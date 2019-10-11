Hydoo International : (1) CHANGE OF DIRECTORS, (2) CHANGE OF BOARD COMMITTEES' COMPOSITION, (3) CHANGE OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES AND (4) APPOINTMENT OF SENIOR CONSULTANTS 0 10/11/2019 | 10:51am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. HYDOO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED 毅 德 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 1396) CHANGE OF DIRECTORS, CHANGE OF BOARD COMMITTEES' COMPOSITION, CHANGE OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES AND APPOINTMENT OF SENIOR CONSULTANTS The Board announces that, with effect from 12 October 2019: Mr. Wang Jianli has resigned as the chairman of the Board and an executive Director of the Company, a member of each of the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee, an authorised representative of the Company for the purpose of Rule 3.05 of the Listing Rules; Mr. Huang Dehong has resigned as an executive Director of the Company; Mr. Yuan Bing has resigned as a non-executive Director of the Company, the chairman of the Strategic Review Committee and a member of the Audit Committee of the Company; Mr. Wong Choi Hing has been appointed as an executive Director of the Company and the chairman of the Board; Mr. Cai Hongwen has been appointed as an executive Director of the Company and a co-chairman of the Board, and the CEO of the Company; Mr. Zeng Yunshu has been appointed as an executive Director of the Company and a co-chairman of the Board, a member of the Nomination Committee, and an authorised representative of the Company for the purpose of Rule 3.05 of the Listing Rules; Mr. Wang Dewen, an executive Director of the Company, has been re-designated from CEO to co-CEO of the Company, and appointed as a member of each of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee; and Mr. Zhang Yijun and Mr. Zhang Huaqiao have been appointed as senior consultants of the Company. - 1 - CHANGE OF DIRECTORS Resignation of Directors The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Hydoo International Holding Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that with effect from 12 October 2019: Mr. Wang Jianli (" Mr. Wang Jianli ") has resigned as the chairman of the Board and an executive Director of the Company, a member of each of the nomination committee of the Company (the " Nomination Committee ") and the remuneration committee of the Company (the " Remuneration Committee "), an authorised representative of the Company for the purpose of Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the " Listing Rules "); Mr. Huang Dehong has resigned as an executive Director of the Company; and Mr. Yuan Bing (" Mr. Yuan ") has resigned as a non-executive Director of the Company, the chairman of the strategic review committee of the Company (the " Strategic Review Committee ") and a member of the audit committee of the Company (the " Audit Committee "). The resignation of each of them was due to change in control of the Company. Each of them has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). The Board would like to extend its sincere gratitude and appreciation to each of them for their valuable contributions towards the Company during their tenure of office. Appointment of Directors The Board is pleased to announce that with effect from 12 October 2019: Mr. Wong Choi Hing (" Mr. Wong ") has been appointed as an executive Director of the Company and the chairman of the Board; Mr. Cai Hongwen (" Mr. Cai ") has been appointed as an executive Director of the Company and a co-chairman of the Board, and the chief executive officer of the Company (the " CEO "); and Mr. Zeng Yunshu (" Mr. Zeng ") has been appointed as an executive Director of the Company and a co-chairman of the Board. - 2 - The biographical details of Mr. Wong, Mr. Cai and Mr. Zeng are set out below. Mr. Wong Choi Hing (王再興) Mr. Wong, aged 67, is the founder of our Group. He has over 20 years' experience in the development and operation of large-scale trade and logistics centres and is one of the core leader of the industry, participating in the implementing industry standards and industry self- regulations. From October 2010 to August 2014, Mr. Wong was Chairman of the Board, executive director and CEO of the Group, chaired and witnessed the important stage of the Group's listing in Hong Kong. Mr. Wong has received a number of social honours, including member of the 11th and 12th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference ("CPPCC") National Committee (政協第十一屆和第十二屆全國委員會), vice-president of the 3rd and 4th China Society for Promotion of the Guangcai Program (中國光彩事業促進會), Standing Member of the 10th and 11th executive committee of All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (中華全國工商業聯合會), founding president of Hong Kong China Chamber of Commerce (香港中國商會), Chairman of Friendship Federation of Hong Kong Jiangxi Community Organisations (香港江西社團（聯誼）總會), permanent honorary president of Federation of Hong Kong Shenzhen Association (香港深圳社團總會), honorary president of Federation of Hong Kong Chiu Chow Community Organizations (香港潮屬社團總會), honorary president of Federation of Hong Kong Guangdong Community Organisations (香港 廣東社團), honorary president of Chaozhou and Shantou Chamber of Commerce in Shenzhen (深圳市潮汕商會), vice-chairman of Shenzhen Harmony Club (深圳同心俱樂部), president of Federation of Ganzhou Chambers of Commerce (贛州商會聯合總會), and executive vice- president of Federation of Jiangxi Companies (江西贛商聯合總會), among others. Mr. Wong is the father of Mr. Wang Dewen, executive Director and Co-CEO of the Company, and uncle of Mr. Wang Dekai, the chief operating officer of the Group. The Company has entered into a service agreement with Mr. Wong in relation to his appointment as an executive Director for a term of three years commencing from 12 October 2019, subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Mr. Wong is entitled to emoluments of approximately RMB5,000,000, which includes director's fee of RMB100,000 per annum together with salary, discretionary bonus, allowances and other incentives, which are determined by the Board with reference to his skills, experience and responsibilities with the Company. The remuneration of Mr. Wong is subject to review by the Board and the Remuneration Committee from time to time. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Wong does not have any interest in the securities (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (the "SFO")) of the Company. - 3 - Mr. Cai Hongwen (蔡鴻文) Mr. Cai, aged 56, is a construction engineer and an architect. Mr. Cai has been engaged in business operations for more than 20 years, during which he has successfully established a number of companies including, among others, Meizhou Hongyi Real Estate Development Limited* (梅州鴻藝房地產開發有限公司), Meizhou Hongyi Construction Work Limited* (梅州鴻藝建築工程有限公司), Meizhou Hongdu Property Management Limited* (梅州鴻都 物業管理有限公司), Guangdong Hongyi Group Limited, Guangdong Hakka Park Tourism Park Limited* (廣東客天下旅遊產業園有限公司), Guangdong Hakka Park Feature Town Investment Corporation* (廣東客天下特色小鎮投資股份公司) and Guangdong Hakka Park Industrial Limited* (廣東客天下實業有限公司). As the Founder of China Hakka Park* (中國•客天下) which is the first cultural tourism industry park project in China, he has a rich experience in property development and management, including the development and management of tourist resorts. Mr. Cai is currently the chairman of the board of directors of Guangdong Hongyi Group Limited (廣東鴻藝集團有限公司). Mr. Cai had engaged in painting work in Shenzhen from 1979 to 1986, and building construction from 1986 to 1991. He then further pursued studies in industrial and professional civil construction from 1991 to 1994, and had engaged in construction work relating to decoration and renovation from 1994 to 1998. Mr. Cai was a member of the 11th and 12th Guangdong Provincial People's Congress (廣東省十一、十二屆人大代表), member of the 4th, 5th and 6th Meizhou Municipal People's Congress (梅州市第四、五、六屆人大代表), Standing Committee Member of the 5th, 6th and 7th Meizhou Municipal People's Congress (梅州市第五、第六、第七屆人大 常委), vice-chairman of Meizhou Federation of Industry and Commerce (梅州市工商業聯 合會), and chairman of Meijing District Federation of Industry and Commerce (梅江區工 商業聯合會). He currently holds positions at a number of organisations and associations, including, executive vice-president of Guangdong Hakka Chamber of Commerce (廣東 省客家商會), president of Meizhou Wuhua Chamber of Commerce (梅州市五華商會), honorary president of Hong Kong Federation of Meizhou Associations (香港梅州社團總 會), vice-president of Guangdong Province Wuhua Chamber of Commerce (廣東省五華 商會), honorary president of Meizhou Real Estate Industry Association (梅州市房地行業 協會), visiting professor and member of the governing board of Jiaying Academy (嘉應學 院) in Meizhou of Guangdong Province, member of the Top 10,000 National Outstanding Mentors for Innovative Entrepreneurship (全國萬名優秀創新創業導師), and member of the Quanjinglian Feature Towns Committee (全經聯特色小鎮委員會), among others. Mr. Cai has received numerous honours, such as the "National May 1st Labour Certificate of Award (全國 五一勞動獎狀)", "Outstanding Exemplary Work of Guangdong Province (廣東省優良樣板工 程)" and "Honorary Medal of Wuhua for Personal Donations (五華個人捐贈榮譽獎牌)". Mr. Cai is also enthusiastic about charity and actively dedicating himself to society. Mr. Cai not only helps employees of his private enterprises solve problems such as economic difficulties caused by diseases or accidents but also actively participates in medical and educational public welfare undertakings. He has donated and invested in Wuhuahengpo Health Center (五 華橫陂衛生院) and continues to donate to the construction of primary and secondary schools in Wuhuaxiaodu (五華小都). Mr. Cai is a director of each of Hakka Park International Group Co Ltd. ("Hakka Park", a controlling shareholder of the Company) and China Guangdong-Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Limited ("CG-HKGBAHL", a controlling shareholder of the Company). - 4 - The Company has entered into a service agreement with Mr. Cai in relation to his appointment as an executive Director for a term of three years commencing from 12 October 2019, subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Mr. Cai is entitled to receive director's fee of HK$1 per annum together with discretionary bonus, allowances and other incentives, which are determined by the Board with reference to his skills, experience and responsibilities with the Company. The remuneration of Mr. Cai is subject to review by the Board and the Remuneration Committee from time to time. As at the date of this announcement, save that Mr. Cai is interested in 2,070,000,000 shares of the Company, representing approximately 51.56% of the issued share capital of the Company, through Hakka Park and CG-HKGBAHL, he does not have any interest in the securities (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO) of the Company. Mr. Zeng Yunshu (曾雲樞) Mr. Zeng, aged 66, has been engaged in business operations for over 20 years and is a senior economist. He has successfully established a number of enterprises with proven experience in property development and management. Mr. Zeng is currently the chairman of the board of directors of Ruixinhaide Holdings Limited (瑞信海德控股有限公司). Mr. Zeng was the chairman of the board of directors from January 2007 to November 2011 and executive director from January 2007 to June 2012 of Hong Long Holdings Limited (now known as Suncity Group Holdings Limited) (stock code: 1383.hk). Mr. Zeng worked at Shenzhen Petrochemical Industry (Group) Co. Ltd. (深圳石化工業集團股份有限公司) and domestically associated enterprise in Shenzhen in 1991. From 1981 to 1990, Mr. Zeng served at various departments of the Xingning and Meizhou municipal governments. Mr. Zeng was the Standing Committee Member of the Meizhou CPPCC (梅州市政協常委), and currently holds positions at a number of organisations and associations, including executive president of Guangdong Hakka Chamber of Commerce (廣東省客家商會), honorary president of Shenzhen Ningjiang Cultural Promotion Association (深圳市寧江文化促進會) and president of Shenzhen Hongli Charitable Foundation (深圳市紅荔慈善基金會). Mr. Zeng has received numerous honours, such as "Yiju Top 30 Real Estate Pioneers of Shenzhen (宜居深圳30大地拓荒牛)" and "Gold Award for Personal Charitable Donations in Pengcheng (鵬城慈善捐贈個人金獎)". Mr. Zeng is the father of Mr. Zeng Sheng (曾勝). Mr. Zeng Sheng is the sole shareholder and a director of Junsheng Holdings Limited ("Junsheng Holdings", a controlling shareholder of the Company), and a director of Ruixinhaide Holdings Limited ("RXHD Holdings", a controlling shareholder of the Company). Mr. Zeng is a director of each of Junsheng Holdings, RXHD Holdings and CG-HKGBAHL. The Company has entered into a service agreement with Mr. Zeng in relation to his appointment as an executive Director for a term of three years commencing from 12 October 2019, subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Mr. Zeng is entitled to receive director's fee of HK$1 per annum together with discretionary bonus, allowances and other incentives, which are determined by the Board with reference to his skills, experience and responsibilities with the Company. The remuneration of Mr. Zeng is subject to review by the Board and the Remuneration Committee from time to time. - 5 - As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Zeng does not have any interest in the securities (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO) of the Company. Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, each of Mr. Wong, Mr. Cai and Mr. Zeng (i) does not hold any directorships in any listed public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years prior to the date of this announcement; (ii) has not previously held any other position with any member of the Group and does not hold any other positions with the Company or other members of the Group; (iii) does not have any relationship with any Director, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company (having the meaning ascribed to it in the Listing Rules); and there are no other information relating to the appointments of Mr. Wong, Mr. Cai and Mr. Zeng that are required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules and no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. Re-designation of Director Mr. Wang Dewen (王德文) Mr. Wang Dewen, an executive Director of the Company, has been re-designated from CEO to co-CEO of the Company with effect from 12 October 2019. The biographical details of Mr. Wang Dewen are set out below. Mr. Wang Dewen, aged 41, has been the chief executive officer of our Group since 2014. He has been an executive Director since 2015 and a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Wang Dewen has over 10 years of experience in the development and operation of large scale trade centers. Mr. Wang Dewen had worked in China Great Wall Securities Company Limited (長城證券有限責任公司) and of Guosen Securities Co., Ltd. (國信證券 股份有限公司) and held positions of manager of investment banking department and analyst of research department. From 2009 to 2012, he served as the president of China South City Xi'an Company Limited (西安華南城有限公司), a subsidiary of China South City Holdings Limited, a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1668.hk). Mr. Wang Dewen currently holds positions at a number of organisations and associations, including member of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference of Jiangxi Province (中國人民政治協商會議江西省委員會), executive vice-president of Shenzhen Harmony Club Youth Committee (深圳市同心俱樂部青年委員會), executive vice-president of Shenzhen Youth Entrepreneurs Association (深圳市青年企業家聯合會), vice-president of Shenzhen Association of Industry, Education and Research Cooperation (深圳產學研合作促進會), and vice-chairman of Shenzhen Volunteer Service Foundation (深圳市志願服務基金會). Mr. Wang Dewen devoted to youth development and social volunteer servicers, enthusiastic about charity and has received numerous honours and accolades, including "Shenzhen Third Pengcheng Charity Award" (深圳第三屆鵬城慈善獎) and "Shenzhen Youth Development Foundation 'Love Dedication' Award" (深圳市青少年發展基金會「愛心奉獻」獎). Mr. Wang Dewen is the son of Mr. Wong, and the cousin of Mr. Wang Dekai, the chief operating officer of the Group. - 6 - The Company has entered into a service agreement with him in relation to his appointment as an executive Director for a term of three years commencing from January 2018, subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. He is entitled to emoluments of approximately RMB4,500,000, which includes director's fee of RMB100,000 per annum together with salary, discretionary bonus, allowances and other incentives, which are determined by the Board with reference to his skills, experience and responsibilities with the Company. The remuneration of Mr. Wang Dewen is subject to review by the Board and the Remuneration Committee from time to time. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Wang Dewen does not have any interest in the securities (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO) of the Company. Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Wang Dewen (i) does not hold any directorships in any listed public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years prior to the date of this announcement; (ii) has not previously held any other position with any member of the Group and does not hold any other positions with the Company or other members of the Group; (iii) does not have any relationship with any Director, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company (having the meaning ascribed to it in the Listing Rules); and there are no other information that are required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules and no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. CHANGE OF THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES The Board further announces that with effect from 12 October 2019, the composition of the Board committees has been changed as follows: Mr. Wang Jianli has resigned as a member of each of the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee; Mr. Yuan has resigned as the chairman of the Strategic Review Committee and a member of the Audit Committee; Mr. Zeng has been appointed as a member of the Nomination Committee; and Mr. Wang Dewen has been appointed as a member of each of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee. - 7 - CHANGE OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES The Board announces that with effect from 12 October 2019, Mr. Wang Jianli has ceased to be the authorised representative of the Company for the purpose of Rule 3.05 of the Listing Rules, and Mr. Zeng has been appointed as an authorised representative of the Company for the purpose of Rule 3.05 of the Listing Rules. APPOINTMENT OF SENIOR CONSULTANTS The Board announces that with effect from 12 October 2019, Mr. Zhang Yijun and Mr. Zhang Huaqiao have been appointed as senior consultants of the Company. They will be responsible for providing consulting services on the Group's operation management and financing. Their biographical details are set out below. Mr. Zhang Yijun (張宜均) Mr. Zhang Yijun, aged 64, is a senior economist. Mr. Zhang graduated from South China Normal University with a bachelor's degree in July 1983 and holds an EMBA from Shanghai Jiaotong University. Mr. Zhang studied corporate management and real estate management in Japan and has over 30 years' experience in investment and corporate management. Mr. Zhang was the vice-chairman of the board of directors, executive director and CEO from December 2009 to January 2011, and non-executive director from January 2011 to November 2011 of Hong Long Holdings Limited (now known as Suncity Group Holdings Limited) (Stock code: 1383.hk); non-executive director of Top Spring International Holdings Limited (Stock code: 3688.hk) from July 2011 to December 2012; non-executive director of Road King Infrastructure Limited (Stock code: 1098.hk) from December 2004 to December 2009; executive director and CEO of Shenzhen Investment Limited (Stock code: 604.hk) from October 2004 to December 2009; non-executive director of Coastal Greenland Limited (Stock code: 1124.hk) from January 2007 to December 2007; and chairman of the board of directors and CEO of Shenzhen Construction and Investment Holdings Limited* (深圳市建設投資控 股有限公司) from 1996 to 2004. Prior to the aforesaid, Mr. Zhang had served as the Head of the Shenzhen Supervisory Bureau (深圳市監察局), the Secretary of the Shenzhen Municipal Committee of CPC Youth League (深圳共青團) and the Chairman of Shenzhen Municipal Youth Federation. Mr. Zhang received the title of "Outstanding EMBA Student of Year 2005" of Shanghai Jiaotong University in 2005, as well as "Top 10 Persons of the Low-Carbon Era of Year 2010 in China" in 2010. Mr. Zhang Yijun is the elder brother of Mr. Zhang Yihuan (張宜環), who is a director of each of CG-HKGBAHL and Bowie Resources Limited (寶裕資源有限公司) ("Bowie Resources") (a company which holds 20% interests of CG-HKGBAHL). Mr. Zhang Yihuan is the spouse of Ms. Luo Yanling (羅雁玲), the sole shareholder of Bowie Resources. - 8 - Mr. Zhang Huaqiao (張化橋) Mr. Zhang Huaqiao, aged 56, is a director of various listed companies, including as an independent non-executive director of Fosun International Limited (Stock Code: 656.hk), Zhong An Real Estate Limited (Stock Code: 672.hk), China Huirong Financial Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1290.hk), Logan Property Holdings Company Limited (Stock Code: 3380.hk) and Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (Stock Code: 2186.hk). Mr. Zhang is also a non-executive director and the chairman of the board of China Smartpay Group Holdings Limited (Stock code: 8325.hk). Mr. Zhang was also the directors of various listed companies for the past three years, including as a non-executive director of Boer Power Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1685.hk) from November 2011 to May 2019, as an independent non-executive director of Yancoal Australia Ltd (Stock Code: YAL, a company listed on the Australia Securities Exchange) from April 2014 to January 2018, Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation (Stock Code: 1033.hk) from February 2015 to March 2018, Wanda Hotel Development Company Limited (Stock Code: 169.hk) from September 2014 to May 2018, and China Rapid Finance Limited (Stock Code: XRF, a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange) from April 2017 to March 2019 respectively. From July 1986 to January 1989, Mr. Zhang was employed at the People's Bank of China in Beijing. From June 1999 to April 2006, Mr. Zhang worked at the Equities Department of UBS AG, Hong Kong Branch and held positions of the head of the China research team and the co-head of the China research team. Mr. Zhang was the chief operating officer from March 2006 to September 2008 and executive director from May 2006 to September 2008 of Shenzhen Investment Limited (stock code: 604.hk). From September 2008 to June 2011, he was deputy head of China Investment Banking at UBS Securities Asia Limited. Mr. Zhang obtained a master's degree in economics from the Graduate School of the People's Bank of China in July 1986 and obtained a master's degree in economics of development from the Australian National University in April 1991. By order of the Board Hydoo International Holding Limited Wang Dewen Executive Director Hong Kong, 11 October 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wang Jianli, Mr. Wang Dewen and Mr. Huang Dehong; the non-executive Director is Mr. Yuan Bing; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Zhao Lihua, Mr. Lam Chi Yuen Nelson and Mr. Yue Zheng. - 9 - The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading. For identification purposes only and should not be regarded as the official English translations of the Chinese names. In the event of any inconsistency, the Chinese names prevail. - 10 - Attachments Original document

