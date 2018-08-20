Hyatt Hotels : Regency Shanghai Jiading Opens in Northwest Shanghai

Hyatt Regency Shanghai Jiading blends local culture and international flair to inspire both discerning travelers and local residents

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the official opening of Hyatt Regency Shanghai Jiading in Shanghai’s Jiading District. Hyatt Regency Shanghai Jiading is the first Hyatt-branded hotel in northwest Shanghai, providing a one-stop, energizing hotel experience for travelers and local guests to connect with who and what matters to them most.

Hyatt Regency Shanghai Jiading, designed by world-renowned architect Tadao Ando, is a landmark of contemporary culture sitting above Jiading New City, a suburban district of Shanghai. A stunning centerpiece within Jiading’s Central Business District, the hotel stands adjacent to Shanghai Poly Grand Theater, Yuanxiang Lake and Jiading Library, forming a vibrant cultural nexus in northwest Shanghai. The location offers convenient access to the F1 Shanghai International Circuit, Anting International Automobile City and Jiading Industry Zone. Guests can also explore 800 years of local culture at nearby Nanxiang Old Town and Anting Old Street. Meanwhile, the National Exhibition and Convention Center, Hongqiao International Airport and Hongqiao Railway Station are only a short drive away.

“We sincerely appreciate the trust and support from our owner, Shanghai Poly Mao Jia Real Estate Development, and are excited to be expanding our brand footprint in northwest Shanghai,” said Stephen Ho, president, greater China, global operations, Hyatt. “We look forward to welcoming our local and international guests to Hyatt Regency Shanghai Jiading, created by the world-renowned architect Tadao Ando, and interior designer Super Potato. Here, guests will see international design complement the local Jiading experience.”

Stylish Guestrooms with High Views

The hotel features 304 contemporary guestrooms from floors 27 to 40, including 23 suites, four executive suites, and a presidential suite. Styled with modern art murals in a warm residential setting, each room has panoramic lake or city views and comes equipped with free Wi-Fi, a 55” multi-channel LED TV, and Bluetooth sound system, allowing guests to be productive while traveling on business, but also entertained when they have a moment to relax.

Top-of-the City Dining and Lounging

Hyatt Regency Shanghai Jiading offers four world-class dining and lounging spaces with remarkable interiors designed by award-winning Japanese interior design firm, Super Potato. Guests can discover Jiangnan flavors including local specialty, Roast Peking Duck, at Xiang Yue Chinese restaurant on the 43rd floor, which also houses seven VIP private dining rooms, or enjoy city views and international cuisine at the vibrant Market Cafe. The Lounge, adjacent to the hotel lobby on the 42nd floor, is a space to connect and relax with high tea and refreshments. Alternatively, guests can stop by the Pastry Shop for a quick bite or order room service around-the-clock.

Inspiring Spaces for Meetings and Events

Fostering connections and creating energizing experiences are some of the hallmarks of every Hyatt Regency hotel, and professional meeting planners will have an array of options with 37,673 square feet of creative, multi-functional meeting and event spaces appropriate for every type of event, from weddings to conferences. The Regency Ballroom spans 11,840 square feet with 22-foot high ceilings – one of the largest and loftiest in Jiading – and expansive windows framing a secret garden. It adjoins a spectacular outdoor terrace, ideal for alfresco cocktails or dining. Eight additional meeting rooms with natural light are also available, fully supported by a professional events team and the latest technology.

“Jiading is a rapidly growing, vibrant area for international travelers as well as locals, and the new Hyatt Regency Shanghai Jiading is a place where families and business travelers can come together for memorable experiences,” said Grace Tsou, general manager of Hyatt Regency Shanghai Jiading. “We look forward to becoming the business and entertainment hub of Jiading.”

Special Offer

To celebrate the opening of Hyatt Regency Shanghai Jiading, guests who book stays now through October 7, 2018 may enjoy a special offer of rates starting from CNY 780 net. Guests must request this offer that also includes a daily breakfast buffet for one at Market Café, a 15 percent discount at the hotel’s food and beverage outlets, and a special opening gift.

For additional information, or to make a reservation for Hyatt Regency Shanghai Jiading, please visit www.HyattRegencyShanghaiJiading.com

