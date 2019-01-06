Hyatt Hotels : Regency Al Kout Mall Opens in Kuwait

Hyatt continues steadfast Middle East expansion with opening of its first of two new Kuwait properties

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the opening of Hyatt Regency Al Kout Mall, marking the reintroduction of the Hyatt Regency brand to Kuwait. The opening marks the first of two Hyatt properties in collaboration with Tamdeen Group, the second of which is Grand Hyatt Kuwait, set to open in 2020.

The Hyatt Regency brand offers a seamless experience that connects guests to everything they need under one roof with a full range of services and amenities, including notable culinary experiences, technology-enabled facilities for collaboration, expert event planners with exceptional attention to detail, and flexible spaces to work, engage or relax.

Located in Kuwait’s thriving oil and gas district within the city’s largest waterfront retail and leisure destination, Hyatt Regency Al Kout Mall provides guests with easy access to the shopping center’s additional offerings including Al Kout Mall, Souq Al Kout, Al Kout Marina, Al Kout Fisherman’s Wharf, and Al Kout seaside promenade. The property is located 25 minutes away from Kuwait International Airport and within a 45 minute drive to the Saudi Arabian border.

“With the convenient location of the property and our exceptional hotel facilities, we are thrilled to welcome guests to Hyatt Regency Al Kout Mall, an ideal space for our guests to work, engage or relax,” said Fadi Akeel, general manager Hyatt Regency Al Kout Mall. “It has been a great pleasure to continue our relationship with the esteemed Tamdeen Group and we look forward to continued success.”

“We are excited to welcome the Hyatt Regency brand back to Kuwait,” said Mohammed Jassim Khalid Al Marzouq, chairman of Tamdeen Group. “We are certain that the Hyatt Regency brand, known for its superior facilities and seamless service, will resonate with business and leisure travelers visiting Kuwait, and look forward to our continued collaboration and future openings in this dynamic city.”

Guestrooms and Suites

Hyatt Regency Al Kout Mall offers 200 contemporary and spacious guestrooms, including 53 Junior Suites, 67 Regency Suites and 14 two-bedroom Premium Suites. All guestrooms and suites feature a workspace and exceptional views over the Arabian Sea or vibrant Fahaheel city. Suite guests enjoy an apartment style space with a separate living room, kitchen or kitchenette, and complimentary access to the hotel’s exclusive Regency Club Lounge.

Drinking and Dining

Hyatt Regency Al Kout Mall features a range of culinary experiences that meet guests’ diverse needs and preferences. Andiamo, the hotel’s elegant Italian restaurant centers around the lively theatrics of Italian cooking, featuring a dynamic open kitchen display and authentic signature dishes. Guests can refresh and relax over healthy juices and smoothies at the rooftop pool lounge or enjoy a casual meal in The Lobby Lounge – a contemporary outlet offering freshly brewed coffee, infused teas and trendy mocktails.

Meetings and Events

The property features 25,833 square feet (2,400 square meters) of flexible meeting spaces, including five co-working spaces equipped with standard office supplies, accommodating up to 22 people. Four meeting rooms spanning 4,520 square feet (420 square meters) boast ample natural light, breakout rooms, an outdoor terrace and the latest audiovisual technology, whilst the beautiful 5,113 square foot, (475 square meters) pillarless Regency Ballroom with generous high ceilings is ideal for weddings. A dedicated expert event manager is available to ensure flawless execution and a stress-free experience.

Wellness and Relaxation

Guests are invited to reenergize at Club Olympus, located on the hotel’s rooftop, boasting panoramic sea and city views. The 24-hour fitness center features the latest technology, including strength, cardiovascular and weight training machines, along with its own sauna.

For additional information or to make a reservation please visit HyattRegencyAlkoutMall.com.

About Hyatt Regency

The Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on connecting travelers to who and what matters most to them. More than 185 conveniently located Hyatt Regency urban and resort locations in over 30 countries around the world serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion – from efficient business meetings to memorable family vacations. The brand offers a one-stop experience that puts everything guests need right at their fingertips. Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts offer a full range of services and amenities, including the space to work, engage or relax; notable culinary experiences; technology-enabled ways to collaborate; and expert event planners who can take care of every detail. For more information, please visit hyattregency.com. Follow @HyattRegency on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #AtHyattRegency.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 premier brands. As of September 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio included more than 750 properties in more than 55 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Andaz®, Hyatt Centric®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Hyatt Residence Club® and exhale® brand names. On November 30, 2018, the Company expanded its hotel and resort portfolio with the inclusion of 74 properties operating under the Alila®, Destination®, Joie de Vivre®, Thompson Hotels® and tommie™ brands. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About Tamdeen Group

Tamdeen Group is one of the largest privately held conglomerates in Kuwait. Through diverse holdings in real estate, entertainment, shopping centers, hotels and cinemas the group owns assets valued at USD$4 billion. The Hotel is being developed by Manshar Real Estate Company, in which Tamdeen holds full interest. Hyatt Regency Al Kout Mall will be another flagship asset besides Grand Hyatt Kuwait in Tamdeen Group’s growing hospitality portfolio.

