Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hyatt Hotels Corporation    H

HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION

(H)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 08/03 04:10:00 pm
47.98 USD   -0.04%
05:32pHYATT HOTELS : Q2 2020 Owned, Leased and UJV Property List
PU
05:32pHYATT HOTELS : Supplemental Data - Comparable Open Hotel RevPAR
PU
04:54pHYATT HOTELS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hyatt Hotels : Supplemental Data - Comparable Open Hotel RevPAR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 05:32pm EDT

REVPAR - COMPARABLE OPEN HOTELS

APRIL - JULY 2020

COMPARABLE OPEN HOTEL REVPAR

(in Constant $)

Comparable

Comparable

Comparable

Comparable

Comparable

Hotels (total)

Open Hotels

Open Hotels

Open Hotels

Open Hotels

March 31, 2020

April 30, 2020

May 31, 2020

June 30, 2020

July 31, 2020

Owned and leased hotels (a) (c)

Owned and leased hotels

37

6

6

12

20

Managed and franchised hotels (b)

System-wide hotels

816

509

524

597

683

Americas

Full service hotels (c)

210

74

76

99

143

Select service hotels

382

300

315

341

368

ASPAC

Full service hotels

101

75

74

85

89

Select service hotels

20

18

19

19

19

EAME/SW Asia

Full service hotels

86

31

29

41

51

Select service hotels

17

11

11

12

13

Comparable

Comparable

Comparable

Comparable

Comparable

Comparable

RevPAR

vs.

Open RevPAR

vs.

Open RevPAR

vs.

Open RevPAR

vs.

Open RevPAR

vs.

Open RevPAR (e)

vs.

2Q20

2Q19

2Q20

2Q19

April 30, 2020

April 30, 2019

May 31, 2020

May 31, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

July 31, 2020

July 31, 2019

Owned and leased hotels (a) (c)

Owned and leased hotels

$ 4.76

(97.4%)

$ 20.46

(83.6%)

$ 8.25

(92.4%)

$ 13.71

(85.9%)

$ 29.84

(79.6%)

$ 46

(70%)

Managed and franchised hotels (b)

System-wide hotels

$ 15.01

(89.4%)

$ 23.24

(81.3%)

$ 14.27

(88.4%)

$ 21.54

(82.3%)

$ 32.57

(74.5%)

$ 42

(67%)

Americas

Full service hotels (c)

$ 7.29

(95.7%)

$ 14.89

(90.0%)

$ 7.30

(94.9%)

$ 11.12

(92.6%)

$ 24.32

(84.2%)

$ 33

(78%)

Select service hotels

$ 21.22

(81.2%)

$ 25.08

(78.0%)

$ 14.22

(87.1%)

$ 22.54

(79.9%)

$ 37.12

(68.7%)

$ 45

(61%)

ASPAC

Full service hotels

$ 29.04

(79.1%)

$ 33.62

(74.7%)

$ 24.56

(82.6%)

$ 34.65

(73.4%)

$ 40.98

(68.1%)

$ 56

(59%)

Select service hotels

$ 21.84

(58.0%)

$ 23.59

(53.9%)

$ 17.10

(69.2%)

$ 24.79

(51.7%)

$ 28.57

(39.0%)

$ 38

(27%)

EAME/SW Asia

Full service hotels

$ 7.81

(93.9%)

$ 14.22

(83.5%)

$ 5.54

(93.1%)

$ 12.11

(82.4%)

$ 22.43

(78.5%)

$ 42

(65%)

Select service hotels

$ 12.99

(80.2%)

$ 15.23

(78.1%)

$ 12.47

(81.9%)

$ 15.32

(77.4%)

$ 17.70

(75.5%)

$ 21

(68%)

(a) Owned and leased hotels figures do not include unconsolidated hospitality ventures.

(b) Managed and franchised hotels figures include owned and leased hotels.

2

(c) Miraval wellness resorts are now reported in with full service hotels and we have also reflected this change to 2019.

CONFIDENTIAL AND PROPRIETARY

(d) All RevPAR percentage changes are in constant dollars. Constant dollar currency, as we define it, is a non-GAAP measure.

(e) Results for July 2020 are based on the Company's preliminary estimates and actual results are subject to change based on completion of the Company's financial close processes.

COMPARABLE OPEN HOTEL OCCUPANCY AND ADR

(In Constant $)

Comparable

Comparable

Comparable

Comparable

Comparable

Comparable

Occupancy

vs.

Open

vs.

Open

vs.

Open

vs.

Open

vs.

Open

vs.

Occupancy

Occupancy

Occupancy

Occupancy

Occupancy (e)

2Q20

2Q19

2Q20

2Q19

April 30, 2020

April 30, 2019

May 31, 2020

May 31, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

July 31, 2020

July 31, 2019

Owned and leased hotels (a) (c)

Owned and leased hotels

3.1%

(75.0%)

15.8%

(63.2%)

10.5%

(69.1%)

14.1%

(63.5%)

19.2%

(60.2%)

23%

(55%)

Managed and franchised hotels (b)

System-wide hotels

13.5%

(63.0%)

21.3%

(55.1%)

13.5%

(62.4%)

21.0%

(54.3%)

28.4%

(49.3%)

34%

(44%)

Americas

Full service hotels (c)

5.2%

(74.0%)

11.1%

(68.8%)

6.4%

(72.4%)

9.2%

(70.4%)

16.5%

(64.6%)

21%

(58%)

Select service hotels

21.6%

(57.7%)

25.6%

(54.3%)

14.8%

(63.0%)

24.0%

(54.6%)

36.6%

(46.3%)

43%

(40%)

ASPAC

Full service hotels

24.0%

(49.0%)

27.9%

(44.7%)

19.8%

(54.0%)

29.7%

(42.2%)

33.6%

(38.6%)

43%

(32%)

Select service hotels

34.2%

(32.3%)

37.0%

(28.5%)

27.0%

(42.0%)

39.4%

(27.3%)

44.1%

(16.7%)

60%

(8%)

EAME/SW Asia

Full service hotels

6.4%

(60.6%)

13.3%

(48.6%)

6.7%

(58.7%)

14.3%

(41.9%)

17.5%

(46.0%)

25%

(42%)

Select service hotels

14.6%

(57.8%)

17.0%

(55.5%)

16.2%

(57.5%)

19.0%

(51.3%)

15.8%

(57.8%)

24%

(54%)

Comparable

Comparable

Comparable

Comparable

Comparable

Comparable

ADR

vs.

Open ADR

vs.

Open ADR

vs.

Open ADR

vs.

Open ADR

vs.

Open ADR (e)

vs.

2Q20

2Q19

2Q20

2Q19

April 30, 2020

April 30, 2019

May 31, 2020

May 31, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

July 31, 2020

July 31, 2019

Owned and leased hotels (a) (c)

Owned and leased hotels

$ 155.96

(32.6%)

$ 129.46

(18.0%)

$ 78.54

(42.7%)

$ 97.08

(22.4%)

$ 155.07

(15.8%)

$ 199

2%

Managed and franchised hotels (b)

System-wide hotels

$ 111.26

(39.8%)

$ 109.11

(32.8%)

$ 105.81

(34.5%)

$ 102.65

(36.3%)

$ 114.83

(30.0%)

$ 126

(24%)

Americas

Full service hotels (c)

$ 138.90

(35.4%)

$ 134.70

(27.7%)

$ 114.41

(36.8%)

$ 121.48

(35.3%)

$ 147.40

(22.1%)

$ 158

(14%)

Select service hotels

$ 98.10

(31.1%)

$ 98.02

(31.2%)

$ 95.86

(32.5%)

$ 93.97

(34.0%)

$ 101.34

(29.2%)

$ 106

(25%)

ASPAC

Full service hotels

$ 120.92

(36.4%)

$ 120.55

(34.2%)

$ 124.16

(35.1%)

$ 116.52

(35.6%)

$ 121.97

(31.4%)

$ 130

(29%)

Select service hotels

$ 63.82

(18.4%)

$ 63.81

(18.3%)

$ 63.40

(21.1%)

$ 62.97

(18.2%)

$ 64.83

(15.8%)

$ 63

(18%)

EAME/SW Asia

Full service hotels

$ 122.95

(35.4%)

$ 107.20

(23.1%)

$ 82.37

(32.7%)

$ 84.64

(31.0%)

$ 128.33

(21.8%)

$ 172

(5%)

Select service hotels

$ 89.10

(1.5%)

$ 89.68

(6.7%)

$ 76.86

(17.8%)

$ 80.74

(16.3%)

$ 112.14

14.4%

$ 87

5%

(a) Owned and leased hotels figures do not include unconsolidated hospitality ventures.

(b) Managed and franchised hotels figures include owned and leased hotels.

3

(c) Miraval wellness resorts are now reported in with full service hotels and we have also reflected this change to 2019.

(e) Results for July 2020 are based on the Company's preliminaryCONFIDENTIALestimates and actual resultsANDare subjectPROPRIETARYto change based on completion of the Company's financial close processes

(d) All RevPAR percentage changes are in constant dollars. Constant dollar currency, as we define it, is a non-GAAP measure.

COMPARABLE OPEN HOTEL REVPAR, OCCUPANCY, AND ADR - GREATER CHINA

(in Constant $)

Comparable

Comparable

Comparable

Comparable

Comparable

Comparable

RevPAR

vs.

Open RevPAR

vs.

Open RevPAR

vs.

Open RevPAR

vs.

Open RevPAR

vs.

Open RevPAR (e)

vs.

2Q20

2Q19

2Q20

2Q19

April 30, 2020

April 30, 2019

May 31, 2020

May 31,

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

July 31, 2020

July 31, 2019

2019

Greater China

Full service hotels

$ 38.59

(67.7%)

$ 38.59

(67.7%)

$ 24.65

(80.2%)

$ 41.96

(65.9%)

$ 49.02

(55.7%)

$ 67

(42%)

Select service hotels

$ 25.50

(50.3%)

$ 25.87

(49.5%)

$ 18.82

(67.0%)

$ 27.51

(46.6%)

$ 30.88

(32.1%)

$ 42

(15%)

Comparable

Comparable

Comparable

Comparable

Comparable

Comparable

Occupancy

vs.

Open

vs.

Open

vs.

Open

vs.

Open

vs.

Open

vs.

Occupancy

Occupancy

Occupancy

Occupancy

Occupancy (e)

2Q20

2Q19

2Q20

2Q19

April 30, 2020

April 30, 2019

May 31, 2020

May 31,

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

July 31, 2020

July 31, 2019

2019

Greater China

Full service hotels

33.8%

(39.7%)

33.8%

(39.9%)

21.6%

(53.0%)

37.0%

(37.3%)

42.9%

(29.4%)

55%

(20%)

Select service hotels

40.5%

(26.5%)

41.1%

(25.7%)

30.1%

(41.2%)

44.1%

(24.3%)

48.5%

(12.5%)

68%

-

Comparable

Comparable

Comparable

Comparable

Comparable

Comparable

ADR

vs.

Open ADR

vs.

Open ADR

vs.

Open ADR

vs.

Open ADR

vs.

Open ADR (e)

vs.

2Q20

2Q19

2Q20

2Q19

April 30, 2020

April 30, 2019

May 31, 2020

May 31,

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

July 31, 2020

July 31, 2019

2019

Greater China

Full service hotels

$ 114.34

(29.5%)

$ 114.01

(29.6%)

$ 114.21

(31.5%)

$ 113.49

(31.5%)

$ 114.37

(25.2%)

$ 121

(21%)

Select service hotels

$ 62.97

(17.7%)

$ 62.95

(17.9%)

$ 62.61

(21.7%)

$ 62.40

(17.1%)

$ 63.66

(14.6%)

$ 63

(16%)

(a) Owned and leased hotels figures do not include unconsolidated hospitality ventures.

(b) Managed and franchised hotels figures include owned and leased hotels.

4

(c) Miraval wellness resorts are now reported in with full service hotels and we have also reflected this change to 2019.

  1. All RevPAR percentage changes are in constant dollars. Constant dollar currency, as we define it, is a non-GAAP measure.
  2. Results for July 2020 are based on the Company's preliminary estimates and actual results are subject to change based on completion of the Company's financial close processes

DEFINITIONS

Comparable Hotels

"Comparable system-wide hotels" represents all properties we manage or franchise (including owned and leased properties) and that are operated for the entirety of the periods being compared and that have not sustained substantial damage, business interruption, or undergone large scale renovations during the periods being compared or for which comparable results are not available. Hotels that have temporarily suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic are included in our definition of comparable system-wide hotels. We may use variations of comparable system-wide hotels to specifically refer to comparable system-wide Americas full service or select service hotels for those properties that we manage or franchise within the Americas management and franchising segment, comparable system-wide ASPAC full service or select service hotels for those properties we manage or franchise within the ASPAC management and franchising segment, or comparable system-wide EAME/SW Asia full service or select service hotels for those properties that we manage or franchise within the EAME/SW Asia management and franchising segment. "Comparable owned and leased hotels" represents all properties we own or lease and that are operated and consolidated for the entirety of the periods being compared and have not sustained substantial damage, business interruption, or undergone large scale renovations during the periods being compared or for which comparable results are not available. Hotels that have temporarily suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic are included in our definition of comparable owned and leased hotels. Comparable system-wide hotels and comparable owned and leased hotels are commonly used as a basis of measurement in our industry. "Non-comparablesystem-wide hotels" or "non-comparable owned and leased hotels" represent all hotels that do not meet the respective definition of "comparable" as defined above.

"Open" Comparable Hotels

"Open" comparable hotels represents all properties we manage or franchise (including owned and leased properties) that were open for the entirety of the month being presented. We believe RevPAR, ADR, and occupancy of open comparable hotels provides valuable information regarding our results as it excludes properties that have temporarily suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Constant Dollar Currency

We report the results of our operations both on an as reported basis, as well as on a constant dollar basis. Constant dollar currency, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the effects of movements in foreign currency exchange rates between comparative periods. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding our results as it removes currency fluctuations from our operating results. We calculate constant dollar currency by restating prior-period local currency financial results at the current period's exchange rates. These restated amounts are then compared to our current period reported amounts to provide operationally driven variances in our results.

5

DEFINITIONS (CONT.)

Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)

RevPAR is the product of the average daily rate and the average daily occupancy percentage. RevPAR does not include non-room revenues, which consist of ancillary revenues generated by a hotel property, such as food and beverage, parking, and other guest service revenues. Our management uses RevPAR to identify trend information with respect to room revenues from comparable properties and to evaluate hotel performance on a regional and segment basis. RevPAR is a commonly used performance measure in our industry. RevPAR changes that are driven predominantly by changes in occupancy have different implications for overall revenue levels and incremental profitability than do changes that are driven predominantly by changes in average room rates. For example, increases in occupancy at a hotel would lead to increases in room revenues and additional variable operating costs (including housekeeping services, utilities, and room amenity costs), and could also result in increased ancillary revenues (including food and beverage). In contrast, changes in average room rates typically have a greater impact on margins and profitability as average room rate changes result in minimal impacts to variable operating costs.

Average Daily Rate (ADR)

ADR represents hotel room revenues, divided by the total number of rooms sold in a given period. ADR measures average room price attained by a hotel and ADR trends provide useful information concerning the pricing environment and the nature of the customer base of a hotel or group of hotels. ADR is a commonly used performance measure in our industry, and we use ADR to assess the pricing levels that we are able to generate by customer group, as changes in rates have a different effect on overall revenues and incremental profitability than changes in occupancy, as described above.

Occupancy

Occupancy represents the total number of rooms sold divided by the total number of rooms available at a hotel or group of hotels. Occupancy measures the utilization of a hotel's available capacity. We use occupancy to gauge demand at a specific hotel or group of hotels in a given period. Occupancy levels also help us determine achievable ADR levels as demand for hotel rooms increases or decreases.

6

Disclaimer

Hyatt Hotels Corporation published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 21:31:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION
05:32pHYATT HOTELS : Q2 2020 Owned, Leased and UJV Property List
PU
05:32pHYATT HOTELS : Supplemental Data - Comparable Open Hotel RevPAR
PU
04:54pHYATT HOTELS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:37pHYATT HOTELS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
04:32pHYATT HOTELS : Reports Second-Quarter 2020 Results
BU
08/02BEHIND THE VAST MARKET RALLY : A Tumbling Dollar
DJ
07/31HYATT HOTELS : Announces Plans for the Former Byblos Hotel on Spain's Costa Del ..
AQ
07/30HYATT HOTELS : Announces Plans for the Former Byblos Hotel on Spain's Costa del ..
BU
07/22Radisson adds six hotels in Africa in bet on future growth
RE
07/21HYATT HOTELS : Announces Face Coverings Requirement for Guests at Hotels in the ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 466 M - -
Net income 2020 -380 M - -
Net Debt 2020 960 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -12,7x
Yield 2020 0,36%
Capitalization 4 855 M 4 855 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,36x
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 33,6%
Chart HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hyatt Hotels Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 54,63 $
Last Close Price 48,00 $
Spread / Highest target 52,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Samuel Hoplamazian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. Pritzker Executive Chairman
H. Charles Floyd Global President-Operations & Executive VP
Joan Bottarini Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alex D. Zoghlin EVP & Global Head-Technology & Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-46.49%4 855
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL., INC.-44.64%27 181
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-32.33%20 808
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED-14.32%9 832
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-32.49%8 347
ACCOR-49.13%6 456
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group