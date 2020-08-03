Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 08/03 04:10:00 pm
47.98 USD   -0.04%
05:32pHYATT HOTELS : Q2 2020 Owned, Leased and UJV Property List
PU
05:32pHYATT HOTELS : Supplemental Data - Comparable Open Hotel RevPAR
PU
04:54pHYATT HOTELS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Hyatt Hotels : Q2 2020 Owned, Leased and UJV Property List

08/03/2020

List of Owned and Leased Properties (1) As of

June 30, 2020

Hotel Property

Location

Rooms

# of Hotels

Owned and Leased Hotels

Full Service

Americas Owned:

Park Hyatt Chicago

Chicago, IL

198

Park Hyatt New York

New York, NY

211

Miraval Arizona Resort and Spa (8)

Tucson, AZ

145

Miraval Austin Resort and Spa

Austin, TX

117

Miraval Berkshires Resort and Spa

Lenox, MA

148

Grand Hyatt New York (4)

New York, NY

1,298

Grand Hyatt Rio de Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

436

Grand Hyatt San Antonio (4)

San Antonio, TX

1,003

The Confidante Miami Beach

Miami Beach, FL

354

The Driskill (4)

Austin, TX

189

Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa and Casino (4)

Palm Beach, Aruba, Dutch Caribbean

359

Hyatt Regency Baltimore Inner Harbor (4)

Baltimore, MD

488

Hyatt Regency Green Bay

Green Bay, WI

241

Hyatt Regency Greenwich

Old Greenwich, CT

373

Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa

Riverside-San Bernadino, CA

530

Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino

Incline Village, NV

422

Hyatt Regency Long Beach (4)

Long Beach, CA

531

Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa

Lost Pines, TX

491

Hyatt Regency Miami (4)

Miami, FL

615

Hyatt Regency O'Hare Chicago

Rosemont, IL

1,095

Hyatt Regency Orlando

Orlando, FL

1,641

Hyatt Regency Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ

693

Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk (4)

San Antonio, TX

630

Hyatt Centric The Pike Long Beach (4)

Long Beach, CA

138

Americas Owned

12,346

24

Americas Leased:

Andaz West Hollywood (3) (6)

West Hollywood, CA

239

Hyatt Regency San Francisco (3) (6)

San Francisco, CA

821

Americas Leased

1,060

2

Total Americas Owned and Leased Hotels

13,406

26

EAME/SWAsia Owned:

Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme

Paris, France

156

Park Hyatt Zurich (4)

Zurich, Switzerland

138

Andaz London Liverpool Street (7)

London, England

267

Hyatt Regency Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan

159

Hyatt Regency Bishkek (4)

Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic

178

EAME/SWAsia Owned

898

5

EAME/SWAsia Leased:

Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht (3) (6)

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

122

Hyatt Regency Cologne (3) (6)

Cologne, Germany

306

Hyatt Regency Mainz (3) (6)

Mainz, Germany

268

EAME/SWAsia Leased

696

3

Total EAME/SWAsia Owned and Leased Hotels

1,594

8

Total Full Service Owned and Leased Hotels

15,000

34

List of Owned and Leased Properties (1) As of

June 30, 2020

Hotel Property

Location

Rooms

# of Hotels

Select Service

Owned:

Hyatt Place Macaé

Macaé, Brazil

141

Hyatt Place Sao Jose do Rio Preto

São José do Rio Preto, Brazil

152

Select Service Owned

293

2

Leased:

Hyatt Place Amsterdam Airport (3) (6)

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

330

Hyatt Place Atlanta/Buckhead (2)

Atlanta, GA

171

Select Service Leased

501

2

Total Select Service Owned and Leased Hotels

794

4

List of Owned and Leased Properties (1) As of

June 30, 2020

Hotel Property

Location

Rooms

# of Hotels

Unconsolidated Hospitality Venture Hotels

Full Service

Americas Unconsolidated Hospitality Ventures:

Grand Hyatt São Paulo

São Paulo, Brazil

467

Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya

Playa del Carmen, Mexico

214

Hyatt Regency Andares Guadalajara

Zapopan, Mexico

257

Hyatt Regency Columbus (4)

Columbus, OH

633

Hyatt Regency Crystal City at Reagan National Airport

Arlington, VA

686

Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa

Huntington Beach, CA

517

Hyatt Regency Jersey City on the Hudson

Jersey City, NJ

351

Hyatt Centric Downtown Portland

Portland, Washington

220

Americas Unconsolidated Hospitality Ventures

3,345

8

EAME/SWAsia Unconsolidated Hospitality Ventures:

Hamburg, Germany

252

Park Hyatt Hamburg (3) (5)

Park Hyatt Milan

Milan, Italy

106

Grand Hyatt Mumbai & Residences

Mumbai, India

548

Andaz Delhi

New Delhi, India

401

Andaz Vienna Am Belvedere

Vienna, Austria

303

Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, India

208

EAME/SWAsia Unconsolidated Hospitality Ventures

1,818

6

ASPAC Unconsolidated Hospitality Ventures:

Grand Hyatt Bali

Bali, Indonesia

636

Hyatt Regency Bali

Bali, Indonesia

363

ASPAC Unconsolidated Hospitality Ventures

999

2

Total Full Service Unconsolidated Hospitality Ventures

6,162

16

Select Service Unconsolidated Hospitality Ventures

Hyatt House Denver/Downtown

Denver, CO

113

Hyatt House Nashville at Vanderbilt

Nashville, TN

201

Hyatt House San Jose Airport

San Jose, CA

165

Hyatt Place Atlanta / Centennial Park

Atlanta, GA

175

Hyatt Place Celaya

Celaya, Mexico

145

Hyatt Place Denver/Downtown

Denver, CO

248

Hyatt Place Glendale / Los Angeles

Los Angeles/Long Beach, CA

179

Hyatt Place Los Cabos

San Jose del Cabo, Mexico

157

Hyatt Place Panama City/Downtown

Panama City, Panama

165

Hyatt Place San Jose Airport

San Jose, CA

190

Hyatt Place Tijuana

Tijuana, Mexico

145

Total Select Service Unconsolidated Hospitality Ventures

1,883

11

Total Unconsolidated Hospitality Ventures

8,045

27

List of Owned and Leased Properties (1) As of

June 30, 2020

  1. Unless otherwise indicated, ownership percentages include both the property and the underlying land.
  2. Property is accounted for as a capital lease.
  3. Property is accounted for as an operating lease.
  4. Our ownership interest in the property is subject to a third-party ground lease on the land.
  5. We own a 50% interest in the entity that is the operating lessee and it is an unconsolidated hospitality venture.
  6. We own a 100% interest in the entity that is the operating lessee.
  7. Our ownership interest is derived through a long leasehold interest in the hotel building, with a nominal annual rental payment.
  8. The ownership structure is comprised of common and preferred shareholders. We own 100% of the common, voting shares, while 26% of the total outstanding shares are preferred shares owned by independent third parties.

Disclaimer

Hyatt Hotels Corporation published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 21:31:03 UTC
