Hyatt Hotels : to Expand Luxury Portfolio in Asia Pacific with 21 New Hotels by 2020

The new Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz and Alila branded properties will boost Hyatt’s luxury brand footprint in the region by over 25%

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that 21 new luxury hotels and resorts are planned to open in Asia Pacific by the end of 2020, fueling Hyatt’s brand expansion in the region. This expansion is comprised of seven Park Hyatt branded properties, six hotels each under the Grand Hyatt and Andaz brands and two Alila branded resorts, boosting Hyatt’s luxury portfolio in the region by more than 25%.

“We are excited to expand our luxury portfolio in Asia Pacific, bringing more distinct experiences through the Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz and Alila brands to destinations that matter most to our guests,” said Carina Chorengel, senior vice president, Commercial, Asia Pacific, Hyatt. “As we expand our resort, lifestyle and wellbeing offerings, we will better cater to today’s increasingly diverse luxury travelers who seek greater personalization, whether they are traveling for business or leisure.”

With this expansion, a record number of seven Park Hyatt hotels are expected to open in under two years – a significant milestone for Hyatt, which adds an average of one Park Hyatt property per year. The Andaz brand, known to offer immersive cultural experiences, is set to double its footprint in Asia Pacific with new openings in major cities such as Seoul, Dubai and Shenzhen, alongside resort destinations such as Bali, as well as Sanya and Xiamen in China.

Set to join the World of Hyatt loyalty program later this year following its integration into the Hyatt portfolio in 2018, the Alila brand will add two resorts in Malaysia and Oman next year. Together these two resorts will bring the brand’s contemporary expressions of century-old traditions, authentic experiences and sustainable mindset closer to more travelers. Additionally, the Grand Hyatt brand continues its steady growth momentum with new openings in emerging cities in China, India, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

“We see enormous potential to grow our luxury portfolio in Asia Pacific, which currently accounts for 40% of Hyatt’s overall portfolio in the region,” said Patrick Finn, senior vice president, real estate and development, Asia Pacific, Hyatt. “Hyatt has a distinct and differentiated strategy with each of our brands positioned at the high end of every segment in which we operate, and we are committed to expanding our brand footprint in major business cities, cultural destinations and leisure hot spots that resonate with developers, owners and guests.”

Planned openings in 2019

Andaz Dubai The Palm in the United Arab Emirates

Andaz Gangnam Seoul in South Korea

Grand Hyatt Al Khobar in Saudi Arabia

Grand Hyatt Gurgaon in India

Grand Hyatt Hefei in China

Park Hyatt Auckland in New Zealand

Park Hyatt Doha in Qatar

Park Hyatt Jakarta in Indonesia

Park Hyatt Kyoto in Japan

Park Hyatt Shenzhen in China

Planned openings in 2020

Alila Dalit Bay in Malaysia

Alila Hinu Bay in Oman

Andaz Bali in Indonesia

Andaz Sanya Sunny Bay in China

Andaz Shenzhen in China

Andaz Xiamen in China

Grand Hyatt Jeju in Korea

Grand Hyatt Kuwait in Kuwait

Grand Hyatt Shenzhou Peninsula in China

Park Hyatt Niseko, Hanazono in Japan

Park Hyatt Suzhou in China

