Hyatt Hotels : Regency Hangzhou Transitions to a Grand Hotel

Newly reopened property celebrates the iconic delights of Hangzhou on the east shore of the legendary West Lake in East China

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of Grand Hyatt Hangzhou, formerly Hyatt Regency Hangzhou, marking the first Grand Hyatt hotel in Zhejiang province and the 15th in China. Following an extensive 18-month redesign, the stylish 388-room hotel features luxury accommodations inspired by the best that Hangzhou has to offer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005395/en/

Grand Hyatt Hangzhou Exterior (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are extremely grateful to Chairlady Lin and her team for their tireless work over the past years, to bring the world-famous Grand Hyatt brand to Zhejiang Province for the very first time,” said Stephen Ho, president, Greater China, global operations for Hyatt. “Thanks to their efforts, guests from across China and the world can now enjoy truly extraordinary moments for which the Grand Hyatt brand is known, while indulging themselves in the tranquil beauty of the West Lake, at a magnificent residence that is set to become a regional icon.”

West Lake—a UNESCO World Heritage site—is Hangzhou’s most iconic attraction, having influenced countless poets and painters since the second century. Grand Hyatt Hangzhou enjoys a premier location on the east shore of West Lake within walking distance of Hubin district, the city’s main business, shopping, and entertainment hub.

The award-winning Thai interior design firm, P49 Design, spearheaded the redevelopment of Grand Hyatt Hangzhou. Their vision for this hotel was to create modern, timeless interiors that would reflect the city’s rich history and culture, and wherever possible, take full advantage of and maximize the impact of the prized lake view.

“Over the past decade, the hotel has been recognized as the preferred hotel to host major events, heads of state, and high-profile visitors to Hangzhou,” said Ms. Dior Lin, chairlady of the hotel’s owning company, Hangzhou Hua Pu Industrial Co., Ltd. “As we commence our journey as Grand Hyatt Hangzhou, with its contemporary, vibrant and fashionable approach, we are confident this stunning hotel will be an iconic hotel in Hangzhou.”

Grand Hyatt Hangzhou features 388 rooms and suites, ranging in size from 366–2,500 square feet (34–240 square meters). Designed to amplify the breathtaking lake view, the rooms feature an indulgent, comforting mix of textures in the wallcoverings and soft furnishings with subtle Chinese design elements appearing in the desk chair and wall art.

The exclusive Grand Club Lounge offers complimentary breakfast, light refreshments available all-day, evening cocktails and canapés, as well as the use of the boardrooms and 24/7 assistance from the club concierge. Grand Club guests also have access to a 4,305 square-foot rooftop terrace where they can enjoy an exceptional view of the one-hour ‘West Lake Musical Fountain’ show displayed nightly.

Grand Hyatt Hangzhou’s seven exceptional dining venues provide a culinary experience like no other, highlighted by creative menus featuring a variety of both global and local cuisines. Led by Executive Chef, Vincenzo Carbone, the culinary team strives to source the freshest ingredients—local and organic wherever possible—to create authentic dishes and an unforgettable dining experience.

The award-wining signature Chinese restaurant, 28 HuBin Road, remains to serve the travelers and local connoisseurs with traditional dishes from Hangzhou and specialties from surrounding areas. The restaurant features a wine cellar with a collection of more than 2,500 wines. The Lobby Lounge, an airy space furnished with comfortable sofas and tub chairs, provides guests a relaxing space to do business over coffee, socialize over afternoon tea or simply enjoy a pre-dinner cocktail.

Relaunching in January 2019, the revitalized Grand Café will bring the excitement of cooking from behind the scenes to center stage, showcasing interactive show kitchens with international offerings. A new venue, Patio, will deliver a casual indoor and outdoor dining experience overlooking West Lake. The eatery will specialize in decadent pasta and pizza creations accompanied by a curated list of Italian wines. Additionally, guests can opt for a quick bite at the bar counter of Pastry Boutique, where they can indulge in freshly baked pastries and cakes alongside premium tea and coffee selections. Also opening in early 2019, Grand Hyatt Steakhouse will offer a rich variety of seafood and exclusive cuts of meat, as well as an Art Deco-inspired cocktail lounge named The Antique Door. The posh lounge will feature a wide range of champagne, sake and whisky, accompanied by an international band.

For guests seeking moments of relaxation, HUAN Spa, scheduled to launch in early 2019, will be a self-contained resort within the hotel featuring an 82-foot-long heated indoor pool with a skylight ceiling, pool bar and stunning lake views. Using natural, local ingredients such as Osmanthus and world-renowned Longjing green tea, the spa offers a menu of treatments that aim to promote complete well-being. Guests can also workout on the latest cardio and strength training machines, as well as Power Plate platforms and TRX trainers, in the fitness center open 24-hours a day.

With 35,520 square feet of lavish event space, outfitted with the latest audiovisual equipment and facilities, Grand Hyatt Hangzhou is confident that its conference and banqueting facilities now rank among the most sophisticated in the Zhejiang capital. Aided by a creative, enthusiastic and highly experienced team of culinary experts and event-planning professionals, the hotel is primed to create unforgettable meetings and events ranging from corporate conferences to show-stopping galas and opulent wedding celebrations.

About Grand Hyatt

Around the world, Grand Hyatt hotels bring travel dreams to life by celebrating all that is iconic within the destination. Located at the crossroads of local culture and global business within major gateway cities and resort destinations, each Grand Hyatt hotel is uniquely designed to reflect its own distinct environment and provides a hub for travelers and locals alike. Grand Hyatt hotels deliver bold and vibrant moments of more offering guests superior service, first-class accommodations and an abundance of options within a multicultural backdrop of dramatic architecture and innovative design. Grand Hyatt properties boast inventive restaurants, luxury spas, fitness centers, and business and meeting facilities. For additional information or to make a reservation, please visit grandhyatt.com. Follow @GrandHyatt on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #GoGrand.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 premier brands. As of September 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio included more than 750 properties in more than 55 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Andaz®, Hyatt Centric®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Hyatt Residence Club® and Exhale® brand names. On November 30, 2018, the Company expanded its hotel and resort portfolio with the inclusion of 74 properties operating under the Alila®, Destination®, Joie de Vivre®, Thompson Hotels® and tommie™ brands. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005395/en/