Hyatt Hotels : to Present at the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant & Leisure Conference

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that Mark
Hoplamazian, president and chief executive officer, will speak at the
Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference at
12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. All interested persons may
listen to a webcast of the presentation, which may be accessed through
the Company’s website at investors.hyatt.com. A replay will be available
for 90 days.
About Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global
hospitality company with a portfolio of 19 premier brands. As of March
31, 2019, the Company's portfolio included more than 850 properties in
over 60 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care
for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and
growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues,
build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The
Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license
or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation
ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park
Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The
Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination®, Hyatt
Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt
Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt
Centric®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, Joie
de Vivre®, tommie™, Hyatt
Residence Club® and Exhale® brand names,
and operates the World of Hyatt® loyalty program that provides
distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For
more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190531005412/en/