Hyatt Hotels : Regency Shanghai Jiading Opens in Northwest Shanghai

Hyatt
Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the official opening of
Hyatt Regency Shanghai Jiading in Shanghai’s Jiading District. Hyatt
Regency Shanghai Jiading is the first Hyatt-branded hotel in northwest
Shanghai, providing a one-stop, energizing hotel experience for
travelers and local guests to connect with who and what matters to them
most.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005569/en/
Exterior view of Hyatt Regency Shanghai Jiading. (Photo: Business Wire)
Hyatt Regency Shanghai Jiading, designed by world-renowned architect
Tadao Ando, is a landmark of contemporary culture sitting above Jiading
New City, a suburban district of Shanghai. A stunning centerpiece within
Jiading’s Central Business District, the hotel stands adjacent to
Shanghai Poly Grand Theater, Yuanxiang Lake and Jiading Library, forming
a vibrant cultural nexus in northwest Shanghai. The location offers
convenient access to the F1 Shanghai International Circuit, Anting
International Automobile City and Jiading Industry Zone. Guests can also
explore 800 years of local culture at nearby Nanxiang Old Town and
Anting Old Street. Meanwhile, the National Exhibition and Convention
Center, Hongqiao International Airport and Hongqiao Railway Station are
only a short drive away.
“We sincerely appreciate the trust and support from our owner, Shanghai
Poly Mao Jia Real Estate Development, and are excited to be expanding
our brand footprint in northwest Shanghai,” said Stephen Ho, president,
greater China, global operations, Hyatt. “We look forward to welcoming
our local and international guests to Hyatt Regency Shanghai Jiading,
created by the world-renowned architect Tadao Ando, and interior
designer Super Potato. Here, guests will see international design
complement the local Jiading experience.”
Stylish Guestrooms with High Views
The hotel features 304 contemporary guestrooms from floors 27 to 40,
including 23 suites, four executive suites, and a presidential suite.
Styled with modern art murals in a warm residential setting, each room
has panoramic lake or city views and comes equipped with free Wi-Fi, a
55” multi-channel LED TV, and Bluetooth sound system, allowing guests to
be productive while traveling on business, but also entertained when
they have a moment to relax.
Top-of-the City Dining and Lounging
Hyatt Regency Shanghai Jiading offers four world-class dining and
lounging spaces with remarkable interiors designed by award-winning
Japanese interior design firm, Super Potato. Guests can discover
Jiangnan flavors including local specialty, Roast Peking Duck, at Xiang
Yue Chinese restaurant on the 43rd floor, which also houses seven VIP
private dining rooms, or enjoy city views and international cuisine at
the vibrant Market Cafe. The Lounge, adjacent to the hotel lobby on the
42nd floor, is a space to connect and relax with high tea and
refreshments. Alternatively, guests can stop by the Pastry Shop for a
quick bite or order room service around-the-clock.
Inspiring Spaces for Meetings and Events
Fostering connections and creating energizing experiences are some of
the hallmarks of every Hyatt Regency hotel, and professional meeting
planners will have an array of options with 37,673 square feet of
creative, multi-functional meeting and event spaces appropriate for
every type of event, from weddings to conferences. The Regency Ballroom
spans 11,840 square feet with 22-foot high ceilings – one of the largest
and loftiest in Jiading – and expansive windows framing a secret garden.
It adjoins a spectacular outdoor terrace, ideal for alfresco cocktails
or dining. Eight additional meeting rooms with natural light are also
available, fully supported by a professional events team and the latest
technology.
“Jiading is a rapidly growing, vibrant area for international travelers
as well as locals, and the new Hyatt Regency Shanghai Jiading is a place
where families and business travelers can come together for memorable
experiences,” said Grace Tsou, general manager of Hyatt Regency Shanghai
Jiading. “We look forward to becoming the business and entertainment hub
of Jiading.”
Special Offer
To celebrate the opening of Hyatt Regency Shanghai Jiading, guests who
book stays now through October 7, 2018 may enjoy a special offer of
rates starting from CNY 780 net. Guests must request this offer that
also includes a daily breakfast buffet for one at Market Café, a 15
percent discount at the hotel’s food and beverage outlets, and a special
opening gift.
Terms & Conditions
Offer valid for reservations made in advance between now and October 07,
2018 for stays from now through October 7, 2018 at Hyatt Regency
Shanghai Jiading. Package inclusions are subject to availability and
must coincide with guest’s stay at Hyatt Regency Shanghai Jiading. No
credits may be used towards alcoholic beverages. A limited number of
rooms are allocated to this offer; reservations subject to availability.
Offer not valid with groups, conventions, other promotional offers, tour
packages or special rate programs. Rate is per room, per night, based on
double occupancy and excludes service charges, mandatory resort fees,
applicable taxes and other incidental expenses. Additional charges may
apply for additional guests or room type upgrades. Guest is responsible
for all charges not included in package. No refunds for any unused
portion of package. No substitutions nor replacement services or
products offered for package inclusions. A portion of the rate for this
offer may reflect taxes, service charges, gratuities, and third-party
charges for certain included items, and those costs are not eligible for
World of Hyatt™ points. Promotional blackout periods may apply due to
seasonal periods or special events, and normal arrival/departure
restrictions apply. Hyatt reserves the right to alter or withdraw this
offer at any time without notice.
For additional information, or to make a reservation for Hyatt Regency
Shanghai Jiading, please visit www.HyattRegencyShanghaiJiading.com
The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to
Hyatt Hotels Corporation and /or one or more of its affiliates.
About Hyatt Regency
The Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on connecting travelers to who and
what matters most to them. More than 180 conveniently located Hyatt
Regency urban and resort locations in over 30 countries around the world
serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion – from efficient
business meetings to memorable family vacations. The brand offers a
one-stop experience that puts everything guests need right at their
fingertips. Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts offer a full range of
services and amenities, including the space to work, engage or relax;
notable culinary experiences; technology-enabled ways to collaborate;
and expert meeting and event planners who can take care of every detail.
For more information, please visit hyattregency.com.
Follow @HyattRegency on Facebook,
Twitter
and Instagram,
and tag photos with #AtHyattRegency.
About Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global
hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 premier brands. As of June
30, 2018, the Company's portfolio included more than 750 properties in
more than 55 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to
care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions
and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top
colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for
shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage,
franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded
residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa
locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand
Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Andaz®, Hyatt Centric®, The Unbound
Collection by Hyatt®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Ziva™,
Hyatt Zilara™, Hyatt Residence Club® and exhale® brand
names. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005569/en/