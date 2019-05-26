Hyatt Hotels : to Expand Luxury Portfolio in Asia Pacific with 21 New Hotels by 2020

Hyatt
Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that 21 new luxury
hotels and resorts are planned to open in Asia Pacific by the end of
2020, fueling Hyatt’s brand expansion in the region. This expansion is
comprised of seven Park Hyatt branded properties, six hotels each under
the Grand Hyatt and Andaz brands and two Alila branded resorts, boosting
Hyatt’s luxury portfolio in the region by more than 25%.
“We are excited to expand our luxury portfolio in Asia Pacific, bringing
more distinct experiences through the Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz and
Alila brands to destinations that matter most to our guests,” said
Carina Chorengel, senior vice president, Commercial, Asia Pacific,
Hyatt. “As we expand our resort, lifestyle and wellbeing offerings, we
will better cater to today’s increasingly diverse luxury travelers who
seek greater personalization, whether they are traveling for business or
leisure.”
With this expansion, a record number of seven Park Hyatt hotels are
expected to open in under two years – a significant milestone for Hyatt,
which adds an average of one Park Hyatt property per year. The Andaz
brand, known to offer immersive cultural experiences, is set to double
its footprint in Asia Pacific with new openings in major cities such as
Seoul, Dubai and Shenzhen, alongside resort destinations such as Bali,
as well as Sanya and Xiamen in China.
Set to join the World of Hyatt loyalty program later this year following
its integration into the Hyatt portfolio in 2018, the Alila brand will
add two resorts in Malaysia and Oman next year. Together these two
resorts will bring the brand’s contemporary expressions of century-old
traditions, authentic experiences and sustainable mindset closer to more
travelers. Additionally, the Grand Hyatt brand continues its steady
growth momentum with new openings in emerging cities in China, India,
South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.
“We see enormous potential to grow our luxury portfolio in Asia Pacific,
which currently accounts for 40% of Hyatt’s overall portfolio in the
region,” said Patrick Finn, senior vice president, real estate and
development, Asia Pacific, Hyatt. “Hyatt has a distinct and
differentiated strategy with each of our brands positioned at the high
end of every segment in which we operate, and we are committed to
expanding our brand footprint in major business cities, cultural
destinations and leisure hot spots that resonate with developers, owners
and guests.”
Planned openings in 2019
-
Andaz Dubai The Palm in the United Arab Emirates
-
Andaz Gangnam Seoul in South Korea
-
Grand Hyatt Al Khobar in Saudi Arabia
-
Grand Hyatt Gurgaon in India
-
Grand Hyatt Hefei in China
-
Park Hyatt Auckland in New Zealand
-
Park Hyatt Doha in Qatar
-
Park Hyatt Jakarta in Indonesia
-
Park Hyatt Kyoto in Japan
-
Park Hyatt Shenzhen in China
Planned openings in 2020
-
Alila Dalit Bay in Malaysia
-
Alila Hinu Bay in Oman
-
Andaz Bali in Indonesia
-
Andaz Sanya Sunny Bay in China
-
Andaz Shenzhen in China
-
Andaz Xiamen in China
-
Grand Hyatt Jeju in Korea
-
Grand Hyatt Kuwait in Kuwait
-
Grand Hyatt Shenzhou Peninsula in China
-
Park Hyatt Niseko, Hanazono in Japan
-
Park Hyatt Suzhou in China
