(1) EXCHANGE OFFER FOR THE COMPANY'S OUTSTANDING US$157,000,000 12% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020 (ISIN:XS1809865378) (2) PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF NEW US$ SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES (3) KEY OPERATING FIGURES FOR THE EIGHT MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2019 AND (4) UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE EIGHT MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2019
0
12/01/2019 | 07:13pm EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities. This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or with any securities regulatory authority of any state of the United States or other jurisdiction. The securities are being offered and sold outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. No public offering of the securities will be made in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such an offering is restricted or prohibited. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the Company and will contain detailed information about the Company and management, as well as financial statements. The Company does not intend to register any part of the offering in the United States.
HYDOO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED
毅 德 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1396)
EXCHANGE OFFER FOR THE COMPANY'S OUTSTANDING US$157,000,000 12% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020 (ISIN: XS1809865378)
PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF NEW US$ SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES
KEY OPERATING FIGURES FOR THE EIGHT MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2019
AND
UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE EIGHT MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2019
This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules and Part XIVA of the Securities Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the laws of Hong Kong).
On December 2, 2019, the Company commenced the Exchange Offer with respect to the Existing Notes held by non-U.S. persons outside the United States. The Exchange Offer is being made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.
- 1 -
The Company has mandated AMTD as the sole financial advisor and sole structuring advisor. AMTD and Admiralty Harbour are the Dealer Managers in relation to the Exchange Offer. The Company has also mandated D.F. King as Information and Exchange Agent. For detailed descriptions of the terms and conditions of the Exchange Offer, the Eligible Holders should refer to the Exchange Offer Memorandum.
The Company is conducting a concurrent offering to issue and sell additional New Notes. The completion of the Concurrent New Money Issuance is subject to market conditions. If the Concurrent New Money Issuance is consummated, the Company will use the net cash proceeds from the Concurrent New Money Issuance for repayment of debts, financing acquisition or development of assets or property in the ordinary course of business, and general corporate purposes.
Application will be made to the SGX-ST for the listing and quotation of the New Notes on the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made, opinions expressed or reports contained in this announcement. Approval in-principle from, admission to the Official List of, and the listing and quotation of the New Notes on, the SGX-ST are not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the offering, the Exchange Offer, the Company or the New Notes. No listing of the New Notes has been sought in Hong Kong.
Shareholders, holders of the Existing Notes and potential investors should note that completion of the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance is subject to the fulfillment or waiver of the conditions precedent to the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance as set forth in the Exchange Offer Memorandum and summarised in the announcement. No assurance can be given that the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance will be completed and the Company reserves the right to amend, withdraw or terminate the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance with or without conditions.
The Company may, at its sole discretion, amend or waive certain of the conditions precedent to the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance. As the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance may or may not proceed, shareholders, holders of the Existing Notes and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company or the Existing Notes.
IMPORTANT NOTICE - THE EXCHANGE OFFER IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO INVESTORS WHO ARE NOT U.S. PERSONS (WITHIN THE MEANING OF REGULATION S) AND ARE OUTSIDE THE UNITED STATES. U.S. PERSONS (AS DEFINED UNDER REGULATION S), PERSONS ACTING FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF U.S. PERSONS AND PERSONS LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES ARE NOT PERMITTED TO TENDER THE EXISTING NOTES IN THE EXCHANGE OFFER.
- 2 -
THE EXCHANGE OFFER Introduction
The Company is offering to exchange any and all of its outstanding Existing Notes held by Eligible Holders in accordance with the terms and conditions as set out in the Exchange Offer Memorandum and as summarised under the "Summary of Terms of the Exchange Offer" section below.
The Exchange Offer is subject to certain conditions as described in the Exchange Offer Memorandum, including an affirmative determination by the Company that effecting the Exchange Offer is in its best interests.
Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained herein, but subject to applicable law, the Company may extend, withdraw or terminate the Exchange Offer if any of the conditions are not satisfied or waived by the Company by the Settlement Date and amend, modify or waive any of the terms and conditions of the Exchange Offer.
Concurrently with the Exchange Offer, the Company is conducting a concurrent offering to issue and sell additional New Notes. If the Concurrent New Money Issuance is consummated, the Company will use the net cash proceeds from the Concurrent New Money Issuance for repayment of debts, financing acquisition or development of assets or property in the ordinary course of business, and general corporate purposes. AMTD and BNP PARIBAS are acting as the joint global coordinators, joint bookrunners and joint lead managers in connection with the Concurrent New Money Issuance.
The Exchange Offer is not being made within, and the Exchange Offer Memorandum is not for distribution in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of any U.S. person (as defined under Regulation S). The Exchange Offer Memorandum is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of any U.S. person (as defined under Regulation S) or any other jurisdiction where it is unlawful to offer such securities, including the New Notes and any guarantees with respect thereto, for sale. Securities may not be offered, sold or delivered in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. The New Notes and the related guarantees have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of any U.S. person.
Summary of Terms of The Exchange Offer
Upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Exchange Offer Memorandum, the Company is offering to exchange any and all of its outstanding Existing Notes for the Exchange Consideration (as defined below).
- 3 -
Holders of the Existing Notes validly accepted and exchanged in the Exchange Offer will, from and including the Settlement Date, waive any and all rights with respect to the Existing Notes (other than the right to receive the relevant components of the applicable Exchange Consideration) and will release and discharge the Company from any and all claims such Eligible Holder may have, now or in the future, arising out of or related to such Existing Notes, including any and all accrued and unpaid interest thereon.
Exchange Consideration
For each US$1,000 principal amount of outstanding Existing Notes that is validly tendered prior to the Exchange Expiration Deadline and accepted for exchange, an Eligible Holder of the Existing Notes will receive the consideration below (the "Exchange Consideration"):
the applicable New Notes Consideration;
Accrued Interest (rounded to the nearest US$0.01, with US$0.005 rounded upwards); and
subject in each case to the requirement that any New Notes issued to any Eligible Holder be in a minimum principal amount of US$200,000 and integral multiples of US$1,000 in excess thereof, in the event that such Eligible Holder is entitled to receive any New Notes in a principal amount that is not an integral multiple of US$1,000, cash (rounded to the nearest US$0.01, with US$0.005 rounded upwards) in lieu of any fractional amount of the New Notes equal to the principal amount of the New Notes not issued (after rounding downward the amount of the New Notes to the nearest multiple of US$1,000).
New Notes Consideration
For each US$1,000 principal amount of the outstanding Existing Notes that is validly tendered prior to the Exchange Expiration Deadline and accepted for exchange, an Eligible Holder of the Existing Notes will receive US$1,000 in aggregate principal amount of the New Notes.
Summary Timetable
The following summarises the anticipated timetable for the Exchange Offer. Please note that the expiration of the Exchange Offer and the settlement of the New Notes, as well as the other events listed below, may be earlier or later than indicated below.
- 4 -
This summary is qualified in its entirety at the Company's sole and absolute discretion to any extension, and the right to terminate the Exchange Offer at any time prior to its expiration. All references below are to Hong Kong time, unless otherwise stated.
Date
Event
December 2, 2019
Commencement of the Exchange Offer and
announcement via the websites of Stock Exchange
and the SGX-ST and the Exchange Website, and
through Euroclear or Clearstream, as applicable.
Exchange Offer Memorandum will be made
available to Eligible Holders of the Existing Notes
who are non-U.S. persons outside the United States,
via the Exchange Website.
On or about December 4, 2019
Announcement of the minimum yield of the New
Notes.
December 11, 2019
Exchange Expiration Deadline. This being the last
(4:00 p.m., London time)
date and time on which Eligible Holders of the
Existing Notes who validly tender the Existing
Notes are eligible to receive the relevant Exchange
Consideration, as this is the last date and time for
Eligible Holders of the Existing Notes to participate
in the Exchange Offer.
December 12, 2019 or as soon as practicable after the Exchange Expiration Deadline
Announcement of (i) the amount of tenders for exchange received prior to the Exchange Expiration Deadline, and the final total aggregate principal amount of the New Notes to be issued to Eligible Holders in exchange for the Existing Notes validly tendered, accepted and exchanged,
determination of final interest rates of the New Notes, and (iii) pricing of the Concurrent New Money Issuance (if any).
On or about December 19, 2019 Settlement of the New Notes, delivery of the Exchange Consideration to Eligible Holders whose Existing Notes have been validly tendered and accepted for exchange.
On or about December 20, 2019 Listing of the New Notes on the SGX-ST.
- 5 -
Procedures for Tendering Existing Notes
IMPORTANT NOTICE - THE EXCHANGE OFFER IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO INVESTORS WHO ARE NOT U.S. PERSONS (WITHIN THE MEANING OF REGULATION S) AND ARE OUTSIDE THE UNITED STATES. U.S. PERSONS (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S); PERSONS ACTING FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF U.S. PERSONS AND PERSONS LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES ARE NOT PERMITTED TO TENDER EXISTING NOTES IN THE EXCHANGE OFFER.
To participate in the Exchange Offer, an Eligible Holder must validly tender its Existing Notes for exchange pursuant to the Exchange Offer prior to the Exchange Expiration Deadline pursuant to the procedures described in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.
Each of the Existing Notes being tendered for exchange may only be submitted in a minimum principal amount of US$200,000 and integral multiples of US$1,000 in excess thereof. The aggregate principal amount of each of the New Notes to be issued to any Eligible Holder will be in a minimum principal amount of US$200,000 and integral multiples of US$1,000 in excess thereof; provided that, if an Eligible Holder shall elect to partially exchange its Existing Notes into New Notes, the principal amount of each retained Existing Note must be in a minimum principal amount of US$200,000.
Instructions in connection with the Exchange Offer are irrevocable, unless withdrawal thereof is required by the applicable law.
Conditions to the Exchange Offer
The obligation of the Company to consummate the Exchange Offer is conditional upon the following:
there being no material adverse change in the market from the date of the Exchange Offer Memorandum to the Settlement Date;
an affirmative determination by the Company that accepting the exchanges, paying the Exchange Consideration and effecting the transactions contemplated hereby are in its best interests; and
the satisfaction of other conditions described in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.
Subject to applicable law, the Company may terminate or withdraw the Exchange Offer if any of the conditions are not satisfied or waived by the Company by the Settlement Date. The Company may also extend the Exchange Offer from time to time until the conditions are satisfied or waived.
- 6 -
Use of Proceeds
The Company will not receive any cash proceeds from the Exchange Offer.
Purpose of the Exchange Offer
The Company intends to refinance the Existing Notes and improve its debt structure to enable the Company to extend its debt maturity profile, develop more steadily, strengthen its balance sheet and improve cash flow management.
CONCURRENT NEW MONEY ISSUANCE Introduction
The Company is conducting a concurrent offering to issue and sell the additional New Notes. The completion of the Concurrent New Money Issuance is subject to market conditions. AMTD and BNP PARIBAS are acting as the joint global coordinators, joint bookrunners and joint lead managers in connection with the Concurrent New Money Issuance.
If the Concurrent New Money Issuance is consummated, the Company will use the net cash proceeds from the Concurrent New Money Issuance for repayment of debts, financing acquisition or development of assets or property in the ordinary course of business, and general corporate purposes.
It is expected that the pricing terms of the Concurrent New Money Issuance will be announced as soon as practicable following any such pricing or, if the Company decides not to proceed with the Concurrent New Money Issuance (or any portion thereof), it will announce such decision as soon as practicable following such decision being made. Pricing of the Concurrent New Money Issuance is expected to occur as soon as practicable after the Exchange Expiration Deadline. However, there can be no assurance that the Concurrent New Money Issuance will price at all. If the Concurrent New Money Issuance is not consummated with respect to any or all of the New Notes, the final interest rate of such New Notes will be announced as soon as practicable following the confirmation that the Concurrent New Money Issuance with respect to such New Notes. Other relevant details of the New Notes will also be confirmed together with the final interest rate.
- 7 -
Listing of New Notes
Application will be made to the SGX-ST for the listing and quotation of the New Notes on the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made, opinions expressed or reports contained in this announcement. Approval in-principle from, admission to the Official List of, and the listing and quotation of the New Notes on, the SGX-ST are not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the offering, the Exchange Offer, the Company, the or the New Notes. No listing of the New Notes has been sought in Hong Kong.
Further Details
For a detailed statement of the terms and conditions of the Exchange Offer, Eligible Holders should refer to the Exchange Offer Memorandum.
D.F. King has been appointed as the Information and Exchange Agent. To contact D.F. King in London, +44 20 7920 9700 and in Hong Kong, +852 3953 7231 or via email at hydoo@dfkingltd.com.
The Exchange Offer Memorandum will be distributed in electronic format to Eligible Holders via the Exchange Website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/hydoo. Any requests for additional copies of the Exchange Offer Memorandum should be directed to D.F. King at the above contact points.
Information About the Company
The Company is an investment holding company, and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the development and operation of large-scale business centers in the PRC.
General
This announcement is not an offer to purchase, a solicitation of an offer to purchase, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell, securities in the United States or elsewhere. No securities of the Company or any of its subsidiaries are being, or will be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or the securities laws of any state of the United States, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and any applicable state or local securities laws. No public offering of securities is being or will be made in the United States or any other jurisdiction. This announcement is provided to you because you are a non-U. S. person outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S. Nothing in this communication shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful.
- 8 -
The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions. Forward-looking statements in this announcement, including, among others, those statements relating to the Exchange Offer are based on current expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future events or results. Future events and results involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are difficult to predict with any precision. Actual events and results could vary materially from the description contained herein due to many factors including changes in the market and price for the Existing Notes and/or the New Notes, changes in the business and financial condition of the Company and its subsidiaries, changes in the property industry and changes in the capital markets in general.
The Company plans to issue the New Notes in exchange for the Existing Notes validly tendered and accepted for exchange pursuant to the Exchange Offer on or about the Settlement Date.
The distribution of the Exchange Offer Memorandum is restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons who come into possession of the Exchange Offer Memorandum are required to inform themselves of and to observe any of these restrictions. The Exchange Offer Memorandum does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer to buy Existing Notes or New Notes or a solicitation to sell the Existing Notes by anyone in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorised or in which the person making such an offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make an offer or a solicitation. The Company will not accept any responsibility for any violation by any person of the restrictions applicable in any jurisdiction.
No assurance can be given that the Exchange Offer will be completed and the Company reserves the right, at its sole and absolute discretion, to extend, withdraw or terminate the Exchange Offer if any of the conditions are not satisfied or waived by the Company by the Settlement Date and amend, modify or waive any of the terms and conditions of the Exchange Offer.
Shareholders, holders of the Existing Notes and potential investors should note that completion of the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance is subject to the fulfillment or waiver of the conditions precedent to the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance as set forth in the Exchange Offer Memorandum and summarised in the announcement. No assurance can be given that the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance will be completed and the Company reserves the right to amend, withdraw or terminate the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance with or without conditions.
- 9 -
The Company may, at its sole discretion, amend or waive certain of the conditions precedent to the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance. As the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance may or may not proceed, shareholders, holders of the Existing Notes and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company or the Existing Notes.
KEY OPERATING FIGURES FOR THE EIGHT MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2019
The Exchange Offer Memorandum will be made available to Eligible Holders of the Existing Notes. As the Exchange Offer Memorandum contains certain operating figures of the Group for the eight months ended August 31, 2019 and the interim financial results of the Group for the eight months ended August 31, 2019, which are material information concerning affairs of the Company, the Company hereby discloses to the public the information necessary for shareholders and investors to make informed investment decisions.
- 10 -
Contracted Sales Performance
During the eight months ended August 31, 2019, the Group recorded contracted sales of approximately RMB2,157.7 million and contracted sales area of 378,505 sq.m., representing increases of 123.3% and 120.7% respectively (eight months ended 31 August 2018: approximately RMB966.5 million and 171,532 sq.m.).
Details of contracted sales recorded the eight months ended August 31, 2019 are shown in the table below:
For the eight months ended 31 August
2019
2018
Average
Average
contracted
Contracted
contracted
Contracted
sales price
sales amount
sales price
sales amount
(before
(before
(before
(before
deduction of
deduction of
deduction of
deduction of
value added
value added
value added
value added
Contracted
tax and
tax and
Contracted
tax and
tax and
sales area
surcharges)
surcharges)
sales area
surcharges)
surcharges)
(contracted sales area in sq.m., average contracted sales price in RMB per sq.m. and
contracted sales amount in thousands of RMB)
Jining Trade Center
Residence
56,905
5,949
338,548
2,230
4,409
9,832
Wholesale trading market units
26,215
4,150
108,788
15,133
3,990
60,376
Ganzhou Trade Center
Residence
92,236
7,084
653,369
391
6,875
2,688
Wholesale trading market units
418
10,455
4,370
2,298
9,417
21,640
Yulin Trade Center
Wholesale trading market units
59,715
5,156
307,875
38,004
4,895
186,047
Shopping mall
11,043
4,093
45,201
-
-
-
Lanzhou Trade Center
Wholesale trading market units
35,609
4,674
166,423
38,651
5,304
205,010
Wuzhou Trade Center
Residence
35,059
4,552
159,603
-
-
-
Wholesale trading market units
11,815
3,999
47,253
13,665
4,500
61,499
Heze Trade Center
Wholesale trading market units
20,868
5,537
115,547
12,710
3,907
49,656
Yantai Trade Center
Serviced apartments
6,255
9,501
59,430
-
-
-
Wholesale trading market units
9,570
5,923
56,680
7,670
6,323
48,500
Liuzhou Trade Center
Wholesale trading market units
8,808
7,855
69,183
34,898
8,227
287,123
Mianyang Trade Center
Wholesale trading market units
3,989
6,365
25,388
4,991
6,166
30,777
Ningxiang Trade Center
Serviced apartments
-
-
-
891
3,715
3,310
Total
378,505
5,700
2,157,658
171,532
5,634
966,458
- 11 -
Land Bank
As of August 31, 2019, the Group had a total land bank of 7.9 million sq.m. and we were simultaneously developing 12 projects in 7 provinces and autonomous regions in the PRC.
Details of land bank for each project are shown in the table below:
Properties
Properties
Planned
under
for Future
Completed Properties
Development
Development
Undelivered
saleable
Estimated
Total GFA
GFA of
Estimated
GFA of
Actual
Saleable
of properties
completed
GFA of
properties
GFA of
GFA of
delivered
properties
properties
planned
completed
completed
as of
as of
under
for future
properties
properties
31/08/2019
31/08/2019
development
development
Land bank
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
(sq.m.)
Lanzhou Trade
Center
585,165
490,976
316,658
174,318
115,598
1,745,548
2,035,464
Ganzhou Trade
Center
998,863
923,890
647,975
275,915
223,542
2,054,043
2,553,500
Jining Trade
Center
865,696
818,734
669,497
149,237
196,542
308,822
654,601
Wuzhou Trade
Center
452,759
405,168
277,660
127,508
158,301
553,348
839,157
Heze Trade
Center
301,846
284,104
189,147
94,957
84,736
308,111
487,804
Jiamusi Trade
Center
6,344
6,344
-
6,344
-
449,038
455,382
Yulin Trade
Center
432,680
357,721
269,340
88,381
123,978
113,458
325,817
Yantai Trade
Center
154,212
127,523
55,518
72,005
127,253
-
199,258
Liuzhou Trade
Center
188,168
188,168
168,957
19,211
-
112,093
131,304
Ningxiang Trade
Center
382,842
374,948
294,743
80,205
61,518
-
141,723
Mianyang Trade
Center
511,435
437,880
402,364
35,516
-
80,321
115,837
Haode Yinzuo
48,650
48,650
39,833
8,817
-
-
8,817
Total
4,928,660
4,464,106
3,331,692
1,132,414
1,091,468
5,724,782
7,948,664
- 12 -
The preliminary figures disclosed above are based on preliminary internal information of the Group. They shall not be taken as a measure or indication of the Group's current or future operating or financial performance. As such, the above figures are provided for shareholders' and investors' reference only.
Investors are advised not to place undue reliance on such information and to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Investors who are in doubt are advised to seek advice from professional or financial advisers.
UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE EIGHT MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2019
The Board hereby present the unaudited interim financial results for the eight months ended August 31, 2019 together with comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018. This announcement contains the full text of the unaudited interim financial report for the eight months ended August 31, 2019 of the Group, which has been reviewed by KPMG in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA").
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions shall have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise:
"Accrued Interest"
accrued and unpaid interest on the Existing Notes validly
tendered and accepted for exchange, up to but not including
the Settlement Date, will be payable in cash;
"Admiralty Harbour"
Admiralty Harbour Capital Limited;
"AMTD"
AMTD Global Markets Limited;
"Board"
the board of Directors;
"Clearing Systems"
Euroclear and/or Clearstream, and "Clearing System"
means any one of them;
"Clearstream"
Clearstream Banking S.A.;
- 13 -
"Company"
Hydoo International Holding Limited, a company
incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability,
the securities of which are listed on the main board of the
Stock Exchange
"Concurrent New Money
a concurrent offering by the Company to issue and sell
Issuance"
additional New Notes;
"Dealer Managers"
AMTD and Admiralty Harbour as dealer managers of the
Exchange Offer;
"Director(s)"
the director(s) of the Company;
"Eligible Holders"
holders who are non-U.S. persons located outside the
United States (as those terms are defined under Regulation
S) and hold the Existing Notes through Euroclear and
Clearstream, or certain fiduciaries holding accounts for
the benefit of non-U.S. persons outside the United States
(as those terms are defined under Regulation S) with the
Existing Notes held through Euroclear and Clearstream;
"Euroclear"
Euroclear Bank SA/NV;
"Exchange Expiration Deadline"
4:00 p.m., London time, on December 11, 2019, unless
extended or earlier terminated at the sole discretion of the
Company;
"Exchange Offer"
the offer made by the Company upon the terms and
subject to the conditions set forth in the Exchange Offer
Memorandum;
"Exchange Offer Memorandum"
the exchange offer memorandum dated December 2, 2019
Information and Exchange Agent for the purpose of hosting
the documents relating to the Exchange Offer;
"Existing Notes"
the Company's outstanding US$157,000,000 12% Senior
Notes due 2020 (ISIN: XS1809865378, Common Code:
180986537);
"GFA"
gross floor area;
- 14 -
"Group"
the Company and its subsidiaries;
"Holders"
holder(s) of the Existing Notes and "Holder" means any one
of them;
"Hong Kong"
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC;
"Information and Exchange
D.F. King, the information and exchange agent for the
Agent"
Exchange Offer;
"Listing Rules"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock
Exchange;
"New Notes"
the US$ denominated Senior Unsecured Notes due 2021 to
be issued by the Company, to be exchanged in accordance
with the Exchange Offer for those Existing Notes that are
accepted for exchange by the Company;
"PRC"
the People's Republic of China, excluding for purposes of
this announcement, Hong Kong;
"Regulation S"
Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act;
"RMB"
Renminbi(s), the lawful currency of the PRC;
"Settlement Date"
the date of settlement which is expected to occur on or
about December 19, 2019, unless the Exchange Offer is
extended or earlier terminated;
"SGX-ST"
Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited;
"sq.m."
square meter;
"Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited;
"U.S." or "United States"
The United States of America;
"U.S. Securities Act"
the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended;
- 15 -
"US$"
United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United
States; and
"%"
percent.
By order of the Board
Hydoo International Holding Limited
WONG Choi Hing
Chairman and Executive Director
Hong Kong, December 2, 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Wong Choi Hing, Mr. Cai Hongwen, Mr. Zeng Yunshu, and Mr. Wang Dewen; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Zhao Lihua, Mr. Lam Chi Yuen Nelson and Mr. Yue Zheng.
- 16 -
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE EIGHT MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 - UNAUDITED
(Expressed in Renminbi)
Eight months ended 31 August
2019
2018
(Note)
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenue
4
1,026,829
1,119,182
Cost of sales
(637,123)
(680,334)
Gross profit
389,706
438,848
Other income
5
238,319
82,478
Selling and distribution expenses
(75,147)
(56,156)
Administrative and other operating expenses
(306,009)
(273,850)
Impairment loss on trade and other receivables
6(b)
(21,689)
(15,409)
Profit from operations before fair value gain on
investment properties
225,180
175,911
Fair value gain on investment properties
10
29,769
145,272
Profit from operations after fair value gain on
investment properties
254,949
321,183
Share of loss of an associate
(251)
(587)
Share of loss of joint ventures
(3,096)
(1,745)
Finance income
6(a)
33,220
12,619
Finance costs
6(a)
(179,096)
(241,424)
Profit before taxation
6
105,726
90,046
Income tax
7
(128,564)
(122,268)
Loss for the period
(22,838)
(32,222)
- 17 -
Eight months ended 31 August
2019
2018
(Note)
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
Attributable to:
Equity shareholders of the Company
(16,524)
(33,029)
Non-controlling interests
(6,314)
807
Loss for the period
(22,838)
(32,222)
Loss per share
8
Basic and diluted (RMB cents)
(0.41)
(0.82)
Note: The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. See note 2.
- 18 -
C O N S O L I D A T E D S T A T E M E N T O F P R O F I T O R L O S S A N D O T H E R COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE EIGHT MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019
UNAUDITED(Expressed in Renminbi)
Eight months ended 31 August
20192018 (Note)
RMB'000 RMB'000
Loss for the period
(22,838)
(32,222)
Other comprehensive income for the period (after tax and
reclassification adjustments):
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Exchange differences on translation of financial statements
of subsidiaries outside the Mainland China
(41,484)
(53,573)
Other comprehensive income for the period
(41,484)
(53,573)
Total comprehensive income for the period
(64,322)
(85,795)
Attributable to:
Equity shareholders of the Company
(58,008)
(86,602)
Non-controlling interests
(6,314)
807
Total comprehensive income for the period
(64,322)
(85,795)
Note: The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. See note 2.
- 19 -
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AT 31 AUGUST 2019 -
UNAUDITED
(Expressed in Renminbi)
31 August
31 December
2019
2018
RMB'000
(Note)
Note
RMB'000
Non-current assets
439,345
Property, plant and equipment
9
441,210
Investment properties
10
2,675,293
2,623,137
Intangible assets
16,705
17,634
Goodwill
2,252
2,252
Interest in an associate
-
2,820
Interest in joint ventures
11
131,878
132,672
Other financial assets
12
251,968
121,003
Deferred tax assets
186,336
157,568
Finance lease receivables
19,673
27,394
3,723,450
3,525,690
Current assets
7,530,042
Inventories and other contract costs
13
7,484,547
Prepaid tax
152,549
53,354
Other financial assets
12
20,113
-
Trade and other receivables
14
1,400,201
1,772,278
Pledged and restricted cash
15
714,806
585,583
Cash and cash equivalents
16
1,005,299
1,123,145
10,823,010
11,018,907
Investment properties classified as held for sale
10
-
26,463
10,823,010
11,045,370
Current liabilities
2,328,519
Trade and other payables
17
2,923,528
Contract liabilities
2,590,320
1,843,463
Bank loans and other borrowings
18
728,738
487,661
Lease liabilities
2(d)
8,829
-
Senior notes
20
1,100,337
411,311
Corporate bonds
21
259,255
261,334
Current tax liabilities
756,287
803,651
Deferred income
19
521,322
623,296
8,293,607
7,354,244
Net current assets
2,529,403
3,691,126
Total assets less current liabilities
6,252,853
7,216,816
- 20 -
31 August
31 December
2019
2018
RMB'000
(Note)
Note
RMB'000
Non-current liabilities
858,472
Bank loans and other borrowings
18
779,250
Lease liabilities
2(d)
34,866
-
Senior notes
20
-
1,054,670
Deferred income
19
-
653
Deferred tax liabilities
130,948
103,349
Other financial liability
23
32,642
-
1,056,928
1,937,922
NET ASSETS
5,195,925
5,278,894
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
22
31,825
Share capital
31,825
Reserves
5,148,095
5,207,006
Total equity attributable to equity shareholders
of the Company
5,179,920
5,238,831
Non-controlling interests
16,005
40,063
TOTAL EQUITY
5,195,925
5,278,894
Note: The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. See note 2.
- 21 -
- 22 -
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE EIGHT MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 - UNAUDITED
(Expressed in Renminbi)
Attributable to equity shareholders of the Company
Reserve -
Equity
transaction
settled
PRC
with non-
share-based
Capital
Non-
Share
Share
statutory
Capital
controlling
payment
redemption
Exchange
Retained
controlling
Total
capital
premium
reserve
reserve
interests
reserve
reserve
reserve
profits
Total
interests
equity
(note 22(b))
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Balance at 1 January 2018
31,825
978,266
487,354
1,435,617
(62,466)
10,427
120
48,654
2,261,793
5,191,590
27,671
5,219,261
Imapact on initial application of IFRS 15
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,173
3,173
-
3,173
Adjusted balance at 1 January 2018
31,825
978,266
487,354
1,435,617
(62,466)
10,427
120
48,654
2,264,966
5,194,763
27,671
5,222,434
Changes in equity for eight months ended
31 August 2018:
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(33,029)
(33,029)
807
(32,222)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(53,573)
-
(53,573)
-
(53,573)
Total comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(53,573)
(33,029)
(86,602)
807
(85,795)
Share options forfeited
-
-
-
-
-
(109)
-
-
109
-
-
-
Dividends declared to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,000)
(2,000)
Balance at 31 August 2018
31,825
978,266
487,354
1,435,617
(62,466)
10,318
120
(4,919)
2,232,046
5,108,161
26,478
5,134,639
Changes in equity for eight months ended 31
December 2018:
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
140,024
140,024
2,085
142,109
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(9,354)
-
(9,354)
-
(9,354)
Total comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(9,354)
140,024
130,670
2,085
132,755
Equity settled share-based transaction
Share options forfeited
-
-
-
-
-
(10,318)
-
-
10,318
-
-
-
Capital injection by non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
11,500
11,500
Appropriation to PRC statutory reserve
-
-
54,682
-
-
-
-
-
(54,682)
-
-
-
Balance at 31 December 2018 (note)
31,825
978,266
542,036
1,435,617
(62,466)
-
120
(14,273)
2,327,706
5,238,831
40,063
5,278,894
- 23 -
Attributable to equity shareholders of the Company
Reserve -
transaction
PRC
with non-
Capital
Non-
Share
Share
statutory
Capital
controlling
redemption
Exchange
Retained
controlling
Total
capital
premium
reserve
reserve
interests
reserve
reserve
profits
Total
interests
equity
(note 22(b))
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Balance at 1 January 2019
31,825
978,266
542,036
1,435,617
(62,466)
120
(14,273)
2,327,706
5,238,831
40,063
5,278,894
Impact on initial application of IFRS 16
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(903)
(903)
-
(903)
Adjusted balance at 1 January 2019
31,825
978,266
542,036
1,435,617
(62,466)
120
(14,273)
2,326,803
5,237,928
40,063
5,277,991
Changes in equity for eight months ended
31 August 2019:
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(16,524)
(16,524)
(6,314)
(22,838)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
(41,484)
-
(41,484)
-
(41,484)
Total comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
(41,484)
(16,524)
(58,008)
(6,314)
(64,322)
Dividends declared to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,000)
(3,000)
Capital injection by non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,800
3,800
Disposal of subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(18,544)
(18,544)
Balance at 31 August 2019
31,825
978,266
542,036
1,435,617
(62,466)
120
(55,757)
2,310,279
5,179,920
16,005
5,195,925
Note: The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. See note 2.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE EIGHT MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 - UNAUDITED
(Expressed in Renminbi)
Eight months ended 31 August
2019
2018
(Note)
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
Operating activities
Cash generated from/(used in) operations
454,656
(277,045)
PRC taxes paid
(282,401)
(260,733)
Net cash generated from/(used in) operating
activities
172,255
(537,778)
Investing activities
Net cash inflow from disposal of subsidiaries
208,477
156,733
Payment for purchase of other non-current
financial assets
(21,520)
(21,680)
Proceeds from disposal of other non-current
financial assets
-
20,800
Prepayment for investment
-
(188,000)
Proceeds from repayment of investment
149,048
-
Proceeds from disposal of wealth management
products
183,265
330,360
Payment for purchase of wealth management
products
(196,140)
(25,500)
Other cash flows arising from/(used in) investing
activities
46,359
(608)
Net cash generated from investing activities
369,489
272,105
- 24 -
Eight months ended 31 August
2019
2018
(Note)
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
Financing activities
Proceeds from new bank loans and other
borrowings
522,006
1,140,590
Repayment of bank loans and other borrowings
(204,183)
(1,307,283)
Repayments of senior notes
(425,274)
-
Interest paid
(191,939)
(208,813)
Payment of pledged deposits for loans
(347,340)
(48,377)
Net proceeds from the issue of senior notes
-
330,406
Repayment of corporate bonds
(3,022)
-
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(3,000)
(2,000)
Capital injection by non-controlling interests
3,800
-
Capital element of lease rentals paid
(4,355)
-
Interest element of lease rentals paid
(2,587)
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(655,894)
(95,477)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(114,150)
(361,150)
Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January
16
1,123,145
1,000,443
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
(3,696)
6,196
Cash and cash equivalents at 31 August
16
1,005,299
645,489
Note: The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. See note 2.
- 25 -
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT
(Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated)
BASIS OF PREPARATION
The interim financial report has been prepared in accordance with the same accounting policies adopted in the 2018 annual financial statements, except for the accounting policy changes that are expected to be reflected in the 2019 annual financial statements. Details of any changes in accounting policies are set out in note 2. It was authorized for issue on 29 November 2019.
The preparation of an interim financial report in conformity with IAS 34, Interim financial reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses on a year to date basis. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
This interim financial report contains condensed consolidated financial statements and selected explanatory notes. The notes include an explanation of events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in financial position and performance of Hydoo International Holding Limited ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as "the Group") since the 2018 annual financial statements. The condensed consolidated interim financial statements and notes thereon do not include all of the information required for a full set of financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs").
The interim financial report is unaudited, but has been reviewed by KPMG in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity, issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. KPMG's independent review report to the Board of Directors is included on page 54.
The financial information relating to the financial year ended 31 December 2018 that is included in the interim financial report as comparative information does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for that financial year but is derived from those financial statements. Statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 are available from the Company's registered office. The auditors have expressed an unqualified opinion on those financial statements in their report dated 28 March 2019.
CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The IASB has issued a new IFRS, IFRS 16, Leases, and a number of amendments to IFRSs that are first effective for the current accounting period of the Group.
Except for IFRS 16, Leases, none of the developments have had a material effect on how the Group's results and financial position for the current or prior periods have been prepared or presented in this interim financial report. The Group has not applied any new standard or interpretation that is not yet effective for the current accounting period.
IFRS 16, Leases
IFRS 16 replaces IAS 17, Leases, and the related interpretations, IFRIC 4, Determining whether an arrangement contains a lease, SIC 15, Operating leases - incentives, and SIC 27, Evaluating the substance of transactions involving the legal form of a lease. It introduces a single accounting model for lessees, which requires a lessee to recognise a right-of-use asset and a lease liability for all leases, except for leases that have a lease term of 12 months or less ("short-term leases") and leases of low value assets. The lessor accounting requirements are brought forward from IAS 17 substantially unchanged.
- 26 -
The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 as from 1 January 2019. The Group has elected to use the modified retrospective approach and has therefore recognised the cumulative effect of initial application as an adjustment to the opening balance of equity at 1 January 2019. Comparative information has not been restated and continues to be reported under IAS 17.
Further details of the nature and effect of the changes to previous accounting policies and the transition options applied are set out below:
Changes in the accounting policies
New definition of a lease
The change in the definition of a lease mainly relates to the concept of control. IFRS 16 defines a lease on the basis of whether a customer controls the use of an identified asset for a period of time, which may be determined by a defined amount of use. Control is conveyed where the customer has both the right to direct the use of the identified asset and to obtain substantially all of the economic benefits from that use.
The Group applies the new definition of a lease in IFRS 16 only to contracts that were entered into or changed on or after 1 January 2019. For contracts entered into before 1 January 2019, the Group has used the transitional practical expedient to grandfather the previous assessment of which existing arrangements are or contain leases.
Accordingly, contracts that were previously assessed as leases under IAS 17 continue to be accounted for as leases under IFRS 16 and contracts previously assessed as non-lease service arrangements continue to be accounted for as executory contracts.
Lessee accounting
IFRS 16 eliminates the requirement for a lessee to classify leases as either operating leases or finance leases, as was previously required by IAS 17. Instead, the Group is required to capitalise all leases when it is the lessee, including leases previously classified as operating leases under IAS 17, other than those short-term leases and leases of low-value assets. As far as the Group is concerned, these newly capitalised leases are primarily in relation to property as disclosed in note 25(b).
Where the contract contains lease component(s) and non-lease component(s), the Group has elected not to separate non-lease components and accounts for each lease component and any associated non-lease components as a single lease component for all leases.
When the Group enters into a lease in respect of a low-value asset, the Group decides whether to capitalise the lease on a lease-by-lease basis. For the Group, low-value assets are typically laptops or office furniture. The lease payments associated with those leases which are not capitalised are recognised as an expense on a systematic basis over the lease term.
Where the lease is capitalised, the lease liability is initially recognised at the present value of the lease payments payable over the lease term, discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease or, if that rate cannot be readily determined, using a relevant incremental borrowing rate. After initial recognition, the lease liability is measured at amortised cost and interest expense is calculated using the effective interest method. Variable lease payments that do not depend on an index or rate are not included in the measurement of the lease liability and hence are charged to profit or loss in the accounting period in which they are incurred.
- 27 -
The right-of-use asset recognised when a lease is capitalised is initially measured at cost, which comprises the initial amount of the lease liability plus any lease payments made at or before the commencement date, and any initial direct costs incurred. Where applicable, the cost of the right-of-use assets also includes an estimate of costs to dismantle and remove the underlying asset or to restore the underlying asset or the site on which it is located, discounted to their present value, less any lease incentives received.
The right-of-use asset is subsequently stated at cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment losses, except for the following types of right-of-use asset:
right-of-useassets that meet the definition of investment property are carried at fair value; and
right-of-useassets related to interests in leasehold land where the interest in the land is held as inventory are carried at the lower of cost and net realisable value.
The lease liability is remeasured when there is a change in future lease payments arising from a change in an index or rate, or there is a change in the Group's estimate of the amount expected to be payable under a residual value guarantee, or there is a change arising from the reassessment of whether the Group will be reasonably certain to exercise a purchase, extension or termination option. When the lease liability is remeasured in this way, a corresponding adjustment is made to the carrying amount of the right-of-use asset, or is recorded in profit or loss if the carrying amount of the right-of-use asset has been reduced to zero.
Leasehold investment property
Under IFRS 16, the Group is required to account for all leasehold properties as investment properties when these properties are held to earn rental income and/or for capital appreciation ("leasehold investment properties").
Sale and leaseback transactions before the date of initial application
The Group had sale and leaseback transaction accounted for as a sale and operating lease applying IAS 17 before the date of initial application. Under IFRS 16, the Group accounts for the leaseback in the same way as it accounts for any other operating lease that exists at the date of initial application; and adjust the leaseback right-of-use asset for any deferred gains or losses that relate to off-market terms recognised in the statement of financial position immediately before the date of initial application.
Lessor accounting
In addition to leasing out the investment property referred to in paragraph (a)(iii) above, the Group leases out a number of items of machinery as the lessor of finance leases. The accounting policies applicable to the Group as a lessor remain substantially unchanged from those under IAS 17.
Under IFRS 16, when the Group acts as an intermediate lessor in a sublease arrangement, the Group is required to classify the sublease as a finance lease or an operating lease by reference to the right-of-use asset arising from the head lease, instead of by reference to the underlying asset. The adoption of IFRS 16 does not have a significant impact on the Group's financial statements in this regard.
- 28 -
Critical accounting judgements and sources of estimation uncertainty in applying the above accounting policies
Determining the lease term
As explained in the above accounting policies, the lease liability is initially recognised at the present value of the lease payments payable over the lease term. In determining the lease term at the commencement date for leases that include renewal options exercisable by the Group, the Group evaluates the likelihood of exercising the renewal options taking into account all relevant facts and circumstances that create an economic incentive for the Group to exercise the option, including favourable terms, leasehold improvements undertaken and the importance of that underlying asset to the Group's operation. The lease term is reassessed when there is a significant event or significant change in circumstance that is within the Group's control. Any increase or decrease in the lease term would affect the amount of lease liabilities and right-of-use assets recognised in future years.
Transitional impact
At the date of transition to IFRS 16 (i.e. 1 January 2019), the Group determined the length of the remaining lease terms and measured the lease liabilities for the leases previously classified as operating leases at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the relevant incremental borrowing rates at 1 January 2019. The weighted average of the incremental borrowing rates used for determination of the present value of the remaining lease payments was 8.76% and 3.53%.
To ease the transition to IFRS 16, the Group applied the following recognition exemption and practical expedients at the date of initial application of IFRS 16:
the Group elected not to apply the requirements of IFRS 16 in respect of the recognition of lease liabilities and right-of-use assets to leases for which the remaining lease term ends within 12 months from the date of initial application of IFRS 16, i.e. where the lease term ends on or before 31 December 2019;
when measuring the lease liabilities at the date of initial application of IFRS 16, the Group applied a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics (such as leases with a similar remaining lease term for a similar class of underlying asset in a similar economic environment); and
when measuring the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application of IFRS 16, the Group relied on the previous assessment for onerous contract provisions as at 31 December 2018 as an alternative to performing an impairment review.
- 29 -
The following table reconciles the operating lease commitments as disclosed in note 25(b) as at 31 December 2018 to the opening balance for lease liabilities recognised as at 1 January 2019:
1 January 2019
RMB'000
Operating lease commitments at 31 December 2018
67,475
Less: commitments relating to leases exempt from capitalisation:
- short-term leases and other leases with remaining lease term ending on or
before 31 December 2019
(1,844)
65,631
Less: total future interest expenses
Present value of remaining lease payments, discounted using the incremental borrowing rate at 1 January 2019 and total lease liabilities recognised at 1 January 2019
(17,656)
47,975
The right-of-use assets in relation to leases previously classified as operating leases have been recognised at an amount equal to the amount recognised for the remaining lease liabilities, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payments relating to that lease recognised in the statement of financial position at 31 December 2018.
So far as the impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 on leases previously classified as finance leases is concerned, the Group is not required to make any adjustments at the date of initial application of IFRS 16, other than changing the captions for the balances. Accordingly, instead of "obligations under finance leases", these amounts are included within "lease liabilities", and the depreciated carrying amount of the corresponding leased asset is identified as a right-of-use asset. There is no impact on the opening balance of equity.
The Group presents right-of-use assets that do not meet the definition of investment property in 'other property, plant and equipment' and presents lease liabilities separately in the statement of financial position.
- 30 -
The following table summarises the impacts of the adoption of IFRS 16 on the Group's consolidated statement of financial position:
Adjustment
Adjustment
of fair value
of deferred
of ownership
income
Carrying
Capitalisation
interests in
related to
Carrying
amount at
of operating
leasehold
sale and
amount at
31 December
lease
investment
leaseback
1 January
2018
contracts
properties
transactions
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Line items in the
consolidated statement
of financial position
impacted by the
adoption of IFRS 16:
Property, plant and
equipment
441,210
5,257
-
-
446,467
Investment properties
2,623,137
42,718
(903)
(815)
2,664,137
Total non-current assets
3,525,690
47,975
(903)
(815)
3,571,947
Lease liabilities (current)
-
9,782
-
-
9,782
Deferred income (current)
623,296
-
-
(162)
623,134
Current liabilities
7,354,244
9,782
-
(162)
7,363,864
Net current assets
3,691,126
38,193
(903)
(653)
3,727,763
Total assets less current
liabilities
7,216,816
38,193
(903)
(653)
7,253,453
Lease liabilities
(non-current)
-
38,193
-
-
38,193
Deferred income
(non-current)
653
-
-
(653)
-
Total non-current
liabilities
1,937,922
38,193
-
(653)
1,975,462
Net assets
5,278,894
-
(903)
-
5,277,991
- 31 -
The analysis of the net book value of the Group's right-of-use assets by class of underlying asset at the end of the reporting period and at the date of transition to IFRS 16 is as follows:
At 31 August
At 1 January
2019
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Included in "Property, plant and equipment":
Ownership interests in leasehold land and buildings held for
own use, carried at depreciated cost
384,075
392,170
Other properties leased for own use, carried at depreciated
cost
4,092
5,257
388,167
397,427
Included in "Investment properties":
Ownership interests in leasehold investment properties,
carried at fair value
2,675,293
2,664,137
Included in "Inventories and other contract costs":
Leasehold land held for development for sale
1,090,644
1,090,240
Property held for/under for development for sale
883,354
949,656
Completed properties for sale
498,995
617,674
2,472,993
2,657,570
5,536,453
5,719,134
- 32 -
Lease liabilities
The remaining contractual maturities of the Group's lease liabilities at the end of the reporting period and at the date of transition to IFRS 16 are as follows:
At 31 August 2019
At 1 January 2019
Present
Present
value of the
Total
value of the
Total
minimum
minimum
minimum
minimum
lease
lease
lease
lease
payments
payments
payments
payments
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Within 1 year
8,829
10,392
9,782
10,353
After 1 year but within 2 years
9,083
10,067
9,079
10,370
After 2 years but within 5 years
18,284
25,016
19,130
26,074
After 5 years
7,499
13,307
9,984
18,834
34,866
48,390
38,193
55,278
43,695
58,782
47,975
65,631
Less: total future interest expenses
(15,087)
(17,656)
Present value of lease liabilities
43,695
47,975
Impact on the financial result, segment results and cash flows of the Group
After the initial recognition of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities as at 1 January 2019, the Group as a lessee is required to recognise interest expense accrued on the outstanding balance of the lease liability, and the depreciation of the right-of-use asset, instead of the previous policy of recognising rental expenses incurred under operating leases on a straight-line basis over the lease term. This results in a positive impact on the reported profit from operations in the Group's consolidated statement of profit or loss, as compared to the results if IAS 17 had been applied during the year.
In the cash flow statement, the Group as a lessee is required to split rentals paid under capitalised leases into their capital element and interest element. These elements are classified as financing cash outflows, similar to how leases previously classified as finance leases under IAS 17 were treated, rather than as operating cash outflows, as was the case for operating leases under IAS 17. Although total cash flows are unaffected, the adoption of IFRS 16 therefore results in a significant change in presentation of cash flows within the cash flow statement.
- 33 -
The following tables may give an indication of the estimated impact of adoption of IFRS 16 on the Group's financial result, segment results and cash flows for the eight months ended 31 August 2019, by adjusting the amounts reported under IFRS 16 in these interim financial statements to compute estimates of the hypothetical amounts that would have been recognised under IAS 17 if this superseded standard had continued to apply to 2019 instead of IFRS 16, and by comparing these hypothetical amounts for 2019 with the actual 2018 corresponding amounts which were prepared under IAS 17.
2019
2018
Deduct:
Estimated
amounts
related to
Add back:
operating
Hypothetical
Compared
Amounts
IFRS 16
lease as
amounts for
to amounts
reported
depreciation
if under
2019 as if
reported for
under
and interest
IAS 17
under
2018 under
IFRS 16
expense
(note i)
IAS 17
IAS 17
(B) (C) (D=A+B-C)
RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000
Financial result for the eight months ended 31 August 2019 impacted by the adoption of IFRS 16:
Profit from operations
before fair value gain on
investment properties
225,180
1,222
(5,563)
220,839
175,911
Fair value gain on investment
properties
29,769
1,601
-
31,370
145,272
Finance costs
(179,096)
2,587
-
(176,509)
(241,424)
Profit before taxation
105,726
5,410
(5,563)
105,573
90,046
Loss for the period
(22,838)
4,058
(4,173)
(22,953)
(32,222)
- 34 -
2019
2018
Estimated
amounts
related to
operating
Hypothetical
Compared
Amounts
lease as if
amounts for
to amounts
reported
under
2019 as if
reported for
under
IAS 17
under
2018 under
IFRS 16
(note i)
IAS 17
IAS 17
(A)
(B)
(C=A+B)
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Line items in the condensed consolidated
cash flow statement for the eight months
ended 31 August 2019 impacted by the
adoption of IFRS 16:
Cash generated from/(used in) operations
454,656
(6,942)
447,714
(277,045)
Net cash generated from/(used in) operating
activities
172,255
(6,942)
165,313
(537,778)
Capital element of lease rentals paid
(4,355)
4,355
-
-
Interest element of lease rentals paid
(2,587)
2,587
-
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(655,894)
6,942
(648,952)
(95,477)
Note i: The "estimated amounts related to operating leases" is an estimate of the amounts of the cash flows in 2019 that relate to leases which would have been classified as operating leases, if IAS 17 had still applied in 2019. This estimate assumes that there were no difference between rentals and cash flows and that all of the new leases entered into in 2019 would have been classified as operating leases under IAS 17, if IAS 17 had still applied in 2019. Any potential net tax effect is ignored.
Note ii: In this impact table these cash outflows are reclassified from financing to operating in order to compute hypothetical amounts of net cash generated from operating activities and net cash used in financing activities as if IAS 17 still applied.
3 SEGMENT REPORTING
Operating segments, and the amounts of each segment item reported in the interim financial report, are identified from the financial data and information provided regularly to the Group's most senior executive management for the purposes of allocating resources to, and assessing the performance of, the Group's various lines of business and geographical locations. No segment information is presented in respect of the Group's operating segment as the Group is principally engaged in one segment in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"). The Group does not operate any material business in any other geographical or business segment during the period.
- 35 -
4 REVENUE
The principal activities of the Group are development, sales and operation of commercial trade and logistic centers and residential properties in the PRC.
Revenue represents income from sales of properties, property management services income and rental income net of sales related taxes and is after deduction of any trade discounts.
Eight months ended 31 August
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenue from contracts with customers within the scope of
IFRS 15
- Sales of properties
932,799
1,042,631
- Property management services
38,866
30,075
- Others
23,926
22,789
995,591
1,095,495
Revenue from other sources
- Rental income
31,238
23,687
1,026,829
1,119,182
5
OTHER INCOME
Eight months ended 31 August
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
Government grants
1,689
31,779
Unrealised fair value gain from financial assets measured at fair
value through profit and loss ("FVPL")
11,742
33,844
Net gain on disposal of subsidiaries (i)
225,842
6,570
Net gain on disposal of investments in wealth management products
3,025
3,612
Net gain on disposal of other non-current financial assets
-
2,599
Net gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
414
146
Net loss on disposal of investment property and investment
properties classified as held for sale (note 10)
(10,247)
-
Others
5,854
3,928
238,319
82,478
On 9 April 2019, the Group disposed of its 100% equity interest in Beijing Hydoo Yingchuang Corporate Management Company Limited (北京毅德盈創企業管理有限公司) and Lanzhou Hydoo Yingchuang Estate Company Limited (闌州毅德盈創置業有限公司)(collectively "Yingchuang") to an associate, Beijing Sunac Hydoo Corporate Management Company Limited (北京融創毅德企 業管理有限公司), of the Group, and generated a net gain on disposal of RMB220,663,000 (note
23(a)). On 29 May 2019, the Group disposed its entire equity interest in Yulin Jingde Real Estate Company Limited (玉林景德房地產開發有限公司) to the non-controlling shareholder, Guangxi Junjing Real Estate Company Limited (廣西駿景房地產開發有限公司), and generated a net gain on disposal of RMB5,179,000 (note 23(b)).
- 36 -
6
PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION
Profit before taxation is arrived at after (crediting)/charging:
(a)
Finance income and finance costs:
Eight months ended 31 August
2019
2018
(Note)
RMB'000
RMB'000
Finance income
Interest income
(33,220)
(12,619)
Finance costs
Interest on bank loans and other borrowings
64,224
88,975
Interest on corporate bonds
14,060
14,470
Interest on senior notes
126,956
167,067
Interest on lease liabilities
2,587
-
207,827
270,512
Less: Interest expenses capitalised into properties under
development
(42,357)
(46,343)
165,470
224,169
Net foreign exchange loss
13,626
17,255
179,096
241,424
(b)
Other items:
Eight months ended 31 August
2019
2018
(Note)
RMB'000
RMB'000
Depreciation and amortisation
- plant and equipment
10,508
10,836
- right-of-use assets
9,317
8,649
Impairment losses/(reversal of impairment losses)
- trade and other receivables
21,840
3,672
- finance lease receivables
(151)
11,737
Cost of properties sold (i)
592,485
629,141
Note: The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. See note 2.
Cost of properties sold is after netting off benefits from government grants of RMB125,038,000 (eight months ended 31 August 2018: RMB62,017,000).
- 37 -
7
INCOME TAX
Eight months ended 31 August
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
Current tax
PRC Corporate Income Tax ("PRC CIT")
83,832
39,871
PRC Land Appreciation Tax ("PRC LAT")
45,901
48,309
129,733
88,180
Deferred tax
Origination and reversal of temporary differences
(1,169)
34,088
128,564
122,268
Pursuant to the rules and regulations of the Cayman Islands, the Group is not subject to any income tax in this jurisdiction.
No provision for Hong Kong Profits Tax was made as the Group did not earn any income subject to Hong Kong Profits Tax during the period.
PRC CIT
The Group's PRC subsidiaries are subject to statutory tax rate of 25% on their assessable profits.
In July 2013, Ganzhou Hydoo Commercial and Trade Logistics Park Development Co., Ltd. was approved to enjoy a preferential PRC CIT rate of 15% from the years 2012 to 2020 according to a tax notice issued by the local tax bureau.
In December 2015, Wuzhou Hydoo Commercial and Trade Centre Development Co., Ltd. was also approved to enjoy a preferential PRC CIT rate of 15% for the years from 2015 to 2020 according to a tax notice issued by the local tax bureau.
The preferential tax treatment was based on various tax rules and regulations in relation to PRC government's strategy in encouraging investment and development of wholesale trading markets in certain regions in the PRC.
PRC LAT
PRC LAT which is levied on properties developed for sale by the Group in the PRC, at progressive rates ranging from 30% to 60% on the appreciation value, which under the applicable regulations is calculated based on the proceeds of sales of properties less deductible expenditures including lease charges of land use rights, borrowing costs and all qualified property development expenditures. Deferred tax assets arising from PRC LAT accrued are calculated based on the applicable income tax rates when they are expected to be cleared.
In addition, certain subsidiaries of the Group were subject to PRC LAT which were calculated based on 6% to 8% of their revenue in accordance with the authorised tax valuation method approved by respective local tax bureau.
- 38 -
The directors of the Company are of the opinion that the authorised tax valuation method is one of the allowable taxation methods in the PRC and the respective local tax bureaus are the competent tax authorities to approve the authorised tax valuation method in charging PRC LAT to the respective PRC subsidiaries of the Group, and the risk of being challenged by the State Administration of Taxation or any tax bureau of higher authority is remote.
PRC dividend withholding tax
Withholding tax is levied on Hong Kong companies in respect of dividend distributions arising from profit of PRC subsidiaries earned after 1 January 2008 at 5%.
LOSS PER SHARE
Basic loss per share
The calculation of basic loss per share is based on loss attributable to equity shareholders of the Company of RMB16,524,000 (eight months ended 31 August 2018: RMB33,029,000) and the weighted average of 4,014,844,000 ordinary shares (eight months ended 31 August 2018: 4,014,844,000 ordinary shares).
Diluted loss per share
All options granted under the Company's Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme had expired on 31 December 2018. There is no effect of deemed issue of the share option scheme for the eight months ended 31 August 2019. For the eight months ended 31 August 2018, the deemed issue of shares under the Company's Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme for nil consideration was anti-dilutive.
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
Right-of-useassets
As discussed in note 2, the Group has initially applied IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective method and adjusted the opening balances at 1 January 2019 to recognise right-of-use assets relating to leases which were previously classified as operating leases under IAS 17. Further details on the net book value of the Group's right-of-use assets by class of underlying asset are set out in note 2.
During the eight months ended 31 August 2019, the Group entered into a lease agreement for use of an apartment, and therefore recognised the additions to right-of-use assets of RMB58,000.
Additions of owned assets
During the eight months ended 31 August 2019, the Group acquired items of plant and equipment with a cost of RMB12,762,000 (eight months ended 31 August 2018: RMB9,208,000).
Disposals of owned assets
Items of plant and equipment with a net book value of RMB967,000 were disposed of during the eight months ended 31 August 2019 (eight months ended 31 August 2018: RMB283,000), resulting in a gain on disposal of RMB414,000 (eight months ended 31 August 2018: a gain on disposal of RMB146,000).
- 39 -
INVESTMENT PROPERTIES
Right-of-useassets
As discussed in note 2, the Group has initially applied IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective method and adjusted the opening balances at 1 January 2019 to recognise right-of-use assets relating to leases which were previously classified as operating leases under IAS 17. Further details on the net book value of the Group's right-of-use assets by class of underlying asset are set out in note 2.
Disposals
During the eight months ended 31 August 2019, items of investment properties with a net book value of RMB21,092,000 (eight months ended 31 August 2018: RMB Nil) and investment properties classified as held for sale with a net book value of RMB26,463,000 (eight months ended 31 August 2018: RMB Nil) were disposed, resulting in a loss of RMB10,247,000 (note 5).
Valuations
During the eight months ended 31 August 2019, a gain on fair value of RMB29,769,000 (eight months ended 31 August 2018: RMB10,039,000) in respect of existing investment properties, with the total corresponding deferred tax of RMB7,161,000 (eight months ended 31 August 2018: RMB2,339,000), had been recognised in the consolidated statement of profit or loss for the period.
During the eight months ended 31 August 2018, a gain on fair value of RMB135,233,000 in respect of transfer of inventory to investment properties, with corresponding deferred tax of RMB33,808,000, has been recognised in the consolidated statement of profit or loss. No such transfer incurred during the eight months ended 31 August 2019.
Certain bank loans granted to the Group were jointly secured by investment properties with a book value of RMB688,300,000 (31 December 2018: RMB683,900,000) (note 18).
The Group's investment properties are held on leases of between 3 to 15 years in the PRC.
INTEREST IN JOINT VENTURES
As at 31 August 2019, the Group's interest in Hydoo Best Group Co., Ltd ("Hydoo Best") amounted to RMB126,200,000 (31 December 2018: RMB126,200,000).
In 2018, Hydoo Best was unable to get reimbursement of the cost of certain pieces of land which have to be returned to the original vendor by the order of the court. In addition, the joint venture partner of Hydoo Best was obligated to repurchase certain shares in Hydoo Best held by the Group but failed to do so within the specified time frame. This resulted in a loss on the interest in Hydoo Best held by the Group.
The directors expect that the Group will be able to recover part of its interest in Hydoo Best by obtaining the land pieces still held by Hydoo Best based on the legal opinion obtained from an external legal counsel. With reference to the fair value of these land pieces which were assessed by the Group's directors based on a valuation report prepared by external valuers, the Group has made a provision for impairment loss of RMB19,752,000 on the interest in Hydoo Best and a specific loss allowance of RMB19,613,000 on the amount due from Hydoo Best in 2018. The directors considered that no further provision for impairment loss was necessary during eight months ended 31 August 2019.
- 40 -
12
OTHER FINANCIAL ASSETS
31 August
31 December
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
Non-current
Financial assets measured at FVPL
Unlisted equity securities not held for trading
166,236
118,594
Derivative financial instrument
-
2,409
Amount due from an associate (note)
85,732
-
251,968
121,003
Current
Financial assets measured at FVPL
Derivative financial instrument
4,385
-
Wealth management products
15,728
-
20,113
-
Note: As at 31 August 2019, the amount due from an associate measured at FVPL included consideration receivables of disposed entities amounted RMB53,552,000 and the amounts due from disposed entities of RMB32,180,000 as set out in note(23(a)). The amount due from an associate measured at FVPL will be recovered according to the development progress of the underlying projects in the disposed project company (note 23(a)).
13 INVENTORIES AND OTHER CONTRACT COSTS
31 August
31 December
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
Properties under development for sale
3,800,832
3,247,891
Completed properties held for sale
2,626,481
3,140,175
Properties held for future development for sale
1,090,644
1,090,240
7,517,957
7,478,306
Other contract costs
10,985
5,052
Others
1,100
1,189
7,530,042
7,484,547
As at 31 August 2019, certain properties under development for sale, completed properties held for sale and properties held for future development for sale were pledged for certain bank loans granted to the Group (note 18).
- 41 -
14 TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES
As of the end of the reporting period, the ageing analysis of trade debtors and bills receivable (which are included in trade and other receivables), based on the invoice date and net of loss allowance, is as follows:
31 August
31 December
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
Within 1 month
8,165
214,980
1 to 3 months
11,595
14,544
3 to 6 months
9,137
4,056
Over 6 months
208,756
6,799
Trade and bill receivables
241,074
243,070
Less: loss allowance
(3,421)
(2,691)
237,653
240,379
Finance lease receivables
91,434
70,058
Less: loss allowance
(12,435)
(12,450)
78,999
57,608
Amount due from a joint venture
19,613
19,613
Less: loss allowance (note 11)
(19,613)
(19,613)
-
-
Amounts due from associates
9,469
4,000
Other debtors
122,577
340,855
132,046
344,855
Financial assets measured at amortised cost
448,698
642,842
Prepaid sales related tax and other taxes
252,586
139,199
Deposits and prepayments
698,917
990,237
1,400,201
1,772,278
In respect of other receivables due from the third parties, the Group reviews the exposures and manages them based on the need of operation.
Impairment losses in respect of trade and other receivables are recorded using an allowance account unless the Group is satisfied that recovery of the amount is remote, in which case the impairment loss is written off against trade and other receivables directly.
- 42 -
15 PLEDGED DEPOSITS AND RESTRICTED CASH
31 August
31 December
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
Pledged for bank loans
347,340
-
Pledged to banks for certain mortgage facilities
248,337
496,583
Pledged for bills payables
119,129
89,000
714,806
585,583
16 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
31 August
31 December
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
Cash at bank and in hand
1,005,299
1,123,145
17 TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES
As at the end of the reporting period, the ageing analysis of trade creditors and bills payables (which are included in trade and other payables), based on due date, is as follows:
31 August
31 December
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
Due within 1 month or on demand
83,258
293,081
Due after 1 month but within 3 months
199,088
208,607
Due after 3 months but within 6 months
765,552
322,785
Due after 6 months
534,410
1,183,204
Trade and bills payables
1,582,308
2,007,677
Other payables and accruals
596,242
731,424
Financial liabilities measured at amortised cost
2,178,550
2,739,101
Receipts in advance
10,195
8,471
Deposits
139,774
175,956
2,328,519
2,923,528
- 43 -
18 BANK LOANS AND OTHER BORROWINGS
At 31 August 2019, the Group's bank loans and other borrowings were repayable as follows:
31 August
31 December
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
Current
Secured
- short-term bank loans and other borrowings
144,758
-
- current portion of non-current bank loans and other borrowings
583,980
472,661
Unsecured
- short-term bank loans and other borrowings
-
15,000
728,738
487,661
Non-current
Secured
- repayable after 1 year but within 2 years
522,811
498,750
- repayable after 2 years but within 5 years
287,782
223,250
- repayable after 5 years
46,879
56,250
Unsecured
- repayable after 1 year but within 2 years
1,000
1,000
858,472
779,250
1,587,210
1,266,911
At 31 August 2019, bank loans and other borrowings are all denominated in Renminbi, of which RMB439,061,000 (31 December 2018: RMB353,000,000) bear fixed interest rates and the remaining bear variable interest rate. Bank loans and other borrowings bear interest rates ranging from 3.38% to 9.60% per annum for the eight months ended 31 August 2019 (31 December 2018:
2.12% to 9.60% per annum), and are secured by the following assets:
31 August
31 December
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
Completed properties held for sale
583,916
712,045
Properties held for future development for sale
1,149,050
441,523
Properties under development for sale
620,187
214,354
Investment properties
688,300
683,900
Property, plant and equipment
350,375
357,053
Pledged deposits
347,340
-
3,739,168
2,408,875
As at 31 August 2019, bank loan of RMB50,000,000 (31 December 2018: RMB50,000,000) is guaranteed by Mr. Wong Sheung Tak, a controlling shareholder of the Company and therefore, a connected person of thse Company.
- 44 -
19
DEFERRED INCOME
31 August
31 December
2019
2018
(Note)
RMB'000
RMB'000
Current
- Government grants (i)
521,322
623,134
- Sales and operating leaseback arrangement (ii)
-
162
521,322
623,296
Non-current
- Sales and operating leaseback arrangement (ii)
-
653
Note: The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. See note 2.
The Group had sale and leaseback transaction accounted for as a sale and operating lease applying IAS 17 before the date of initial application. Under IFRS 16, the Group accounts for the leaseback in the same way as it accounts for any other operating lease that exists at the date of initial application; and adjust the leaseback right-of-use asset for any deferred gains or losses that relate to off-market terms recognised in the statement of financial position immediately before the date of initial application.
Pursuant to the respective agreements between the Group and local governments, such grants are for subsidising the infrastructure construction of certain projects undertaken by the Group's property development subsidiaries. During the eight months ended 31 August 2019, the Group recognised grants of RMB23,226,000 (eight months ended 31 August 2018: RMB34,299,000) from certain governments for the Group's projects.
In conjunction with certain sales contracts entered into by Wuzhou Hydoo Commercial and Trade Centre Development Co., Ltd. (梧州毅德商貿物流城開發有限公司). for sales of properties, the Group subsequently leased back certain sold properties from the respective buyers under operating leases for terms of 10 years at agreed rental rates. Upon recognition of the sales of such properties, a portion of the sales proceeds, which represent the excess of sales price over fair value of such properties, is deferred and amortised over the respective terms.
- 45 -
20
SENIOR NOTES
31 August
31 December
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
Current
US$60 million senior notes due in 2019 (i)
-
411,311
US$157 million senior notes due in 2020
- Tranche 1 (ii)
911,030
-
- Tranche 2 (iii)
189,307
-
1,100,337
411,311
Non-current
US$157 million senior notes due in 2020
- Tranche 1 (ii)
-
873,225
- Tranche 2 (iii)
-
181,445
-
1,054,670
1,100,337
1,465,981
On 30 August 2016, the Company issued senior notes of US$60 million (equivalent to RMB400,872,000) at par with a coupon rate of 11% per annum. The senior notes was due on 30 August 2019 and the Company had redeemed all these senior notes on maturity on 30 August 2019.
On 24 April 2018, the Company offered its 12% senior notes due 2020 in an exchange offer to existing holders who held the senior notes issued in 2018. US$98,400,000 (approximately 61.5%) of the senior notes issued in 2018 were successfully exchanged. Concurrently with the exchange offer, the Company made a concurrent new issue of US$25,893,000 of additional 2020 senior notes, which, together with the US$104,107,000 of the 2020 senior notes issued pursuant to the exchange offer, constitute an aggregate principal amount of US$130,000,000, 12% due 2020 senior notes (the "2020 Senior Notes"). The exchange offer and the concurrent new issue were completed on 9 May 2018, and the net proceeds from the new issue, after including interest in arrear and deducting the transaction costs, of US$25,893,000 (equivalent to RMB151,201,000) was received by the Company on 10 May 2018. Interest expense on the 2020 Senior Notes is calculated using effective interest rate of 13.78% per annum.
On 10 August 2018, the Company issued additional 2020 Senior Notes with an aggregate principal amount of US$27,000,000 (equivalent to RMB184,667,000) at 98.44% of the principal amount plus accrued interest, which are consolidated and formed a single class with the US$130,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 12% 2020 Senior Notes due 2020 issued by the Company on 9 May 2018. The net proceeds from the additional 2020 Senior Notes, after including interest in arrear and deducting the transaction costs, of US$26,201,000 (equivalent to RMB179,204,000) was received by the Company on 16 August 2018. Interest expense on the additional 2020 Senior Notes is calculated using the effective interest rate of 13.74% per annum.
- 46 -
21 CORPORATE BONDS
31 August
31 December
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
HK$11.5 million corporate bonds (i)
-
2,944
RMB260 million corporate bonds (ii)
259,255
258,390
Total
259,255
261,334
In 2016, the Company issued certain unlisted bonds totaling HK$11.5 million (equivalent to RMB10,287,000) with a coupon rate of 5.00% to 8.00% per annum. The net proceeds from bonds issued, after deducting the transaction costs, of HK$10,693,000 (equivalent to RMB9,565,000) was received by the Company. Interest expenses on these unlisted bonds are calculated with the effective interest rate of 8.41% to 13.78% per annum respectively. The corporate bonds were fully redeemed by the end of August 2019.
In 2017, the Group issued certain non-public offering of corporate bonds totaling RMB260 million with a coupon rate of 7.50% per annum. The net proceeds from bonds issued, after deducting the transaction costs, of RMB256,360,000 was received by the Group. Interest expenses on these non- public offering corporate bonds are calculated with the effective interest rate of 8.04% per annum.
22 CAPITAL, RESERVES AND DIVIDENDS
Dividends
The Board have resolved not to declare any interim dividends for the eight months ended 31 August 2019 (eight months ended 31 August 2018: Nil). No dividends was paid to equity shareholders attributable to the previous financial year, approved and paid during the interim period (eight months ended 31 August 2018: Nil).
Share capital
Authorised and issued share capital:
At 31 August 2019
At 31 December 2018
Number of
Number of
shares
Amount
shares
Amount
'000
HK$'000
'000
HK$'000
Authorised:
Ordinary shares of HK$0.01 each
8,000,000
80,000
8,000,000
80,000
Ordinary shares, issued and fully paid:
Number of
Nominal value of
Par value
shares
ordinary shares
HK$
'000
HK$'000
RMB'000
At 1 January 2018, 31 December
2018 and 31 August 2019
0.01
4,014,844
40,148
31,825
There is no change in ordinary shares during the eight months ended 31 August 2019.
- 47 -
Share option scheme
In order to enable the Company to grant options to the employees of the members of the Group and any persons who have contributed to the Group at the time of granting Options (the "Qualified Participants") as incentives or to reward the Qualified Participants for their contribution to the growth of the Group, the Company approved and adopted the share option scheme on 30 May 2019. As at the date of this interim report, the Board has not granted any Options.
Capital management
The Group's primary objectives when managing capital are to safeguard the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, so that it can continue to provide returns for shareholders and benefits for other stakeholders, by pricing products and services commensurately with the level of risk and by securing access to finance at a reasonable cost.
The Group actively and regularly reviews and manages its capital structure to maintain a balance between the higher shareholder returns that might be possible with higher levels of borrowings and the advantages and security afforded by a sound capital position, and makes adjustments to the capital structure in light of changes in economic conditions.
The Group monitors its capital structure on the basis of gearing ratio. The Group defines this ratio as total interest-bearing liabilities (includes bank loans and other borrowings, senior notes, corporate bonds and lease liabilities) divided by total assets of the Group.
The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, the Group recognises right-of-use assets and corresponding lease liabilities for almost all leases previously accounted for as operating leases as from 1 January 2019. The adoption of IFRS 16 does not have a significant impact on the Group's gearing ratio on 1 January 2019 when compared to its position as at 31 December 2018.
The Group's gearing ratio at the end of the current and previous reporting periods and at the date of transition to IFRS 16 was as follows:
31 August 2019
1 January 2019
31 December 2018
(Note)
(Note)
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Bank loans and other borrowings
1,587,210
1,266,911
1,266,911
Senior notes
1,100,337
1,465,981
1,465,981
Corporate bonds
259,255
261,334
261,334
Lease liabilities
43,695
47,975
-
Total interest-bearing borrowings
2,990,497
3,042,201
2,994,226
Total assets
14,546,460
14,617,317
14,571,060
Gearing ratio
20.6%
20.8%
20.5%
Note: The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective approach and adjusted the opening balances at 1 January 2019 to recognise lease liabilities relating to leases which were previously classified as operating leases under IAS 17. Under this approach, the comparative information is not restated. See note 2.
- 48 -
23 DISPOSAL OF SUBSIDIARIES
Beijing Hydoo Yingchuang Corporate Management Company Limited (北京毅德盈創企業管理 有限公司) and Lanzhou Hydoo Yingchuang Estate Company Limited (蘭州毅德盈創置業有限 公司) (collectively "Yingchuang") were subsidiaries of the Group. On 9 April 2019, the Group
disposed its 100% equity interest in Yingchuang to an associate, Beijing Sunac Hydoo Corporate Management Company Limited (北京融創毅德企業管理有限公司) ("Sunac Hydoo"), which was established by the Group, Beiijng Sunac Construction Investment Real Estate Co., Ltd (北京融創建 投房地產集團有限公司) ("Sunac"). and Mr Yi Jiming (collectively "Partners").
Pursuant to the agreement entered into between the Group and Partners (the "Agreement"), the consideration of disposal of the equity interest was RMB255,390,000 (the "Consideration") and the amounts due to the Group held by Yingchuang related to the initial land cost paid by the Group on behalf of Yingchuang was RMB102,940,000.
As agreed, the amounts due to the Group held by Yingchuang would be settled by Yingchuang directly. Since the consideration for equity interest is agreed to be settled according to the development progress of the underlying projects in Yingchuang and there is no fixed repayment schedule, the consideration receivables are measured at FVPL and discounted at the weighted average borrowing cost of the Group. Up to 31 August 2019, the above consideration receivables of RMB184,460,000 was settled by the associate.
As at 31 August 2019, the fair value of the outstanding consideration receivables was RMB53,552,000 (note 12), which was classified as non-current assets according to the expected development progress.
As at 31 August 2019, among the amounts due to the Group held by Yingchuang of RMB102,940,000, RMB32,180,000 (note 12) is interest-bearing at 15% per annum and expected to be recovered in 2020. The remaining balance of RMB70,760,000 was settled in July 2019.
Pursuant to the agreement, if the Group consummates the change of use for certain pieces of land held by Yingchuang with government, an additional compensation amount would be recovered from Yingchuang. As the negotiation with the government for change in the planned use of lands has not been initiated by the Group and the date of completion can not be reasonably expected, the Group considers that the fair value of this additional compensation amount cannot be reliably measured as at 31 August 2019, and the Group has not recognised this contingent consideration in the consolidated financial statements.
Pursuant to the agreement, if the Group fail to change the title of the certain purchase documents related to initial land cost to Yingchuang, the Group has to compensate Sunac the relevant future tax expenses to be incurred. As the potential payment obligation would be measured based on future matters, it is the contingent consideration payable recorded as financial liability at FVPL of RMB32,642,000 as at 31 August 2019.
After the above disposal, a net gain of RMB220,663,000 was recognised during the eight months ended 31 August 2019.
- 49 -
The Group's assets and liabilities disposed of and net cash inflow from these disposals are analysed below:
Note
RMB'000
Property, plant and equipment
523
Inventories
193,840
Trade and other receivables
52,008
Cash and cash equivalents
43
Trade and other payables
(159,118)
Amounts due to the Group
(102,940)
Net liabilities attributable to the Group
(15,644)
Gain on disposal of the subsidiaries
5
220,663
Considerations
205,019
Cash and cash equivalents disposed of
(43)
Amount due from an associate measured at FVPL
(52,654)
Contingent consideration payable
32,095
Net cash inflow
184,417
Yulin Jingde Real Estate Company Limited (玉林景德房地產開發有限公司) ("Jingde")("景德") was previously a subsidiary of the Group. On 29 May 2019, the Group disposed its entire equity
interest in Jingde to the non-controlling shareholder, Guangxi Junjing Real Estate Company Limited (廣西駿景房地產開發有限公司). The total consideration was RMB24,480,000 and a net gain on disposal of RMB5,179,000 was recognised during the eight months ended 31 August 2019.
The Group's assets and liabilities disposed of and net cash inflow from the disposal are analysed below:
Note
RMB'000
Property, plant and equipment
63
Inventories
42,208
Trade and other receivables
16,852
Cash and cash equivalents
420
Trade and other payables
(21,698)
Non-controlling interest
(18,544)
Net assets attributable to the Group
19,301
Gain on disposal of the subsidiary
5
5,179
Considerations
24,480
Cash and cash equivalents disposed of
(420)
Net cash inflow
24,060
- 50 -
24 FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
Financial instruments measured at fair value
The following table presents the fair value of financial instruments measured at the end of the reporting period on a recurring basis, categorised into the three-level fair value hierarchy as defined in IFRS 13, Fair value measurement. The level into which a fair value measurement is classified is determined with reference to the observability and significance of the inputs used in the valuation technique as follows:
Level 1 valuations:
Fair value measured using only Level 1 inputs i.e. unadjusted quoted prices
in active markets for identical assets or liabilities at the measurement date
Level 2 valuations:
Fair value measured using Level 2 inputs i.e. observable inputs which
fail to meet Level 1, and not using significant unobservable inputs.
Unobservable inputs are inputs for which market data are not available
Level 3 valuations:
Fair value measured using significant unobservable inputs
Fair value measurement
Fair value at
as at 31 August 2019
31 August
categorised into
2019
Level 2
Level 3
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Recurring fair value measurement
Financial assets:
Derivative financial instruments
12
4,385
4,385
-
Wealth management products
12
15,728
15,728
-
Unlisted equity securities not held
for trading
12
166,236
-
166,236
Amount due from an associate
12
85,732
-
85,732
Financial liability:
Derivative financial instruments
23(a)
32,642
-
32,642
Fair value measurement
Fair value at
as at 31 December 2018
31 December
categorised into
2018
Level 2
Level 3
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Recurring fair value measurement
Financial assets:
Derivative financial instruments
12
2,409
2,409
-
Unlisted equity investments not
held for trading
12
118,594
-
118,594
During the eight months ended 31 August 2019, there were no transfer between Level 2 and Level 3 (2018: Nil). The Group's policy is to recognise transfers between levels of fair value hierarchy as at the end of the reporting period in which they occur.
The carrying amounts of the Group's financial instruments are carried at amortised cost is not materially different from their fair values as at 31 August 2019 and 31 December 2018.
- 51 -
Valuation techniques and inputs used in Level 2 fair value measurements
The fair value of derivative financial instruments in Level 2 is the estimated amount that the Group would receive or pay to terminate the option at the end of the reporting period, taking into account current interest rates and the current creditworthiness of the option counterparties.
Information about Level 3 fair value measurements
The fair value of unlisted equity investments is determined using the price/earnings ratios of comparable listed companies adjusted for lack of marketability discount. The fair value measurement is negatively correlated to the discount for lack of marketability.
The fair value of amount due from an associate measured at FVPL and other financial liability are determined using future estimated cash flow to be recovered/paid, future profit forecast of disposal entity and applicable discount rate.
The movement during the period in the balance of Level 3 fair value measurements is as follows:
31 August 2019
RMB'000
At 1 January
118,594
Additional
258,719
Decrease
(184,460)
Net unrealised gains recognised in profit or loss during the period
26,473
At 31 August
219,326
Total gains for the period included in profit or loss for assets held at the end of
the reporting period
26,473
Fair value of financial assets and liabilities carried at other than fair value
The carrying amounts of the Group's financial instruments which are carried at cost or amortised cost are not materially different from their fair values as at 31 August 2019 and 31 December 2018.
25 COMMITMENTS
At the end of the reporting period, the Group's outstanding commitments contracted but not provided for in respect of property development expenditure are as follows:
31 August
31 December
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
Construction and development contracts
1,744,316
2,050,974
- 52 -
At 31 December 2018, the total future minimum lease payments under non-cancellable operating leases were payable as follows:
31 December 2018
RMB'000
Within 1 year
12,163
After 1 year but within 2 years
10,464
After 2 years but within 5 years
26,014
After 5 years
18,834
67,475
The Group is the lessee in respect of a number of properties held under leases which were previously classified as operating leases under IAS 17. The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, the Group adjusted the opening balances at 1 January 2019 to recognise lease liabilities relating to these leases (see note 2). From 1 January 2019 onwards, future lease payments are recognised as lease liabilities in the statement of financial position in accordance with the policies set out in note 2.
26 CONTINGENT LIABILITIES Guarantees
The Group provided guarantees in respect of mortgage facilities granted by certain banks in connection with the mortgage loans entered into by purchasers of the Group's properties. Pursuant to the terms of the guarantees, if there is default of the mortgage payments by these purchasers, the Group is responsible to repay the outstanding mortgage loans together with any accrued interest and penalty owned by the defaulted purchasers to the banks. The Group's guarantee period commences from the dates of grant of the relevant mortgage loans and ends upon the earlier of the buyer obtained the individual property ownership certificate and the full settlement of mortgage loans by the buyer.
The maximum amount of guarantees given to banks for mortgage facilities granted to the purchasers of the Group's properties at the reporting date is as follows:
31 August
31 December
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
Guarantees given to banks for mortgage facilities granted to
purchasers of the Group's properties
2,666,159
2,204,505
The directors consider that it is not probable that the Group will sustain a loss under these guarantees, the Group can take over the ownerships of the related properties and sell the properties to recover any amounts paid by the Group to the banks. The directors of the Company also consider that the fair market value of the underlying properties is able to cover the outstanding mortgage loans guaranteed by the Group in the event the purchasers default payments to the banks.
The Group has not recognised any deferred income in respect of these guarantees as its fair value is considered to be minimal by the directors of the Company.
- 53 -
27 MATERIAL RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Except for the amount due from associates and amount due from a joint venture as set out in note 12 and note 14, the other material related party transactions are disclosed as follows:
Key management personnel remuneration
Remuneration for key management personnel of the Group, including amounts paid to the Company's executive directors are as follows:
Eight months ended 31 August
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
Wages, salaries and other benefits in kind
28,037
19,785
Contribution to defined contribution retirement plans
235
278
28,272
20,063
NON-ADJUSTINGEVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD
On 28 July 2019, the Company was informed by Most Trend Holdings Limited, the ultimate holding company, (the "Vendor") that the Vendor and China Guangdong - Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Limited (the "Offeror") entered into a sale and purchase agreement to sell 2,070,000,000 shares representing approximately 51.56% of the entire issued share capital of the Company, at a total cash consideration of HK$631,350,000 (equivalent to HK$0.305 per share). On 11 October 2019, the Offeror further acquired 14.74% of the entire issued share capital of the Company through a mandatory unconditional cash offer as required under the listing rules. Immediately after the above transaction, the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it were interested in an aggregate of 2,661,956,801 Shares, representing approximately 66.30% of the entire issued share capital of the Company and became the controlling shareholders of the Company.
COMPARATIVE FIGURES
The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective method. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. Further details of the changes in accounting policies are disclosed in note 2.
- 54 -
REVIEW REPORT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HYDOO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED
(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)
Introduction
We have reviewed the interim financial report set out on pages 16 to 53 which comprises the consolidated statement of financial position of Hydoo International Holding Limited ("the Company") as of 31 August 2019 and the related consolidated statement of profit or loss, consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income and consolidated statement of changes in equity and condensed consolidated cash flow statement for the eight months period then ended and explanatory notes. The directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of the interim financial report in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim financial reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.
Our responsibility is to form a conclusion, based on our review, on the interim financial report and to report our conclusion solely to you, as a body, in accordance with our agreed terms of engagement, and for no other purpose. We do not assume responsibility towards or accept liability to any other person for the contents of this report.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity, issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. A review of the interim financial report consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the interim financial report as at 31 August 2019 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim financial reporting.
Hydoo International Holding Limited published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 00:12:05 UTC