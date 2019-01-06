Hyatt Hotels : Regency Al Kout Mall Opens in Kuwait

Hyatt
Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the opening of Hyatt
Regency Al Kout Mall, marking the reintroduction of the Hyatt
Regency brand to Kuwait. The opening marks the first of two Hyatt
properties in collaboration with Tamdeen Group, the second of which is
Grand Hyatt Kuwait, set to open in 2020.
The Hyatt Regency brand offers a seamless experience that connects
guests to everything they need under one roof with a full range of
services and amenities, including notable culinary experiences,
technology-enabled facilities for collaboration, expert event planners
with exceptional attention to detail, and flexible spaces to work,
engage or relax.
Located in Kuwait’s thriving oil and gas district within the city’s
largest waterfront retail and leisure destination, Hyatt Regency Al Kout
Mall provides guests with easy access to the shopping center’s
additional offerings including Al Kout Mall, Souq Al Kout, Al Kout
Marina, Al Kout Fisherman’s Wharf, and Al Kout seaside promenade. The
property is located 25 minutes away from Kuwait International Airport
and within a 45 minute drive to the Saudi Arabian border.
“With the convenient location of the property and our exceptional hotel
facilities, we are thrilled to welcome guests to Hyatt Regency Al Kout
Mall, an ideal space for our guests to work, engage or relax,” said Fadi
Akeel, general manager Hyatt Regency Al Kout Mall. “It has been a great
pleasure to continue our relationship with the esteemed Tamdeen Group
and we look forward to continued success.”
“We are excited to welcome the Hyatt Regency brand back to Kuwait,” said
Mohammed Jassim Khalid Al Marzouq, chairman of Tamdeen Group. “We are
certain that the Hyatt Regency brand, known for its superior facilities
and seamless service, will resonate with business and leisure travelers
visiting Kuwait, and look forward to our continued collaboration and
future openings in this dynamic city.”
Guestrooms and Suites
Hyatt Regency Al Kout Mall offers 200 contemporary and spacious
guestrooms, including 53 Junior Suites, 67 Regency Suites and 14
two-bedroom Premium Suites. All guestrooms and suites feature a
workspace and exceptional views over the Arabian Sea or vibrant Fahaheel
city. Suite guests enjoy an apartment style space with a separate living
room, kitchen or kitchenette, and complimentary access to the hotel’s
exclusive Regency Club Lounge.
Drinking and Dining
Hyatt Regency Al Kout Mall features a range of culinary experiences that
meet guests’ diverse needs and preferences. Andiamo, the hotel’s elegant
Italian restaurant centers around the lively theatrics of Italian
cooking, featuring a dynamic open kitchen display and authentic
signature dishes. Guests can refresh and relax over healthy juices and
smoothies at the rooftop pool lounge or enjoy a casual meal in The Lobby
Lounge – a contemporary outlet offering freshly brewed coffee, infused
teas and trendy mocktails.
Meetings and Events
The property features 25,833 square feet (2,400 square meters) of
flexible meeting spaces, including five co-working spaces equipped with
standard office supplies, accommodating up to 22 people. Four meeting
rooms spanning 4,520 square feet (420 square meters) boast ample natural
light, breakout rooms, an outdoor terrace and the latest audiovisual
technology, whilst the beautiful 5,113 square foot, (475 square meters)
pillarless Regency Ballroom with generous high ceilings is ideal for
weddings. A dedicated expert event manager is available to ensure
flawless execution and a stress-free experience.
Wellness and Relaxation
Guests are invited to reenergize at Club Olympus, located on the hotel’s
rooftop, boasting panoramic sea and city views. The 24-hour fitness
center features the latest technology, including strength,
cardiovascular and weight training machines, along with its own sauna.
For additional information or to make a reservation please visit
HyattRegencyAlkoutMall.com.
About Hyatt Regency
The Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on connecting travelers to who and
what matters most to them. More than 185 conveniently located Hyatt
Regency urban and resort locations in over 30 countries around the world
serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion – from efficient
business meetings to memorable family vacations. The brand offers a
one-stop experience that puts everything guests need right at their
fingertips. Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts offer a full range of
services and amenities, including the space to work, engage or relax;
notable culinary experiences; technology-enabled ways to collaborate;
and expert event planners who can take care of every detail. For more
information, please visit hyattregency.com.
Follow @HyattRegency on Facebook,
Twitter
and Instagram,
and tag photos with #AtHyattRegency.
About Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global
hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 premier brands. As of
September 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio included more than 750
properties in more than 55 countries across six continents. The
Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs
its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract
and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create
value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own,
operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels,
resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness
and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand
Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Andaz®, Hyatt Centric®, The Unbound
Collection by Hyatt®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt
Zilara™, Hyatt Residence Club® and exhale® brand names. On November
30, 2018, the Company expanded its hotel and resort portfolio with the
inclusion of 74 properties operating under the Alila®, Destination®,
Joie de Vivre®, Thompson Hotels® and tommie™ brands. For more
information, please visit www.hyatt.com.
About Tamdeen Group
Tamdeen Group is one of the largest privately held conglomerates in
Kuwait. Through diverse holdings in real estate, entertainment, shopping
centers, hotels and cinemas the group owns assets valued at USD$4
billion. The Hotel is being developed by Manshar Real Estate Company, in
which Tamdeen holds full interest. Hyatt Regency Al Kout Mall will be
another flagship asset besides Grand Hyatt Kuwait in Tamdeen Group’s
growing hospitality portfolio.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not
historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual
results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those
expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases,
you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as
“may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,”
“believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,”
“will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions,
or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such
forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and
assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management,
are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause our actual results,
performance or achievements to differ materially from current
expectations include, among others, the rate and pace of economic
recovery following economic downturns; levels of spending in business
and leisure segments as well as consumer confidence; declines in
occupancy and average daily rate; the financial condition of, and our
relationships with, third-party property owners, franchisees and
hospitality venture partners; the possible inability of third-party
owners, franchisees or development partners to access the capital
necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth;
risks associated with potential acquisitions and dispositions and the
introduction of new brand concepts; changes in the competitive
environment in our industry, including as a result of industry
consolidation, and the markets where we operate; general volatility of
the capital markets and our ability to access such markets; and other
risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which
filings are available from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that
could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ
materially from those expressed in or implied by any of our
forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue
reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of
the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update
publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual
results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or
changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to
the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more
forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will
make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking
statements.
