Hyatt Hotels : and MCWHINNEY Developing New Place Hotel In Boston’s Seaport District

BOSTON (October 2, 2018) - Hyatt and McWHINNEY, a Colorado-based premier real estate investor and developer with expertise in mixed-use, hospitality, commercial and multi-family assets, have begun construction on a Hyatt Place hotel in the rapidly growing Seaport neighborhood along South Boston's waterfront.

Hyatt Place Boston Seaport District is expected to open in the spring of 2020 with 294 guestrooms with 6,800 square feet of restaurant space on the ground floor of the hotel. Hotel amenities will include:

294 spacious guestrooms with separate spaces to sleep, work and play

Rooftop lounge/private event space

Gallery Kitchen Breakfast , a hot breakfast available daily in the Gallery Kitchen, features hot breakfast items, fresh fruit, steel cut oatmeal, Greek yogurt, and more

Green Roof

Odds & Ends program for forgotten items that guests can buy, borrow or enjoy for free

throughout hotel and guestrooms Meeting Spaces will offer 4,000 square feet of flexible, high-tech meeting/function space

'McWHINNEY is thrilled to be entering the Boston market with this exciting Hyatt Place Boston Seaport District hotel project,' said McWHINNEY Co-Founder and CEO Chad McWhinney. 'This development will feature modern hotel rooms for those visiting the area and great new restaurant gathering places for both guests and locals to enjoy.'

A Hyatt affiliate will manage the hotel, which will highlight the Seaport District's historic port activity and nautical design theme created by Boston's Group One Partners.

'The revitalization of the Seaport District over the past decade has brought major developments like the Institute of Contemporary Art, Fan Pier and Liberty Wharf to Boston residents. Hyatt Place Boston Seaport District will add a new upscale hotel offering to this vibrant area of Boston, providing guests close proximity to the World Trade Center complexes, the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center and a thriving business community,' said Stephen Kallaher, vice president of real estate and development for Hyatt. 'We're thrilled to team up with McWHINNEY - together, our collaboration in this hotel speaks volumes about the strength of Boston's economy and the appeal of the Seaport neighborhood.'

Located in the heart of Seaport across the street from the Blue Hills Bank Pavilion outdoor concert venue, the mixed-use development will also feature a luxury apartment complex and more than 400 underground parking spaces.

'The Parcel K development will provide needed hotel rooms and housing, continuing our progress towards our housing goal and supporting our local economy,' said Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh. 'The project will be built with climate resiliency and sustainability at the forefront, critically important as we prepare Boston's waterfront infrastructure for climate change.'

Suffolk Construction is the general contractor for all components of the development and Arrowstreet serves as the Project Architect.

'As the South Boston Waterfront continues to evolve, Massport is committed to smart, well-planned, resilient projects,' said Massport CEO Thomas P. Glynn. 'We look forward to seeing the positive impact this development has on the local economy and this incredibly dynamic neighborhood.'

Currently, there are more than 315 Hyatt Place hotels in operation globally. For more information, please visit hyattplace.com.

McWHINNEY is involved in a variety of hospitality developments, from large extended-stay properties to luxurious independent boutique hotels. Recent projects include the purchase of the Hyatt House Denver Airport Hotel and the development of The Maven Hotel at Dairy Block in Denver and the AC Hotel Portland in Portland. For more information on McWHINNEY, please visit www.mcwhinney.com.

The term 'Hyatt' is used in the release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Place

Hyatt Place, a brand of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, combines style, innovation and 24/7 convenience to create a seamless stay with modern comforts. There are more than 315 Hyatt Place locations in Armenia, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Honduras, India, Mexico, Morocco, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, Thailand, The Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, please visit hyattplace.com. Join the conversation on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattPlace and #WhySettle.

About McWHINNEY

Colorado-based real estate investment firm McWHINNEY is passionate about creating great places and providing awe-inspiring experiences. Since 1991, McWHINNEY has developed more than 6,000 acres of vibrant master-planned communities and more than 6.5 million square feet of vertical commercial and mixed-use properties in the Rocky Mountain region and on the West Coast. With offices in Loveland and Denver, McWHINNEY has been named Colorado's 'Developer of the Year' by the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties (NAIOP) and also won the Urban Land Institute's (ULI) Global Award for Excellence and the Denver Business Journal Real Estate Champions - Catalyst Award for Denver Union Station. For additional information, visit www.mcwhinney.com.