Hyatt Hotels : The Park Hyatt Brand Celebrates the Debut of Park Hyatt Doha

The hotel offers personalized luxury and discreet services for discerning global travelers

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the opening of Park Hyatt Doha in Qatar. The hotel occupies a prime location within the heart of Doha’s new commercial and residential downtown district, Msheireb, and integrates the best elements of Doha’s heritage with refined accommodations that provide a luxurious oasis amidst the pulsating capital.

“We are delighted to bring the Park Hyatt brand to the culturally and creatively rich city of Doha,” said Kurt Straub, Hyatt’s vice president of operations for the Middle East, Africa, and South West Asia. “The Park Hyatt brand is dedicated to creating exceptional and memorable experiences, and we are thrilled to welcome guests from around the world to this very unique location. The introduction of Park Hyatt Doha in Qatar strengthens Hyatt’s vision of being the preferred brand for global travelers and enhances the brand footprint of Hyatt’s luxury portfolio in the Middle East.”

Located in Msheireb Downtown Doha, the hotel is less than 10 miles (16 km) from Hamad International Airport, and a stone’s throw away from a Light Rail stop that runs through the development, as well as a short walk from the city’s points of interest, including the Museum of Islamic Art and the National Museum of Qatar, Souk Waqif.

“We are thrilled to be part of the Msheireb development, Doha’s first sustainable regeneration project,” said Stefan Gaessler, the hotel’s general manager. “Sustainability runs throughout the design of the project and all its buildings to reduce the project’s carbon footprint and generate less waste, aligning with Hyatt’s sustainability efforts to use resources thoughtfully, build smart, and innovate and inspire for a more sustainable future.”

Guestrooms

The hotel features 187 elegant guest rooms, including 28 Park Suites, three Park Executive Suites, one Diplomat Suite, and one Presidential Suite. All rooms artfully combine a residential quality and understated luxury with the mystique of Qatari-inspired details; featuring floor to ceiling windows, luxury window seats, and a designer marble bathroom with deep soaking tub, rain shower and double vanity sink. The Presidential Suite, an extraordinary 4,305-square-foot (400-square-meter) two-bedroom space, and the Diplomat Suite, a capacious 2,690-square-foot (250-square-meter) one-bedroom space, both offer guests a private terrace with magnificent views over the Doha Corniche.

Dining

Home to rare and immersive culinary experiences, Park Hyatt Doha offers a world-class culinary journey. Sora, a stylish Japanese restaurant and lounge, offers magical views of Doha’s skyline and boasts an ultra-modern space where guests can share small plates and enjoy the distinctive art of Robata. In Japanese cuisine, Robata refers to a method of cooking, similar to barbecue in which food items are cooked at varying speeds over hot charcoal.

The open-kitchen concept of Opus offers the freshest in local ingredients and a mix of Qatari and French cuisines with menus curated by Qatari celebrity chef, Shams Al Qassabi, and Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme’s Michelin-starred chef, Jean-François Rouquette.

With meals that please the eye and the soul, Anis is an all-day eatery serving as a social hub for health-conscious locals, passers-by and in-house guests to enjoy healthy to-go options, a variety of coffee, fresh juices and smoothies.

Events

A premier location to host inspiring and sophisticated corporate and social events, Park Hyatt Doha boasts a range of elegantly presented spaces, from a 376-square-foot (35-square-meter) intimate study lounge to a luxurious 3,196-square-foot (297-square-meter) pillarless ballroom.

For wedding celebrations, the hotel’s in-house events manager offers expert consultation to make guests’ dream weddings come true with meticulous attention to detail. Event and meeting spaces include a private entrance where guests are welcomed into a luxurious and intimate, apartment-style reception. Menus are also curated to satisfy every taste with the eloquent matching of culinary delights and the finest of drinks.

Wellness

Park Hyatt Doha’s luxurious spa covers two floors, with one floor dedicated to women and another for men. Here, guests are greeted to a tranquil space, thoughtfully curated mood-inducing treatments, and a luxurious wet area featuring mood showers, a whirlpool, sauna, a steam room and an ice room. The spa also offers a post-treatment virtual reality headset which will leave guests with a carefully designed experience to complete their wellness journey.

The fitness center provides separate facilities for ladies and gentlemen with ample space and panoramic views over the Doha Corniche, coupled with the latest in weight training and cardiovascular equipment.

The year-round, semi-covered pool offers magical views over the city from the sixth floor, and is perfect for both business and leisure guests to catch up on work or unwind with a book, while enjoying hand-crafted healthy beverages.

About Park Hyatt

Park Hyatt hotels provide discerning, global travelers with a refined home-away-from-home. Guests of Park Hyatt hotels receive quietly confident and personalized service in an enriching environment. Located in several of the world's premier destinations, each Park Hyatt hotel is custom designed to combine sophistication with understated luxury. Park Hyatt hotels feature well-appointed guestrooms, world-renowned artwork and design, rare and immersive culinary experiences, and signature restaurants featuring award-winning chefs. There are currently 41 Park Hyatt hotels in the following locations: Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Beaver Creek, Beijing, Buenos Aires, Busan, Canberra, Changbaishan, Carlsbad, Chennai, Chicago, Dubai, Guangzhou, Hamburg, Hangzhou, Hyderabad, Istanbul, Jeddah, Kyoto, Maldives, Mallorca, Melbourne, Mendoza, Milan, Moscow, New York, Ningbo, Paris, Saigon, Sanya, Seoul, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Siem Reap, St. Kitts, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto (under renovation), Vienna, Washington, D.C., Zanzibar, and Zurich. For more information, please visit parkhyatt.com. Follow @ParkHyatt on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #LuxuryIsPersonal.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 20 premier brands. As of September 30, 2019, the Company's portfolio included more than 875 properties in over 60 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, Joie de Vivre®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, tommie™, Hyatt Residence Club® and Exhale® brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt® loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

