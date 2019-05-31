Log in
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION

Hyatt Hotels : to Present at the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant & Leisure Conference

05/31/2019 | 10:53am EDT

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that Mark Hoplamazian, president and chief executive officer, will speak at the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference at 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. All interested persons may listen to a webcast of the presentation, which may be accessed through the Company’s website at investors.hyatt.com. A replay will be available for 90 days.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 19 premier brands. As of March 31, 2019, the Company's portfolio included more than 850 properties in over 60 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination®Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, Joie de Vivre®tommie™Hyatt Residence Club® and Exhale® brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt® loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.


Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 856 M
EBIT 2019 269 M
Net income 2019 169 M
Debt 2019 1 105 M
Yield 2019 1,03%
P/E ratio 2019 46,33
P/E ratio 2020 38,29
EV / Sales 2019 1,80x
EV / Sales 2020 1,76x
Capitalization 7 626 M
Chart HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hyatt Hotels Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 81,3 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Samuel Hoplamazian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. Pritzker Executive Chairman
H. Charles Floyd Global President-Operations
Joan Bottarini Chief Financial Officer
Alex D. Zoghlin Global Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION7.10%7 626
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL14.82%41 507
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC24.87%26 097
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC20.79%11 762
ACCOR-10.29%10 472
HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)10.30%9 286
