Hyatt Hotels : Selects Jim Tierney to Lead Place and House Development and Owner Relations in North America

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced that Hyatt has selected Jim Tierney to serve as senior vice president of development and owner relations for the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands in North America, effective immediately. Tierney will report to Pete Sears, Group President, Americas for Hyatt.

“Jim has the leadership skills and requisite experience to continue the fantastic growth that our developers and owners have created with the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands,” said Sears. “The Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands have their largest footprint in North America, and as they continue to grow around the world, it was clear we needed someone fully focused on the franchise and managed growth of these brands. With his extensive knowledge of the select service and extended stay products, as well as his broad range of owner and industry relationships, we’re excited to have Jim lead this charge. He is a talented leader with outstanding instincts and a track record for driving brand development, and I am confident Jim’s skills and expertise will raise the bar as Hyatt continues to rapidly grow the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands.”

Most recently, Tierney served as Hyatt’s vice president of development and owner relations where he led a team responsible for the development and growth of the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands on the Eastern half of the United States. Tierney has personally been responsible for more than 25 executed franchise and management agreements, including Hyatt Place New York City/Times Square, Hyatt Place New York City/Chelsea, Hyatt House Washington D.C./The Wharf, and Hyatt House Virginia Beach/Oceanfront. Prior to joining Hyatt in 2014, Tierney served as Director of Development for Cambria Suites at Choice Hotels International.

“I have been working on Hyatt’s select service and extended stay brands for five years and I look forward to continuing to be an integral part of the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House franchise and managed development efforts,” said Tierney. “The Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands have a strong foothold in urban and dense suburban markets in the U.S., and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the talented select service development team as we continue to expand the brands’ presence in new markets across North America.”

