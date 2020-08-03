Hyatt Hotels : Supplemental Data - Comparable Open Hotel RevPAR

Comparable Hotels

"Comparable system-wide hotels" represents all properties we manage or franchise (including owned and leased properties) and that are operated for the entirety of the periods being compared and that have not sustained substantial damage, business interruption, or undergone large scale renovations during the periods being compared or for which comparable results are not available. Hotels that have temporarily suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic are included in our definition of comparable system-wide hotels. We may use variations of comparable system-wide hotels to specifically refer to comparable system-wide Americas full service or select service hotels for those properties that we manage or franchise within the Americas management and franchising segment, comparable system-wide ASPAC full service or select service hotels for those properties we manage or franchise within the ASPAC management and franchising segment, or comparable system-wide EAME/SW Asia full service or select service hotels for those properties that we manage or franchise within the EAME/SW Asia management and franchising segment. "Comparable owned and leased hotels" represents all properties we own or lease and that are operated and consolidated for the entirety of the periods being compared and have not sustained substantial damage, business interruption, or undergone large scale renovations during the periods being compared or for which comparable results are not available. Hotels that have temporarily suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic are included in our definition of comparable owned and leased hotels. Comparable system-wide hotels and comparable owned and leased hotels are commonly used as a basis of measurement in our industry. "Non-comparablesystem-wide hotels" or "non-comparable owned and leased hotels" represent all hotels that do not meet the respective definition of "comparable" as defined above.

"Open" Comparable Hotels

"Open" comparable hotels represents all properties we manage or franchise (including owned and leased properties) that were open for the entirety of the month being presented. We believe RevPAR, ADR, and occupancy of open comparable hotels provides valuable information regarding our results as it excludes properties that have temporarily suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Constant Dollar Currency

We report the results of our operations both on an as reported basis, as well as on a constant dollar basis. Constant dollar currency, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the effects of movements in foreign currency exchange rates between comparative periods. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding our results as it removes currency fluctuations from our operating results. We calculate constant dollar currency by restating prior-period local currency financial results at the current period's exchange rates. These restated amounts are then compared to our current period reported amounts to provide operationally driven variances in our results.