplace.com.
The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to
Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.
About Hyatt Place
Hyatt Place, a brand of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, combines style,
innovation and 24/7 convenience to create a seamless stay with modern
comforts. There are more than 312 Hyatt Place locations in Armenia,
Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Honduras,
India, Mexico, Morocco, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, Thailand, The
Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United
States. For more information, please visit hyattplace.com.
About Cycas Hospitality
Founded in 2008, Cycas Hospitality is hotel management company which
specialises in extended-stay properties. Its spacious hotel apartments
combine the flexibility of home with classic hotel services. With a
total of 2,782 suites and rooms open or under development across 18
hotels, 11 of these are open and three will open in summer 2018. These
are in key city centre locations across the UK (London, Liverpool,
Manchester, Newcastle) and include Cycas’ first properties in mainland
Europe (Amsterdam, Paris). Following recent investment from the
family-owned Huakee Group, Cycas intends to grow its portfolio to more
than 10,000 guest rooms in the next five years.
Having pioneered the branded extended-stay hotel concept in Europe,
Cycas is London’s leading operator in this field and a partner of choice
for major global hotel franchise brands plus international investors.
Cycas delivers a combination of expertise in hotel operations, property
development and asset management. Its overarching goal is to become one
of the best hospitality employers in the market, making its hotels the
About Matmut S.A.M.
With more than 3,3 million members and 6,8 million insurance contracts
managed, the Matmut Group has become a major actor on the French
insurance market. It is in a position to provide all-comers – private
individuals, professionals, enterprises and associations – with a full
range of insurance products covering people and property (cars,
motorbikes, boats, housing, responsibilities, family protection,
healthcare, legal protection and assistance) along with financial and
saving services (including automobile and consumer credit, loan
insurance, savings books and life insurance). The Group has 6,200
employees. It recorded a turnover of 2,1 billion euros in 2017.
About Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global
hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 premier brands. As of June
30, 2018, the Company's portfolio included more than 750 properties in
more than 55 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to
care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions
and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top
colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for
shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage,
franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded
residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa
locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand
Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Andaz®, Hyatt Centric®, The Unbound
Collection by Hyatt®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Ziva™,
Hyatt Zilara™, Hyatt Residence Club® and exhale® brand
names. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not
historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual
results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those
expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases,
you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as
“may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,”
“believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,”
“will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions,
or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such
forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and
assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management,
are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause our actual results,
performance or achievements to differ materially from current
expectations include, among others, the rate and pace of economic
recovery following economic downturns; levels of spending in business
and leisure segments as well as consumer confidence; declines in
occupancy and average daily rate; the financial condition of, and our
relationships with, third-party property owners, franchisees and
hospitality venture partners; the possible inability of third-party
owners, franchisees or development partners to access the capital
necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for
growth; risks associated with potential acquisitions and dispositions
and the introduction of new brand concepts; failure to successfully
complete proposed transactions (including the failure to satisfy closing
conditions or obtain required approvals); changes in the competitive
environment in our industry, including as a result of industry
consolidation, and the markets where we operate; general volatility of
the capital markets and our ability to access such markets; and other
risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which
filings are available from the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission. These factors are not necessarily all of the important
factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements
to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any of our
forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance
on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of
this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of
these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new
information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other
factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent
required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking
statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional
updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.
