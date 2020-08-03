Hyatt Hotels : Q2 2020 Owned, Leased and UJV Property List
0
08/03/2020 | 05:32pm EDT
List of Owned and Leased Properties (1) As of
June 30, 2020
Hotel Property
Location
Rooms
# of Hotels
Owned and Leased Hotels
Full Service
Americas Owned:
Park Hyatt Chicago
Chicago, IL
198
Park Hyatt New York
New York, NY
211
Miraval Arizona Resort and Spa (8)
Tucson, AZ
145
Miraval Austin Resort and Spa
Austin, TX
117
Miraval Berkshires Resort and Spa
Lenox, MA
148
Grand Hyatt New York (4)
New York, NY
1,298
Grand Hyatt Rio de Janeiro
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
436
Grand Hyatt San Antonio (4)
San Antonio, TX
1,003
The Confidante Miami Beach
Miami Beach, FL
354
The Driskill (4)
Austin, TX
189
Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa and Casino (4)
Palm Beach, Aruba, Dutch Caribbean
359
Hyatt Regency Baltimore Inner Harbor (4)
Baltimore, MD
488
Hyatt Regency Green Bay
Green Bay, WI
241
Hyatt Regency Greenwich
Old Greenwich, CT
373
Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa
Riverside-San Bernadino, CA
530
Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino
Incline Village, NV
422
Hyatt Regency Long Beach (4)
Long Beach, CA
531
Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa
Lost Pines, TX
491
Hyatt Regency Miami (4)
Miami, FL
615
Hyatt Regency O'Hare Chicago
Rosemont, IL
1,095
Hyatt Regency Orlando
Orlando, FL
1,641
Hyatt Regency Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
693
Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk (4)
San Antonio, TX
630
Hyatt Centric The Pike Long Beach (4)
Long Beach, CA
138
Americas Owned
12,346
24
Americas Leased:
Andaz West Hollywood (3) (6)
West Hollywood, CA
239
Hyatt Regency San Francisco (3) (6)
San Francisco, CA
821
Americas Leased
1,060
2
Total Americas Owned and Leased Hotels
13,406
26
EAME/SWAsia Owned:
Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme
Paris, France
156
Park Hyatt Zurich (4)
Zurich, Switzerland
138
Andaz London Liverpool Street (7)
London, England
267
Hyatt Regency Baku
Baku, Azerbaijan
159
Hyatt Regency Bishkek (4)
Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic
178
EAME/SWAsia Owned
898
5
EAME/SWAsia Leased:
Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht (3) (6)
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
122
Hyatt Regency Cologne (3) (6)
Cologne, Germany
306
Hyatt Regency Mainz (3) (6)
Mainz, Germany
268
EAME/SWAsia Leased
696
3
Total EAME/SWAsia Owned and Leased Hotels
1,594
8
Total Full Service Owned and Leased Hotels
15,000
34
List of Owned and Leased Properties (1) As of
June 30, 2020
Hotel Property
Location
Rooms
# of Hotels
Select Service
Owned:
Hyatt Place Macaé
Macaé, Brazil
141
Hyatt Place Sao Jose do Rio Preto
São José do Rio Preto, Brazil
152
Select Service Owned
293
2
Leased:
Hyatt Place Amsterdam Airport (3) (6)
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
330
Hyatt Place Atlanta/Buckhead (2)
Atlanta, GA
171
Select Service Leased
501
2
Total Select Service Owned and Leased Hotels
794
4
List of Owned and Leased Properties (1) As of
June 30, 2020
Hotel Property
Location
Rooms
# of Hotels
Unconsolidated Hospitality Venture Hotels
Full Service
Americas Unconsolidated Hospitality Ventures:
Grand Hyatt São Paulo
São Paulo, Brazil
467
Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
214
Hyatt Regency Andares Guadalajara
Zapopan, Mexico
257
Hyatt Regency Columbus (4)
Columbus, OH
633
Hyatt Regency Crystal City at Reagan National Airport
Arlington, VA
686
Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa
Huntington Beach, CA
517
Hyatt Regency Jersey City on the Hudson
Jersey City, NJ
351
Hyatt Centric Downtown Portland
Portland, Washington
220
Americas Unconsolidated Hospitality Ventures
3,345
8
EAME/SWAsia Unconsolidated Hospitality Ventures:
Hamburg, Germany
252
Park Hyatt Hamburg (3) (5)
Park Hyatt Milan
Milan, Italy
106
Grand Hyatt Mumbai & Residences
Mumbai, India
548
Andaz Delhi
New Delhi, India
401
Andaz Vienna Am Belvedere
Vienna, Austria
303
Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad
Ahmedabad, India
208
EAME/SWAsia Unconsolidated Hospitality Ventures
1,818
6
ASPAC Unconsolidated Hospitality Ventures:
Grand Hyatt Bali
Bali, Indonesia
636
Hyatt Regency Bali
Bali, Indonesia
363
ASPAC Unconsolidated Hospitality Ventures
999
2
Total Full Service Unconsolidated Hospitality Ventures
6,162
16
Select Service Unconsolidated Hospitality Ventures
Hyatt House Denver/Downtown
Denver, CO
113
Hyatt House Nashville at Vanderbilt
Nashville, TN
201
Hyatt House San Jose Airport
San Jose, CA
165
Hyatt Place Atlanta / Centennial Park
Atlanta, GA
175
Hyatt Place Celaya
Celaya, Mexico
145
Hyatt Place Denver/Downtown
Denver, CO
248
Hyatt Place Glendale / Los Angeles
Los Angeles/Long Beach, CA
179
Hyatt Place Los Cabos
San Jose del Cabo, Mexico
157
Hyatt Place Panama City/Downtown
Panama City, Panama
165
Hyatt Place San Jose Airport
San Jose, CA
190
Hyatt Place Tijuana
Tijuana, Mexico
145
Total Select Service Unconsolidated Hospitality Ventures
1,883
11
Total Unconsolidated Hospitality Ventures
8,045
27
List of Owned and Leased Properties (1) As of
June 30, 2020
Unless otherwise indicated, ownership percentages include both the property and the underlying land.
Property is accounted for as a capital lease.
Property is accounted for as an operating lease.
Our ownership interest in the property is subject to a third-party ground lease on the land.
We own a 50% interest in the entity that is the operating lessee and it is an unconsolidated hospitality venture.
We own a 100% interest in the entity that is the operating lessee.
Our ownership interest is derived through a long leasehold interest in the hotel building, with a nominal annual rental payment.
The ownership structure is comprised of common and preferred shareholders. We own 100% of the common, voting shares, while 26% of the total outstanding shares are preferred shares owned by independent third parties.
Hyatt Hotels Corporation published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 21:31:03 UTC