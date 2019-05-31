Hyatt Hotels : Selects Jim Tierney to Lead Place and House Development and Owner Relations in North America

Hyatt
Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced that Hyatt has selected
Jim Tierney to serve as senior vice president of development and owner
relations for the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands in North America,
effective immediately. Tierney will report to Pete Sears, Group
President, Americas for Hyatt.
Jim Tierney, senior vice president of development and owner relations for the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands in North America. (Photo: Business Wire)
“Jim has the leadership skills and requisite experience to continue the
fantastic growth that our developers and owners have created with the
Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands,” said Sears. “The Hyatt Place and
Hyatt House brands have their largest footprint in North America, and as
they continue to grow around the world, it was clear we needed someone
fully focused on the franchise and managed growth of these brands. With
his extensive knowledge of the select service and extended stay
products, as well as his broad range of owner and industry
relationships, we’re excited to have Jim lead this charge. He is a
talented leader with outstanding instincts and a track record for
driving brand development, and I am confident Jim’s skills and expertise
will raise the bar as Hyatt continues to rapidly grow the Hyatt Place
and Hyatt House brands.”
Most recently, Tierney served as Hyatt’s vice president of development
and owner relations where he led a team responsible for the development
and growth of the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands on the Eastern half
of the United States. Tierney has personally been responsible for more
than 25 executed franchise and management agreements, including Hyatt
Place New York City/Times Square, Hyatt Place New York City/Chelsea,
Hyatt House Washington D.C./The Wharf, and Hyatt House Virginia
Beach/Oceanfront. Prior to joining Hyatt in 2014, Tierney served as
Director of Development for Cambria Suites at Choice Hotels
International.
“I have been working on Hyatt’s select service and extended stay brands
for five years and I look forward to continuing to be an integral part
of the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House franchise and managed development
efforts,” said Tierney. “The Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands have a
strong foothold in urban and dense suburban markets in the U.S., and I
am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the talented select service
development team as we continue to expand the brands’ presence in new
markets across North America.”
