Hyatt Hotels : to Present at the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant & Leisure Conference

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that Mark Hoplamazian, president and chief executive officer, will speak at the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference at 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. All interested persons may listen to a webcast of the presentation, which may be accessed through the Company’s website at investors.hyatt.com. A replay will be available for 90 days.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

