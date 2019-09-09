Hyatt Hotels : Regency Zhuzhou Opens in Central China

The new Hyatt Regency branded hotel delivers views of Xiangjiang River and golf course greenery

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the opening of Hyatt Regency Zhuzhou in the Hunan Province of Central China. The new 246-room hotel aims to bring the Hyatt Regency brand's stress-free environments for seamless gatherings and empathetic service to both business and leisure guests alike.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of Hyatt Regency Zhuzhou,” said John Zhang, general manager of Hyatt Regency Zhuzhou. “As the newest global-branded hotel in the city, we are excited to welcome our guests to experience this premium property, offering guests exquisite facilities alongside a scenic setting near the Xiangjiang River."

Hyatt Regency Zhuzhou is located in the south of Zhuzhou City, along the Xiangjiang River Scenic Belt and adjacent to a 27-hole golf course. The hotel is only a 12-minute drive from the Zhuzhou West high-speed train station and a 60-minute drive from Changsha Huanghua International Airport. Zhuzhou is one of the key industrial and transportation junctions in China. Together with Changsha and Xiangtan, the three cities make up the economic development zone of Hunan — known as the “Changzhutan Golden Triangle.”

Guestrooms

The hotel offers 246 modern rooms ranging from 484 square feet (45 square-meter) to 2,475 square feet (230 square meters), including 21 Regency Suites, nine Regency Executive Suites, one Premium Suite with a private terrace, and one Ambassador Suite on the top floor with a kitchen, reading room and large private terrace. All guestrooms feature panoramic French windows with views of either the Xiangjiang River, golf course greenery or the city. Guests staying in suites and Regency Club rooms can enjoy exclusive Regency Club benefits such as complimentary breakfast, evening cocktails, and more.

Dining and Wining

Home to the Chinese restaurant Xiangyue, the dining outlet serves authentic and signature local food featuring Hunan flavors and specialties with a “farm to table” concept. The restaurant’s dining room and four well-designed private rooms offer guests a warm ambience and tailored service for family, business and social gatherings. The Lounge is a cozy place that offers Chinese afternoon tea, refreshments and an extensive selection of wines and cocktails on the first floor.

Meetings & Events

The hotel’s 25,833 square feet (2,400 square meters) of meeting and event spaces, including the 8,073 square-foot (750-square meter) pillar-less Regency Ballroom and seven function rooms, cater to a variety of gatherings, seamlessly arranged by our dedicated events team to ensure success. Green riverside lawns outside of the ballroom with an amazing view of the Xiangjiang River bear witness to many weddings and celebrations.

Wellbeing

The modern, 24-hour fitness center is a bright and airy space with a variety of exercise equipment to meet the needs of guests who wish to work out at any time. After a busy day, guests can reenergize in the indoor swimming pool while taking in the blue ceiling and the misty mountains on the walls, which reflect the locale’s scenery.

