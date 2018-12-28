Hyatt Hotels : Regency Hangzhou Transitions to a Grand Hotel

Hyatt
Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of Grand
Hyatt Hangzhou, formerly Hyatt Regency Hangzhou, marking the first Grand
Hyatt hotel in Zhejiang province and the 15th in China.
Following an extensive 18-month redesign, the stylish 388-room hotel
features luxury accommodations inspired by the best that Hangzhou has to
offer.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005395/en/
Grand Hyatt Hangzhou Exterior (Photo: Business Wire)
“We are extremely grateful to Chairlady Lin and her team for their
tireless work over the past years, to bring the world-famous Grand Hyatt
brand to Zhejiang Province for the very first time,” said Stephen Ho,
president, Greater China, global operations for Hyatt. “Thanks to their
efforts, guests from across China and the world can now enjoy truly
extraordinary moments for which the Grand Hyatt brand is known, while
indulging themselves in the tranquil beauty of the West Lake, at a
magnificent residence that is set to become a regional icon.”
West Lake—a UNESCO World Heritage site—is Hangzhou’s most iconic
attraction, having influenced countless poets and painters since the
second century. Grand Hyatt Hangzhou enjoys a premier location on the
east shore of West Lake within walking distance of Hubin district, the
city’s main business, shopping, and entertainment hub.
The award-winning Thai interior design firm, P49 Design, spearheaded the
redevelopment of Grand Hyatt Hangzhou. Their vision for this hotel was
to create modern, timeless interiors that would reflect the city’s rich
history and culture, and wherever possible, take full advantage of and
maximize the impact of the prized lake view.
“Over the past decade, the hotel has been recognized as the preferred
hotel to host major events, heads of state, and high-profile visitors to
Hangzhou,” said Ms. Dior Lin, chairlady of the hotel’s owning company,
Hangzhou Hua Pu Industrial Co., Ltd. “As we commence our journey as
Grand Hyatt Hangzhou, with its contemporary, vibrant and fashionable
approach, we are confident this stunning hotel will be an iconic hotel
in Hangzhou.”
Grand Hyatt Hangzhou features 388 rooms and suites, ranging in size from
366–2,500 square feet (34–240 square meters). Designed to amplify the
breathtaking lake view, the rooms feature an indulgent, comforting mix
of textures in the wallcoverings and soft furnishings with subtle
Chinese design elements appearing in the desk chair and wall art.
The exclusive Grand Club Lounge offers complimentary breakfast, light
refreshments available all-day, evening cocktails and canapés, as well
as the use of the boardrooms and 24/7 assistance from the club
concierge. Grand Club guests also have access to a 4,305 square-foot
rooftop terrace where they can enjoy an exceptional view of the one-hour
‘West Lake Musical Fountain’ show displayed nightly.
Grand Hyatt Hangzhou’s seven exceptional dining venues provide a
culinary experience like no other, highlighted by creative menus
featuring a variety of both global and local cuisines. Led by Executive
Chef, Vincenzo Carbone, the culinary team strives to source the freshest
ingredients—local and organic wherever possible—to create authentic
dishes and an unforgettable dining experience.
The award-wining signature Chinese restaurant, 28 HuBin Road,
remains to serve the travelers and local connoisseurs with traditional
dishes from Hangzhou and specialties from surrounding areas. The
restaurant features a wine cellar with a collection of more than 2,500
wines. The Lobby Lounge, an airy space furnished with comfortable
sofas and tub chairs, provides guests a relaxing space to do business
over coffee, socialize over afternoon tea or simply enjoy a pre-dinner
cocktail.
Relaunching in January 2019, the revitalized Grand Café will
bring the excitement of cooking from behind the scenes to center stage,
showcasing interactive show kitchens with international offerings. A new
venue, Patio, will deliver a casual indoor and outdoor dining
experience overlooking West Lake. The eatery will specialize in decadent
pasta and pizza creations accompanied by a curated list of Italian
wines. Additionally, guests can opt for a quick bite at the bar counter
of Pastry Boutique, where they can indulge in freshly baked
pastries and cakes alongside premium tea and coffee selections. Also
opening in early 2019, Grand Hyatt Steakhouse will offer a rich
variety of seafood and exclusive cuts of meat, as well as an Art
Deco-inspired cocktail lounge named The Antique Door. The
posh lounge will feature a wide range of champagne, sake and whisky,
accompanied by an international band.
For guests seeking moments of relaxation, HUAN Spa, scheduled to launch
in early 2019, will be a self-contained resort within the hotel
featuring an 82-foot-long heated indoor pool with a skylight ceiling,
pool bar and stunning lake views. Using natural, local ingredients such
as Osmanthus and world-renowned Longjing green tea, the spa offers a
menu of treatments that aim to promote complete well-being. Guests can
also workout on the latest cardio and strength training machines, as
well as Power Plate platforms and TRX trainers, in the fitness center
open 24-hours a day.
With 35,520 square feet of lavish event space, outfitted with the latest
audiovisual equipment and facilities, Grand Hyatt Hangzhou is confident
that its conference and banqueting facilities now rank among the most
sophisticated in the Zhejiang capital. Aided by a creative, enthusiastic
and highly experienced team of culinary experts and event-planning
professionals, the hotel is primed to create unforgettable meetings and
events ranging from corporate conferences to show-stopping galas and
opulent wedding celebrations.
About Grand Hyatt
Around the world, Grand Hyatt hotels bring travel dreams to life by
celebrating all that is iconic within the destination. Located at the
crossroads of local culture and global business within major gateway
cities and resort destinations, each Grand Hyatt hotel is uniquely
designed to reflect its own distinct environment and provides a hub for
travelers and locals alike. Grand Hyatt hotels deliver bold and vibrant
moments of more offering guests superior service, first-class
accommodations and an abundance of options within a multicultural
backdrop of dramatic architecture and innovative design. Grand Hyatt
properties boast inventive restaurants, luxury spas, fitness centers,
and business and meeting facilities. For additional information or to
make a reservation, please visit grandhyatt.com. Follow
@GrandHyatt on Facebook
and Instagram,
and tag photos with #GoGrand.
About Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global
hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 premier brands. As of
September 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio included more than 750
properties in more than 55 countries across six continents. The
Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs
its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract
and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create
value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own,
operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels,
resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness
and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®,
Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Andaz®, Hyatt Centric®, The
Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt
House®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Hyatt
Residence Club® and Exhale® brand names.
On November 30, 2018, the Company expanded its hotel and resort
portfolio with the inclusion of 74 properties operating under the
Alila®, Destination®, Joie de Vivre®, Thompson Hotels® and tommie™
brands. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005395/en/