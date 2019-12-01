Log in
HYDOO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED

(1396)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 11/29
0.45 HKD   -6.25%
EXCHANGE OFFER FOR THE COMPANY'S OUTSTANDING US$157,000,000 12% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020 (ISIN : Xs1809865378) (2) proposed issuance of new us$ senior unsecured notes (3) key operating figures for the eight months ended august 31, 2019 and (4) unaudited interim financial results for the eight months e..
PU
HYDOO INTERNATIONAL : (1) change of directors, (2) change of board committees' composition, (3) change of authorised representatives and (4) appointment of senior consultants
PU
HYDOO INTERNATIONAL : Joint announcement (1) close of mandatory unconditional cash offer by zhongtai international securities limited for and on behalf of china guangdong - hong kong greater bay area holdings limited to acquire all the issued shares of hydoo international holding limited (other than th..
PU
(1) EXCHANGE OFFER FOR THE COMPANY'S OUTSTANDING US$157,000,000 12% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020 (ISIN:XS1809865378) (2) PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF NEW US$ SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES (3) KEY OPERATING FIGURES FOR THE EIGHT MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2019 AND (4) UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE EIGHT MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2019

12/01/2019 | 07:13pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities. This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or with any securities regulatory authority of any state of the United States or other jurisdiction. The securities are being offered and sold outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. No public offering of the securities will be made in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such an offering is restricted or prohibited. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the Company and will contain detailed information about the Company and management, as well as financial statements. The Company does not intend to register any part of the offering in the United States.

HYDOO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED

毅 德 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1396)

  1. EXCHANGE OFFER FOR THE COMPANY'S OUTSTANDING US$157,000,000 12% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020 (ISIN: XS1809865378)
  2. PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF NEW US$ SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES
  3. KEY OPERATING FIGURES FOR THE EIGHT MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2019
    AND
  4. UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE EIGHT MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2019

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules and Part XIVA of the Securities Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the laws of Hong Kong).

On December 2, 2019, the Company commenced the Exchange Offer with respect to the Existing Notes held by non-U.S. persons outside the United States. The Exchange Offer is being made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.

- 1 -

The Company has mandated AMTD as the sole financial advisor and sole structuring advisor. AMTD and Admiralty Harbour are the Dealer Managers in relation to the Exchange Offer. The Company has also mandated D.F. King as Information and Exchange Agent. For detailed descriptions of the terms and conditions of the Exchange Offer, the Eligible Holders should refer to the Exchange Offer Memorandum.

The Company is conducting a concurrent offering to issue and sell additional New Notes. The completion of the Concurrent New Money Issuance is subject to market conditions. If the Concurrent New Money Issuance is consummated, the Company will use the net cash proceeds from the Concurrent New Money Issuance for repayment of debts, financing acquisition or development of assets or property in the ordinary course of business, and general corporate purposes.

Application will be made to the SGX-ST for the listing and quotation of the New Notes on the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made, opinions expressed or reports contained in this announcement. Approval in-principle from, admission to the Official List of, and the listing and quotation of the New Notes on, the SGX-ST are not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the offering, the Exchange Offer, the Company or the New Notes. No listing of the New Notes has been sought in Hong Kong.

Shareholders, holders of the Existing Notes and potential investors should note that completion of the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance is subject to the fulfillment or waiver of the conditions precedent to the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance as set forth in the Exchange Offer Memorandum and summarised in the announcement. No assurance can be given that the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance will be completed and the Company reserves the right to amend, withdraw or terminate the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance with or without conditions.

The Company may, at its sole discretion, amend or waive certain of the conditions precedent to the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance. As the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance may or may not proceed, shareholders, holders of the Existing Notes and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company or the Existing Notes.

IMPORTANT NOTICE - THE EXCHANGE OFFER IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO INVESTORS WHO ARE NOT U.S. PERSONS (WITHIN THE MEANING OF REGULATION S) AND ARE OUTSIDE THE UNITED STATES. U.S. PERSONS (AS DEFINED UNDER REGULATION S), PERSONS ACTING FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF U.S. PERSONS AND PERSONS LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES ARE NOT PERMITTED TO TENDER THE EXISTING NOTES IN THE EXCHANGE OFFER.

- 2 -

  1. THE EXCHANGE OFFER Introduction
    The Company is offering to exchange any and all of its outstanding Existing Notes held by Eligible Holders in accordance with the terms and conditions as set out in the Exchange Offer Memorandum and as summarised under the "Summary of Terms of the Exchange Offer" section below.
    The Exchange Offer is subject to certain conditions as described in the Exchange Offer Memorandum, including an affirmative determination by the Company that effecting the Exchange Offer is in its best interests.
    Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained herein, but subject to applicable law, the Company may extend, withdraw or terminate the Exchange Offer if any of the conditions are not satisfied or waived by the Company by the Settlement Date and amend, modify or waive any of the terms and conditions of the Exchange Offer.
    Concurrently with the Exchange Offer, the Company is conducting a concurrent offering to issue and sell additional New Notes. If the Concurrent New Money Issuance is consummated, the Company will use the net cash proceeds from the Concurrent New Money Issuance for repayment of debts, financing acquisition or development of assets or property in the ordinary course of business, and general corporate purposes. AMTD and BNP PARIBAS are acting as the joint global coordinators, joint bookrunners and joint lead managers in connection with the Concurrent New Money Issuance.
    The Exchange Offer is not being made within, and the Exchange Offer Memorandum is not for distribution in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of any U.S. person (as defined under Regulation S). The Exchange Offer Memorandum is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of any U.S. person (as defined under Regulation S) or any other jurisdiction where it is unlawful to offer such securities, including the New Notes and any guarantees with respect thereto, for sale. Securities may not be offered, sold or delivered in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. The New Notes and the related guarantees have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of any U.S. person.
    Summary of Terms of The Exchange Offer
    Upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Exchange Offer Memorandum, the Company is offering to exchange any and all of its outstanding Existing Notes for the Exchange Consideration (as defined below).

- 3 -

Holders of the Existing Notes validly accepted and exchanged in the Exchange Offer will, from and including the Settlement Date, waive any and all rights with respect to the Existing Notes (other than the right to receive the relevant components of the applicable Exchange Consideration) and will release and discharge the Company from any and all claims such Eligible Holder may have, now or in the future, arising out of or related to such Existing Notes, including any and all accrued and unpaid interest thereon.

Exchange Consideration

For each US$1,000 principal amount of outstanding Existing Notes that is validly tendered prior to the Exchange Expiration Deadline and accepted for exchange, an Eligible Holder of the Existing Notes will receive the consideration below (the "Exchange Consideration"):

  1. the applicable New Notes Consideration;
  2. Accrued Interest (rounded to the nearest US$0.01, with US$0.005 rounded upwards); and
  3. subject in each case to the requirement that any New Notes issued to any Eligible Holder be in a minimum principal amount of US$200,000 and integral multiples of US$1,000 in excess thereof, in the event that such Eligible Holder is entitled to receive any New Notes in a principal amount that is not an integral multiple of US$1,000, cash (rounded to the nearest US$0.01, with US$0.005 rounded upwards) in lieu of any fractional amount of the New Notes equal to the principal amount of the New Notes not issued (after rounding downward the amount of the New Notes to the nearest multiple of US$1,000).

New Notes Consideration

For each US$1,000 principal amount of the outstanding Existing Notes that is validly tendered prior to the Exchange Expiration Deadline and accepted for exchange, an Eligible Holder of the Existing Notes will receive US$1,000 in aggregate principal amount of the New Notes.

Summary Timetable

The following summarises the anticipated timetable for the Exchange Offer. Please note that the expiration of the Exchange Offer and the settlement of the New Notes, as well as the other events listed below, may be earlier or later than indicated below.

- 4 -

This summary is qualified in its entirety at the Company's sole and absolute discretion to any extension, and the right to terminate the Exchange Offer at any time prior to its expiration. All references below are to Hong Kong time, unless otherwise stated.

Date

Event

December 2, 2019

Commencement of the Exchange Offer and

announcement via the websites of Stock Exchange

and the SGX-ST and the Exchange Website, and

through Euroclear or Clearstream, as applicable.

Exchange Offer Memorandum will be made

available to Eligible Holders of the Existing Notes

who are non-U.S. persons outside the United States,

via the Exchange Website.

On or about December 4, 2019

Announcement of the minimum yield of the New

Notes.

December 11, 2019

Exchange Expiration Deadline. This being the last

(4:00 p.m., London time)

date and time on which Eligible Holders of the

Existing Notes who validly tender the Existing

Notes are eligible to receive the relevant Exchange

Consideration, as this is the last date and time for

Eligible Holders of the Existing Notes to participate

in the Exchange Offer.

December 12, 2019 or as soon as practicable after the Exchange Expiration Deadline

Announcement of (i) the amount of tenders for exchange received prior to the Exchange Expiration Deadline, and the final total aggregate principal amount of the New Notes to be issued to Eligible Holders in exchange for the Existing Notes validly tendered, accepted and exchanged,

  1. determination of final interest rates of the New Notes, and (iii) pricing of the Concurrent New Money Issuance (if any).

On or about December 19, 2019 Settlement of the New Notes, delivery of the Exchange Consideration to Eligible Holders whose Existing Notes have been validly tendered and accepted for exchange.

On or about December 20, 2019 Listing of the New Notes on the SGX-ST.

- 5 -

Procedures for Tendering Existing Notes

IMPORTANT NOTICE - THE EXCHANGE OFFER IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO INVESTORS WHO ARE NOT U.S. PERSONS (WITHIN THE MEANING OF REGULATION S) AND ARE OUTSIDE THE UNITED STATES. U.S. PERSONS (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S); PERSONS ACTING FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF U.S. PERSONS AND PERSONS LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES ARE NOT PERMITTED TO TENDER EXISTING NOTES IN THE EXCHANGE OFFER.

To participate in the Exchange Offer, an Eligible Holder must validly tender its Existing Notes for exchange pursuant to the Exchange Offer prior to the Exchange Expiration Deadline pursuant to the procedures described in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.

Each of the Existing Notes being tendered for exchange may only be submitted in a minimum principal amount of US$200,000 and integral multiples of US$1,000 in excess thereof. The aggregate principal amount of each of the New Notes to be issued to any Eligible Holder will be in a minimum principal amount of US$200,000 and integral multiples of US$1,000 in excess thereof; provided that, if an Eligible Holder shall elect to partially exchange its Existing Notes into New Notes, the principal amount of each retained Existing Note must be in a minimum principal amount of US$200,000.

Instructions in connection with the Exchange Offer are irrevocable, unless withdrawal thereof is required by the applicable law.

Conditions to the Exchange Offer

The obligation of the Company to consummate the Exchange Offer is conditional upon the following:

  • there being no material adverse change in the market from the date of the Exchange Offer Memorandum to the Settlement Date;
  • an affirmative determination by the Company that accepting the exchanges, paying the Exchange Consideration and effecting the transactions contemplated hereby are in its best interests; and
  • the satisfaction of other conditions described in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.

Subject to applicable law, the Company may terminate or withdraw the Exchange Offer if any of the conditions are not satisfied or waived by the Company by the Settlement Date. The Company may also extend the Exchange Offer from time to time until the conditions are satisfied or waived.

- 6 -

Use of Proceeds

The Company will not receive any cash proceeds from the Exchange Offer.

Purpose of the Exchange Offer

The Company intends to refinance the Existing Notes and improve its debt structure to enable the Company to extend its debt maturity profile, develop more steadily, strengthen its balance sheet and improve cash flow management.

  1. CONCURRENT NEW MONEY ISSUANCE Introduction

The Company is conducting a concurrent offering to issue and sell the additional New Notes. The completion of the Concurrent New Money Issuance is subject to market conditions. AMTD and BNP PARIBAS are acting as the joint global coordinators, joint bookrunners and joint lead managers in connection with the Concurrent New Money Issuance.

If the Concurrent New Money Issuance is consummated, the Company will use the net cash proceeds from the Concurrent New Money Issuance for repayment of debts, financing acquisition or development of assets or property in the ordinary course of business, and general corporate purposes.

It is expected that the pricing terms of the Concurrent New Money Issuance will be announced as soon as practicable following any such pricing or, if the Company decides not to proceed with the Concurrent New Money Issuance (or any portion thereof), it will announce such decision as soon as practicable following such decision being made. Pricing of the Concurrent New Money Issuance is expected to occur as soon as practicable after the Exchange Expiration Deadline. However, there can be no assurance that the Concurrent New Money Issuance will price at all. If the Concurrent New Money Issuance is not consummated with respect to any or all of the New Notes, the final interest rate of such New Notes will be announced as soon as practicable following the confirmation that the Concurrent New Money Issuance with respect to such New Notes. Other relevant details of the New Notes will also be confirmed together with the final interest rate.

- 7 -

Listing of New Notes

Application will be made to the SGX-ST for the listing and quotation of the New Notes on the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made, opinions expressed or reports contained in this announcement. Approval in-principle from, admission to the Official List of, and the listing and quotation of the New Notes on, the SGX-ST are not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the offering, the Exchange Offer, the Company, the or the New Notes. No listing of the New Notes has been sought in Hong Kong.

Further Details

For a detailed statement of the terms and conditions of the Exchange Offer, Eligible Holders should refer to the Exchange Offer Memorandum.

D.F. King has been appointed as the Information and Exchange Agent. To contact D.F. King in London, +44 20 7920 9700 and in Hong Kong, +852 3953 7231 or via email at hydoo@dfkingltd.com.

The Exchange Offer Memorandum will be distributed in electronic format to Eligible Holders via the Exchange Website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/hydoo. Any requests for additional copies of the Exchange Offer Memorandum should be directed to D.F. King at the above contact points.

Information About the Company

The Company is an investment holding company, and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the development and operation of large-scale business centers in the PRC.

General

This announcement is not an offer to purchase, a solicitation of an offer to purchase, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell, securities in the United States or elsewhere. No securities of the Company or any of its subsidiaries are being, or will be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or the securities laws of any state of the United States, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and any applicable state or local securities laws. No public offering of securities is being or will be made in the United States or any other jurisdiction. This announcement is provided to you because you are a non-U. S. person outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S. Nothing in this communication shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful.

- 8 -

The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions. Forward-looking statements in this announcement, including, among others, those statements relating to the Exchange Offer are based on current expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future events or results. Future events and results involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are difficult to predict with any precision. Actual events and results could vary materially from the description contained herein due to many factors including changes in the market and price for the Existing Notes and/or the New Notes, changes in the business and financial condition of the Company and its subsidiaries, changes in the property industry and changes in the capital markets in general.

The Company plans to issue the New Notes in exchange for the Existing Notes validly tendered and accepted for exchange pursuant to the Exchange Offer on or about the Settlement Date.

The distribution of the Exchange Offer Memorandum is restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons who come into possession of the Exchange Offer Memorandum are required to inform themselves of and to observe any of these restrictions. The Exchange Offer Memorandum does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer to buy Existing Notes or New Notes or a solicitation to sell the Existing Notes by anyone in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorised or in which the person making such an offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make an offer or a solicitation. The Company will not accept any responsibility for any violation by any person of the restrictions applicable in any jurisdiction.

No assurance can be given that the Exchange Offer will be completed and the Company reserves the right, at its sole and absolute discretion, to extend, withdraw or terminate the Exchange Offer if any of the conditions are not satisfied or waived by the Company by the Settlement Date and amend, modify or waive any of the terms and conditions of the Exchange Offer.

Shareholders, holders of the Existing Notes and potential investors should note that completion of the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance is subject to the fulfillment or waiver of the conditions precedent to the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance as set forth in the Exchange Offer Memorandum and summarised in the announcement. No assurance can be given that the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance will be completed and the Company reserves the right to amend, withdraw or terminate the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance with or without conditions.

- 9 -

The Company may, at its sole discretion, amend or waive certain of the conditions precedent to the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance. As the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance may or may not proceed, shareholders, holders of the Existing Notes and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company or the Existing Notes.

  1. KEY OPERATING FIGURES FOR THE EIGHT MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2019
    The Exchange Offer Memorandum will be made available to Eligible Holders of the Existing Notes. As the Exchange Offer Memorandum contains certain operating figures of the Group for the eight months ended August 31, 2019 and the interim financial results of the Group for the eight months ended August 31, 2019, which are material information concerning affairs of the Company, the Company hereby discloses to the public the information necessary for shareholders and investors to make informed investment decisions.

- 10 -

Contracted Sales Performance

During the eight months ended August 31, 2019, the Group recorded contracted sales of approximately RMB2,157.7 million and contracted sales area of 378,505 sq.m., representing increases of 123.3% and 120.7% respectively (eight months ended 31 August 2018: approximately RMB966.5 million and 171,532 sq.m.).

Details of contracted sales recorded the eight months ended August 31, 2019 are shown in the table below:

For the eight months ended 31 August

2019

2018

Average

Average

contracted

Contracted

contracted

Contracted

sales price

sales amount

sales price

sales amount

(before

(before

(before

(before

deduction of

deduction of

deduction of

deduction of

value added

value added

value added

value added

Contracted

tax and

tax and

Contracted

tax and

tax and

sales area

surcharges)

surcharges)

sales area

surcharges)

surcharges)

(contracted sales area in sq.m., average contracted sales price in RMB per sq.m. and

contracted sales amount in thousands of RMB)

Jining Trade Center

Residence

56,905

5,949

338,548

2,230

4,409

9,832

Wholesale trading market units

26,215

4,150

108,788

15,133

3,990

60,376

Ganzhou Trade Center

Residence

92,236

7,084

653,369

391

6,875

2,688

Wholesale trading market units

418

10,455

4,370

2,298

9,417

21,640

Yulin Trade Center

Wholesale trading market units

59,715

5,156

307,875

38,004

4,895

186,047

Shopping mall

11,043

4,093

45,201

-

-

-

Lanzhou Trade Center

Wholesale trading market units

35,609

4,674

166,423

38,651

5,304

205,010

Wuzhou Trade Center

Residence

35,059

4,552

159,603

-

-

-

Wholesale trading market units

11,815

3,999

47,253

13,665

4,500

61,499

Heze Trade Center

Wholesale trading market units

20,868

5,537

115,547

12,710

3,907

49,656

Yantai Trade Center

Serviced apartments

6,255

9,501

59,430

-

-

-

Wholesale trading market units

9,570

5,923

56,680

7,670

6,323

48,500

Liuzhou Trade Center

Wholesale trading market units

8,808

7,855

69,183

34,898

8,227

287,123

Mianyang Trade Center

Wholesale trading market units

3,989

6,365

25,388

4,991

6,166

30,777

Ningxiang Trade Center

Serviced apartments

-

-

-

891

3,715

3,310

Total

378,505

5,700

2,157,658

171,532

5,634

966,458

- 11 -

Land Bank

As of August 31, 2019, the Group had a total land bank of 7.9 million sq.m. and we were simultaneously developing 12 projects in 7 provinces and autonomous regions in the PRC.

Details of land bank for each project are shown in the table below:

Properties

Properties

Planned

under

for Future

Completed Properties

Development

Development

Undelivered

saleable

Estimated

Total GFA

GFA of

Estimated

GFA of

Actual

Saleable

of properties

completed

GFA of

properties

GFA of

GFA of

delivered

properties

properties

planned

completed

completed

as of

as of

under

for future

properties

properties

31/08/2019

31/08/2019

development

development

Land bank

(sq.m.)

(sq.m.)

(sq.m.)

(sq.m.)

(sq.m.)

(sq.m.)

(sq.m.)

Lanzhou Trade

Center

585,165

490,976

316,658

174,318

115,598

1,745,548

2,035,464

Ganzhou Trade

Center

998,863

923,890

647,975

275,915

223,542

2,054,043

2,553,500

Jining Trade

Center

865,696

818,734

669,497

149,237

196,542

308,822

654,601

Wuzhou Trade

Center

452,759

405,168

277,660

127,508

158,301

553,348

839,157

Heze Trade

Center

301,846

284,104

189,147

94,957

84,736

308,111

487,804

Jiamusi Trade

Center

6,344

6,344

-

6,344

-

449,038

455,382

Yulin Trade

Center

432,680

357,721

269,340

88,381

123,978

113,458

325,817

Yantai Trade

Center

154,212

127,523

55,518

72,005

127,253

-

199,258

Liuzhou Trade

Center

188,168

188,168

168,957

19,211

-

112,093

131,304

Ningxiang Trade

Center

382,842

374,948

294,743

80,205

61,518

-

141,723

Mianyang Trade

Center

511,435

437,880

402,364

35,516

-

80,321

115,837

Haode Yinzuo

48,650

48,650

39,833

8,817

-

-

8,817

Total

4,928,660

4,464,106

3,331,692

1,132,414

1,091,468

5,724,782

7,948,664

- 12 -

The preliminary figures disclosed above are based on preliminary internal information of the Group. They shall not be taken as a measure or indication of the Group's current or future operating or financial performance. As such, the above figures are provided for shareholders' and investors' reference only.

Investors are advised not to place undue reliance on such information and to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Investors who are in doubt are advised to seek advice from professional or financial advisers.

  1. UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE EIGHT MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2019
    The Board hereby present the unaudited interim financial results for the eight months ended August 31, 2019 together with comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018. This announcement contains the full text of the unaudited interim financial report for the eight months ended August 31, 2019 of the Group, which has been reviewed by KPMG in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA").

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions shall have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise:

"Accrued Interest"

accrued and unpaid interest on the Existing Notes validly

tendered and accepted for exchange, up to but not including

the Settlement Date, will be payable in cash;

"Admiralty Harbour"

Admiralty Harbour Capital Limited;

"AMTD"

AMTD Global Markets Limited;

"Board"

the board of Directors;

"Clearing Systems"

Euroclear and/or Clearstream, and "Clearing System"

means any one of them;

"Clearstream"

Clearstream Banking S.A.;

- 13 -

"Company"

Hydoo International Holding Limited, a company

incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability,

the securities of which are listed on the main board of the

Stock Exchange

"Concurrent New Money

a concurrent offering by the Company to issue and sell

Issuance"

additional New Notes;

"Dealer Managers"

AMTD and Admiralty Harbour as dealer managers of the

Exchange Offer;

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company;

"Eligible Holders"

holders who are non-U.S. persons located outside the

United States (as those terms are defined under Regulation

S) and hold the Existing Notes through Euroclear and

Clearstream, or certain fiduciaries holding accounts for

the benefit of non-U.S. persons outside the United States

(as those terms are defined under Regulation S) with the

Existing Notes held through Euroclear and Clearstream;

"Euroclear"

Euroclear Bank SA/NV;

"Exchange Expiration Deadline"

4:00 p.m., London time, on December 11, 2019, unless

extended or earlier terminated at the sole discretion of the

Company;

"Exchange Offer"

the offer made by the Company upon the terms and

subject to the conditions set forth in the Exchange Offer

Memorandum;

"Exchange Offer Memorandum"

the exchange offer memorandum dated December 2, 2019

in relation to the Exchange Offer;

"Exchange Website"

https://sites.dflsingltd.com/hydoo, the website set up by the

Information and Exchange Agent for the purpose of hosting

the documents relating to the Exchange Offer;

"Existing Notes"

the Company's outstanding US$157,000,000 12% Senior

Notes due 2020 (ISIN: XS1809865378, Common Code:

180986537);

"GFA"

gross floor area;

- 14 -

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries;

"Holders"

holder(s) of the Existing Notes and "Holder" means any one

of them;

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC;

"Information and Exchange

D.F. King, the information and exchange agent for the

Agent"

Exchange Offer;

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange;

"New Notes"

the US$ denominated Senior Unsecured Notes due 2021 to

be issued by the Company, to be exchanged in accordance

with the Exchange Offer for those Existing Notes that are

accepted for exchange by the Company;

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China, excluding for purposes of

this announcement, Hong Kong;

"Regulation S"

Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act;

"RMB"

Renminbi(s), the lawful currency of the PRC;

"Settlement Date"

the date of settlement which is expected to occur on or

about December 19, 2019, unless the Exchange Offer is

extended or earlier terminated;

"SGX-ST"

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited;

"sq.m."

square meter;

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited;

"U.S." or "United States"

The United States of America;

"U.S. Securities Act"

the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended;

- 15 -

"US$"

United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United

States; and

"%"

percent.

By order of the Board

Hydoo International Holding Limited

WONG Choi Hing

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, December 2, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Wong Choi Hing, Mr. Cai Hongwen, Mr. Zeng Yunshu, and Mr. Wang Dewen; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Zhao Lihua, Mr. Lam Chi Yuen Nelson and Mr. Yue Zheng.

- 16 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE EIGHT MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 - UNAUDITED

(Expressed in Renminbi)

Eight months ended 31 August

2019

2018

(Note)

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

Revenue

4

1,026,829

1,119,182

Cost of sales

(637,123)

(680,334)

Gross profit

389,706

438,848

Other income

5

238,319

82,478

Selling and distribution expenses

(75,147)

(56,156)

Administrative and other operating expenses

(306,009)

(273,850)

Impairment loss on trade and other receivables

6(b)

(21,689)

(15,409)

Profit from operations before fair value gain on

investment properties

225,180

175,911

Fair value gain on investment properties

10

29,769

145,272

Profit from operations after fair value gain on

investment properties

254,949

321,183

Share of loss of an associate

(251)

(587)

Share of loss of joint ventures

(3,096)

(1,745)

Finance income

6(a)

33,220

12,619

Finance costs

6(a)

(179,096)

(241,424)

Profit before taxation

6

105,726

90,046

Income tax

7

(128,564)

(122,268)

Loss for the period

(22,838)

(32,222)

- 17 -

Eight months ended 31 August

2019

2018

(Note)

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

Attributable to:

Equity shareholders of the Company

(16,524)

(33,029)

Non-controlling interests

(6,314)

807

Loss for the period

(22,838)

(32,222)

Loss per share

8

Basic and diluted (RMB cents)

(0.41)

(0.82)

Note: The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. See note 2.

- 18 -

C O N S O L I D A T E D S T A T E M E N T O F P R O F I T O R L O S S A N D O T H E R COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE EIGHT MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019

  • UNAUDITED (Expressed in Renminbi)

Eight months ended 31 August

2019 2018 (Note)

RMB'000 RMB'000

Loss for the period

(22,838)

(32,222)

Other comprehensive income for the period (after tax and

reclassification adjustments):

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Exchange differences on translation of financial statements

of subsidiaries outside the Mainland China

(41,484)

(53,573)

Other comprehensive income for the period

(41,484)

(53,573)

Total comprehensive income for the period

(64,322)

(85,795)

Attributable to:

Equity shareholders of the Company

(58,008)

(86,602)

Non-controlling interests

(6,314)

807

Total comprehensive income for the period

(64,322)

(85,795)

Note: The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. See note 2.

- 19 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AT 31 AUGUST 2019 -

UNAUDITED

(Expressed in Renminbi)

31 August

31 December

2019

2018

RMB'000

(Note)

Note

RMB'000

Non-current assets

439,345

Property, plant and equipment

9

441,210

Investment properties

10

2,675,293

2,623,137

Intangible assets

16,705

17,634

Goodwill

2,252

2,252

Interest in an associate

-

2,820

Interest in joint ventures

11

131,878

132,672

Other financial assets

12

251,968

121,003

Deferred tax assets

186,336

157,568

Finance lease receivables

19,673

27,394

3,723,450

3,525,690

Current assets

7,530,042

Inventories and other contract costs

13

7,484,547

Prepaid tax

152,549

53,354

Other financial assets

12

20,113

-

Trade and other receivables

14

1,400,201

1,772,278

Pledged and restricted cash

15

714,806

585,583

Cash and cash equivalents

16

1,005,299

1,123,145

10,823,010

11,018,907

Investment properties classified as held for sale

10

-

26,463

10,823,010

11,045,370

Current liabilities

2,328,519

Trade and other payables

17

2,923,528

Contract liabilities

2,590,320

1,843,463

Bank loans and other borrowings

18

728,738

487,661

Lease liabilities

2(d)

8,829

-

Senior notes

20

1,100,337

411,311

Corporate bonds

21

259,255

261,334

Current tax liabilities

756,287

803,651

Deferred income

19

521,322

623,296

8,293,607

7,354,244

Net current assets

2,529,403

3,691,126

Total assets less current liabilities

6,252,853

7,216,816

- 20 -

31 August

31 December

2019

2018

RMB'000

(Note)

Note

RMB'000

Non-current liabilities

858,472

Bank loans and other borrowings

18

779,250

Lease liabilities

2(d)

34,866

-

Senior notes

20

-

1,054,670

Deferred income

19

-

653

Deferred tax liabilities

130,948

103,349

Other financial liability

23

32,642

-

1,056,928

1,937,922

NET ASSETS

5,195,925

5,278,894

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

22

31,825

Share capital

31,825

Reserves

5,148,095

5,207,006

Total equity attributable to equity shareholders

of the Company

5,179,920

5,238,831

Non-controlling interests

16,005

40,063

TOTAL EQUITY

5,195,925

5,278,894

Note: The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. See note 2.

- 21 -

- 22 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE EIGHT MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 - UNAUDITED

(Expressed in Renminbi)

Attributable to equity shareholders of the Company

Reserve -

Equity

transaction

settled

PRC

with non-

share-based

Capital

Non-

Share

Share

statutory

Capital

controlling

payment

redemption

Exchange

Retained

controlling

Total

capital

premium

reserve

reserve

interests

reserve

reserve

reserve

profits

Total

interests

equity

(note 22(b))

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Balance at 1 January 2018

31,825

978,266

487,354

1,435,617

(62,466)

10,427

120

48,654

2,261,793

5,191,590

27,671

5,219,261

Imapact on initial application of IFRS 15

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,173

3,173

-

3,173

Adjusted balance at 1 January 2018

31,825

978,266

487,354

1,435,617

(62,466)

10,427

120

48,654

2,264,966

5,194,763

27,671

5,222,434

Changes in equity for eight months ended

31 August 2018:

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(33,029)

(33,029)

807

(32,222)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(53,573)

-

(53,573)

-

(53,573)

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(53,573)

(33,029)

(86,602)

807

(85,795)

Share options forfeited

-

-

-

-

-

(109)

-

-

109

-

-

-

Dividends declared to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,000)

(2,000)

Balance at 31 August 2018

31,825

978,266

487,354

1,435,617

(62,466)

10,318

120

(4,919)

2,232,046

5,108,161

26,478

5,134,639

Changes in equity for eight months ended 31

December 2018:

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

140,024

140,024

2,085

142,109

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(9,354)

-

(9,354)

-

(9,354)

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(9,354)

140,024

130,670

2,085

132,755

Equity settled share-based transaction

Share options forfeited

-

-

-

-

-

(10,318)

-

-

10,318

-

-

-

Capital injection by non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

11,500

11,500

Appropriation to PRC statutory reserve

-

-

54,682

-

-

-

-

-

(54,682)

-

-

-

Balance at 31 December 2018 (note)

31,825

978,266

542,036

1,435,617

(62,466)

-

120

(14,273)

2,327,706

5,238,831

40,063

5,278,894

- 23 -

Attributable to equity shareholders of the Company 

Reserve -

transaction

PRC

with non-

Capital

Non-

Share

Share

statutory

Capital

controlling

redemption

Exchange

Retained

controlling

Total

capital

premium

reserve

reserve

interests

reserve

reserve

profits

Total

interests

equity

(note 22(b))

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Balance at 1 January 2019

31,825

978,266

542,036

1,435,617

(62,466)

120

(14,273)

2,327,706

5,238,831

40,063

5,278,894

Impact on initial application of IFRS 16

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(903)

(903)

-

(903)

Adjusted balance at 1 January 2019

31,825

978,266

542,036

1,435,617

(62,466)

120

(14,273)

2,326,803

5,237,928

40,063

5,277,991

Changes in equity for eight months ended

31 August 2019:

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(16,524)

(16,524)

(6,314)

(22,838)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

(41,484)

-

(41,484)

-

(41,484)

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

(41,484)

(16,524)

(58,008)

(6,314)

(64,322)

Dividends declared to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3,000)

(3,000)

Capital injection by non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,800

3,800

Disposal of subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(18,544)

(18,544)

Balance at 31 August 2019

31,825

978,266

542,036

1,435,617

(62,466)

120

(55,757)

2,310,279

5,179,920

16,005

5,195,925

Note: The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. See note 2.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE EIGHT MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 - UNAUDITED

(Expressed in Renminbi)

Eight months ended 31 August

2019

2018

(Note)

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

Operating activities

Cash generated from/(used in) operations

454,656

(277,045)

PRC taxes paid

(282,401)

(260,733)

Net cash generated from/(used in) operating

activities

172,255

(537,778)

Investing activities

Net cash inflow from disposal of subsidiaries

208,477

156,733

Payment for purchase of other non-current

financial assets

(21,520)

(21,680)

Proceeds from disposal of other non-current

financial assets

-

20,800

Prepayment for investment

-

(188,000)

Proceeds from repayment of investment

149,048

-

Proceeds from disposal of wealth management

products

183,265

330,360

Payment for purchase of wealth management

products

(196,140)

(25,500)

Other cash flows arising from/(used in) investing

activities

46,359

(608)

Net cash generated from investing activities

369,489

272,105

- 24 -

Eight months ended 31 August

2019

2018

(Note)

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

Financing activities

Proceeds from new bank loans and other

borrowings

522,006

1,140,590

Repayment of bank loans and other borrowings

(204,183)

(1,307,283)

Repayments of senior notes

(425,274)

-

Interest paid

(191,939)

(208,813)

Payment of pledged deposits for loans

(347,340)

(48,377)

Net proceeds from the issue of senior notes

-

330,406

Repayment of corporate bonds

(3,022)

-

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(3,000)

(2,000)

Capital injection by non-controlling interests

3,800

-

Capital element of lease rentals paid

(4,355)

-

Interest element of lease rentals paid

(2,587)

-

Net cash used in financing activities

(655,894)

(95,477)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(114,150)

(361,150)

Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January

16

1,123,145

1,000,443

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

(3,696)

6,196

Cash and cash equivalents at 31 August

16

1,005,299

645,489

Note: The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. See note 2.

- 25 -

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

(Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated)

  1. BASIS OF PREPARATION
    The interim financial report has been prepared in accordance with the same accounting policies adopted in the 2018 annual financial statements, except for the accounting policy changes that are expected to be reflected in the 2019 annual financial statements. Details of any changes in accounting policies are set out in note 2. It was authorized for issue on 29 November 2019.
    The preparation of an interim financial report in conformity with IAS 34, Interim financial reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses on a year to date basis. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
    This interim financial report contains condensed consolidated financial statements and selected explanatory notes. The notes include an explanation of events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in financial position and performance of Hydoo International Holding Limited ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as "the Group") since the 2018 annual financial statements. The condensed consolidated interim financial statements and notes thereon do not include all of the information required for a full set of financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs").
    The interim financial report is unaudited, but has been reviewed by KPMG in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity, issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. KPMG's independent review report to the Board of Directors is included on page 54.
    The financial information relating to the financial year ended 31 December 2018 that is included in the interim financial report as comparative information does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for that financial year but is derived from those financial statements. Statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 are available from the Company's registered office. The auditors have expressed an unqualified opinion on those financial statements in their report dated 28 March 2019.
  2. CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES
    The IASB has issued a new IFRS, IFRS 16, Leases, and a number of amendments to IFRSs that are first effective for the current accounting period of the Group.
    Except for IFRS 16, Leases, none of the developments have had a material effect on how the Group's results and financial position for the current or prior periods have been prepared or presented in this interim financial report. The Group has not applied any new standard or interpretation that is not yet effective for the current accounting period.
    IFRS 16, Leases
    IFRS 16 replaces IAS 17, Leases, and the related interpretations, IFRIC 4, Determining whether an arrangement contains a lease, SIC 15, Operating leases - incentives, and SIC 27, Evaluating the substance of transactions involving the legal form of a lease. It introduces a single accounting model for lessees, which requires a lessee to recognise a right-of-use asset and a lease liability for all leases, except for leases that have a lease term of 12 months or less ("short-term leases") and leases of low value assets. The lessor accounting requirements are brought forward from IAS 17 substantially unchanged.

- 26 -

The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 as from 1 January 2019. The Group has elected to use the modified retrospective approach and has therefore recognised the cumulative effect of initial application as an adjustment to the opening balance of equity at 1 January 2019. Comparative information has not been restated and continues to be reported under IAS 17.

Further details of the nature and effect of the changes to previous accounting policies and the transition options applied are set out below:

  1. Changes in the accounting policies
    1. New definition of a lease
      The change in the definition of a lease mainly relates to the concept of control. IFRS 16 defines a lease on the basis of whether a customer controls the use of an identified asset for a period of time, which may be determined by a defined amount of use. Control is conveyed where the customer has both the right to direct the use of the identified asset and to obtain substantially all of the economic benefits from that use.
      The Group applies the new definition of a lease in IFRS 16 only to contracts that were entered into or changed on or after 1 January 2019. For contracts entered into before 1 January 2019, the Group has used the transitional practical expedient to grandfather the previous assessment of which existing arrangements are or contain leases.
      Accordingly, contracts that were previously assessed as leases under IAS 17 continue to be accounted for as leases under IFRS 16 and contracts previously assessed as non-lease service arrangements continue to be accounted for as executory contracts.
    2. Lessee accounting
      IFRS 16 eliminates the requirement for a lessee to classify leases as either operating leases or finance leases, as was previously required by IAS 17. Instead, the Group is required to capitalise all leases when it is the lessee, including leases previously classified as operating leases under IAS 17, other than those short-term leases and leases of low-value assets. As far as the Group is concerned, these newly capitalised leases are primarily in relation to property as disclosed in note 25(b).
      Where the contract contains lease component(s) and non-lease component(s), the Group has elected not to separate non-lease components and accounts for each lease component and any associated non-lease components as a single lease component for all leases.
      When the Group enters into a lease in respect of a low-value asset, the Group decides whether to capitalise the lease on a lease-by-lease basis. For the Group, low-value assets are typically laptops or office furniture. The lease payments associated with those leases which are not capitalised are recognised as an expense on a systematic basis over the lease term.
      Where the lease is capitalised, the lease liability is initially recognised at the present value of the lease payments payable over the lease term, discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease or, if that rate cannot be readily determined, using a relevant incremental borrowing rate. After initial recognition, the lease liability is measured at amortised cost and interest expense is calculated using the effective interest method. Variable lease payments that do not depend on an index or rate are not included in the measurement of the lease liability and hence are charged to profit or loss in the accounting period in which they are incurred.

- 27 -

The right-of-use asset recognised when a lease is capitalised is initially measured at cost, which comprises the initial amount of the lease liability plus any lease payments made at or before the commencement date, and any initial direct costs incurred. Where applicable, the cost of the right-of-use assets also includes an estimate of costs to dismantle and remove the underlying asset or to restore the underlying asset or the site on which it is located, discounted to their present value, less any lease incentives received.

The right-of-use asset is subsequently stated at cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment losses, except for the following types of right-of-use asset:

  • right-of-useassets that meet the definition of investment property are carried at fair value; and
  • right-of-useassets related to interests in leasehold land where the interest in the land is held as inventory are carried at the lower of cost and net realisable value.

The lease liability is remeasured when there is a change in future lease payments arising from a change in an index or rate, or there is a change in the Group's estimate of the amount expected to be payable under a residual value guarantee, or there is a change arising from the reassessment of whether the Group will be reasonably certain to exercise a purchase, extension or termination option. When the lease liability is remeasured in this way, a corresponding adjustment is made to the carrying amount of the right-of-use asset, or is recorded in profit or loss if the carrying amount of the right-of-use asset has been reduced to zero.

  1. Leasehold investment property
    Under IFRS 16, the Group is required to account for all leasehold properties as investment properties when these properties are held to earn rental income and/or for capital appreciation ("leasehold investment properties").
  2. Sale and leaseback transactions before the date of initial application
    The Group had sale and leaseback transaction accounted for as a sale and operating lease applying IAS 17 before the date of initial application. Under IFRS 16, the Group accounts for the leaseback in the same way as it accounts for any other operating lease that exists at the date of initial application; and adjust the leaseback right-of-use asset for any deferred gains or losses that relate to off-market terms recognised in the statement of financial position immediately before the date of initial application.
  3. Lessor accounting
    In addition to leasing out the investment property referred to in paragraph (a)(iii) above, the Group leases out a number of items of machinery as the lessor of finance leases. The accounting policies applicable to the Group as a lessor remain substantially unchanged from those under IAS 17.
    Under IFRS 16, when the Group acts as an intermediate lessor in a sublease arrangement, the Group is required to classify the sublease as a finance lease or an operating lease by reference to the right-of-use asset arising from the head lease, instead of by reference to the underlying asset. The adoption of IFRS 16 does not have a significant impact on the Group's financial statements in this regard.

- 28 -

  1. Critical accounting judgements and sources of estimation uncertainty in applying the above accounting policies
    Determining the lease term
    As explained in the above accounting policies, the lease liability is initially recognised at the present value of the lease payments payable over the lease term. In determining the lease term at the commencement date for leases that include renewal options exercisable by the Group, the Group evaluates the likelihood of exercising the renewal options taking into account all relevant facts and circumstances that create an economic incentive for the Group to exercise the option, including favourable terms, leasehold improvements undertaken and the importance of that underlying asset to the Group's operation. The lease term is reassessed when there is a significant event or significant change in circumstance that is within the Group's control. Any increase or decrease in the lease term would affect the amount of lease liabilities and right-of-use assets recognised in future years.
  2. Transitional impact
    At the date of transition to IFRS 16 (i.e. 1 January 2019), the Group determined the length of the remaining lease terms and measured the lease liabilities for the leases previously classified as operating leases at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the relevant incremental borrowing rates at 1 January 2019. The weighted average of the incremental borrowing rates used for determination of the present value of the remaining lease payments was 8.76% and 3.53%.
    To ease the transition to IFRS 16, the Group applied the following recognition exemption and practical expedients at the date of initial application of IFRS 16:
    1. the Group elected not to apply the requirements of IFRS 16 in respect of the recognition of lease liabilities and right-of-use assets to leases for which the remaining lease term ends within 12 months from the date of initial application of IFRS 16, i.e. where the lease term ends on or before 31 December 2019;
    2. when measuring the lease liabilities at the date of initial application of IFRS 16, the Group applied a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics (such as leases with a similar remaining lease term for a similar class of underlying asset in a similar economic environment); and
    3. when measuring the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application of IFRS 16, the Group relied on the previous assessment for onerous contract provisions as at 31 December 2018 as an alternative to performing an impairment review.

- 29 -

The following table reconciles the operating lease commitments as disclosed in note 25(b) as at 31 December 2018 to the opening balance for lease liabilities recognised as at 1 January 2019:

1 January 2019

RMB'000

Operating lease commitments at 31 December 2018

67,475

Less: commitments relating to leases exempt from capitalisation:

- short-term leases and other leases with remaining lease term ending on or

  before 31 December 2019

(1,844)

65,631

Less: total future interest expenses

Present value of remaining lease payments, discounted using the incremental borrowing rate at 1 January 2019 and total lease liabilities recognised at 1 January 2019

(17,656)

47,975

The right-of-use assets in relation to leases previously classified as operating leases have been recognised at an amount equal to the amount recognised for the remaining lease liabilities, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payments relating to that lease recognised in the statement of financial position at 31 December 2018.

So far as the impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 on leases previously classified as finance leases is concerned, the Group is not required to make any adjustments at the date of initial application of IFRS 16, other than changing the captions for the balances. Accordingly, instead of "obligations under finance leases", these amounts are included within "lease liabilities", and the depreciated carrying amount of the corresponding leased asset is identified as a right-of-use asset. There is no impact on the opening balance of equity.

The Group presents right-of-use assets that do not meet the definition of investment property in 'other property, plant and equipment' and presents lease liabilities separately in the statement of financial position.

- 30 -

The following table summarises the impacts of the adoption of IFRS 16 on the Group's consolidated statement of financial position:

Adjustment

Adjustment

of fair value

of deferred

of ownership

income

Carrying

Capitalisation

interests in

related to

Carrying

amount at

of operating

leasehold

sale and

amount at

31 December

lease

investment

leaseback

1 January

2018

contracts

properties

transactions

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Line items in the

consolidated statement

of financial position

impacted by the

adoption of IFRS 16:

Property, plant and

equipment

441,210

5,257

-

-

446,467

Investment properties

2,623,137

42,718

(903)

(815)

2,664,137

Total non-current assets

3,525,690

47,975

(903)

(815)

3,571,947

Lease liabilities (current)

-

9,782

-

-

9,782

Deferred income (current)

623,296

-

-

(162)

623,134

Current liabilities

7,354,244

9,782

-

(162)

7,363,864

Net current assets

3,691,126

38,193

(903)

(653)

3,727,763

Total assets less current

liabilities

7,216,816

38,193

(903)

(653)

7,253,453

Lease liabilities

(non-current)

-

38,193

-

-

38,193

Deferred income

(non-current)

653

-

-

(653)

-

Total non-current

liabilities

1,937,922

38,193

-

(653)

1,975,462

Net assets

5,278,894

-

(903)

-

5,277,991

- 31 -

The analysis of the net book value of the Group's right-of-use assets by class of underlying asset at the end of the reporting period and at the date of transition to IFRS 16 is as follows:

At 31 August

At 1 January

2019

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Included in "Property, plant and equipment":

Ownership interests in leasehold land and buildings held for

own use, carried at depreciated cost

384,075

392,170

Other properties leased for own use, carried at depreciated

cost

4,092

5,257

388,167

397,427

Included in "Investment properties":

Ownership interests in leasehold investment properties,

carried at fair value

2,675,293

2,664,137

Included in "Inventories and other contract costs":

Leasehold land held for development for sale

1,090,644

1,090,240

Property held for/under for development for sale

883,354

949,656

Completed properties for sale

498,995

617,674

2,472,993

2,657,570

5,536,453

5,719,134

- 32 -

  1. Lease liabilities

The remaining contractual maturities of the Group's lease liabilities at the end of the reporting period and at the date of transition to IFRS 16 are as follows:

At 31 August 2019

At 1 January 2019

Present

Present

value of the

Total

value of the

Total

minimum

minimum

minimum

minimum

lease

lease

lease

lease

payments

payments

payments

payments

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Within 1 year

8,829

10,392

9,782

10,353

After 1 year but within 2 years

9,083

10,067

9,079

10,370

After 2 years but within 5 years

18,284

25,016

19,130

26,074

After 5 years

7,499

13,307

9,984

18,834

34,866

48,390

38,193

55,278

43,695

58,782

47,975

65,631

Less: total future interest expenses

(15,087)

(17,656)

Present value of lease liabilities

43,695

47,975

  1. Impact on the financial result, segment results and cash flows of the Group
    After the initial recognition of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities as at 1 January 2019, the Group as a lessee is required to recognise interest expense accrued on the outstanding balance of the lease liability, and the depreciation of the right-of-use asset, instead of the previous policy of recognising rental expenses incurred under operating leases on a straight-line basis over the lease term. This results in a positive impact on the reported profit from operations in the Group's consolidated statement of profit or loss, as compared to the results if IAS 17 had been applied during the year.
    In the cash flow statement, the Group as a lessee is required to split rentals paid under capitalised leases into their capital element and interest element. These elements are classified as financing cash outflows, similar to how leases previously classified as finance leases under IAS 17 were treated, rather than as operating cash outflows, as was the case for operating leases under IAS 17. Although total cash flows are unaffected, the adoption of IFRS 16 therefore results in a significant change in presentation of cash flows within the cash flow statement.

- 33 -

The following tables may give an indication of the estimated impact of adoption of IFRS 16 on the Group's financial result, segment results and cash flows for the eight months ended 31 August 2019, by adjusting the amounts reported under IFRS 16 in these interim financial statements to compute estimates of the hypothetical amounts that would have been recognised under IAS 17 if this superseded standard had continued to apply to 2019 instead of IFRS 16, and by comparing these hypothetical amounts for 2019 with the actual 2018 corresponding amounts which were prepared under IAS 17.

2019

2018

Deduct:

Estimated

amounts

related to

Add back:

operating

Hypothetical

Compared

Amounts

IFRS 16

lease as

amounts for

to amounts

reported

depreciation

if under

2019 as if

reported for

under

and interest

IAS 17

under

2018 under

IFRS 16

expense

(note i)

IAS 17

IAS 17

  1. (B) (C) (D=A+B-C)

RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000

Financial result for the eight months ended 31 August 2019 impacted by the adoption of IFRS 16:

Profit from operations

before fair value gain on

investment properties

225,180

1,222

(5,563)

220,839

175,911

Fair value gain on investment

properties

29,769

1,601

-

31,370

145,272

Finance costs

(179,096)

2,587

-

(176,509)

(241,424)

Profit before taxation

105,726

5,410

(5,563)

105,573

90,046

Loss for the period

(22,838)

4,058

(4,173)

(22,953)

(32,222)

- 34 -

2019

2018

Estimated

amounts

related to

operating

Hypothetical

Compared

Amounts

lease as if

amounts for

to amounts

reported

under

2019 as if

reported for

under

IAS 17

under

2018 under

IFRS 16

(note i)

IAS 17

IAS 17

(A)

(B)

(C=A+B)

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Line items in the condensed consolidated

cash flow statement for the eight months

ended 31 August 2019 impacted by the

adoption of IFRS 16:

Cash generated from/(used in) operations

454,656

(6,942)

447,714

(277,045)

Net cash generated from/(used in) operating

activities

172,255

(6,942)

165,313

(537,778)

Capital element of lease rentals paid

(4,355)

4,355

-

-

Interest element of lease rentals paid

(2,587)

2,587

-

-

Net cash used in financing activities

(655,894)

6,942

(648,952)

(95,477)

Note i: The "estimated amounts related to operating leases" is an estimate of the amounts of the cash flows in 2019 that relate to leases which would have been classified as operating leases, if IAS 17 had still applied in 2019. This estimate assumes that there were no difference between rentals and cash flows and that all of the new leases entered into in 2019 would have been classified as operating leases under IAS 17, if IAS 17 had still applied in 2019. Any potential net tax effect is ignored.

Note ii: In this impact table these cash outflows are reclassified from financing to operating in order to compute hypothetical amounts of net cash generated from operating activities and net cash used in financing activities as if IAS 17 still applied.

3 SEGMENT REPORTING

Operating segments, and the amounts of each segment item reported in the interim financial report, are identified from the financial data and information provided regularly to the Group's most senior executive management for the purposes of allocating resources to, and assessing the performance of, the Group's various lines of business and geographical locations. No segment information is presented in respect of the Group's operating segment as the Group is principally engaged in one segment in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"). The Group does not operate any material business in any other geographical or business segment during the period.

- 35 -

4 REVENUE

The principal activities of the Group are development, sales and operation of commercial trade and logistic centers and residential properties in the PRC.

Revenue represents income from sales of properties, property management services income and rental income net of sales related taxes and is after deduction of any trade discounts.

Eight months ended 31 August

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

Revenue from contracts with customers within the scope of

IFRS 15

- Sales of properties

932,799

1,042,631

- Property management services

38,866

30,075

- Others

23,926

22,789

995,591

1,095,495

Revenue from other sources

- Rental income

31,238

23,687

1,026,829

1,119,182

5

OTHER INCOME

Eight months ended 31 August

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

Government grants

1,689

31,779

Unrealised fair value gain from financial assets measured at fair

value through profit and loss ("FVPL")

11,742

33,844

Net gain on disposal of subsidiaries (i)

225,842

6,570

Net gain on disposal of investments in wealth management products

3,025

3,612

Net gain on disposal of other non-current financial assets

-

2,599

Net gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

414

146

Net loss on disposal of investment property and investment

properties classified as held for sale (note 10)

(10,247)

-

Others

5,854

3,928

238,319

82,478

  1. On 9 April 2019, the Group disposed of its 100% equity interest in Beijing Hydoo Yingchuang Corporate Management Company Limited (北京毅德盈創企業管理有限公司) and Lanzhou Hydoo Yingchuang Estate Company Limited (闌州毅德盈創置業有限公司)(collectively "Yingchuang") to an associate, Beijing Sunac Hydoo Corporate Management Company Limited (北京融創毅德企 業管理有限公司), of the Group, and generated a net gain on disposal of RMB220,663,000 (note
    23(a)). On 29 May 2019, the Group disposed its entire equity interest in Yulin Jingde Real Estate Company Limited (玉林景德房地產開發有限公司) to the non-controlling shareholder, Guangxi Junjing Real Estate Company Limited (廣西駿景房地產開發有限公司), and generated a net gain on disposal of RMB5,179,000 (note 23(b)).

- 36 -

6

PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION

Profit before taxation is arrived at after (crediting)/charging:

(a)

Finance income and finance costs:  

Eight months ended 31 August

2019

2018

(Note)

RMB'000

RMB'000

Finance income

Interest income

(33,220)

(12,619)

Finance costs

Interest on bank loans and other borrowings

64,224

88,975

Interest on corporate bonds

14,060

14,470

Interest on senior notes

126,956

167,067

Interest on lease liabilities

2,587

-

207,827

270,512

Less: Interest expenses capitalised into properties under

development

(42,357)

(46,343)

165,470

224,169

Net foreign exchange loss

13,626

17,255

179,096

241,424

(b)

Other items:

Eight months ended 31 August

2019

2018

(Note)

RMB'000

RMB'000

Depreciation and amortisation

- plant and equipment

10,508

10,836

- right-of-use assets

9,317

8,649

Impairment losses/(reversal of impairment losses)

- trade and other receivables

21,840

3,672

- finance lease receivables

(151)

11,737

Cost of properties sold (i)

592,485

629,141

Note: The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. See note 2.

  1. Cost of properties sold is after netting off benefits from government grants of RMB125,038,000 (eight months ended 31 August 2018: RMB62,017,000).

- 37 -

7

INCOME TAX

Eight months ended 31 August

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

Current tax

PRC Corporate Income Tax ("PRC CIT")

83,832

39,871

PRC Land Appreciation Tax ("PRC LAT")

45,901

48,309

129,733

88,180

Deferred tax

Origination and reversal of temporary differences

(1,169)

34,088

128,564

122,268

  1. Pursuant to the rules and regulations of the Cayman Islands, the Group is not subject to any income tax in this jurisdiction.
  2. No provision for Hong Kong Profits Tax was made as the Group did not earn any income subject to Hong Kong Profits Tax during the period.
  3. PRC CIT
    The Group's PRC subsidiaries are subject to statutory tax rate of 25% on their assessable profits.
    In July 2013, Ganzhou Hydoo Commercial and Trade Logistics Park Development Co., Ltd. was approved to enjoy a preferential PRC CIT rate of 15% from the years 2012 to 2020 according to a tax notice issued by the local tax bureau.
    In December 2015, Wuzhou Hydoo Commercial and Trade Centre Development Co., Ltd. was also approved to enjoy a preferential PRC CIT rate of 15% for the years from 2015 to 2020 according to a tax notice issued by the local tax bureau.
    The preferential tax treatment was based on various tax rules and regulations in relation to PRC government's strategy in encouraging investment and development of wholesale trading markets in certain regions in the PRC.
  4. PRC LAT
    PRC LAT which is levied on properties developed for sale by the Group in the PRC, at progressive rates ranging from 30% to 60% on the appreciation value, which under the applicable regulations is calculated based on the proceeds of sales of properties less deductible expenditures including lease charges of land use rights, borrowing costs and all qualified property development expenditures. Deferred tax assets arising from PRC LAT accrued are calculated based on the applicable income tax rates when they are expected to be cleared.
    In addition, certain subsidiaries of the Group were subject to PRC LAT which were calculated based on 6% to 8% of their revenue in accordance with the authorised tax valuation method approved by respective local tax bureau.

- 38 -

The directors of the Company are of the opinion that the authorised tax valuation method is one of the allowable taxation methods in the PRC and the respective local tax bureaus are the competent tax authorities to approve the authorised tax valuation method in charging PRC LAT to the respective PRC subsidiaries of the Group, and the risk of being challenged by the State Administration of Taxation or any tax bureau of higher authority is remote.

  1. PRC dividend withholding tax

Withholding tax is levied on Hong Kong companies in respect of dividend distributions arising from profit of PRC subsidiaries earned after 1 January 2008 at 5%.

  1. LOSS PER SHARE
    1. Basic loss per share
      The calculation of basic loss per share is based on loss attributable to equity shareholders of the Company of RMB16,524,000 (eight months ended 31 August 2018: RMB33,029,000) and the weighted average of 4,014,844,000 ordinary shares (eight months ended 31 August 2018: 4,014,844,000 ordinary shares).
    2. Diluted loss per share
      All options granted under the Company's Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme had expired on 31 December 2018. There is no effect of deemed issue of the share option scheme for the eight months ended 31 August 2019. For the eight months ended 31 August 2018, the deemed issue of shares under the Company's Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme for nil consideration was anti-dilutive.
  3. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
    1. Right-of-useassets
      As discussed in note 2, the Group has initially applied IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective method and adjusted the opening balances at 1 January 2019 to recognise right-of-use assets relating to leases which were previously classified as operating leases under IAS 17. Further details on the net book value of the Group's right-of-use assets by class of underlying asset are set out in note 2.
      During the eight months ended 31 August 2019, the Group entered into a lease agreement for use of an apartment, and therefore recognised the additions to right-of-use assets of RMB58,000.
    2. Additions of owned assets
      During the eight months ended 31 August 2019, the Group acquired items of plant and equipment with a cost of RMB12,762,000 (eight months ended 31 August 2018: RMB9,208,000).
    3. Disposals of owned assets
      Items of plant and equipment with a net book value of RMB967,000 were disposed of during the eight months ended 31 August 2019 (eight months ended 31 August 2018: RMB283,000), resulting in a gain on disposal of RMB414,000 (eight months ended 31 August 2018: a gain on disposal of RMB146,000).

- 39 -

  1. INVESTMENT PROPERTIES
    1. Right-of-useassets
      As discussed in note 2, the Group has initially applied IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective method and adjusted the opening balances at 1 January 2019 to recognise right-of-use assets relating to leases which were previously classified as operating leases under IAS 17. Further details on the net book value of the Group's right-of-use assets by class of underlying asset are set out in note 2.
    2. Disposals
      During the eight months ended 31 August 2019, items of investment properties with a net book value of RMB21,092,000 (eight months ended 31 August 2018: RMB Nil) and investment properties classified as held for sale with a net book value of RMB26,463,000 (eight months ended 31 August 2018: RMB Nil) were disposed, resulting in a loss of RMB10,247,000 (note 5).
    3. Valuations
      During the eight months ended 31 August 2019, a gain on fair value of RMB29,769,000 (eight months ended 31 August 2018: RMB10,039,000) in respect of existing investment properties, with the total corresponding deferred tax of RMB7,161,000 (eight months ended 31 August 2018: RMB2,339,000), had been recognised in the consolidated statement of profit or loss for the period.
      During the eight months ended 31 August 2018, a gain on fair value of RMB135,233,000 in respect of transfer of inventory to investment properties, with corresponding deferred tax of RMB33,808,000, has been recognised in the consolidated statement of profit or loss. No such transfer incurred during the eight months ended 31 August 2019.
      Certain bank loans granted to the Group were jointly secured by investment properties with a book value of RMB688,300,000 (31 December 2018: RMB683,900,000) (note 18).
      The Group's investment properties are held on leases of between 3 to 15 years in the PRC.
  3. INTEREST IN JOINT VENTURES
    As at 31 August 2019, the Group's interest in Hydoo Best Group Co., Ltd ("Hydoo Best") amounted to RMB126,200,000 (31 December 2018: RMB126,200,000).
    In 2018, Hydoo Best was unable to get reimbursement of the cost of certain pieces of land which have to be returned to the original vendor by the order of the court. In addition, the joint venture partner of Hydoo Best was obligated to repurchase certain shares in Hydoo Best held by the Group but failed to do so within the specified time frame. This resulted in a loss on the interest in Hydoo Best held by the Group.
    The directors expect that the Group will be able to recover part of its interest in Hydoo Best by obtaining the land pieces still held by Hydoo Best based on the legal opinion obtained from an external legal counsel. With reference to the fair value of these land pieces which were assessed by the Group's directors based on a valuation report prepared by external valuers, the Group has made a provision for impairment loss of RMB19,752,000 on the interest in Hydoo Best and a specific loss allowance of RMB19,613,000 on the amount due from Hydoo Best in 2018. The directors considered that no further provision for impairment loss was necessary during eight months ended 31 August 2019.

- 40 -

12

OTHER FINANCIAL ASSETS

31 August

31 December

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

Non-current

Financial assets measured at FVPL

Unlisted equity securities not held for trading

166,236

118,594

Derivative financial instrument

-

2,409

Amount due from an associate (note)

85,732

-

251,968

121,003

Current

Financial assets measured at FVPL

Derivative financial instrument

4,385

-

Wealth management products

15,728

-

20,113

-

Note: As at 31 August 2019, the amount due from an associate measured at FVPL included consideration receivables of disposed entities amounted RMB53,552,000 and the amounts due from disposed entities of RMB32,180,000 as set out in note(23(a)). The amount due from an associate measured at FVPL will be recovered according to the development progress of the underlying projects in the disposed project company (note 23(a)).

13 INVENTORIES AND OTHER CONTRACT COSTS

31 August

31 December

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

Properties under development for sale

3,800,832

3,247,891

Completed properties held for sale

2,626,481

3,140,175

Properties held for future development for sale

1,090,644

1,090,240

7,517,957

7,478,306

Other contract costs

10,985

5,052

Others

1,100

1,189

7,530,042

7,484,547

As at 31 August 2019, certain properties under development for sale, completed properties held for sale and properties held for future development for sale were pledged for certain bank loans granted to the Group (note 18).

- 41 -

14 TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES

As of the end of the reporting period, the ageing analysis of trade debtors and bills receivable (which are included in trade and other receivables), based on the invoice date and net of loss allowance, is as follows:

31 August

31 December

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

Within 1 month

8,165

214,980

1 to 3 months

11,595

14,544

3 to 6 months

9,137

4,056

Over 6 months

208,756

6,799

Trade and bill receivables

241,074

243,070

Less: loss allowance

(3,421)

(2,691)

237,653

240,379

Finance lease receivables

91,434

70,058

Less: loss allowance

(12,435)

(12,450)

78,999

57,608

Amount due from a joint venture

19,613

19,613

Less: loss allowance (note 11)

(19,613)

(19,613)

-

-

Amounts due from associates

9,469

4,000

Other debtors

122,577

340,855

132,046

344,855

Financial assets measured at amortised cost

448,698

642,842

Prepaid sales related tax and other taxes

252,586

139,199

Deposits and prepayments

698,917

990,237

1,400,201

1,772,278

  1. In respect of other receivables due from the third parties, the Group reviews the exposures and manages them based on the need of operation.
  2. Impairment losses in respect of trade and other receivables are recorded using an allowance account unless the Group is satisfied that recovery of the amount is remote, in which case the impairment loss is written off against trade and other receivables directly.

- 42 -

15 PLEDGED DEPOSITS AND RESTRICTED CASH

31 August

31 December

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

Pledged for bank loans

347,340

-

Pledged to banks for certain mortgage facilities

248,337

496,583

Pledged for bills payables

119,129

89,000

714,806

585,583

16 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

31 August

31 December

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

Cash at bank and in hand

1,005,299

1,123,145

17 TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES

As at the end of the reporting period, the ageing analysis of trade creditors and bills payables (which are included in trade and other payables), based on due date, is as follows:

31 August

31 December

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

Due within 1 month or on demand

83,258

293,081

Due after 1 month but within 3 months

199,088

208,607

Due after 3 months but within 6 months

765,552

322,785

Due after 6 months

534,410

1,183,204

Trade and bills payables

1,582,308

2,007,677

Other payables and accruals

596,242

731,424

Financial liabilities measured at amortised cost

2,178,550

2,739,101

Receipts in advance

10,195

8,471

Deposits

139,774

175,956

2,328,519

2,923,528

- 43 -

18 BANK LOANS AND OTHER BORROWINGS

At 31 August 2019, the Group's bank loans and other borrowings were repayable as follows:

31 August

31 December

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

Current

Secured

- short-term bank loans and other borrowings

144,758

-

- current portion of non-current bank loans and other borrowings

583,980

472,661

Unsecured

- short-term bank loans and other borrowings

-

15,000

728,738

487,661

Non-current

Secured

- repayable after 1 year but within 2 years

522,811

498,750

- repayable after 2 years but within 5 years

287,782

223,250

- repayable after 5 years

46,879

56,250

Unsecured

- repayable after 1 year but within 2 years

1,000

1,000

858,472

779,250

1,587,210

1,266,911

  1. At 31 August 2019, bank loans and other borrowings are all denominated in Renminbi, of which RMB439,061,000 (31 December 2018: RMB353,000,000) bear fixed interest rates and the remaining bear variable interest rate. Bank loans and other borrowings bear interest rates ranging from 3.38% to 9.60% per annum for the eight months ended 31 August 2019 (31 December 2018:
    2.12% to 9.60% per annum), and are secured by the following assets:

31 August

31 December

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

Completed properties held for sale

583,916

712,045

Properties held for future development for sale

1,149,050

441,523

Properties under development for sale

620,187

214,354

Investment properties

688,300

683,900

Property, plant and equipment

350,375

357,053

Pledged deposits

347,340

-

3,739,168

2,408,875

  1. As at 31 August 2019, bank loan of RMB50,000,000 (31 December 2018: RMB50,000,000) is guaranteed by Mr. Wong Sheung Tak, a controlling shareholder of the Company and therefore, a connected person of thse Company.

- 44 -

19

DEFERRED INCOME

31 August

31 December

2019

2018

(Note)

RMB'000

RMB'000

Current

- Government grants (i)

521,322

623,134

- Sales and operating leaseback arrangement (ii)

-

162

521,322

623,296

Non-current

- Sales and operating leaseback arrangement (ii)

-

653

Note: The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. See note 2.

The Group had sale and leaseback transaction accounted for as a sale and operating lease applying IAS 17 before the date of initial application. Under IFRS 16, the Group accounts for the leaseback in the same way as it accounts for any other operating lease that exists at the date of initial application; and adjust the leaseback right-of-use asset for any deferred gains or losses that relate to off-market terms recognised in the statement of financial position immediately before the date of initial application.

  1. Pursuant to the respective agreements between the Group and local governments, such grants are for subsidising the infrastructure construction of certain projects undertaken by the Group's property development subsidiaries. During the eight months ended 31 August 2019, the Group recognised grants of RMB23,226,000 (eight months ended 31 August 2018: RMB34,299,000) from certain governments for the Group's projects.
  2. In conjunction with certain sales contracts entered into by Wuzhou Hydoo Commercial and Trade Centre Development Co., Ltd. (梧州毅德商貿物流城開發有限公司). for sales of properties, the Group subsequently leased back certain sold properties from the respective buyers under operating leases for terms of 10 years at agreed rental rates. Upon recognition of the sales of such properties, a portion of the sales proceeds, which represent the excess of sales price over fair value of such properties, is deferred and amortised over the respective terms.

- 45 -

20

SENIOR NOTES

31 August

31 December

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

Current

US$60 million senior notes due in 2019 (i)

-

411,311

US$157 million senior notes due in 2020

- Tranche 1 (ii)

911,030

-

- Tranche 2 (iii)

189,307

-

1,100,337

411,311

Non-current

US$157 million senior notes due in 2020

- Tranche 1 (ii)

-

873,225

- Tranche 2 (iii)

-

181,445

-

1,054,670

1,100,337

1,465,981

  1. On 30 August 2016, the Company issued senior notes of US$60 million (equivalent to RMB400,872,000) at par with a coupon rate of 11% per annum. The senior notes was due on 30 August 2019 and the Company had redeemed all these senior notes on maturity on 30 August 2019.
  2. On 24 April 2018, the Company offered its 12% senior notes due 2020 in an exchange offer to existing holders who held the senior notes issued in 2018. US$98,400,000 (approximately 61.5%) of the senior notes issued in 2018 were successfully exchanged. Concurrently with the exchange offer, the Company made a concurrent new issue of US$25,893,000 of additional 2020 senior notes, which, together with the US$104,107,000 of the 2020 senior notes issued pursuant to the exchange offer, constitute an aggregate principal amount of US$130,000,000, 12% due 2020 senior notes (the "2020 Senior Notes"). The exchange offer and the concurrent new issue were completed on 9 May 2018, and the net proceeds from the new issue, after including interest in arrear and deducting the transaction costs, of US$25,893,000 (equivalent to RMB151,201,000) was received by the Company on 10 May 2018. Interest expense on the 2020 Senior Notes is calculated using effective interest rate of 13.78% per annum.
  3. On 10 August 2018, the Company issued additional 2020 Senior Notes with an aggregate principal amount of US$27,000,000 (equivalent to RMB184,667,000) at 98.44% of the principal amount plus accrued interest, which are consolidated and formed a single class with the US$130,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 12% 2020 Senior Notes due 2020 issued by the Company on 9 May 2018. The net proceeds from the additional 2020 Senior Notes, after including interest in arrear and deducting the transaction costs, of US$26,201,000 (equivalent to RMB179,204,000) was received by the Company on 16 August 2018. Interest expense on the additional 2020 Senior Notes is calculated using the effective interest rate of 13.74% per annum.

- 46 -

21 CORPORATE BONDS

31 August

31 December

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

HK$11.5 million corporate bonds (i)

-

2,944

RMB260 million corporate bonds (ii)

259,255

258,390

Total

259,255

261,334

  1. In 2016, the Company issued certain unlisted bonds totaling HK$11.5 million (equivalent to RMB10,287,000) with a coupon rate of 5.00% to 8.00% per annum. The net proceeds from bonds issued, after deducting the transaction costs, of HK$10,693,000 (equivalent to RMB9,565,000) was received by the Company. Interest expenses on these unlisted bonds are calculated with the effective interest rate of 8.41% to 13.78% per annum respectively. The corporate bonds were fully redeemed by the end of August 2019.
  2. In 2017, the Group issued certain non-public offering of corporate bonds totaling RMB260 million with a coupon rate of 7.50% per annum. The net proceeds from bonds issued, after deducting the transaction costs, of RMB256,360,000 was received by the Group. Interest expenses on these non- public offering corporate bonds are calculated with the effective interest rate of 8.04% per annum.

22 CAPITAL, RESERVES AND DIVIDENDS

  1. Dividends
    The Board have resolved not to declare any interim dividends for the eight months ended 31 August 2019 (eight months ended 31 August 2018: Nil). No dividends was paid to equity shareholders attributable to the previous financial year, approved and paid during the interim period (eight months ended 31 August 2018: Nil).
  2. Share capital
    Authorised and issued share capital:

At 31 August 2019

At 31 December 2018

Number of

Number of

shares

Amount

shares

Amount

'000

HK$'000

'000

HK$'000

Authorised:

Ordinary shares of HK$0.01 each

8,000,000

80,000

8,000,000

80,000

Ordinary shares, issued and fully paid:

Number of

Nominal value of

Par value

shares

ordinary shares

HK$

'000

HK$'000

RMB'000

At 1 January 2018, 31 December

2018 and 31 August 2019

0.01

4,014,844

40,148

31,825

There is no change in ordinary shares during the eight months ended 31 August 2019.

- 47 -

  1. Share option scheme
    In order to enable the Company to grant options to the employees of the members of the Group and any persons who have contributed to the Group at the time of granting Options (the "Qualified Participants") as incentives or to reward the Qualified Participants for their contribution to the growth of the Group, the Company approved and adopted the share option scheme on 30 May 2019. As at the date of this interim report, the Board has not granted any Options.
  2. Capital management
    The Group's primary objectives when managing capital are to safeguard the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, so that it can continue to provide returns for shareholders and benefits for other stakeholders, by pricing products and services commensurately with the level of risk and by securing access to finance at a reasonable cost.
    The Group actively and regularly reviews and manages its capital structure to maintain a balance between the higher shareholder returns that might be possible with higher levels of borrowings and the advantages and security afforded by a sound capital position, and makes adjustments to the capital structure in light of changes in economic conditions.
    The Group monitors its capital structure on the basis of gearing ratio. The Group defines this ratio as total interest-bearing liabilities (includes bank loans and other borrowings, senior notes, corporate bonds and lease liabilities) divided by total assets of the Group.
    The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, the Group recognises right-of-use assets and corresponding lease liabilities for almost all leases previously accounted for as operating leases as from 1 January 2019. The adoption of IFRS 16 does not have a significant impact on the Group's gearing ratio on 1 January 2019 when compared to its position as at 31 December 2018.

The Group's gearing ratio at the end of the current and previous reporting periods and at the date of transition to IFRS 16 was as follows:

31 August 2019

1 January 2019

31 December 2018

(Note)

(Note)

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Bank loans and other borrowings

1,587,210

1,266,911

1,266,911

Senior notes

1,100,337

1,465,981

1,465,981

Corporate bonds

259,255

261,334

261,334

Lease liabilities

43,695

47,975

-

Total interest-bearing borrowings

2,990,497

3,042,201

2,994,226

Total assets

14,546,460

14,617,317

14,571,060

Gearing ratio

20.6%

20.8%

20.5%

Note: The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective approach and adjusted the opening balances at 1 January 2019 to recognise lease liabilities relating to leases which were previously classified as operating leases under IAS 17. Under this approach, the comparative information is not restated. See note 2.

- 48 -

23 DISPOSAL OF SUBSIDIARIES

  1. Beijing Hydoo Yingchuang Corporate Management Company Limited (北京毅德盈創企業管理 有限公司) and Lanzhou Hydoo Yingchuang Estate Company Limited (蘭州毅德盈創置業有限 公司) (collectively "Yingchuang") were subsidiaries of the Group. On 9 April 2019, the Group
    disposed its 100% equity interest in Yingchuang to an associate, Beijing Sunac Hydoo Corporate Management Company Limited (北京融創毅德企業管理有限公司) ("Sunac Hydoo"), which was established by the Group, Beiijng Sunac Construction Investment Real Estate Co., Ltd (北京融創建 投房地產集團有限公司) ("Sunac"). and Mr Yi Jiming (collectively "Partners").
    Pursuant to the agreement entered into between the Group and Partners (the "Agreement"), the consideration of disposal of the equity interest was RMB255,390,000 (the "Consideration") and the amounts due to the Group held by Yingchuang related to the initial land cost paid by the Group on behalf of Yingchuang was RMB102,940,000.
    As agreed, the amounts due to the Group held by Yingchuang would be settled by Yingchuang directly. Since the consideration for equity interest is agreed to be settled according to the development progress of the underlying projects in Yingchuang and there is no fixed repayment schedule, the consideration receivables are measured at FVPL and discounted at the weighted average borrowing cost of the Group. Up to 31 August 2019, the above consideration receivables of RMB184,460,000 was settled by the associate.
    As at 31 August 2019, the fair value of the outstanding consideration receivables was RMB53,552,000 (note 12), which was classified as non-current assets according to the expected development progress.
    As at 31 August 2019, among the amounts due to the Group held by Yingchuang of RMB102,940,000, RMB32,180,000 (note 12) is interest-bearing at 15% per annum and expected to be recovered in 2020. The remaining balance of RMB70,760,000 was settled in July 2019.
    Pursuant to the agreement, if the Group consummates the change of use for certain pieces of land held by Yingchuang with government, an additional compensation amount would be recovered from Yingchuang. As the negotiation with the government for change in the planned use of lands has not been initiated by the Group and the date of completion can not be reasonably expected, the Group considers that the fair value of this additional compensation amount cannot be reliably measured as at 31 August 2019, and the Group has not recognised this contingent consideration in the consolidated financial statements.
    Pursuant to the agreement, if the Group fail to change the title of the certain purchase documents related to initial land cost to Yingchuang, the Group has to compensate Sunac the relevant future tax expenses to be incurred. As the potential payment obligation would be measured based on future matters, it is the contingent consideration payable recorded as financial liability at FVPL of RMB32,642,000 as at 31 August 2019.
    After the above disposal, a net gain of RMB220,663,000 was recognised during the eight months ended 31 August 2019.

- 49 -

The Group's assets and liabilities disposed of and net cash inflow from these disposals are analysed below:

Note

RMB'000

Property, plant and equipment

523

Inventories

193,840

Trade and other receivables

52,008

Cash and cash equivalents

43

Trade and other payables

(159,118)

Amounts due to the Group

(102,940)

Net liabilities attributable to the Group

(15,644)

Gain on disposal of the subsidiaries

5

220,663

Considerations

205,019

Cash and cash equivalents disposed of

(43)

Amount due from an associate measured at FVPL

(52,654)

Contingent consideration payable

32,095

Net cash inflow

184,417

  1. Yulin Jingde Real Estate Company Limited (玉林景德房地產開發有限公司) ("Jingde")("景德") was previously a subsidiary of the Group. On 29 May 2019, the Group disposed its entire equity
    interest in Jingde to the non-controlling shareholder, Guangxi Junjing Real Estate Company Limited (廣西駿景房地產開發有限公司). The total consideration was RMB24,480,000 and a net gain on disposal of RMB5,179,000 was recognised during the eight months ended 31 August 2019.
    The Group's assets and liabilities disposed of and net cash inflow from the disposal are analysed below:

Note

RMB'000

Property, plant and equipment

63

Inventories

42,208

Trade and other receivables

16,852

Cash and cash equivalents

420

Trade and other payables

(21,698)

Non-controlling interest

(18,544)

Net assets attributable to the Group

19,301

Gain on disposal of the subsidiary

5

5,179

Considerations

24,480

Cash and cash equivalents disposed of

(420)

Net cash inflow

24,060

- 50 -

24 FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

  1. Financial instruments measured at fair value

The following table presents the fair value of financial instruments measured at the end of the reporting period on a recurring basis, categorised into the three-level fair value hierarchy as defined in IFRS 13, Fair value measurement. The level into which a fair value measurement is classified is determined with reference to the observability and significance of the inputs used in the valuation technique as follows:

Level 1 valuations:

Fair value measured using only Level 1 inputs i.e. unadjusted quoted prices

in active markets for identical assets or liabilities at the measurement date

Level 2 valuations:

Fair value measured using Level 2 inputs i.e. observable inputs which

fail to meet Level 1, and not using significant unobservable inputs.

Unobservable inputs are inputs for which market data are not available

Level 3 valuations:

Fair value measured using significant unobservable inputs

Fair value measurement

Fair value at

as at 31 August 2019

31 August

categorised into

2019

Level 2

Level 3

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Recurring fair value measurement

Financial assets:

Derivative financial instruments

12

4,385

4,385

-

Wealth management products

12

15,728

15,728

-

Unlisted equity securities not held

for trading

12

166,236

-

166,236

Amount due from an associate

12

85,732

-

85,732

Financial liability:

Derivative financial instruments

23(a)

32,642

-

32,642

Fair value measurement

Fair value at

as at 31 December 2018

31 December

categorised into

2018

Level 2

Level 3

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Recurring fair value measurement

Financial assets:

Derivative financial instruments

12

2,409

2,409

-

Unlisted equity investments not

held for trading

12

118,594

-

118,594

During the eight months ended 31 August 2019, there were no transfer between Level 2 and Level 3 (2018: Nil). The Group's policy is to recognise transfers between levels of fair value hierarchy as at the end of the reporting period in which they occur.

The carrying amounts of the Group's financial instruments are carried at amortised cost is not materially different from their fair values as at 31 August 2019 and 31 December 2018.

- 51 -

  1. Valuation techniques and inputs used in Level 2 fair value measurements
    The fair value of derivative financial instruments in Level 2 is the estimated amount that the Group would receive or pay to terminate the option at the end of the reporting period, taking into account current interest rates and the current creditworthiness of the option counterparties.
  2. Information about Level 3 fair value measurements
    The fair value of unlisted equity investments is determined using the price/earnings ratios of comparable listed companies adjusted for lack of marketability discount. The fair value measurement is negatively correlated to the discount for lack of marketability.
    The fair value of amount due from an associate measured at FVPL and other financial liability are determined using future estimated cash flow to be recovered/paid, future profit forecast of disposal entity and applicable discount rate.
    The movement during the period in the balance of Level 3 fair value measurements is as follows:

31 August 2019

RMB'000

At 1 January

118,594

Additional

258,719

Decrease

(184,460)

Net unrealised gains recognised in profit or loss during the period

26,473

At 31 August

219,326

Total gains for the period included in profit or loss for assets held at the end of

the reporting period

26,473

  1. Fair value of financial assets and liabilities carried at other than fair value

The carrying amounts of the Group's financial instruments which are carried at cost or amortised cost are not materially different from their fair values as at 31 August 2019 and 31 December 2018.

25 COMMITMENTS

  1. At the end of the reporting period, the Group's outstanding commitments contracted but not provided for in respect of property development expenditure are as follows:

31 August

31 December

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

Construction and development contracts

1,744,316

2,050,974

- 52 -

  1. At 31 December 2018, the total future minimum lease payments under non-cancellable operating leases were payable as follows:

31 December 2018

RMB'000

Within 1 year

12,163

After 1 year but within 2 years

10,464

After 2 years but within 5 years

26,014

After 5 years

18,834

67,475

The Group is the lessee in respect of a number of properties held under leases which were previously classified as operating leases under IAS 17. The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, the Group adjusted the opening balances at 1 January 2019 to recognise lease liabilities relating to these leases (see note 2). From 1 January 2019 onwards, future lease payments are recognised as lease liabilities in the statement of financial position in accordance with the policies set out in note 2.

26 CONTINGENT LIABILITIES Guarantees

The Group provided guarantees in respect of mortgage facilities granted by certain banks in connection with the mortgage loans entered into by purchasers of the Group's properties. Pursuant to the terms of the guarantees, if there is default of the mortgage payments by these purchasers, the Group is responsible to repay the outstanding mortgage loans together with any accrued interest and penalty owned by the defaulted purchasers to the banks. The Group's guarantee period commences from the dates of grant of the relevant mortgage loans and ends upon the earlier of the buyer obtained the individual property ownership certificate and the full settlement of mortgage loans by the buyer.

The maximum amount of guarantees given to banks for mortgage facilities granted to the purchasers of the Group's properties at the reporting date is as follows:

31 August

31 December

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

Guarantees given to banks for mortgage facilities granted to

purchasers of the Group's properties

2,666,159

2,204,505

The directors consider that it is not probable that the Group will sustain a loss under these guarantees, the Group can take over the ownerships of the related properties and sell the properties to recover any amounts paid by the Group to the banks. The directors of the Company also consider that the fair market value of the underlying properties is able to cover the outstanding mortgage loans guaranteed by the Group in the event the purchasers default payments to the banks.

The Group has not recognised any deferred income in respect of these guarantees as its fair value is considered to be minimal by the directors of the Company.

- 53 -

27 MATERIAL RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Except for the amount due from associates and amount due from a joint venture as set out in note 12 and note 14, the other material related party transactions are disclosed as follows:

Key management personnel remuneration

Remuneration for key management personnel of the Group, including amounts paid to the Company's executive directors are as follows:

Eight months ended 31 August

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

Wages, salaries and other benefits in kind

28,037

19,785

Contribution to defined contribution retirement plans

235

278

28,272

20,063

  1. NON-ADJUSTINGEVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD
    On 28 July 2019, the Company was informed by Most Trend Holdings Limited, the ultimate holding company, (the "Vendor") that the Vendor and China Guangdong - Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Limited (the "Offeror") entered into a sale and purchase agreement to sell 2,070,000,000 shares representing approximately 51.56% of the entire issued share capital of the Company, at a total cash consideration of HK$631,350,000 (equivalent to HK$0.305 per share). On 11 October 2019, the Offeror further acquired 14.74% of the entire issued share capital of the Company through a mandatory unconditional cash offer as required under the listing rules. Immediately after the above transaction, the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it were interested in an aggregate of 2,661,956,801 Shares, representing approximately 66.30% of the entire issued share capital of the Company and became the controlling shareholders of the Company.
  2. COMPARATIVE FIGURES
    The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective method. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. Further details of the changes in accounting policies are disclosed in note 2.

- 54 -

REVIEW REPORT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HYDOO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Introduction

We have reviewed the interim financial report set out on pages 16 to 53 which comprises the consolidated statement of financial position of Hydoo International Holding Limited ("the Company") as of 31 August 2019 and the related consolidated statement of profit or loss, consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income and consolidated statement of changes in equity and condensed consolidated cash flow statement for the eight months period then ended and explanatory notes. The directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of the interim financial report in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim financial reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Our responsibility is to form a conclusion, based on our review, on the interim financial report and to report our conclusion solely to you, as a body, in accordance with our agreed terms of engagement, and for no other purpose. We do not assume responsibility towards or accept liability to any other person for the contents of this report.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity, issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. A review of the interim financial report consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the interim financial report as at 31 August 2019 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim financial reporting.

KPMG

Certified Public Accountants

8th Floor, Prince's Building 10 Chater Road

Central, Hong Kong

29 November 2019

- 55 -

Disclaimer

Hydoo International Holding Limited published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 00:12:05 UTC
0
