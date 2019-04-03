Log in
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION

HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION

(H)
My previous session
Hyatt Hotels : The Unbound Collection by Hyatt Brand to Bring Luxury Hotel Experience to Japan's Historic Racing Circuit

04/03/2019

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt Brand to Bring Luxury Hotel Experience to Japan's Historic Racing Circuit

First project in Japan for The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand will appeal to travelers and motorsports enthusiasts alike

CHICAGO (April 3, 2019) -Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with Towa Real Estate Co. Ltd., an affiliate of TOYOTA Group, to develop a 120-key hotel at the Fuji Speedway, Japan's historic racing circuit. Slated to open in 2022, the project will be the first in Japan under The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand and the first hotel in the world to be built by Towa Real Estate.

'We are excited to see The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in Japan for the first time with a project at Fuji Speedway, an iconic destination for motorsports fans across the globe seeking a luxury experience,' said David Udell, group president, Asia-Pacific, Hyatt Hotels Corporation. 'As we look to expand Hyatt's brand footprint in Japan, we are excited to be entering into a management agreement with TOYOTA group company, Towa Real Estate, as it builds its first-ever hotel.'

  • The Unbound Collection by Hyatt at Fuji Speedway

Hotel amenities will include multiple fine dining restaurants and bars, as well as indoor pool, fitness center, spa and natural onsen hot-spring bathing facilities. The hotel interior will feature a car museum with an innovative presentation of the site's attractions that showcase the historic significance of Fuji Speedway. Items such as rare historic automobiles and other museum-worthy collections will provide an unconventional experience that guests would expect from The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand.

'It is deeply gratifying and encouraging to us to have been able to enter into this agreement with Hyatt, which has a history of providing exceptional quality and service to guests in a wide range of cities,' said Masao Ukai, president, Towa Real Estate Co. Ltd. 'This luxury hotel will be an integral part of a motorsports-themed entertainment area with Fuji Speedway at its core. Together, Motorsports Village and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand will provide guests with environmentally conscious and unconventional experiences as we aim to make motorsports more accessible and entertaining.'

Location

In the foothills of Mount Fuji, the hotel's Fuji Speedway location will offer guests convenient access to motorsports events and the upcoming Motorsports Village facility, currently under development by Towa Real Estate in concert with the hotel development.

Situated on the grounds of Fuji Speedway, the hotel will offer unsurpassed views of Mount Fuji, in addition to housing a Motorsports Museum. The site's immediate proximity to the Oyama Parking Area Smart Interchange, scheduled to open in 2021, will make the hotel's location accessible to guests arriving from remote areas by car.

Guestrooms

The hotel will feature approximately 120 tastefully designed guest rooms and suites of at least 484 square feet (45 square meters) each, a flexible banquet room of 5,381 square feet (500 square meters), and a 2,152 square foot (200 square meter) conference room. These extraordinary facilities will position the hotel as an ideal venue for story-worthy meetings and events.

The term 'Hyatt' is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

Disclaimer

Hyatt Hotels Corporation published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 05:36:00 UTC
